13 Best Cheesesteaks in Philly: New & Old School

The City of Brotherly Love has a multitude of cheesesteaks all over the city that are worth a taste, from the classic ones saturated with Cheez Whiz on a hoagie to more gourmet selections using sharp cheddar slides and baguettes. If you’re looking for mouthwatering Philadelphia cheesesteaks then this is the guide for you.

The Old School (established before 1980)

1. and 1a. Pat’s vs Geno’s: The Battle for Philadelphia’s Best Cheesesteak

Did you know that the originators of the Philly cheesesteak started out as a hot dog stand? And so the story goes that one day the hot dog guy, Pat Olivieri, wanted to try something new, tossed some sliced beef and onions on a roll, and began chowing down. Word has it that a cabbie noticed, and requested one for himself, and the popularity of the Philly cheesesteak was born.

As for Olivieri, he would go on to open up his own restaurant, the famous Pat’s King of Steaks, which still operates today as one of the most recognized eating establishments in the entire city. Then, in 1966, Pat’s famed rival, Geno’s Steaks, opened across the street, and an ongoing battle for the best cheesesteak in town was born.

What separates the two? Pat’s cuts up their steaks; Geno’s does not. If you have a preference there, you know what to choose. Geno’s isn’t blended and mixed together the same way Pat’s steak is, a lot of that has to do with Pat’s being cut up, so again, that falls on one’s personal choice.

Here’s the thing with Pat’s and Geno’s: they’re so intertwined with one another that it’s hard to pick because you can’t have one without the other being mentioned. It’s a rivalry that may not have ever happened if it weren’t for the classic boxing film, Rocky. In the film, Rocky works for a loan shark who takes him to grab a bite at Pat’s, skyrocketing its popularity. With Geno’s being across the way, the movie helped both cheesesteak places acquire new fans.

This one’s a toss-up in terms of who’s the true king of steaks. With that being said, it’s only right to provide a few standouts from each menu, starting with Pat’s:

Extra Cheesesteak Pepper Steak Mushroom Pizza Steak Pepper Pizza Steak

Geno’s menu:

Steak Milano – cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano Mushroom/Pepper Cheesesteak – steak with cheese, mushrooms, and peppers Meatball Sandwich Italian Hoagie – salami, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Geno’s

Google: 4.0

Trip Advisor: 3.5

Yelp: 2.5

Overall score: 3.3

Pat’s

Google: 4.2

Trip Advisor: 3.5

Yelp: 3.0

Overall Score 3.6

2. Campo’s – The Phillies’ Favorite Cheesesteak

This “jawn,” as Philadelphians call a joint, has been cooking up cheesesteaks since 1947 and has the awesome benefit of being located a block from American history, with the Liberty Bell around the corner. With Campo’s, there is a lot involved in terms of its place in the city on the cheesesteak popularity scale. After all, Campo’s has not only been featured on Food Network, but it makes the official cheesesteak of the city’s Major League Baseball team, the Phillies, an aptly named cheesesteak called the Heater.

Although Campo’s has been making cheesesteaks since the late 1940s, they’ve done a fantastic job keeping up with the times as they provide gluten-free, vegan, and non-dairy options for all of their classics.

Another way Campo’s stands out is a godawfully large menu, and we mean that in the best possible way. The variety of sandwiches makes it mighty difficult to choose what to roll with. Check out some notable items:

The Heater – steak and jalapenos are cooked in Buffalo sauce and topped with jalapeno cheddar Flyers Ice Steak – steak inside a roll covered in Philly cream cheese and fresh tomato and topped with melted pepper cheese. *Official Cheesesteak of the Philadelphia Flyers The BBQ Cheesesteak – steak with bacon and BBQ sauce and topped with both mozzarella and cheddar cheese Stockyard Sandwich – chopped chicken cooked in bacon, pepperoni, and fried onions and put on a roll spread with mascarpone cheese

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.2

Trip Advisor: 4.0

Yelp: 3.5

Overall Score: 3.9

3. Jim’s South Street – Best South Street Cheesesteak

South Street and Philly go together like meat and cheese in cheesesteak so of course, there has to be a great joint on the famed Philadelphia street. With its neat black and white exterior nestled on the corner of South Street and 4th, many locals argue Jim’s is the best steak sandwich in town as a rebuttal to Pat’s vs Geno’s. When people are waiting in line for 45 minutes to get a Philly cheesesteak, it’s best to give the joint the benefit of the doubt.

