The Rundown | Oct. 22-29

How we’re celebrating Black Restaurant Week

Join Black Restaurant Week and Pepsi in celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine for the third annual Philadelphia Black Restaurant Week. During Black Restaurant Week, foodies are invited to indulge in diverse prix fixe menus at participating restaurants. Follow your fork to BlackRestaurantWeeks.com to view the complete list of participating restaurants and delectable deals. Black Restaurant Week is a 10-day showcase celebrating the best in Philadelphia’s culinary arts. Dine at one of the participating restaurants offering a special Black Restaurant Week menu from Oct. 16-27. Here are a few of our favorites.

Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

Southern food with a modern flair. They aim to collect the freshest ingredients to assemble great quality dishes and beverages and believe their community deserves the best. 5021 Baltimore Avenue | (215)-883-0960 | bookersrestaurantandbar.com

Brotherly Grub Cafe by Jacobs Catering

The Brotherly Grub Food Truck specializes in traditional Southern cooking techniques and creates small eats with a Spanish twist. Brotherly Grub takes those same flavors and creates many dishes for vegans, as well. Brotherly Grub started in Philadelphia, and was founded by Chef Tanesha Trippett. Brotherlygrub.biz | 267-320-2675.

A King’s Cafe

Home of The Original Seafood Cheesesteak, this place also has a weekly special menu. To learn more – and see photos of some great food – follow them on Instagram. 215-548-3725 | 1400 Stenton Ave.

Angry Deekin Ribs

Angry Deekin Ribs is a BBQ/Soul Food takeout restaurant with limited seating. In regards to their BBQ, they have not copied any region’s style. As they say on their website, “We’re from Philly, so that’s our style.” 1019 Spring Garden | 215-769-RIBS (7427) | angrydeekinribsonline.com

The Bar(n)

This bar/restaurant brings amazing food and creative drinks to the residents of Philadelphia. Visit the website for a long list of Black Restaurant Week specials. 4901 Catharine St. | 215-921-3797 | Instagram

Aksum Cafe

On Baltimore Avenue in vibrant and diverse West Philadelphia, Aksum features a bright Mediterranean menu that focuses on simple and fresh ingredients, with accents from Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Aksum is one of Philadelphia’s favorite BYOB restaurants, serving dinner Tuesday – Sunday, and an award-winning weekend brunch. 4630 Baltimore Ave. | 267-275-8195 | askumcafe.com

How we’re going out, staying warm and celebrating Halloween

The weather is turning colder, and Halloween is quickly approaching, so here are a few ways you can stay warm and still get out and have fun.

Haunt

Center City’s spookiest pop-up bar has reopened in a larger venue on the first-floor of the former Irish Pub at Pearl Tavern, with a full menu, socially distanced seating, Halloween-themed cocktails and a Witches Brunch – now through Nov. 1. Cocktails run the gamut of Spooktacular concoctions at Haunt Halloween Bar. Due to current Philadelphia ordinances, food must be purchased with alcoholic beverages, when consumed onsite. 1123 Walnut Street | (267) 534 – 4131

New hot beverages

It’s getting chilly out there, but Sojourn Philly’s sister restaurants, Jet Wine Bar and Rex 1516, don’t care. In preparation for cooler nights, the South Street hot spots are heating things up by adding an array of hot beverages to their offerings this fall. Both Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard,” and Rex 1516, the hub for elevated Southern-inspired fare, have installed on-site heaters to their expanded streets to ensure that outdoor diners remain toasty and in good spirits. jetwinebar.com | rex1516.com

Heated greenhouses

The Greenhouses at Harper’s Garden are open. Continuing through the end of October, look for private, heated individual greenhouses to change the entire landscape and visuals on 18th Street in Philadelphia’s Center City and Rittenhouse Row neighborhood. The Greenhouses at Harper’s Garden will feature at least 10 private greenhouse dining rooms that feature a door, glass walls, tables and chairs, decor, twinkling lights and even heat on the cold days. They will be offered and available in two sizes, to either seat four to seven guests, or six to nine guests. They will be available to book for no additional fee by, and they are first-come, first-served. harpersgardenphilly.com .

