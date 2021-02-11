The Rundown | Feb. 11-18

It might be cold outside, but things are heating up in Philly. From a dance party to special Black History Month events at the Betsy Ross House, we’ve rounded up some events that you don’t want to miss.

Virtual ‘80s & ‘90s Dance Party

Join Riot Nerd for a High Score Dance Floor Virtual ‘80’s and ‘90s dance party with throwback video game visuals and songs. DJs Baby Berlin and Mike Shaffer, trivia Zoom room and more. Free, but tips highly encouraged and appreciated. Feb. 13, 9pm to Feb. 14 at 1am. twitch.tv/RiotNerdPhilly

Hour’s Sweet 16

11th Hour Theatre Company invites you to throw away your cares and celebrate its coming of age as it turns “Sweet” 16. Join for a (virtual) evening of memories, performances from artists across the country, raffle prizes and everything else you would expect from an extravagant bash. Grand entrances, a signature drink, birthday wishes, and more. Any donation of $5 or more grants you access to the event, which will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday, Feb. 20. All donations are tax-deductible and will help 11th Hour navigate these difficult times and continue to bring thrilling musical theatre to Philadelphia audiences. Reserve online at 11thhourtheatrecompany.org or by phone at 267-987-9865.

Chris Pinnella: Live in Philly

Join acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and his stripped-down seven-piece orchestra. Expect to hear reimagined arrangements by some of the most influential artists of the last century. From The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, The Righteous Brothers, and Bruce Sprinsteen to contemporaries like Taylor Swift, James Bay, Ray Lamontagne, Amos Lee, and many more. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be going to support the National Independent Venue Association, which has been instrumental in assisting indie music venues around the country during much of 2020 and into 2021. Feb. 15 at 8pm | chrispinnella.com/dates

Inoculation Nation Virtual Panel

Inoculation Nation: Smallpox in the 18th Century, hosted by Carpenters’ Hall and sponsored by Penn Medicine, will explore Philadelphia’s 18th-century smallpox inoculation, including its connection to the First Continental Congress hosted at Carpenters’ Hall in 1774. The virtual discussed will be moderated by Maiken Scott, host of WHYY’s health and science show, The Pulse, and features a panel of experts who will discuss how the smallpox inoculation relates to the coronavirus and what we can learn from 18th-century inoculations that can inform current efforts to promote the coronavirus vaccine. General admission is $5. The event is free for members of The Carpenters’ Company and the Friends of Carpenters’ Hall. Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m. eventbrite.com

Black History at Betsy Ross House

Celebrate Black History Month at the Betsy Ross House with Storytelling Sundays in February. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 21 and 28, a Once Upon A Nation Storyteller will be on the courtyard stage sharing short, interactive tales highlighting the contributions that Black colonists and early Americans of color made during our nation’s early days. Historic Philadelphia, Inc. has a long tradition of honoring people and groups who are often overlooked by the history books. historicphiladelphia.org

Stay inside, but still have fun

Too cold to venture outside? Waiting for your COVID vaccines before leaving the house? Still want something fun to do? Here are some ideas. Wander over to eventbrite.com for even more upcoming events.

Philadelphia Mural Tour with Jane Golden

Join ArtsNow as it welcomes Jane Golden, founder and executive director of the internationally-renown Mural Arts Philadelphia. Mural Arts has created over 4,000 works of public art through innovative collaborations with community-based organizations, city agencies, nonprofit organizations, schools, the private sector, and philanthropies. Curated by Golden, this 90-minute virtual tour will showcase the transformative power of art on public space and community. Thursday, Feb. 18, 7pm. Free. eventbrite.com

Create a Thriving, Equitable Philadelphia

Presented by Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute, listen to three local experts, who are pioneers in the areas of housing, locally-sourced nutrition and university-government-community collaboration, discuss the challenges they see for Philadelphia and how the city can start to overcome them. This session will provide valuable insight for current students, alumni and community leaders to help each of us be part of the change needed to create a more equitable and thriving Philadelphia. Online. Thursday, Feb. 18, 5pm. Free. eventbrite.com

Walk Around Philadelphia

JJ Tiziou will have just completed his sixth annual (and now seventh total) 100-mile trek around the entire perimeter of Philadelphia. An assorted cast of adventurous characters will have joined him along the way, and they’ll convene online to share stories from this experience alongside reflections about the evolving project. Thursday, Feb. 18, 6pm. Donation. eventbrite.com

Open House: Variant 6

Presented by IlluminArts, meet members of the Philadelphia-based vocal sextet. Variant 6. The ensemble will be featured on an upcoming IlluminArts performance premiering the works of six composers from around the world. Learn about the singers of Variant 6, who have performed individually with internationally recognized ensembles, including Roomful of Teeth, Bang on a Can, The Crossing, American Composers Orchestra, Seraphic Fire, LA Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra and Opera Philadelphia. Online. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 8pm. $5. eventbrite.com

Feminista Jones

Presented by UNIQUE Programs, this lecture features Feminista Jones, a Philadelphia-based feminist writer, public speaker, community activist, and semi-retired social worker. She is an award-winning blogger and the author of the novel “Push the Button,” the poetry collection “The Secret of Sugar Water,” and the critically-acclaimed “Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminists Are Changing the World From the Tweets to the Streets.” Her work centers Black American culture, critical race theory, intersectionality, women’s health and well-being. Online. Wednesday, Feb 17, 3pm. Free. eventbrite.com

Philly Soul-Food Scene: Past, Present, and Future

Presented by Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia, join for a virtual, three-part series from slavery in kitchens to 2021 pop-ups and urban farmers. They’ll talk about geographic origins, agricultural influences, food injustices and culinary achievements with particular focus on the role of Black women in creating and nurturing the legacy which evolved into modern soul cuisine in Philadelphia. Feb. 17: Philly Soul-Food Past: Tales of the Southern Table; Feb. 24: Philly Soul-Food Present: Soul of the Plate: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Table; March 3: Philly Soul-Food Future: Sustainability, Health, and Urban Farming. $10-$25. eventbrite.com

