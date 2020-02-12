Love bites

Valentine’s Day weekend is on the horizon and if you haven’t figured out how you’re going to impress your significant other, you might be in a panic.

Relax. PW has you covered.

Just take a look at the list below. We’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day deals in the city and now are sharing them with you.

Enjoy.



The Dandelion

Cozy up this Valentine’s Day at The Dandelion. Steps away from Rittenhouse Square, the inviting bilevel restaurant features a whirlwind of idiosyncratic seating areas, bars, hallways, rooms and nooks, each impeccably fashioned to carry its own personality.

With two romantic fireplaces – one rustic brick hearth and one white marble – The Dandelion is the perfect place for winding down and relaxing with your loved one. The sophisticated menu pays homage to the British pub, serving updated seasonal takes on U.K. cuisine. | 124 S. 18th St. thedandelionpub.com



The Love

Spread love, feel love at The Love this Valentine’s Day. Nestled steps away from Rittenhouse Square, this bilevel sanctuary is perfect for a VDAY dinner – regardless of the size of your party.

The upper-level loft features a large communal table creating an idyllic space for singles to celebrate or cozy up with your loved one in lounge seating throughout the space. A one-of-a-kind beverage program inspired by vineyards, breweries and cideries in the region is equally as enticing as the cuisine. Designed by acclaimed firm Roman and Williams, The Love is a warm and sophisticated restaurant outfitted with eclectic tiling, wall coverings sourced locally, painted brick, and handmade fixtures. | 130 S. 18th Street. Theloverestaurant.com



The Rooftop at Continental Mid-town

Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening with your significant other or you’re hitting the town with friends, The Rooftop at Continental Mid-town is the perfect spot to enjoy Valentine’s Day. With fun cocktails, great views of the city, and a fireplace to keep you warm, the indoor/outdoor space is ideal for couples and singles alike. The mouth-watering menu features bold and eclectic flavors and expertly mixed pop and retro cocktails ensure there’s a beverage for everyone to sip on. | 1801 Chestnut Street. Continentalmidtown.com



Amada

Four courses offer a selection of authentic Spanish tapas at Amada this Valentine’s Day – from queso manchego to the special Torta de Chocolat, you’ll love every bite. Pair with Garces’ largest wine flight encompassing red, whites, roses and bubbly options ranging from $15-$35:

It Takes Two to Tango – $15: Verdejo, Bodegas Jorge Jorge Ordonie, Rueda, 2017; Garnacha Santo Cristo, Campo de Brorja, 2016.

Love at First White – $24: Viura, Milenrama, Rioja, 2017; Verdejo, Bodegas Jorge Jorge Ordonez, Nisia, Rueda, 2017; Albarino, Condes de Albarei, Rias Baixas, 2018. | 217-219 Chestnut Street. Philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com



Scarpetta

Perhaps Philadelphia’s most romantic neighborhood, Rittenhouse Square is the perfect location to host the ultimate Valentine’s Day dinner. For a meal that’s truly special, reserve a table at Scarpetta to indulge in hand-made pastas, including Scarpetta’s famed Spaghetti Tomato & Basil, fresh Basil Gnocchi or hand-crafted Cappellacci with pumpkin, brown butter and sage, or in premier meat and seafood options.

For a sweet treat to end an enchanting evening, lovers can indulge in a variety of carefully crafted desserts such as Warm Banana Bread or Scarpetta’s signature Espresso Budino for dessert.

Diners beware: Your partner may be envious when they notice your starry-eyed gaze is focused not on them, but on the unbelievably alluring plates on the table. | 210 W Rittenhouse Square. Scarpettarestaurants.com



Make sure the perfect pour arrives from being at the perfect spot this Valentine’s Day. | Image: Image | John Fornande

Distrito

Tacos and chill this V-day at Distrito, with an unbeatable $30 menu featuring carb guac and shrimp & chorizo tacos, you’ll want to reserve your table ASAP. No wine flights here, but you won’t want to miss these specialty cocktails:

Strawberry Margarita $6

Tequila, Fresh Lime, Strawberry Puree, Champagne Float

Rose Sangria $6

Rose Wine, Brandy, Orange Liqueur, Simple Syrup | 3945 Chestnut Street. Philadelphia.distritorestaurant.com



Getaway at the Greenhouse

Getaway at the Greenhouse is a tropical indoor oasis at Fairmount Park. Free to enter and open to all ages, this attraction will be open to 10pm, and will feature food vendors including Pitruco, QT Vietnamese Sandwich, Milk + Sugar, and more.

Bonus romance points for GAIA: the traveling Earth art installation, which gives you a view of how our humble planet looks from space. Tickets are free but reservations are encouraged. | Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. Fairmountpark.ticketleap.com



Level 28

Head to Level 28 at AKA University City for Philly’s most exclusive Valentine’s Day experience high above the city skyline. Signature cocktails, desserts, music and fun await you.

Your ticket includes entrance to the event, two signature drinks, light desserts, music and more. $50. | 2929 Walnut Street. Upcomingevents.com



Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse, will celebrate Valentine’s Day and all things love by offering every couple that dines at any of Fogo restaurant in the U.S. and Puerto Rico between Feb. 13 and 16 a complimentary dining card valid for one Full Churrasco Lunch, Dinner or Sunday Brunch (while supplies last). | 1337 Chestnut Street. Fogo.com



The Olde Bar

Chef Jose Garces’ The Olde Bar is offering a luxurious Valentine’s Day experience with unlimited champagne and an assortment of oysters (three east coast, three west coast).

Learn how to pair and consume this perfect combination of salty and bubbly and start an evening of love off in the most decadent way at one of Philadelphia’s best seafood dining destinations. | Cost: $40 per person. 125 Walnut Street. Theoldebar.com



Boston Market

Boston Market, home of the rotisseries everything experts, are bidding farewell to flowers and ciao to chocolates this Valentine’s Day with a new, one-of-a-kind gift for your bae – a romantic bouquet made of its newest menu offering, sweet and tangy BAEby (Baby) Back Ribs. The limited edition and sure-to-be-coveted BAEby Back Ribs Bouquet will be available for purchase on Friday, Feb. 14 at all Boston Market restaurants nationwide while supplies last. Beautifully assembled with one dozen tender, mouthwatering Boston Market Baby Back Ribs, each BAEby Back Ribs Bouquet will retail for $29.99 each.

Bonus offer: Boston Market is also inviting guests to celebrate their bae over a shared plate of Baby Back Ribs, making it the perfect Valentine’s date-night spot for some rotisserie-style lovin’. On Feb. 14, couples can enjoy a romantic BAEby Back Rib dinner for two, featuring two half-racks of ribs, two sides per person and two pieces of cornbread, for only $20 with a coupon available online at BostonMarket.com.



Maggiano’s Little Italy

Celebrate a romantic and delicious Valentine’s Day with Maggiano’s “That’s Amore!” dinner-for-two menu. Available from Feb. 7-16, the special three-course prix fixe menu offers a choice of any starter or two side salads, two entrees and dessert.

If you’d prefer to enjoy Valentine’s Day at home, the chefs at Maggiano’s can prepare these authentic scratch-made dishes for carryout. Visit Maggianos.com or call your favorite location for pricing and reservations. | 1201 Filbert Street.



