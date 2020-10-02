The Rundown | Oct. 1-8

How we’re watching the Birds this season

The Eagles are back. Now, where should you watch the game? Here are a few of our suggestions, but be sure to contact the venue for reservations, restrictions, etc.

SET NoLibs

Philadelphia’s newest sports bar and neighborhood restaurant. One of New York City’s top sports hot spots and neighborhood restaurants is now here in Northern Liberties and gearing up for its first full season! Philadelplphia’s hottest new sports hot spot features ample large screen HD televisions inside and out! 1030 N 2nd St #101-102 | set-hospitality.com/location/set-nolibs

BRU Craft & Wurst

Large projection wall, 49 beers on tap and great game day grub! Indoor – Specials for NFL games with sound on the projection wall plus eight HD flat-screen TVs above the bar with the sound on, 39 beers on tap, German fare. Outdoors – Bru, along with Tradesman’s, has TVs on the Chestnut Street sidewalk or watch the game on Juniper Street for their street closure called Juniper Gardens. 1318 Chestnut Street | (215) 800-1079 | bruphilly.com

Tradesman’s

Hottest city sports bar and restaurant for Eagles three years in a row! Tradesman’s was one of the largest and most popular game day hot spots last season – and heads into the new Eagles football season as one of the largest again – with indoor viewing, outdoor TVs and a street closure with a giant media wall in the middle of Juniper Street. 1322 Chestnut Street | (267) 457-3994 | tradesmansphl.com

Evil Genius Beer Company

Indoors – Catch the game in Fishtown on a giant projection wall plus HD flat screens above the bar. Enjoy serious beer with seriously funny names – including many varieties on draft during games you can only enjoy at Evil Genius Beer Company’s bar and tasting lab. Outdoors – Evil Genius has one of the area’s most elaborate outdoor set-ups in the Evil Genius Beer Garden, featuring outdoor seating and tables, covering from the elements and HD large TVs around the beer garden with the sound on! 1727 N Front St. | (215) 425-6820 | evilgeniusbeer.com

Morgan’s Pier

For sports fans, the only thing more Fall than pumpkin spice is the return of the Philadelphia Eagles. Bleed green during games and catch them at the Pier with the game, with sound, from televisions playing the full game from kick-off until the last play. New for 2020, look for Morgan’s Pier Philly Sports Package, featuring appetizers, and open bar for $75 per person (not including tax and gratuity), from 30 minutes before the start of the game to 30 minutes after kick-off. 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | (215) 279-7134 | morganspier.com

Nick’s Bar & Grille

Old City staple and neighborhood bar will pick up for the new season with all your Eagles, NFL, college and pro action. Indoors – Following Nick’s biggest sports season in the company’s history, look for the game with sound on at the bar, the games on in the dining room (with select sound). Outdoors – Nick’s has a sound system and is broadcasting the game over the speakers so outdoor guests can listen in and not miss a beat as they dine on 2nd Street. 16 South Second Street | (215) 928-9411 | nicksbarandgrille.com

Take in a movie, see some art, more

Here’s a roundup of some of the exciting events you won’t want to miss.

Betsy’s back

Betsy Ross is open, and Betsy herself is welcoming visitors. Now that Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell have reopened, and the carousel is spinning at Franklin Square, it’s a great time to visit Old City. The Betsy Ross House is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the entrance to the courtyard; for contact-free ticketing, purchase in advance at historicphiladelphia.org

Drive-in Movie Night

The Pennsylvania SPCA and IKEA invite you to a socially distanced drive-in movie night at IKEA’s South Philadelphia store on Oct. 10 at 6:30pm Individuals, families, and animal advocates, are invited to a special showing of “A League of Their Own.” Priority seating is available for those who wish to sit upfront, with first and second row spots available for a donation of just $200 and $150 (limit 10 tickets per car) respectively. General admission tickets, which parking will be given to on a first-come, first-served basis, are available for a donation of $40 per car. pspca.org

Kids Music Day

The Philly-based nonprofit Keep Music Alive is celebrating the milestone 5th Annual Kids Music Day by partnering with a record 1,000-plus music schools and stores to hold a special event that benefits children playing music. In keeping with the times, the majority of Kids Music Day activities this year will be virtual and can be found using the “search by ZIP Code or city & state” function on the new Kids Music Day website at KidsMusicDay.org. The 5th Annual “Kids Music Day” will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 2, and includes live-streamed performances and open mics for kids, free online lessons, virtual instrument petting zoos online instrument clinics and Kids Music Day sales on select instruments, accessories and lesson programs.

