Search for:

    • The Scene: Marlon Wayans

    Add the stand-up of Marlon Wayans to your social calendar this weekend

    Comedian Marlon Wayans
    The sheer longevity of the Wayans brothers is, frankly, impressive. Come see the youngest in Marlon Nov. 23 at Punchline Philly. | Image provided

    It’s amazing how the Wayans brothers have worked on so many films together, but they all have their own successful careers.

    You know ‘em from “White Chicks,” “In Living Color,” “Scary Movie: … Now, get to know Marlon on a local stage off-camera.

    Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office, an average of nearly $50-million per outing. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Wayans can be seen starring in the comedy spoof “Fifty Shades of Black,” which he also wrote and is executive-producing.

    Don’t miss your chance to see him at Punch Line on Saturday. 

    What: Marlon Wayans When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 pm. Cost: $40. Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. More: punchlinephilly.com

    Related

    Up Next in The Scene

    Most Popular This Week

    1. News, PeopleBlack mass
    2. MusicNo fucks left to give
    3. NewsThe kids are crying II
    4. NewsThe kids are crying III
    5. News'The kids are crying’
    More Popular Articles

    Upcoming Philly Events

    More Events