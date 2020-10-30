The Rundown | Oct. 29-Nov. 5

How we’re getting ready for Halloween

Monday was National Pumpkin Day. Saturday is Halloween. Area establishments are certainly in the holiday mood and have a bunch of specials going on. Here are a few of our favorites.

East Passyunk

Over on bustling East Passyunk Avenue, shops and restaurants are celebrating Pumpkin Day with a bevy of irresistible offerings. Guests are invited to stroll down the Avenue sipping a Pumpkin Pie Slushee from The Bottle Shop, known for its extensive beer and beverage selection, or perhaps a POPEkin Spice Slushie from Pub on Passyunk East. Visitors are also encouraged to check out P’unk Burger, a contemporary eatery known for its organic ingredients, and its Pumpkin Cinnamon Spice Milkshake. For those craving a crisp cocktail, try the Pumpkin Chai Margarita from Cantina Los Caballitos for some Mexican-style fall flair. 1904 E Passyunk Ave | 215.336.1455| visiteastpassyunk.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

The city’s oldest and largest operating brewery has announced the return of its classic pumpkin-flavored ale: The Kenz o’Lantern is available on-site for outdoor drinking and dining at Philadelphia Brewing Company’s expansive space in Kensington, as well as in select bottle shops throughout the region. 2440 Frankford Avenue | 215.427.2739 | philadelphiabrewing.com

Art in the Age

Old City’s cutting edge at-home bar supply and bottle shop is serving up a beverage straight from the pumpkin patch: The Roast Pumpkin Martinez cocktail is crafted with Art in the Age’s own citrusy, barrel-aged Flora Gin, dark Chicory Root vodka, saline solution made with toasted pumpkin seeds, and finished off with a sweet pumpkin butter vermouth. This festive refreshment, garnished with toasted almonds and bay leaf bitters, balances sweet and salty in a perfect homage to crisp fall weather. 116 North 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

Forsythia

The celebrated French restaurant from Chef Christopher Kearse in Old City has an all new fall menu that’s brimming with autumnal flavors. One favorite this season that is earning raves is Kearse’s silky Pumpkin Soup, poured table side and given added texture and dimension with crispy oats and cherry crème. Those in the know will order one of Forsythia’s perfectly seasonal and exceptionally curated ciders to pair with Chef’s Pumpkin Soup. 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Halloween at Sunset Social

Sunset Social, dubbed Sunset Socially Distanced for the 2020 season, is hosting a social distanced Halloween celebration for kids and adults on its 1.2-acre, open-air, CIRA Green rooftop. Free and entirely open to the public, kids, adults and families are invited to the rooftop from noon to 3pm on Saturday, Oct. 31, to enjoy family-friendly Halloween movies “Hocus Pocus” and “Scooby Doo” on the largest screen in all of PA. Plus pumpkin painting, candy and costume contests for both kids and adults. Adults win dinner for two at Walnut Street Cafe, while kids take home a larger-than-life stuffed animal and more candy than they could have scored in the neighborhood. Sunsetsocialphl.com.

Scavenger hunt

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is keeping the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve alive by safely celebrating the spooky holiday in the form of a socially distanced scavenger hunt, seasonal eats, libations, and shopping, and pre-packed “trick or treat” bags for children in costume, through Saturday, Oct. 31. The District has set up two locations – Society Hill Dance Academy (1919 East Passyunk) and the driveway of the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center (1430 East Passyunk) – as the pick-up spots for families to come in costume and grab pre-packaged “trick or treat” bags from 11am – 1pm on Saturday,. For Halloween fans of all ages, there will be a scavenger hunt set up along the Avenue that can be filled out on mobile devices through Saturday. Check out visiteastpassyunk.com for details.

How we’re heading back to Punch Line Philly

Following its highly successful Patio Series, Punch Line Philly, the comedy club in Fishtown, is bringing comedians Godfrey, Chris Distefano, Corey Holcomb, a Philly All-Pro Comedy Series, and others to the club for a series of socially distanced performances. Here’s a look at some of what’s ahead, but visit PunchLinePhilly.com for all of the details, ticket info, etc.

