Look at that photo. If you’re a beer enthusiast, you should be excited about this annual festival.

Get a taste of the freshest brews from local and regional breweries. And, if you find a new favorite, grab a pint at the bar. All of the samples will be featured on tap.

We have plenty of the best breweries right here in our city, but, of course, you must be at least 21 to sample, and samples are available while supplies last, so get there early.

What: Winterfest Brewfest When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1 pm Where: Blue Cross Riverrink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. How much: Free More: facebook.com

Related