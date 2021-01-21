The Rundown | Jan. 21-28

Indoor dining has returned to the city – although at a limited capacity – and a number of restaurants have announced their plans.

Here are the details for a few of them. If you own a restaurant and want to share your reopening plans with the city, email us at mail@philadelphiaweekly.com and we’ll do our best to spread the news.

Craft Hall

Craft Hall is officially back on the Waterfront at 901 N. Delaware Ave. As restaurants adapt their operations to survive the pandemic, look for Craft Hall to pivot and turn the menu focus to BBQ, smoked meats and hearty pizzas. Executive Chef Adam Iazarick and his team will put the 700-pound smoker to full use in creating a menu that is delicious and hearty as the perfect mid-winter pandemic comfort food. crafthallphilly.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art has an ample supply of fire pits and brand new heat lamps to keep guests warm amidst the winter weather. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215-963-2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

The Bourse

Old City’s modern artisanal food hall is open for indoor dining seven days a week. Guests are invited to browse the food hall and indulge in a variety of food options from multiple vendors, including Prescription Chicken, Marino Brothers, Scoop DeVille Ice Cream, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Grubhouse while practicing social distancing. Due to big open spaces in the large food hall, operators are able to comfortably spread out all tables for guests dining indoors. No reservations needed. 111 S. Independence Mall E | 215.625.0300 | theboursephilly.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets is excited to welcome back indoor diners for dinner service with offerings such as a Crab Cake Sandwich, Cauliflower Curry, Gnocchi, Jerk Chicken and more. Weekend brunch will also be available. 121 South 17th St. | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

East Passyunk Avenue

Home to more than 150 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, East Passyunk Avenue has several restaurants opening for indoor dining. Eateries such as Barcelona Wine Bar, River Twice, La Scala’s Birra, and Flannel are open for service with masks and face shields worn by employees, increased cleaning, timed reservations, and even contactless payment and QR codes at various restaurants. 1904 E. Passyunk Ave. | visiteastpassyunk.com

Forsythia

Old City’s French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse is set to re-open its doors for socially-distanced indoor dining on Friday, Jan. 29. The restaurant will only take on 18 guests at a time to guarantee a safe and intimate dining experience with French cuisine boasting Charcuterie, Mussels, Shiitake Mushroom Tartine, Rohan Duck, Seared Scallops and more. Reservations via the website or Resy are highly recommended. 233 Chestnut St. | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American restaurant across from historic Independence Hall is following all city and statewide safety protocols, using EPA-registered cleaning products and is conducting daily health screenings of all employees. Red Owl Tavern’s winter menu includes old favorites and new creations such as Roasted Chicken, Salmon with tomato, avocado, corn, Meyer lemon and a Cheesesteak with cheddar and fried onions. 433 Chestnut St. | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

The Rules

While indoor dining in the city is back, there are restrictions. Restaurants are limited to 25 percent capacity. Also, no more than four people to a table – and all four must be from the same household. One more: Keep your mask on unless eating or drinking. It’s a good idea to contact the restaurant before going out to make sure it’s not filled up, you need reservations, etc.

MilkBoy

The Philadelphia-born brand that includes a legendary recording studio in Northern Liberties and bar-and-restaurant concepts MilkBoy Philly and MilkBoy South Street will open its South Street location for indoor dining while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Diners can look forward to a stellar menu featuring tasty bites and libations including burger variations, fried chicken, cocktails, canned beers, and a unique selection of house-made seltzers. 215-925-6455 | milkboy.tv/

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse is all set for indoor dining. Guests can look forward to a locally sourced menu offering grass-fed steaks, skuna bay salmon, pork chop, sandwiches and more, available for indoor and outdoor dining. Urban Farmer is working closely with the state Department of Health to keep all diners safe. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and credit card transactions preferred. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Singles in Agriculture | Image: Timothy Goodwin

City sets plans to support local arts community this year

The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy recently announced plans for new and returning programs to support Philadelphia’s diverse arts community in 2021. OACCE’s programs strive to provide residents with access to quality cultural programs; link arts organizations and artists to resources; help arts organizations to reach broader and more diverse audiences; and increase community engagement in the public art process to ensure the city’s art collection reflects the diversity of Philadelphia.

Visit Creativephl.org

OACCE launched a brand new version of the creativephl.org website recently. The new website includes the return of the Arts Access Calendar, enhanced opportunities pages, and a section focused on community engagement.