PFS movies

The Philadelphia Film Society is offering a night of curated Halloween programming as part of the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival with four free screenings on Oct. 31 at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard. Enjoy a howling night under a full moon on the Delaware River with screenings of “Monster House,” “The Monster Squad,” “PG (Psycho Goreman)” and “Deadline.” There is something for everyone as you join PFS to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve a little differently this year – socially distinct and in our cars. While all screenings are free, attendees must reserve a ticket via Filmadelphia.org/PFF29-Program.

Day of the Dead

The much-anticipated Dios de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration, Friday, Oct. 30 at Cherry Street Pier, is more than just an exhibition for featured artist and Mexican immigrant Cesar Viveros; it is an homage to Mexican immigrants who have made a home in the United States of America. Viveros, the Philadelphia-based mural artist from Veracruz, Mexico, is the October Artist in Residence for the Portside Arts Center’s studio space & gallery at Cherry Street Pier. Be at Cherry Street Pier at 7:30 p.m., for a Dios de Los Muertos celebration you won’t soon forget. For more information, visit portsideartscenter.org.

Various events we don’t want to miss

There’s a lot going on around town these days. Here are a few of the events that you’ll want to check out.

New docuseries

PW featured filmmaker Antonio Paris back in July. Now he has a docuseries, “Democracy in Black,” which premieres Nov. 1 on Xfinity 66/966HD/967 | Verizon 29/30 | Roku | Apple TV and online at https://phillycam.org/watch. You’ll want to take time to watch this powerful piece.

Emergency Circus

This election season, the Emergency Circus will enliven polling places across the nation with Cirque d’Vote: a nonpartisan initiative to put the FUN back in FUNdamental rights. Cirque d’Vote has called upon clowns, jugglers, acrobats and aerialists to present COVID-safe circus shows and parades in an effort to excite folks about exercising their right to vote as well as educate the public on when, where, and how to cast their ballots. Beginning at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Philadelphia Cirque d’Vote chapter will host a parade featuring a live brass band, giant puppets, clowns, jugglers, stilt-walkers, and unicycles. Performers will hand out pamphlets with voting information to people along the route. The parade will gather at 12th and Cambria Rec Center, march to the Liacouras Center polling location, and conclude at Founders Garden. emergencycircus.com.

Eagles film

Wavelength Productions and Virgil Films & Entertainment will be hosting drive-in screenings of “Maybe Next Year,” the documentary film that captured the Philadelphia Eagles incredible 2017 Super Bowl-winning season from the perspective of four of the team’s most die-hard fans. Check out the Cinema Drive-In screenings in Oaks, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 7pm. Visit showclix.com for tickets.

People Power Media Fest

PhillyCAM – the community media center that trains Philadelphians in media production and airs original content on Philadelphia’s public access television and WPPM 106.5 FM – will wrap up its 10th anniversary year with a People Power Media Fest. PPM Fest, which began on Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20, will feature special radio and television programming, interactive workshops, panel discussions and virtual events that address how media representation, access, and literacy affect our lives. The events illustrate everyone’s right to critically analyze and participate in the media, and how with access to media tools, we can build power and envision an equitable world. phillycam.org/2020/people-power-media-fest

Cabaret of the Exiled

On Oct. 28 at 7pm, Theatre Exile’s beloved cabaret event returns from Exile! Join them for all of the fun and shenanigans you’ve come to expect from the Cabaret of the Exiled. The virtual fundraiser will support Theatre Exile’s free education and outreach programs, mainstage productions and new play development efforts. Escape for an evening of performers, musicians, artists, theater collaborators, mixologists, great raffle prizes and more. Theatreexile.org

Free movie

Join Light & Fluffy Noodles for a free drive-in movie featuring “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot between Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s at Willow Grove Park Mall. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Each ticket is for one car and a maximum of six people. Every car will receive a free gift bag filled with fun surprises. Visit willowgroveparkmall.com for details on how to get your tickets.

