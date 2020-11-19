The Rundown | Nov. 19-26

Tis the season to drink, help pets, see pretty lights

The holidays are almost here, and there are lots of things to do – unless the city shuts them down, too. Here are a few events we thought you’d like to check out, but be sure to contact the venue in advance, just to make sure it’s still happening.

Made in Philly Holiday Market

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will once again return to Dilworth Park from Saturday, Nov. 21, to Jan. 1, with all new safety precautions. Dozens of artisans, designers and small businesses from the greater Philadelphia region will offer decorations, fashions and gifts inside white, festively lit tents. Vendors will be spaced out in a new layout that will be located adjacent to the City Hall Courtyard, where the dazzling holiday Christmas Village Philadelphia Carousel will be located. Admission to the Market is free, with carousel rides $3 each. madeinphila.com

Drink and help pets

Devil’s Den, one of Philadelphia’s best beer bars, is back with its Cocktail of the Month program with a new addition to the stellar drink menu – Hot Tabby. This feline-inspired take on the classic Hot Toddy is November’s tasty new cocktail, and is benefiting America’s first animal refuge – Morris Animal Refuge. Hot Tabby ($9) is composed of locally-made chai spiced Kiki vodka, honey simple syrup, hot water, cloves and lemon. This spiced-twist on the traditional hot libation is sure to keep guests warm and cozy amidst the chilly weather ahead. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Morris Animal Refuge. www.devilsdenphilly.com

Winter in Franklin Square

Winter in Franklin Square will sparkle from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, daily 5-9pm, and 5-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. During the day, delight in playing 18 holes of wintery splendor while playing Chilly Philly Mini Golf, spin with holiday music on the Parx Liberty Carousel, get active and move your feet along the Snowy Silly Stroll, and slide, swing and run in the playgrounds. Beginning at 5pm, enjoy the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show, and warm up with comfort food and special holiday fare at SquareBurger. Plenty more to do too. historicphiladelphia.org

Happy birthday, Jet

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard,” is celebrating 10 years at 1525 South Street. The world-wide wine destination opened in November 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist, Jill Weber, and an engineer, Evan Malone. Their goal was to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood – and they did just that. To celebrate, the bar is hosting an Oysters & Bubbly event in its adjacent garden with Cape May’s Sweet Amalia Oysters on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5 – 9 pm. Enjoy a selection of sparkling wines from Jet Wine Bar’s thoughtfully curated menu, and pair your bubbly with oysters from Sweet Amalia Oysters. Jet Wine Bar will be toasting their anniversary all weekend long with the sparkling wine specials, however, the oysters will only be available on Nov. 19. Jet-wine-bar.myshopify.com.

Historic Holidays

Historic Holidays return to Old City from Small Business Saturday, on Nov. 28, through New Year’s Eve. Festivities will kick-off on Small Business Saturday with the debut of a new holiday tradition, Old City’s Window Decorating Contest. On Thursday, Dec. 10, join the virtual Old City Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 4:30pm. https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/holidays