Arts Access TV

Arts Access TV is a new opportunity for Philadelphia’s diversity of local artists and cultural organizations to air their performances and programs on Channel 64 (PHLGovTV). Local artists and cultural organizations can participate for free to increase their visibility, connect with a broader audience, or stay engaged with existing audiences. Arts Access TV will air weekly on Channel 64 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 7pm.

Arts Access Calendar

The Arts Access Calendar on creativephl.org provides a centralized listing of free arts and culture activities hosted by Philadelphia cultural organizations throughout the city. Organizations are invited to submit their free events to be listed on the Arts Access Calendar.

Bethel Burying Ground Memorial

OACCE and the Bethel Burying Ground Historic Site Memorial Committee are hosting a series of community engagement sessions to encourage Philadelphians to provide input on the design of the Bethel Burying Ground Memorial. The public can review information about the Bethel Burying Ground, view each of the four artist team videos (each three minutes in length) and complete the brief eight question online survey to participate. The memorial will be a commissioned piece of site-specific public art that will recognize and celebrate the more than 5,000 African Americans buried at the historic Bethel Burying Ground located in Weccacoe Playground in Queen Village.

Public Art and Percent for Art Programs

OACCE is implementing changes in how new public art is commissioned through the Percent for Art program by creating a process that increases community engagement and participation. The Office continues the conservation and management of the City’s 1,100-piece public art collection.

Later in 2021: Neighborhood Arts Programs

OACCE plans to resume funding to support the local artists and organizations presenting free theatrical and musical performances, dance instruction, art making and more in Philadelphia neighborhoods. A timeline for this program is dependent upon the City’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Chestnut Hill on Ice | Image: Studio 92

Art, theater and ice: What more could you want?

The weather might be cold, but things are heating up around the city and region. Here are a few of the upcoming events that caught our attention.

Chestnut Hill on Ice

Beat the winter blues and head to Chestnut Hill on Ice, Jan. 29 and 30 (rain dates Feb. 5 and 6), for socially distanced ice-themed attractions, including a pop-up iceless ice skating rink, live ice carvings, a designer-built yurt village and more. Chestnut Hill on Ice is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go activities for all ages. The two-day event will take place along Germantown Avenue between Rex Avenue and Willow Grove Avenue. Noon to 6 p.m. www.chestnuthillpa.com.

Singles in Agriculture

Bristol Riverside Theatre kicks off the new year by introducing audiences to rising star Abby Rosebrock with the Philadelphia premiere of “Singles in Agriculture.” In the virtual show, a resilient young South Carolina army widow, who loves “Modern Family” and talks to her Pygmy goats, angles for romance with a religious dairy farmer from Oklahoma. Four performances Jan. 26-30 at 7:30pm will stream live, directly from the real-life couple’s apartment. Tickets are $35 and available at brtstage.org or by calling 215-785-0100.

Songs for a New World

Villanova Theatre will be virtually presenting Jason Robert Brown’s “Songs for a New World” from Jan. 28 – Feb. 7. It’s about one moment. The first musical from the Tony Award winner, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. Tickets are $10 and valid for 48 hours after they’re activated within the viewing window. Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/43428.

Collections: Art We Love

A new exhibition at The Galleries at Moore will take you behind the screens of the people you see during video calls and into their living spaces. “Collections: Art We Love” features works that are from the home collections of staff and faculty members of Moore College of Art & Design, appearing Feb. 2 through March 26 in The Galleries, 1916 Race Street. In accordance with Moore’s guidelines, indoor exhibitions at The Galleries are tentatively closed to the public until further notice because of COVID-19, but part of the exhibition can be viewed from Race Street. moore.edu/the-galleries-at-moore/

Rediscovering Judith Leyster

Join the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s virtual discussion with Curator Nicole Cook as she shares what led her to highlight Judith Leyster’s painting “The Last Drop” and other women artists in the installation “What Can Paintings Tell Us?” Scholar Frima Hofrichter will chart Leyster’s career and her pioneering research that reintroduced this artist to history. Free but donation appreciated. Jan. 29 at noon. philamuseum.org

The Clay Siblings’ Project

Join Jennifer Zwilling, curator of Artistic Programs at The Clay Studio, and Gerald Brown and Mike Tavares, co-founders of The Clay Siblings’ Project, as they discuss bringing artistic opportunities to diverse communities. The Clay Siblings’ Project was created to show that all people can come together through their love of ceramics, and can help anyone explore their passion for art. Join the Zoom call to listen to the discussion and ask questions live. Jan. 28 at noon. theclaystudio.org

Related