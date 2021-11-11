The Christmas Village returns to City Hall

Christmas Village to return

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park and City Hall into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 14th season, running from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve, with a preview weekend Nov. 20-21. Enjoy holiday sights and sounds with tens of thousands of twinkling lights, festive decorations, live music, and multiple activities. Attractions this year include a double-tier Christmas Village carousel and Ferris wheel presented by T-Mobile. Follow @philachristmas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit philachristmas.com for more information.

Image | Courtesy of Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Alpine Heights at Assembly to launch

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is transforming into Alpine Heights at Assembly, a modern ski lodge-inspired pop-up boasting hot cocktails, festive winter ales, comfort food, themed décor, cozy blankets and blazing fire pits, paired with one of the city’s best views – from Nov. 17, to Feb. 26. Assembly Rooftop Lounge is going north for the holidays and beyond, offering guests a winter lodge experience and unparalleled views. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 4-11 pm, guests can cozy up to one of four beautiful fire pits or under one of Assembly’s many heaters and toast the winter season with a boozy hot chocolate or mulled hot apple cider, or some sweet or savory fondue for a fun après-work or dinner respite. Visit assemblyrooftop.com for details.

Image | Courtesy of Steven Singer Jewelers

Give a gift, help a homeless pet

Steven Singer Jewelers has teamed up with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society to support their work in finding Philadelphia homeless pets their forever homes. The man everyone loves to hate is doing good again this holiday season by pledging to donate 20 percent of all sales of the exclusive Helping Paw necklace to PAWS. Singer donated $10,000 recently from early sales with a pledge to keep raising money for PAWS until Dec. 31. Singer is an animal lover and adopted Buddy, his own four-legged friend, from a rescue shelter. The Helping Paw necklace is currently on sale online and at the store. Shipping for Helping Paw is free and fast. For more information, visit ihatestevensinger.com.