How we’re checking out great Philly hoagies

It’s clear there are a lot of great sandwiches in the City of Brotherly Love, but let’s talk about the hoagie. Accounts of the hoagie’s origin vary greatly. It could have come from Italian-American shipyard laborers, nicknamed “hoggies” due to their work around South Philly’s Hog Island, who brought sandwiches stuffed with meats, cheeses and vegetables for lunch during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Others say it came from late-19th-century street vendors known as “hokey-pokey men,” who sold antipasto salad, meats and cookies on long loaves, with “hokey” eventually becoming “hoagie.” Lastly, some say Catherine DiCostanza of A. DiCostanza grocery store in Chester, invented the sandwich in 1925 when a late-night visitor asked for a sandwich with everything in the store’s case on it. Who knows, but visitphilly.com has a long list of places where you can grab a great hoagie. Here are a few of our favorites.

Dolores’

Dolores’ wants you to feel like you’re at Grandma’s on a Sunday with every bite! Made-to-order breakfast sandwiches. A chicken cutlet hoagie that will knock your socks off. Mild provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion w/oregano infused mayo SPO and a little olive oil. Bam, just made your day! Specialty hoagies added weekly and homemade soups. 1841 S. 2nd Street | @dolores2street

Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philly

Already a local legend for the New York City- and Trenton-style pies he creates at Haddonfield’s Angelo’s Pizzeria, Danny DiGiampietro has moved across the river and reopened in Bella Vista. There’s housemade dough, of course, but also hoagies that would make any South Philadelphian (or anyone else, for that matter) take notice. Go for the Pops, with soppressata, dry-cured capicola, mortadella and sharp provolone. Truly old-school, it’s first-come, first-served, cash-only, with no phone. 736 S. 9th Street | angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com.

Cosmi’s Deli

Open since 1932, this tiny corner deli in South Philly churns out some of the best cheesesteaks, hoagies and roast pork sandwiches in Philadelphia. With more than a dozen hoagies on the menu, it can be tough to choose, but two of the many highlights are the Godfather (made with prosciutto, sopressata, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, green olives, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of balsamic vinegar) and the Sicilian (made with prosciutto, sopressata, hot imported capicola, imported mortadella, sharp provolone and roasted peppers or long hots). Opt for the seeded roll, sourced from Philly’s famous Sarcone’s Bakery. 1501 South 8th Street | cosmisdeli.com.

Marinucci’s Deli

Marinucci’s Deli gives customers a lot of hoagie for their buck – one meat-packed sandwich can easily feed two people. The pro move here is the near-titular Nucci, a classic Italian hoagie with prosciutto, sharp provolone and roasted peppers. Those looking to expand their hoagie horizons have nearly 20 other hoagies to try out. 2852 Saint Vincent Street | marinuccisdelis.com.

Martha

What say you to a waffle hoagie? It’s quality over quantity at this Kensington watering hole, starting with this breakfast-meets-lunch creation featuring maple syrup and long hot pepper pesto. If that’s not on the menu, the Gladys (jerk turkey, pickled green tomato, roasted red pepper, allspice mayo and jalapeno) or the Syd Vicious (buffalo chicken, serrano, American cheese and fermented pepper aioli) should do nicely. Cheese and charcuterie plates, as well as extensive beer, wine and cocktails lists, round out the menu. 2113 E. York Street | marthakensington.com.

Pastificio Deli

Located just a few blocks from the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, Pastificio has gained adoration for its Classic Italian hoagie topped with mild provolone, mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami and prosciutto. More than a dozen other hoagie options are also on the menu. 1528 Packer Avenue | pastificiophilly.com.

Ricci’s Hoagies

Perfecting the art of the hoagie since the 1920s, Ricci’s offers a classic South Philly sandwich experience. The must-order here is the Italian hoagie, but sandwich-lovers would do well to throw in an Italian tuna with each order. (You know, just to compare.) 1165 S. 11th Street | Check out their Facebook page for more information.