Chris Distefano

You can catch Chris all over MTV as he is a current cast member on MTV2s hit show “Guy Code” as well as MTV’s “Girl Code.” Chris was selected from hundreds of comedians across the country to be one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch as part of the 2012 New York Comedy Festival as well as a New Face of 2013’s Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. In 2013, Chris made his network television debut on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and in 2015, he made his second late night appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” You can find his half-hour comedy special on Comedy Central and he is currently the star of IFC’s new hit comedy series “Benders.” Nov. 19-21.

Godfrey

As one of the most dominant forces in the comedy circuit, Godfrey has been seen on stages from New York and Los Angeles to Dubai. Along with his own one-hour special on Comedy Central, Godfrey recently starred in the FX pilot “Bronx Warrants,” adding to his onscreen credits which include “ZOOLANDER,” “30 Rock,” and a recurring role on “Louie.” Godfrey also stars alongside Shaquille O’Neal on the TruTV series, “Upload,” which is now going into its second season. Nov. 5-7.

Corey Holcomb

Going from hanging in the hood to performing comedy on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show,” not to mention the privilege of afterward being invited to take a seat on the “couch” which not many comics are asked to do, has been a long and fulﬁlling journey. Corey hit his ﬁrst open mic in 1992 when Adele Givens called him to the stage. He was a smashing success and has been a full-time comedian ever since. He has taken top honors at the Miller Genuine Draft Comedy Search, Budweiser Comedy Competition, Chicago Home Jam, and Laffapalooza. He has appeared at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Chicago Comedy Festival. Nov. 12-15.

More performers

You can also check out Erik Terrell & Friends on Oct. 30; the Philly All-Pro Comedy Showcase on Nov. 4; and Eric D’Alessandro with special guest Joe Sib on Nov. 13-14.

The rules

Adhering to guidelines issued by the City of Philadelphia and the State of Pennsylvania, Punch Line Philly is now offering indoor seating with a reduced venue capacity to adhere to social distancing measures. Masks are mandatory inside the venue and must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking. Punch Line Philly will also offer an expanded menu of food and beverage options with contactless payment during the performance.

Image: Dave Latakos

Get ready for some special days and special events

From Halloween to Christmas to Election Day and more, area establishments are gearing up for some special days ahead. Here are a few of our favorites.

Big Talent, Small Works Annual Sales Exhibition

The Black Moth Tattoo and Gallery traditional holiday art show and sale from some of the area’s most talented artists will take place Nov. 1 through Dec. 27. A wide variety of styles and themes at affordable prices, all under $300. Find a special gem for yourself or someone on the gift list this year! The gallery is open to the public five days a week. The opening reception is on Nov. 6, 6-9pm to give you a first look and to meet the artists for personal insights into their unique work. Wine and light fare will be served. Blackmothtattooandgallery.com

Christmas Village

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will return to LOVE Park, the North Apron of City Hall and the City Hall Courtyard like in past years, from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, with a special preview weekend on Nov. 21-22. Christmas Village will be set up in a socially distanced and safe way featuring only half the number of vendors. Visitors can still dine on and enjoy their favorite European dishes including Bratwurst, Raclette Cheese and Schnitzel in a fenced-off and crowd-controlled outdoor food court with spacing between tables. This year’s outdoor shopping area will be set up with a one-way system around the outer limits of LOVE Park for a linear and spaced walking concept allowing proper social distancing. Follow @philachristmas on FB, Twitter and Instagram or visit philachristmas.com.

Movies on Broad: Fright Week at Wells Fargo Center

Get your fill of spooky films old and new at Movies on Broad: Fright Week. This premier indoor movie-watching experience will allow Halloween fanatics of all ages to catch their favorite scary movies on Wells Fargo Center’s larger-than-life center screen. The fright-filled nights will feature seasonal food and beverage options to bring the spirit of Halloween to life. Limited tickets are available for all upcoming screenings now at MoviesonBroad.com. Through Nov. 1.

