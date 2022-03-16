What to do: March 17 -23

Welcome back to the Philadelphia Weekly event calendar for March 17, 2022 to March 23, 2022

THURSDAY MARCH 17

RUSSELL HOWARD

One of the best-selling acts in British stand-up, and host of the critically acclaimed show “The Russell Howard Hour” (Sky) is back on stage where he belongs, making sense of a world that’s spinning out of control.

Russell Howard; Thurs March 17, 7:30 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 W. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

AN EVENING WITH BRIAN McKNIGHT

True story #1 — A friend gifted me with Brian McKnight’s first album “Brian McKnight” on cassette back in ’92 (it’s a true old story). I played that album on repeat for a year; loved every word. In 2001, he releases the single “The Love of My Life,” which far as I’m concerned is a love letter to my daughter, Olivia. So, Brian McKnight holds a special place in my life and this is the perfect venue to rekindle our distant, completely one-sided relationship.

An Evening with Brian McKnight; Thurs March 17, 6-9 p.m., City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

FRIDAY MARCH 18

RENNIE HARRIS: LIFTED

A young man goes from trouble to triumph in the hip-hop theatre production, loosely based on Oliver Twist, that merges the rhythms of house music with the moving vocals of a live gospel choir, centered around Rennie Harris’ brilliant choreography.

Rennie Harris: LIFTED; Fri March 18, 8 p.m., Sat March 19, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Annenberg Center – Zellerbach Theater, 3680 Walnut St., University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104

ARMCHAIR BOOGIE*

Starting in 2015 from a front porch in a Wisconsin college town, Armchair Boogie can be defined by the pickin’ skills, infectious grooves, and driving rhythms that move this unique, up-tempo, jammin-funkgrass outfit. * That’s it! I’m keeping a tab on the 10 best band names. This makes #2.

PFS Presents: Armchair Boogie; Fri March 18, 8 p.m., Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128

THE N CROWD

The N Crowd — “Philadelphia’s premier improv comedy troupe” (“Philly Style Magazine”) — returns to their old home, Old City Philadelphia at the Bourse Food Hall, for audience suggestions and laughing digestions.

The N Crowd; Fri March 18, 7:30-9 p.m., The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106

SATURDAY MARCH 19

TAME IMPALA*

Josh Terry of “VICE” says the music of Tame Impala “embodies the technology-driven sense of loneliness of this decade better than any of (its) peers.” Inspired by the experimentation of ’70s psychedelic rock, front man Kevin Parker promises “The Slow Rush” has a pace all its own.* Yeah, but how do you tame an impala?

Tame Impala; Sat March 19, 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 South Broad Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

ARNETTA JOHNSON, ‘THAT TRUMPET CHIC’ *

Arnetta Johnson and the trumpet began their relationship at age 13, and her prowess has taken her to the world’s largest stages, including headlining Beyoncé at Super Bowl 50. And — now — Arnetta has come to Philly.* I played the trumpet for 3 days in elementary school. On the fourth day, the trumpet ran away.

Arnetta Johnson, “That Trumpet Chic”; Sat March 19, 8 p.m., Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts – Perelman Theater, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

A NIGHT OF 1000 KATES*

An annual evening of other-world-making using Kate Bush’s craft as source material for dance, costume, storytelling, theater and song that ascends into shameless ecstatic lush revelry. * You had me at ‘shameless’.

8th Annual Night of 1000 Kates; Sat March 19, Doors: 7:30 p.m., Show: 8:30 p.m.; Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

SUNDAY MARCH 20

@SOULCOMEDY…THE BRUNCH

Designed to please your tastebuds and tickle your funny bone in a mature, safe and all-inclusive vibe, @SoulComedy The Brunch is the brainchild of comedian/writer TuRae, who has a recommendation for the Weekly Phillies.

What makes the SoulComedy Brunch stand out from other brunch events in the city?

“@SoulComedy The Brunch is the only biweekly brunch with an ever-changing decor featuring live stand-up comedy from nationally known comedy acts in an African American-owned venue in the city of Philadelphia.”

What’s the “Most Philly Plate of Food” you can get at the SoulComedy Brunch?

“That would be the ‘Shrimp & Grits the Right Away’ … of course, shrimp and grits aren’t typically a Philly dish, but these are shrimp and grits … the RIGHT way, and the right way is indeed a ‘Philly’ thing!”

@SoulComedy…The BRUNCH, featuring B Phlat; Sun March 20, Noon, Showtime 1 p.m., Xclusively Yours Events, 1614 S. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

FAMILY MATINÉE: INSIDE OUT*

Spend Sunday afternoon with crafts, play and a day at the movies with Pixar’s “Inside Out,” screened by the Philadelphia Film Society. * This may be Pixar’s last original masterpiece; funny, tender, timeless stuff.

Family Matinée: “Inside Out”; Su March 20, 3-5 p.m., Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

PHILLY’S FIRST KANAVAL BALL*

The festive Kanaval Ball will serve up all the grandeur, pageantry and fun of Haitian Carnival and Mardi Gras when it makes its premiere at the Fillmore Theater with performances by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, RAM, Boukman Eksperyans and more; the capper to WXPN’s year-long exploration of Haiti’s influence on the music and culture of New Orleans. * Yup!

Kanaval Ball, presented by WXPN; Sun March 20, 4 p.m., Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123; All Ages

TUESDAY MARCH 22

JOJO

True story #2 — JoJo doesn’t need me to hype her up to you; she’s been a chart-topping singer-songwriter since 2016. But I was introduced to her music just last year when her single “…Anxiety (Burlinda’s Theme)” was playing in my friend’s background during a Zoom meeting. A short chat and Google search revealed the artist and her long fight with depression. I was immediately touched and beguiled by the artist, her words and her song.

JoJo; Tues March 22, 8-11 p.m., Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

WEDNESDAY MARCH 23

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS at The Creekside Market and Tap

I asked owner Frank Mitchell of Mitchell & Mitchell Wines for the recipe for a perfect Wine Down Wednesday experience — “The perfect Wine Down Wednesday must include food, friends and plenty of wine.”

Between the winery and the vendors — and the brewery! — all should be in good supply

Wine Down Wednesdays, sponsored by Mitchell & Mitchell Wines; Wed March 23, 5-6:30 p.m., Creekside Market and Tap, 7909 High School Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027

PHILADELPHIA BURLESQUE BATTLE ROYALE*

Nine years strong, it’s Philly’s long-running graduate school/boot camp in burlesque and one performer will be crowned the winner of the season! A cohort of saucy new performers get weekly challenges to create and perform a new act for you, the weekly Phillies in the house. * Would that be a kinky boot camp?… I’m sorry.

Philadelphia Burlesque Battle Royale; Wed March 23, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m., Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, 254 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

HEY, WEEKLY PHILLIES —

WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE BARTENDER IN THE CITY AND WHY?

Email your answers to len@philadelphiaweekly.com so we can tell them you sent us.

