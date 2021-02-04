The Rundown | Feb. 4-11

Valentine’s Day – Old City style

Show your love for the ones you love and Old City businesses this Valentine’s Day. Be sure to check with the businesses before your visit, wear a mask, keep your physical distance, and follow all federal and local safety guidelines and protocols. And, if your business has a Valentine’s Day special coming up, email PW at mail@philadelphiaweekly.com by Monday to make our already-long, still-growing roundup of Valentine’s Day specials in the city to be published next week.

Chocolate & Beer: A Valentine’s Event

Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Meet Quaker History? Join Arch Street Meeting House for an extraordinary craft beer and Cadbury chocolate tasting on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7pm. Designed for two, enjoy a relaxing evening for you and your sweetheart as ASMH staff and volunteers create an amazing, personalized experience by hand-delivering your Valentine’s treats the day before the event. Tickets include a variety of craft beer from Conshohocken Brewing Company, Duclaw Brewing Company, and Breckinridge Brewing Company, as well as candies from the delicious and Quaker-founded, Cadbury Chocolates. Note: They are only able to deliver within the Philadelphia Metro area, including Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks, Montco, and Upper Delaware County. If you are outside of this delivery radius and interested in this event, you may arrange a pickup from Arch Street Meeting House. 320 Arch Street |

Tipsy History: A Love Story

Love is in the air at the Betsy Ross House this Valentine’s Day weekend. For the most unique date in town, grab your plus one and join Betsy, herself, for Tipsy History: A Love Story Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. You’ll hear a love story for the ages when you meet a young Betsy Ross just after her elopement with husband John. Then, couples will head into the house for a special love-themed tour and finally, a walk around the corner to Art in the Age to warm up with a delicious, handcrafted cocktail, featuring that most patriotic of ingredients in Betsy’s time … chocolate! 239 Arch Street | historicphiladelphia.org

Hitched & The Groomsman Suit

Take a Valentine’s Day photo in front of Amberella’s love and wedding inspired art mural located outside of The Groomsman Suit and Hitched on 2nd and Arch Streets. Tag each brand on social to be featured. 61 and 65 N. 2nd Street | tryhitched.com thegroomsmansuit.com

Kick Axe Throwing

Is there anything more romantic than tossing sharpened objects with a loved one? Of course not. So here’s a Sweet Axe Valentine’s Deal: For $159 you get a private range and bottle of champagne. 232 Market Street | 800-850-6756 | kickaxe.com/philly

Paris Fit Studios

If you’re planning to indulge this Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to find a way to work off those extra pounds. Look no further than the Couples Membership, $143, which includes access to over 200 classes all month long, two 30-minute group training sessions, and entry to the Fit For Love Contest: The couple with the best results by Feb. 29 will win two one-month free gym membership at Paris Fit Studios and a sponsored date night. 221 Vine Street, Suite B | getparisfit.com/

BONeJOUR Pet Supply

Don’t forget your furry friends this Valentine’s Day. BONeJOUR has Valentine’s cookies, Valentine’s Bocce’s Treats, Valentine’s party collars with hearts, and Valentine’s toys (champagne and roses). 53 N. 3rd Street | 215-574-1225 | bonejourpetsupply.com

Kindred Collective

Want to spruce up your wardrobe? Need a neat new accessory? How about a little something for your home? You can find it all and save with 14 percent off storewide on Valentine’s Day in-store and online. 149 N. 3rd Street | 215-845-5647

Mere Argyris Fashion Studio

When selfies just aren’t good enough, you’ll want something a bit more professional. Mere Argyris is offering a Valentine’s Day couples photoshoot to either give as a gift to someone or purchase for yourself. $80. 15 N. 2nd Street, Suite 106 | mereargyris.com

NE Flower Boutique

Gotta have flowers for Valentine’s Day, right? They’ve got a long-stem roses bouquet, heart shaped arrangements (fresh roses and “forever” roses options available), an I Love U box, and many more arrangements from which to choose. 60 N. 2nd Street | 267-570-7707 | neflowerboutique.com

The Wellness Refinery

The Wellness Refinery will be offering Galentine’s & Valentine’s Day-themed self-care gift sets ranging from $50-$90 and featuring fresh floral bouquets and eucalyptus from Myrtle & Magnolia for purchase on weekends. Also, they are bringing back their discounted two-person, private, infrared sauna sessions. 216 Church Street, 1st Floor | 267-457-3980 | wellnessrefineryphl.com

Midnight Lunch Studio

Midnight Lunch Studio will be selling a carefully and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Day gift box featuring a dainty white gold heart necklace, organic candies and chocolates, a candle and other festive goodies and accessories. $78 each. Additionally, they will be selling luxury floral arrangements Feb. 12-14, in-store only. $49 each. 20 S. 3rd Street | midnightlunchstudio.com

Are you ready for some football – and great food?

Are you ready for the Big Game this Sunday? Will you be looking to pig out while watching Brady and Mahomes toss the pigskin? We’ve rounded up some great packages for you.

