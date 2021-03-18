The Rundown | March 18-25

As the pandemic restrictions continue to loosen, Philadelphia has more things to do in-person, while other events remain virtual.

Image: Brooke Lark

Taste America

Philadelphia’s very own Andrew Henshaw of Laser Wolf will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America for a virtual dining event to celebrate local independent restaurants and build support for industry recovery. Taste America presented by Capital One will take place on Sunday, March 21 in 10 cities nationwide at 8pm. The dinner and show will bring together chefs and food lovers on one special night in the comfort of their own homes. Attendees can pick up meals at Laser Wolf prior to showtime on Sunday from 2 – 5pm. members.jamesbeard.org/events.

Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month events are taking place at the Betsy Ross House. The last two weekends in March take visitors into the trenches of the fight for women’s suffrage. On Sunday, March 21 from 10am to 4pm, meet Alice Paul, American Quaker, suffragist, feminist and women’s rights activist and one of the leaders of the campaign for the 19th Amendment; and on Sunday, March 28, meet Frances Harper, an abolitionist, suffragist, poet, teacher and public speaker, who was one of the first African American women to be published in the United States. For some after-hours fun, they are bringing back their popular Tipsy History series with Tipsy History: The Little Rebel at 5, 6 and 7pm Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27. historicphiladelphia.org

PHLAFF Film Festival

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival has announced its 2021 dates. From May 30 to June 6, the festival will present its longest iteration yet; eight days of virtual filmmaker offerings, free screenings and more. Showcasing films submitted from over 20 countries, PHLAFF’s programming highlights the rich and complex realities of the Latino and Latinx experience. Reviewed by a diverse panel of 25, films will include a selection of shorts, features, web series, AR/VR projects and other emerging media. See phlaff.org for more information.

A Virtual Wildflower Walk

After this wicked, snow-filled winter, spring has finally sprung, bringing the promise of a forest overflowing with bright, green leaves and a stunning carpet of ephemeral wildflowers. Mike Weilbacher, Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s resident wildflower expert, takes you on a virtual nature walk through the Center’s trails to meet wonderful wildflowers, so many with such evocative names: Dutchman’s breeches, spring beauties, Jacob’s ladder, Jack-in-the-pulpit, wake robin. He’ll share their life stories, the role they play in the ecology of the region, and their race against time as they attempt to blossom and get pollinated before the trees above shade them out. March 25 at 7pm. schuylkillcenter.org

Hoops at Harrah’s

Harrah’s Philadelphia is celebrating with Hoops at Harrah’s tournament specials for March. The only William Hill Sportsbook in PA will feature a special food cart on weekends throughout the tournament. The cart will be open one hour before the first game and close after the last game each day. The menu has all your arena favorites: hot dogs, Buffalo wings, pizza and more. Philly Tap & Tavern, Harrah’s new restaurant on the casino floor, will offer food and drink specials throughout the tournament. Specials include “The Slam Dunk” ($19): 5 classic wings, 2 cheesesteak eggrolls, and onion rings with house special sauce. March 18 at 4pm – April 5 at 11pm. caesars.com/harrahs-philly

Image: Jason Leung

Check out these upcoming online events

Just because some people are getting back out, you don’t have to. We’ve rounded up these online events from eventbrite.com that you’ll want to see for yourself.

Design for Living Virtual Artist Talk

InLiquid will present a virtual artist talk for Design for Living, a two-person exhibition of Philadelphia artists and longtime friends, Mary Henderson and Sarah Zwerling. The exhibition features bodies of work the artists began prior to 2020, which they have reworked and recontextualized in response to the events of the last year. Using very different media, Henderson (a painter) and Zwerling (a digital artist and sculptor), both explore themes of isolation and connectivity. This exhibition is on view through April 3. March 23, 6pm. Free. eventbrite.com

District Attorney Candidates’ Forum

Philadelphia District Attorney candidates Larry Krasner, Carlos Vega and Charles Peruto, Jr., will join the Philadelphia Bar Association Monday, March 22 for a virtual Candidates’ Forum from 4:30-6:30pm. Incumbent Krasner faces Vega in the May Democratic primary, and Peruto is running as a Republican. The forum will be moderated by Riley Ross, chair of the Board of Governors. He will ask prepared questions and also take select questions from the audience submitted through the Webinar Q/A feature. March 22, 4:30pm. Free. eventbrite.com

Pearls of Wisdom Book Party

Meet the author of “When the Unlikely are Chosen,” Judge Kathryn S. Lewis, retired. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Chapter Book Club and History and Archives Committees will host a reading and discussion with Lewis. Lewis is a Philadelphia native. Her parents lived in public housing before moving the family to a two-story row house in North Philadelphia. It was there, at 6 years old, that she witnessed an incident that ignited her unlikely dream to become a lawyer. March 21, 2pm. Free. eventbrite.com

DocNights: Killing Patient Zero

Join Jefferson Humanities & Health for a virtual talkback and Q&A about the documentary “Killing Patient Zero.” After the Stonewall riots and at the height of the gay liberation movement in America, an entire generation was busy celebrating its newfound emancipation, unaware of an impending epidemic. A disease that seemed determined to wipe out an entire generation of gay men was largely ignored by politicians and the mainstream media. Gaetan Dugas was a French-Canadian flight attendant, who offered to help early scientific research into the origins of AIDS. An unfortunate series of events followed, and he would be vilified as Patient Zero, the man who gave us AIDS. March 23, 7pm. Free. eventbrite.com

Virtual Artist Meet and Greet with Dar James

Presented by Athenaeum of Philadelphia, Dar James is a painter, writer and illustrator of children’s books, and a designer, teacher, creativity coach in Eastern PA. The two traditional mediums she uses predominantly are acrylic on canvas and cut paper collage. James’ educational background is in English and creative writing. Her paintings use organic colors and shapes to evoke nature. March 23, 2021, noon. Free. eventbrite.com