UNPLUGGED

James Oliver Gallery has announced the reopening of its doors on Oct. 24 with UNPLUGGED. Internationally acclaimed Australian Pop painter Johnny Romeo returns to Pennsylvania with his latest brainchild, the exciting new group exhibition UNPLUGGED. This impressive showcase sees Australia’s King of Pop work together with celebrated Philadelphia-based gallery James Oliver Gallery for the first time to masterfully curate a selection of works from 12 of Romeo’s close artistic friends from across America and internationally, alongside his own paintings. Artists include Philadelphia’s James Oliver. Oct. 24 – Nov. 28. jamesolivergallery.com.

Lisa Naples: Using the Sun to Find North

Using the Sun to Find North is one of the chief ways people navigate when they find themselves disoriented and with no compass or map. Lisa Naples’ upcoming exhibition at The Clay Studio will include several series that explore this theme. The collection of plate paintings titled Wayfinding begins with our heroine, a red-tailed hawk, having hit her mid-life and fallen flat out of the sky, exhausted. This series tracks her progress as she faces choices that will decide the quality of her remaining days. 139 N. 2nd St. Friday, Oct. 2 – Nov. 15 (in-person and online exhibit). Theclaystudio.org

Trunc

Trunc, located at 929 N. 2nd Street, is back open for business and hosting a special fundraiser for The Colored Girls Museum. Philadelphia’s only black-owned, veteran-owned and female-owned maker spaces and retail shops are now reopened for business in the heart of one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, Northern Liberties. Right now, on display and for sale, Trunc is hosting ceramic pieces by artist Dominique Ellis where 50 percent of all proceeds will go to support The Colored Girls Museum. The Colored Girls Museum is a memoir museum, which honors the stories, experiences, and history of ordinary Colored Girls. For more about Trunc, visit trunc.net.

How we’re enjoying Dine Latino

​Dine Latino is a program of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that supports Latino-owned restaurants affected by the pandemic. Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which runs through Oct. 4, is a promotional campaign that seeks to boost the revenue of Latino-owned restaurants during Hispanic Heritage Month by promoting the availability of al fresco dining, delivery and take-out at a time when restaurants have been required to significantly scale back their operations. During Dine Latino Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer a complimentary dessert or appetizer when customers purchase two dinner entrees. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we recommend that customers become familiar with restaurant reservations policies by calling in advance or by visiting their website. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit philahispanicchamber.org, but here are a few of our favorites.

La Llorona

Be sure to check out the extensive menu. You’ll be sure to find something you’ll like. And there are happy hours from Tuesday to Friday from 4-6 p.m. 1551 W. Passyunk Ave. | (215) 515-3276 | Lalloronaphilly.com

Bar Bombon

Bar Bombón is food for life. All their dishes are made with plant-based ingredients. Their proteins are made with non-GMO soy and organic grains. And since homemade tortillas still make a better taco, they make them the old way, just like Abuela did. ¡Buen provecho! 133 S. 18th St. | 267-606-6612 | Barbombon.com

Amigo’s Restaurant and Pizza

Amigo’s is located in the heart of North Philadelphia, one of the most varied and culturally rich areas in the eastern United States. For this reason, they offer a great variety of local dishes and Hispanic cuisine. They also offer some the best pizza you can find in the tri-state region, apart from delicious hamburgers, cheesesteaks, wraps, hoagies, and grinders. 576 Cottman Avenue | 267-686-8216 | cottman.amigosrestaurant.co