Unfortunately, the place is closed due to a fire but keep looking for updates on when it will reopen. When it does, make sure to check out Jim’s menu, which is as cut and dried as you can get and divided into two simple categories: From the Grill and Hoagies. A few items that stood out:

Pizza Steak – Choice of cheese and pizza sauce Mushroom Steak – Sliced Cooked Mushrooms Maxine’s Meatless – Choice of cheese, vegetables, sauce Pepper or Mushroom or Egg

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.0

Trip Advisor: 3.5

Yelp: 3.5

Overall Score: 3.7

4. Cosmi’s Deli – One of the Oldest Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

Started by stone mason Cosimo Quattrone, a native of Italy that came to the states through Ellis Island in 1928, Cosmi’s Deli opened way back in 1932 as Cosmi’s Supermarket & Grocery Store. Cosmi’s has been a favorite of Philadelphians for years and has such a great reputation that they were sending 100 cheesesteaks a week to the set of HBO’s Soprano’s when it was filming. If Tony Soprano and the gang liked Cosmi’s that much, well, it must be legit, capisce?

For a place that’s twice won Philly Magazine’s “Best Cheesesteak” title, the menu gives you a ton of choices to choose from with a few unique standouts that may entice your taste buds. Check it out:

Cheesesteak Mexicano – chopped steak, pepper jack cheese, hot sauce, fried onions, hot peppers, and salsa Jacked Up Steak – steak, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, fried onions, hot peppers, green peppers, grilled tomato, and extra cheese Riviera – grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, imported sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, and your choice of greens Cosmi Special – grilled chicken, sauteed onions, fresh mozzarella, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, and aged balsamic

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.5

Trip Advisor: 4.0

Yelp: 4.5

Overall Score: 4.3

5. Ishkabibbles – Best Chicken Cheesesteak in Philly

For those that don’t or can’t eat red meat, enter Ishkabibbles and its famous Philly Chickensteak. Not that the joint doesn’t offer the classic beef version of their cheesesteak, but it’s their Chicken Cheesesteak that they boast as the original chicken cheesesteak of Philadelphia, pumping them out since 1979.

What’s awesome about Ishkabibbles and their cheesesteaks is you get to do what the hell you want with it in terms of toppings. Also, this place gets a bit of a bonus as it’s the favorite cheesesteak place of Black Thought, lead rapper for Philadelphia’s iconic hip-hop group, the Roots. Does Questlove agree with his bandmate? More on that later.

What adds to Ishkabibble’s legacy is some of their variety of different cheesesteaks, both beef and chicken, which amounts to 17 different choices to be exact. Check out some of their menu items:

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak – Ishka’s chicken cheesesteak smothered in BBQ sauce Ishka Chicken Cheesesteak – with mushrooms, American cheese, sweet peppers, pizza sauce, and onions Spanish fries – with hot peppers, cherry poppers, and onions Gremlin – Half lemonade, half grape juice

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.2

Trip Advisor: 4.0

Yelp: 4.0

Overall Score: 4.0

6. John’s Roast Pork – Best Roast Pork Steak Sandwich in Philly

John’s Roast Pork may not sound like it would be a go-to place for a steak sandwich but you’re talking about a bonafide champion sandwich restaurant here. Running since 1930, this place has the credentials to back up its claim as the best. It won Truff’s 2021 Best Cheesesteak, along with awards from Details Magazine, Philadelphia Magazine, and most impressive, the James Beard Award for Excellence.

With that kind of clout, this Philly cheesesteak must kick some serious ass, right? Yes! Yes, it does. Not only that, it is gigantic, stuffed with 12 ounces of shaved rib eye, and that’s not even their Ultimate Cheesesteak which is twice as big. Also, you have to give this joint props for its wonderfully authentic and original design, fresh with the happy pig in a bib logo atop the establishment. Other items from John’s menu that stood out:

Bacon Cheesesteak Bruschetta Cheesesteak Chicken Steak Milano – with grilled tomato and provolone Chicken Steak Italiano – with sharp provolone and spinach

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.6

Trip Advisor: 4.5

Yelp: 4.5

Overall Score: 4.5

7. Dalessandro’s – Philadelphia Locals’ Favorite Cheesesteak

This is one of those cheesesteaks places that locals will fight you over if you don’t include it in your best cheesesteak in Philadelphia list. And for good reason. The restaurant has been highly touted since it opened its doors in 1960 and is often referred to as the best cheesesteak Philly has to offer.

It’s got a lovely, quaint atmosphere as it’s fitted below what looks like a house on the corner giving patrons a cozy and authentic dining experience. On that note, it doesn’t ever get too cozy because it’s routinely packed with people wanting one of their classic steaks.

