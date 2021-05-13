The Rundown | May 13-20

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Company has announced show details for the Beardmobile – a roving, multi-use cabaret truck that makes live performance accessible in the age of the pandemic.

The 15-foot box truck will be the main stage for a series of outdoor pop-up performances throughout Philadelphia, presented as part of the queer cabaret group’s Late Night Snacks series this May. Visit beardedladiescabaret.com for tickets and details.

Love Jawns

This is a project from Yolanda Wisher and Philadelphia Contemporary that fuses poetry and music performances, featuring Ursula Rucker, DJ Junior, and films by Wren Rene. May 13, 8pm. Vernon Park.

Black Femme Magic

An entire evening curated by LaNeshe Miller-White, featuring Noelle Diane Johnson, Karen Smith, and Caitlin Green, hosted by Cookie Diorio. May 15, 2pm. Bartram’s North.

Opera Philly

A performance hosted by Cookie Diorio featuring T-VOCE, Opera Philly’s all-city youth choir. May 19, 5:30pm. Cherry Street Pier.

Tak Kenal Maka Tak Sayang

Sinta Storms, Modero & Co. and Bearded Ladies offer an evening of Indonesian dance, Gamelan and poetry all devoted to the saying: Tak Kenal Maka Tak Sayang (translation: To Know Is To Love), featuring Modero Dancers, Katherine Antarisko, and the Gamelan Orchestra, hosted by Anthony Martinez-Briggs. May 22, 5pm. Fleisher Art Memorial.

Love Tour Host Show

Hosted by the Beards’ own John Jarboe and introducing the Beardmobile host team. May 27, 6pm. Bartram’s North.

Unity at the Initiative: Queer Skate Day

A queer skate day celebrating Asian Arts Initiative’s Unity at the Initiative with live music and performance, hosted by Sam Rise featuring Vichte Boul Ra, Icon Ebony Fierce and Messapotamia Lafae. May 29, 2pm. Venue to be determined.

10th annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

The 10th annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, taking place May 30 to June 6, will feature eight days of virtual filmmaker offerings, free screenings and more. For all the details, visit phlaff.org/2021-films, but, for now, here are some of our favorites.

La Nave del Olvido

By Nicole Ruiz Benavides from Chile, this film follows the life of Claudina, a repressed elderly woman who is a widow from the countryside. She meets Elsa, a married woman, who invites Claudina to discover real love. Claudina embarks on a tough journey to find freedom and eventually learns that it is individual and inalienable.This is the film’s Philadelphia premiere. The film also won two awards at the Huelva Film Festival in Spain.

NEGRA

Also premiering at the festival is this feature-length documentary film from Mexico by Medhin Tewolde Serrano that shows the director in her search of exploring what it means to inhabit Mexico as a Black woman. It tells the story of five afro-descendant women from southern Mexico, exposing racism, resistance and the processes of self-acceptance, strategies for transcending stereotypes, and the celebration of their identity.

Joyride

This short, narrative film by Edwin Alexis Gómez tells the story of sisters Marina and Karina, who break their grandmother, Juana, out of her senior living facility. Juana enlists them to take her to the Grand Canyon in secret. The car ride reveals some painful family history and allows Juana to carry out some unfinished business. This will be the film’s east coast premiere. The film also won the Most Popular Award at the 2020 PBS Short Film Festival.

Superestar

This short narrative film by Daniel Larios is about two Salvadoran women, one a first-generation indie-pop singer, and the other an immigrant bathroom attendant at an LA nightclub, as they bond over their different troubles and their mutual love of music. This will be the film’s east coast premiere.

When You Clean a Stranger’s Home

This short video essay by Sharon Arteaga is a film about a first-generation high school student describing what her and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes for a living. House décor and items left around convey a privilege that unveils her imagination, jealousy and frustrations. This will be the film’s east coast premiere. The film also won the audience award at the 2020 Cine Las Americas International Film Festival.

#Whitina

This short narrative film is by J. Sean Smith, the first Latina to be awarded the George Lucas Family Foundation Scholarship at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts MFA program. The film, inspired by coming of age cult classics, is about exploring the crossroads of the inner and outer struggles of being Mexican-American against the backdrop of a social media-obsessed society. High school cheerleader and whitina (white acting Latina) Genesis Valdez is forced to go on the run with her two former best friends after a confrontation with undercover I.C.E. agents. Not realizing the whole thing was filmed by two middle schoolers, the group goes #viral. While on the run, Chris reveals he is a dreamer and could get deported. Genesis makes a decision to help Chris escape learning what it really means to be “down for La Raza.”

Time for some outdoor drinking

‘Tis the season for sipping cocktails on the patio with pals, while taking in the sun and rising temps. We’ve rounded up some of our go-to Philadelphia restaurants, bars, beer and wine gardens offering outdoor seating and drinking this spring and summer.