Jezabel’s Argentine Bakery & BYO

Jezabel’s Café and Bakery’s mission is to offer an authentic Northwestern Argentine experience in a warm and welcoming setting, a place for the community to gather and enjoy simple yet delicious food prepared using local fresh ingredients, at fair and reasonable prices while promoting a more sustainable planet. 206-208 S. 45th Street | 215-554-7380 | jezabelscafe.com

Nemi

Nemi is a modern Mexican restaurant at the heart of Port Richmond. At Nemi, they respect traditional flavors while adding new cooking techniques to bring the best experience to the neighborhood. They welcome anyone who wants to enjoy food and smile with every bite of their dishes, which they prepare with fresh ingredients. Most importantly, their chefs and staff have a true passion for food. 2636 E Ann St. | 267-519-0713 | Nemirestaurant.com

Sazon Restaurant and Cafe

Much of their menu is vegetarian friendly, for example, their rice, beans and vegetable soups are not cooked with any meat products whatsoever. Sazon only cooks with corn and olive oil. Are you allergic to wheat flour? At Sazon, no problem, chef Judith cooks with fresh oil in a separate pan and an area without a single spec of flour for her gluten-free clients. Many delicious vegetarian dishes are available daily. 941 Spring Garden St. | 215-763-2500 | sazonphilly.com.

Black-owned businesses that deliver the goods

Philadelphia has a stellar array of Black-owned and operated shops, boutiques and bookstores. Visitors and locals can shop made-to-measure suits with Super Bowl cred (Damari Savile); grab the essentials at the city’s first boutique specializing in natural products for Black hair and skin (Marsh + Mane); catch a yoga workshop after shopping accessories and clothing (The Sable Collective); and peruse history, health and fitness, and children’s books at one of the oldest Black-owned bookstores in the country (Hakim’s Bookstore). Visitphilly.com for a much longer list, and be sure to contact the business before visiting, but here are some of our favorites.

Hakim’s Bookstore & Gift Shop

One of the country’s oldest Black-owned bookstores resides at the same West Philly address where Dawud Hakim founded it 60 years ago. Historic, activist, welcoming, old-school and family-friendly, the shop now belongs to Hakim’s daughter, Yvonne Blake. 210 S. 52nd Street | Hakimsbookstore.com

Amazulu Collections

Seven days a week for more than 30 years, this Reading Terminal Market stall has represented international artists and lived the motto, “where cultures meet.” For sale: folk dolls, original paintings, body care, cultural clothing – including Urban Karma, owner Charita Powell’s vibrant clothing collection – and sterling silver jewelry of her own design, made by Indonesian artisans. 51 N. 12th Street | facebook.com/AmazuluCollections/

Blue Sole Shoes

Owner Steve Jamison, a fashion footwear specialist, established his sunny Rittenhouse Square boutique in 2007 to cater to high-end tastes in men’s shoes, socks, accessories – and customer service. Among the designers in stock: Harris, Magnanni, John Richmond, Jo Ghost and Tateossian. 1805 Chestnut Street | Bluesoleshoes.com

Cultured Couture Vintage

This Brewerytown bastion of timeless style owned by Erik Honesty is best known for its stock of smart designer vintage menswear – Hermes scarves, ties, coats and shirts, Louis Vuitton and Gucci luggage, with select women’s pieces and Honesty’s own line of royalty-inspired, sui generis capes. 2639 W. Girard Avenue | Culturedcourteregallery.com

Philadelphia Diamond Company

Custom engagement and wedding rings, one-of-a-kind pieces and gemologist-certified appraisals are the reason clients call ahead to book appointments at this Old City jewelry shop, owned by Ken and Nicole Black. 421 Chestnut Street | Philadelphiadiamondco.com

3rd Element Spa

Proving sisters make the best small business partners, owners Tomika Branch and Chyvonne Shackelford established their full-service day spa in their West Oak Lane neighborhood. Popular here: Oxygen facials, gel manicures, detox pedicures, plush waxing, lash and brow enhancements, massages, and 3rd Element lip balm and body butter and wash. 7175 Ogontz Avenue | www.instagram.com/3rdelementspa/