One definite highlight of Dalessandro’s cheesesteak is its massive weight, feeling like a burden on your hands and arms as you carry it to your resting spot. It is absolutely packed with meat yet still manages to keep an even meat-to-onion-to-cheese ratio. The menu, as simple as it gets, offers the same staple cheesesteak varieties as many others on this list, but Dalessandro’s classic cheesesteak is easily the most popular. Here are other popular choices:

Mushroom Cheesesteak Pizza Cheesesteak Chicken Pepper Cheesesteak Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.4

Trip Advisor: 4.5

Yelp: 4.0

Overall Score: 4.3

The New School

8. Angelo’s Pizzeria – Best Cheesesteak in South Philly

South Philly loves Angelo’s Pizzeria. It’s hard to argue with a place that has some of the best hours: 11:00 am-Sold Out. That’s worth the price of admission right there. Angelo’s makes the list not only for its deliciousness, but also because they provide one more additional cheese option along with provolone, American, or Cheez Whiz: Cooper Sharp. Yeah, that Cooper Sharp is something to behold, a perfectly melted white cheddar cheese like no other that puts this sandwich over the top.

Angelo’s menu also gives diners cheesesteak options in both beef and chicken, always a nice alternative for those that don’t eat red meat, including a Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak, which comes with chopped chicken doused in a homemade hot sauce combined with gorgonzola and your choice of another cheese. Yum!

Other notable menu items:

The Ruthy D – Fresh Chicken Cutlet, Sliced Pepperoni, Dry Cured Hot Capicola, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Long Hots, EVOO, Shaved Grana Padano Drunk Cutlet – Fresh chicken cutlet, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, topped with Vodka Blush Sauce and shaved Parmesan Drunk Meatball – Homemade fried meatballs, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, topped with Vodka Blush sauce and shaved parmesan The Sunday Morning – Homemade fried meatballs, sharp Provolone, choice of broccoli rabe or spinach

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.6

Trip Advisor: 4.5

Yelp: 4.5

Overall Score: 4.5

9. Tony Luke’s – Questlove’s Favorite Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Remember how Black Thought of the Roots was mentioned above as claiming Ishkabibble’s had the best cheesesteak in town? Well, the famous drummer of his band, Questlove, would beg to differ as he puts Tony Luke’s as the best cheesesteak in all of Philadelphia according to a 2017 Food & Wine article celebrating his birthday. Maybe Questlove has a point here because chef and owner Tony Luke promotes the 10 Commandments of Cheesesteaks on the restaurant’s website, and it’s worth a watch because one must respect the cheesesteak in order to indulge in one.

This one makes the list because one of Philly’s biggest celebrities swears it’s the best and it’s hard to disagree with a guy that grew up in West Philly. One bonus for Tony Luke’s is the Signature Items page on their website, with six scrumptious choices to view and an excellent photo to make your mouth water even more. Here are a few of the Signature Items:

Roast Pork Italian – Tony Luke’s roast pork topped with au jus, sauteed broccoli rabe or spinach, and sharp provolone Chicken Cutlet Italian – Mama Luke’s famous recipe of seasoned breaded chicken cutlets, sauteed broccoli rabe or spinach, and sharp provolone The Uncle Mike – Sauteed broccoli rabe, sauteed spinach, sweet peppers, fried onions, and marinara sauce come together to create a delicious vegetarian sandwich Natural cut Fries – thick-cut fries with your choice of three seasonings: chipotle BBQ, salt and vinegar, and Maryland crab seasoning

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 3.7

Trip Advisor: 4.0

Yelp: 4.0

Overall Score: 3.9

10. Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop – Best Gourmet Philadelphia Cheesesteak

This South Street establishment is hard to notice among the many other businesses in the district, but keep your eye out for that elegant white cursive sign against the black background if you want an exquisite cheesesteak. Woodrow’s is a highly-touted cheesesteak joint for its gourmet-style sandwiches, a welcome change from the usual cheesesteak you may get at places like Geno’s, Pat’s, or Tony Luke’s.

They boast items for their cheesesteak like a Truffle Whiz that comes with a note attached in all caps, “OUR TRUFFLE WHIZ IS NOT FROM A CAN AND IS MADE FRESH DAILY IN HOUSE. WE ADVISE AGAINST USING ANY OTHER CHEESE IF YOU WANT A TRUE WOODROW’S EXPERIENCE. THANK YOU!”

Woodrow’s also throws shaved ribeye on baguettes for their version of the cheesesteak, named Woodrow’s Whiz Wit, along with a cherry pepper mayo. If that doesn’t sound like a hell of a cheesesteak, perhaps you should just leave now and aim for a different kind of sandwich altogether.