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop offers a socially-distanced happy hour daily from 3 – 5pm featuring $2 off small batch bottled cocktails and $1 off local craft beer and cider at their outdoor cocktail garden. Stay and sip your bottled cocktails in the garden or grab a four-pack to take to the beach, park hangs, stoop sitting, etc. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from noon – 6pm. 116 N. 3rd St. | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art boasts expansive outdoor seating with their vast, chic rooftop, fit for sipping on popular frozen cocktails whilst taking in sweeping views of the parkway. Happy hour specials are available from 4 – 6 featuring a full menu of small bites, craft beer, cocktails and wine. Opening hours: Tuesday through Saturday 4 – 9pm. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

The Bourse

Old City’s modern artisanal food hall offers imbibers the choice of delicious mimosas and Bloody Marys from Grubhouse Philly, and local and domestic brews available for purchase at Freebyrd Chicken. Folks can enjoy these libations at The Bourse’s expansive outdoor 5th Street patio during the spring and summer months. Opening hours: Monday through Saturday from 7am – 10pm and Sunday from 9am – 6pm. 111 S. Independence Mall E. | 215.625.0300 | theboursephilly.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

The city’s largest and oldest brewery located in Kensington holds an expansive beer garden open for service year-round with covered picnic tables galore available for patrons to take a seat, grab a pint (or six pack) of Walt Wit, Working Cat, or Kenzinger, BYO food, and enjoy the warm weather. Bonus: the beer garden is dog-friendly, too! Opening hours: Monday through Saturday from 11am – midnight, and Sunday from 11am – 11pm. 2440 Frankford Ave. | 215.427.2739 | philadelphiabrewing.com

REX 1516

Philadelphia’s go-to for elevated Southern cuisine remains open for take-out, delivery and outdoor dining at their streetery set-up. Half a dozen cocktails, including their Horned Lake Hurricane, Tequila Thrasher, Gin Mot Mot and more are available to go or for sipping outdoors at their South Street location. Open Monday through Thursday 1pm – 8pm, Friday and Saturday noon – 9pm, and Sunday noon – 8pm. 1516 South St. | 267.319.1366 | rex1516.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s American brasserie specializing in French-style cuisine offers quite the extensive curated craft cocktail and French-forward wine selection, as well as brand-new sidewalk streetery and the return of their second-floor, verdant rooftop garden – one of Philadelphia’s most hidden gems. Imbibers are welcome to sip on a tasty tipple such as the À La Philly, composed of Northbound rye whiskey, Bénédictin, sweet vermouth, absinthe and Peychaud’s, at one of their many outdoor tables. Opening hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 4 – 10pm. 52 S. 2nd St. | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

More fun things in Philly to check out

As the weather warms and the pandemic restrictions ease, we’ve rounded up a few things – both virtual and live and in person – you’ll want to check out.

TS Hawkins’ ‘They’ll Neglect to Tell You’

Grace is a burgeoning therapist. Merci dangles for freedom at the bottom of a bourbon glass. College sweethearts and newlyweds, they elope to Philadelphia for a fresh beginning. Stumbling into polarizing landscapes, they struggle in margins of heart and home. Theatre Exile presents a Studio X-hibition virtual reading of “They’ll Neglect to Tell You,” written by international author and performance artist TS Hawkins. May 17 at 7pm. theatreexile.org

Difficult Journey Home

On Friday, May 28, the Independence Seaport Museum will debut a special temporary exhibit on cruiser Olympia that tells the story of the warship’s transport of the Unknown Soldier across the Atlantic Ocean. Titled Difficult Journey Home, the exhibit will feature a 10-panel installation that examines the 15-day treacherous voyage home that Olympia faced after departing from Le Havre France in 1921. The exhibit will also feature animations that highlight the tropical force winds and 20-to-30-foot waves the ship encountered. The exhibit will be available for viewing aboard the Olympia until Thanksgiving weekend. phillyseaport.org

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American restaurant and bar located across from historic Independence Hall has announced the seasonal return of Lobster Clam Bakes – every Monday night through Labor Day with $25 Lobster Clam Bakes served in a traditional New England-style speckled pot with a copious array of seafood including half-pound lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp, corn on the cob and fingerling potatoes. Lobster Clam Bakes will remain on Red Owl Tavern’s menu throughout the week ($41), but Mondays are the day to feast on the classic summer feast when the pots are just $25 each. 433 Chestnut St. | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

A Botanical Paradise: Kazakhstan & the Altai Mountains

Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education and Paul Meyer present an illustrated lecture on his recent botanical travels in northeast Kazakhstan. The world’s largest landlocked country, few travelers from the western world have visited this extraordinarily beautiful region, noted for its rich steppe and alpine flora. In addition, Meyer will share stories of the people, architecture, and culture. May 20 at 7pm. schuylkillcenter.org

The Burger That Ate Philadelphia

STARR’s newest virtual restaurant concept is here. An ode to classic 1950’s horror movies, The Burger That Ate Philadelphia is lean, mean and ready to take eat Philadelphia by storm. The Burger That Ate Philadelphia offers seven different burgers complemented by three types of fries and a variety of signature dipping sauces. Instead of your typical, eight-ounce patty, The Burger That Ate Philadelphia boasts double smash patties – crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. 1210 Frankford Ave. theburgerthatatephiladelphia.com