Tradesman’s and BRU Craft & Wurst

Bru and Tradesman’s are both offering a $100 package that includes a 5-foot Philly cheesesteak, an order of wings, french fries and a bucket of beer for the table to share – this special is also good at the private reserved tents! Both locations have outdoor tents with private TVs and heaters, plus, inside, they have a TV wall, a projector and multiple other TVs to view. Indoors for Tradesman’s: Watch the game in four different spaces, two different levels, and on multiple HDTVs plus a giant 10-foot media wall about the main bar. Indoor for BRU: Watch the game from seven TVs plus a projector for ample views. 1322 Chestnut Street | (267) 457-3994 | tradesmansphl.com | 1318 Chestnut Street | (215) 800-1079 | bruphilly.com

Craft Hall

Philadelphia’s largest restaurant is back open and with a brand-new BBQ menu perfect for game day eats! The game will be on with the sound throughout the entire facility. Come hungry for one of the best deals in Philadelphia with a package for $65 that includes the Game Time Tower with Buffalo Wings, Glazes Spare Ribs, Fried Cheese Curds, French Fries and Nachos – plus standard open bar (excludes premium spirits). Available for up to four people. Make your reservations by calling (267) 297-2072. 901 N. Delaware Ave. | crafthallphilly.com

El Camino

El Camino will offer the game on the big screens inside and outside for indoor and outdoor viewing, with the sound on and the drinks pouring. Don’t miss heated covered outdoor dining that even includes heated seats for red-hot game day action. Look for signature BBQ and Tex Mex cuisine, cocktails and 30-plus choices of beers in draft, can and bottle. (215) 925-1110 | 1040 N. 2nd St. | elcaminophilly.com

Germantown Garden Grille

Hunnies Crispy Chicken

Germantown Garden Grill, Hunnies Crispy Chicken, Glu Hospitality and Vesper present the Big Game under the stars in a private heated poolside Igloo and private cabanas with a $50 per person minimum with access for the igloo for an extended period of time from 6pm to the end of the game. Food specials and the menu includes everything from big cuts of steak to the red hot buffalo goodness Hunnies Crispy Chicken and everything in between. Look for beers on draft and bottle, game-day cocktails, hot drinks and more. For info, call/text 267-214-0086. 1029 Germantown Avenue | gggrill.com

SET NoLibs

Philadelphia’s newest sports hot spot SET NoLibs in the heart of Northern Liberties hosts their first Big Game day watch celebration with big screen televisions throughout the entire dining room, plus access to televisions in the covered dining tents and at the outdoor streetery. Look for food and drink specials, including a platter for sharing at the table with your squad, including chips and salsa, four different kinds of wings (Thai Chili, Soy Garlic, Salt and Pepper, Sesame Chicken), tater tots, guacamole, season waffle fries and one beer tower that serves six pints – all for only $100 per package. 1030 N. 2nd Street | set-hospitality.com | (267) 761-9480

Catching up with upcoming events, reopenings and more

From spaces reopening after the pandemic closed them to news about restaurants, films, music and more, we’ve found a number of things we think will interest you.

Wonderspaces reopens

Philadelphia’s largest new cultural attraction is back! Wonderspaces Philadelphia is celebrating its reopening and one-year anniversary with the debut of new installations that include Akousmaflore by Scenocosme, Thank You Bags by Reed van Brunschot, and a new VR film: Notes on Blindness: Into Darkness by Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Arnaud Colinart and Amaury La Burthe. The new artworks join popular returning exhibits, including the glowing Submergence by Squidsoup, the sunrise and sunset of Sun by Phillip Schutte and the colorful Body Paint by Memo Akten. Tickets are for timed slots and are on sale now at philadelphia.wonderspaces.com.

Flory’s Flame

The National Museum of American Jewish History will screen the 2014 documentary, “Flory’s Flame,” about the National Heritage Fellowship Award winner and legendary Ladino (Judeo-Spanish) singer and songwriter Flory Jagoda. The screening will be followed by a short panel discussion and Q&A with Jon Lohman, longtime friend of Jagoda, director emeritus of the Virginia Folklife Program, and founder of the Center for Cultural Vibrancy; and musician Susan Gaeta who apprenticed and toured with Flory Jagoda for two decades. The one-hour documentary weaves the life story of Jagoda with her 2013 Celebration Concert at the Library of Congress. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 1pm. | nmajh.org

Rex 1516

Philadelphia’s home for elevated Southern-inspired cuisine has expanded its service hours to include daily lunch takeout and delivery, along with a new all-day menu boasting travel-friendly Southern comfort foods and additional vegetarian and vegan options. Rex 1516’s new all-day menu from Sojourn Philly Culinary Director Lucio Palazzo and Rex 1516 Executive Chef Craig Meyers is now available Monday-Thursday 1-8pm, Friday and Saturday noon-9pm and Sundays from noon-8pm. Lunch service will be takeout and delivery only with outdoor dining available from 5pm to close daily. 267-319-1366. rex1516.com

Clarissa Eck: Moonlit Lives

“Moonlit Lives” is a new exhibition on display at The Clay Studio featuring works by Clarissa Eck. An artist known for her detailed, spiritual art, Eck’s pottery typically depicts intricate animal forms and is rich with hermetic symbolism. Her solo exhibition features works that seek to connect our spirits with their animal and plant relatives; bridging the gap between human and nature, tame and wild. This exhibition will be on display at The Clay Studio’s Gallery Feb. 6 -28. theclaystudio.org

The Dutch

Chef Lee Styer’s popular breakfast and lunch eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics is delving into the world of southern fare in honor of Black History Month with Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up benefiting a local charity led by Philadelphia-based Chef Kevin Watters every Friday in February. West Philadelphia native Kevin Watters has been the Chef at The Dutch since April 2016, cranking out Dutch and Pennsylvania Dutch classics to locals and tourists at the bustling South Philadelphia café. For February, Watters has crafted a soul food pop-up as a nod to Black History Month, and has named the event “Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up” in remembrance of his grandmother Lillian Lewis, who was 81 when she recently passed, and was known in her community as “everybody’s Mom-Mom.” The takeaway meal consists of a platter with two sides, cornbread, and one meat, all for $35 per person. thedutchphilly.com