Eagles Party Pack

There is no denying that the key to a successful game day is dishing out great food and drinks. Although we can’t tailgate this year, we can still enjoy good eats while watching the Birds. The Misconduct Party Pack is the perfect way to bring the tailgate to your couch. It includes six cheeseburgers, two orders of chicken tenders, two orders of chicken wings, and six different sauces. All for only $40. Don’t forget to add on your favorite beverage before you complete your order. The Misconduct Party Pack is available seven days a week for pickup only at both Misconduct locations. Call them at 215.732.5797 for Rittenhouse or 267.928.4297 for Logan Square, or order online at misconducttavern.com.

Election Day Pizza

Philadelphia restaurant SliCE will give away free pizza slices on Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 5 to 7pm. After a challenging year with the global pandemic, and a long election season, the owners will head out to six polling places that are expected to have long lines and give away free slices of pizza to those waiting to cast their ballot. No purchase is required, and this is for anyone of any political background – no matter who you are supporting you can enjoy a free slice at outside polling places when SliCE arrives while supplies last. SliCE will seek community input about which polling places will have long waits so they can best serve their community – with selections being within 1-1.5 miles of each location in Fishtown and the Italian Market. slicepa.com

The best of the rest

From online celebrations to new dinner delivery options, here are a few things that caught our eye this week that we think you’ll want to check out.

The Dutch

Chef Lee Styer’s The Dutch, the popular breakfast and lunch eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, will now offer delivery services to guests. The Dutch will enlist one in-house individual to deliver to customers within a one-mile radius to start, and that radius is subject to grow by popular demand. The Dutch is located at 1527 S. 4th Street | (215) 755-5600. For additional information, go to thedutchphilly.com.

Virtual Cocktail Carnival

This year, Paper Doll Ensemble is taking its yearly bash to the digital world on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7pm. The evening will include never-before-seen content from the group’s recent summer workshop, deleted scenes from “Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary,” magic by Lindsey Noel of Couple of Magicians, and a grand raffle prize worth over $250. Quizzo, a signature drink recipe, and more, all hosted by Philadelphia royalty, Miss Elaine. This is a night you won’t want to miss. For more info, visit paperdollensemble.com.

Theatre Philadelphia: A Celebration

The 2020 theater season came to an abrupt end in March due to COVID-19. Since then, we’ve seen the Philadelphia theater community pivot in amazing ways and shine in the face of the most uncertain times. While this year’s celebration won’t look anything like the usual traditional fall gathering, what remains is an opportunity to recognize our amazing community’s resilience and a time for us to gather to celebrate with one another. On Nov. 16, you’re invited to join artists, audiences and theater workers for a one-hour look back at the 2019-2020 season. Then, continue the conversation by choosing from three different celebrations in the Zoom Room! 7pm. theatrephiladelphia.org

Extraction

Extraction was conceived to bring together three artists whose work exists in a pointed relation to the extraction economy which underpins, well, pretty much everything around us. From the rare earth metals in the battery of the computer this is being written on, to the gas in the car we drove to pick up the frames, to a political economy that locates the value of human beings in terms of their relationship to the stock market. See work from Sam Oberter, Lale Westvind and Ellie Tomlinson. On view through 2020. Partnersandson.com

“Cool Gardens”

System Of A Down vocalist, songwriter, composer Serj Tankian has breathed new life into his highly-acclaimed poetry collection “Cool Gardens,” narrating all 88 poems for the audiobook release available now on several platforms. Additionally, Tankian has collaborated with Philadelphia-based artist/animator D. S. Bradford, featured earlier this year in PW, to create three videos showcasing an audiovisual presentation of select poems: “My Words”; “Nil” ; and “City Of Blinds”.

PFS on Us

The Philadelphia Film Society is bringing back PFS On Us, the free ticket program, for the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival. As in past years, PFS on Us will increase festival accessibility for the greater Philadelphia community by providing complimentary tickets to all screenings at the Drive-In at the Navy Yard, excluding marquee screenings. Dates, showtimes, and drive-in guidelines are available at Filmadelphia.org/PFF29-Program. There’s still time to see “Cowboys,” Nov. 2; “Enemies of the State,” Nov. 1; and “Harley,” Oct. 29. All showings start at 6:45pm.

