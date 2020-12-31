Stuck inside? Here are some virtual events for you

Eventbrite.com has a long list of activities. Here are a few of our favorites.

Books with Beth Book Club: The Beauty in Breaking

Michele Harper is a female, African-American emergency room physician in a profession that is overwhelmingly male and white. Brought up in Washington, D.C., in a complicated family, she went to Harvard, where she met her husband. They stayed together through medical school until two months before she was scheduled to join the staff of a hospital in central Philadelphia, when he told her he couldn’t move with her. Her marriage at an end, Harper began her new life in a new city, in a new job, as a newly single woman. Presented by Athenaeum of Philadelphia. Tuesday, Jan. 19, noon-1pm. Free.

William Still

Join the Historical Society of Pennsylvania over Zoom for a discussion of the first full length biography of William Still. “William Still: The Underground Railroad and the Angel at Philadelphia” is the first major biography of the free Black abolitionist William Still, who coordinated the Eastern Line of the Underground Railroad and was a pillar of the entire Railroad itself. Based in Philadelphia, Still built a reputation as a courageous leader, writer, philanthropist, and guide for fugitive slaves.Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6:30-7:30pm. Free to $10.

Environmental Justice Conversation for Kids

What does environmental justice mean to our youngest citizens? What do they think about the issues facing our communities? What ideas do they have to help create a just and equitable world? Join Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University educators, Philadelphia experts and area community members for a kid-led, virtual conversation about environmental justice. Saturday, Jan. 16, 10-10:30am. Free.

Story Stop: Philadelphia

Part of Kris Spisak’s virtual book tour for her third book, The Family Story Workbook, “Story Stop: Philadelphia” will be an evening of local storytellers taking the virtual spotlight, sharing the family stories that shaped them as storytellers as well as memories from their own lives that impacted their work. The guest authors joining Kris Spisak for “Story Stop: Philadelphia” include poet Deborah Turner, crime novelist John Vercher, feminist fairy tale writer Christina Rosso, and author and literary agent Eric Smith. Presented by A Novel Idea on Passyunk. Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30-8:30pm. Free.

Career and job fair

Conduct live, online, one-on-one virtual interviews with nationally known employers at The Philadelphia Virtual Job Fair. No more sending your resume into the black hole and waiting for a phone call. This event will put you front and center with the recruiter who can hire you. Presented by Virtual National Career Fairs. Thursday, Jan. 21, 1-9pm. Free.