This is also the kind of joint that makes a Coffee BBQ Brisket sandwich so they’re not working with normal ingredients here. Obviously, Woodrow’s wants to stand out and their insanely delicious cheesesteak could just be the best in the city (key word: could be). Check out a few other noteworthy items from their menu:

Cajun Mahi Mahi – Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime zest, onion, lettuce, and mango puree, all together on a bun Cubano – spiced pork, prosciutto Cotto, swiss cheese, dijonnaise, and pickle on a hoagie roll Shrimp Po’ Boy – cajun grilled shrimp, remoulade, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and chive on a seeded roll Egg-Hash Sammy – egg-potato hash, choice of meat, pepper jack cheese, chipotle jelly, and chive on a bun

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.7

Trip Advisor: 4.5

Yelp: 4.5

Overall Score: 4.6

11. Cleavers – Best Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Center City

Opened in 2016, Cleavers has already established itself as one of the best cheesesteak places in Philadelphia, with many locals calling it the best cheesesteak in Center City. Taking into account how many joints in Philly have been around ten times longer, it’s worth pointing out that Cleavers has made a name for itself with its fancier cheesesteaks after only six years in the game.

Aside from its incredible-tasting cheesesteaks, Cleavers gives you options like very few other cheesesteak places and lets you have as a seeded or unseeded sandwich, a white or wheat wrap, or you can just have it all in a bowl.

Another distinction for Cleavers is the sense of humor in its menu, a fun way to engage the customer while they figure out what to get from the huge list of offerings. Bonus points for the “Effing Hot Steak,” an obvious choice for those that like their cheesesteak with a lot of kick and the Cleaver which comes with one full pound of beef. Here are more standouts from the menu:

The Effing Hot Steak – ribeye steak, hot cherry pepper relish, fried onions, American cheese, and Sriracha aioli BBQ Cheesesteak – ribeye, onion rings, thick-cut bacon, American cheese, and BBQ sauce Papa’s Favorite Steak – ribeye steak, fried onions, shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce, and toasted in the oven Chicken Caesar – chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.5

Trip Advisor: 4.5

Yelp: 4.0

Overall Score: 4.3

12. Oh Brother Philly – Best Philly Cheesesteak in Old City

Only three years old as of this writing, Oh Brother Philly already has great word of mouth spreading out from its Old City location. The variety of different cheesesteaks at Oh Brother truly sets it apart from its peers, especially the old-fashioned places that have stuck with simpler menus.

For a newcomer, getting the claim of “best cheesesteak in Old City” from the locals means you’re doing something right, not to mention making several “best of” lists for the entire city.

So, why does this cheesesteak place stand out among a multitude of others? Uniqueness, my friends. And style. While most sandwich places in Philadelphia offer generally the same variety of cheesesteaks, Oh Brother is the rare spot that offers steaks you’ll only find there such as the A.1. Cheesesteak or French Onion Cheesesteak. Just look at some of the choices on their menu:

Shroom Truffle Cheesesteak – ribeye, arugula, truffle creme fraiche, deep-fried shoestring onions, portabella mushrooms, and swiss cheese A.1. Cheesesteak – ribeye topped with A.1. Sauce, cheddar cheese, onion, pepper, and mushroom The French Onion Cheesesteak – ribeye with creamy horseradish sauce, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese Mediterranean Cheesesteak – ribeye topped with oregano, a homemade garlic tzatziki spread, chopped lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and red onions

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.6

Trip Advisor: 4.5

Yelp: 4.5

Overall Score: 4.5

13. Max’s Steaks – Hollywood’s Favorite Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Last on our list is Max’s Steaks, which opened in 1994 and has been gaining a lot of popularity over the last decade due to its recognition in the world of film from a hark back to Philly’s own Rocky Balboa to Adam Sandler. Yes, you read that correctly.

Recently, Max’s Steaks was featured in the critically acclaimed Netflix independent film, Uncut Gems starring none other than Sandler. But that’s just the start. This dapper cheesesteak joint has been featured in Creed I and II and on the hit NBC drama, This is Us. Oh, they were also the chosen location for the unraveling of Kevin Hart Day in Philadelphia (yes, that’s a thing fnow!).

Okay, now for one of the biggest (and I mean that literally) reasons why Max’s stands out: they have a two-foot cheesesteak! Two feet of drool batter to stare at before you try to make a dent in it. Good luck because chances are you won’t have a chance against this sandwich, accurately referred to as the Giant. While there aren’t any distinguishing features to their menu, the great thing is it describes the item and comes with a photo. Check out other popular choices from Max’s:

Chicken Cheesesteak Mushroom Cheesesteak Pepper Cheesesteak Pizza Steak

Online Ratings (out of 5)

Google: 4.3

Trip Advisor: 4.0

Yelp: 4.0

Overall Score: 4.1

At the end of the day, any of the Philly cheesesteaks listed will deliver on the promise of being amazing. While any list such as this is highly subjective, if it came down to the scores from Google, TripAdvisor, and Yelp, the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia goes to…Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop with 4.6 overall points. Be sure to comment your thoughts and share this article with a cheesesteak connoisseur in your life!