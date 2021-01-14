The Rundown | Jan. 14-21

Things are starting to open up once again around the city. Here are a few places you’ll want to check out if you want to venture outside of your home. It’s always a good idea to check with the venue in advance just to be sure nothing has changed.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is now open Monday through Friday with new hours. Visit philamuseum.org for details. Also, the Rodin Museum is planning a spring reopening with the specific date still to be announced.

The Franklin Institute

Open again, mark your calendar for the world premiere exhibition, “Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition,” Feb. 13. Hours at the Institute are Wednesday – Friday, 10am–5pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10am–6pm; closed: Mondays and Tuesdays, with the exception of Monday, Jan. 18, 10 am–5 pm. Fi.edu

Betsy Ross House

The iconic Betsy Ross House has reopened to visitors. Operating hours will be 10am to 5pm Fridays through Mondays. Guests will be admitted to the courtyard in reduced numbers to allow for social distancing. While in the courtyard, visitors will meet Betsy Ross, who will be wearing a mask, of course. Betsy will tell her fascinating life story twice each hour. For more information, call (215) 629-4026 or visit historicphiladelphia.org.

​​Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences already has “Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs” ready for viewing. Hours are Fridays – Sundays, 11am–5pm, with members-only from 10–11am each day. Monday, January 18, 11 am–5 pm, with members-only from 10–11 am. ansp.org

The Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation has extended “Elijah Pierce’s America” through Jan. 18. Regular open hours: Fridays–Mondays, 11am–5pm, (10–11am members-only hour). barnesfoundation.org

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is planning a public opening on Thursday, Jan. 21,10am–4 pm with hours of Thursday – Friday, 10am–4pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11am–5pm; closed: Mondays through Wednesdays. You’ll be able to check out the world-premiere exhibitions “Taking Space,” “Only Tony,” and “Roll, Press, Pull.”

Image: Chris Murray

Around the town as the town begins to reopen

With COVID restrictions about to be loosened (we hope) in the coming days, we’ve rounded up a few events – some virtual, some in-person – we think you’ll want to check out.

Courtesy of Fond

The Dutch and Fond

Chef Lee Styer’s The Dutch and Fond are joining forces this winter for a weekly street-side pop up consisting of brunch bites and cocktails by day, and cheesesteaks, sausage sammies, and a bevy of libations by night. The Dutch, Pennsport’s popular breakfast and lunch café with a focus on Dutch and Pennsylvania Dutch classics, will operate on 11th and Tasker outside of Fond, the acclaimed contemporary French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue, on Wednesdays through Fridays from 9am – 2pm. Chef Kevin Watters, chef of The Dutch since 2016, will man the grill with delicious offerings. Thedutchphilly.com.

Precious Places Community History Project Premiere

Scribe Video Center presents a premiere screening of 2020 Precious Places projects on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7pm. Now in its 17th year, join them for the premiere of eight new films made collaboratively by community groups across Philadelphia. The films will be followed by a post-screening discussion with this year’s Precious Places groups, viewable on Scribe’s Crowdcast platform and Zoom. Register here: scribe.org/events

Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia announced it will open on Jan. 19 at 4pm with a series of reservation-only Preview Days for Live! Rewards Club members. The Preview Days will be followed by the official Grand Opening to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8pm (pending approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board). Existing Live! Rewards Club members are invited to make reservations now for the Preview Days to be held Jan. 19-Feb. 11 at LivePhillyRSVP.com. Guests who are not currently Live! Rewards members can also gain access to reservations for the Preview Days by signing up now at PhillyLiveRewards.com. After Feb. 11 at 8pm, reservations will no longer be required for any guests.

Uhuru Furniture Philly MLK Day Event and Volunteer Project

January 18 @ 10:00 am – January 18 @ 3:00 pm

Uhuru Furniture and the African People’s Education and Defense Fund are hosting their annual Martin Luther King Day Event and Volunteer Project Jan. 18 from 10am to 3pm. Please RSVP at uhurumlkday2021.eventbrite.com/. Questions? Contact them at philly.volunteer@uhurufurniture.org or 215-546-9616, ext 3. The Black community today faces homelessness, imprisonment, unemployment, poverty and early death at higher rates than in the 1960s. Uhuru Furniture and the APEDF work to fight these disparities by creating programs for health, economic development, job training, employment, and education through the Uhuru Movement’s 50-plus institutions of African self-determination. Zoom presentation and outdoor volunteer project.

Neon Museum of Philadelphia

Despite the suffering of 2020, it has been an amazing year for the Neon Museum of Philadelphia. After 35-plus years of temporary sites, they’ve constructed a new home at NextFab (1800 North American Street, Unit E) and you are invited to join them for their Virtual New Year Grand Opening on Jan. 15 from 7pm to 8pm. Check the PW Rundown entry on our website for complete Zoom details, stay tuned for the museum’s physical grand opening later this year, and pick up a future copy of PW for a more extensive story about what the museum has to offer. Neonmuseumofphiladelphia.com

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84106625550?pwd=TFFkK0xjc0JleEZUMkFxOVFQK2h0dz09. Meeting ID: 841 0662 5550 Passcode: 504774 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdYgUXZztk

Image: Bofu Shaw

Keeping it virtual – if you want to be entertained online

Even though COVID restrictions might begin to go away soon, some folks will still want to enjoy themselves virtually. So we’ve rounded up some fun things to do while still at home.

Citizen’s Eye – A Kaleidoscope of Nature

How has nature been a part of your life during the pandemic? Whether in urban cityscapes, rural hideaways or private homes, for many the presence of nature has become a refuge that allows them to breathe and recharge. Join The Schuylkill Center for a virtual opening of its new exhibition “Citizen’s Eye – A Kaleidoscope of Nature,” a communal photo album featuring more than 400 images of surprising encounters with nature taken during the pandemic by Philadelphians and beyond. The opening reception will host a reflection and discussion with mythologist and social practice artist Li Sumpter Ph.D., John Heinz National Wildlife refuge manager Lamar Gore, and designer CJ Walsh, moderated by Tina Plokarz. Jan. 21 at 7pm. Registration desired, please visit www.schuylkillcenter.org.

Soraia

To celebrate the release of their new single, “Tight-Lipped,” Philly rockers Soraia will play a special event to be live-streamed from The Bowery Electric on Jan. 15 at 8pm. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/35gjysC and are also good for “on-demand” viewing through Jan. 22. A percentage of ticket sales will support #SaveOurStages to bring relief to independent venues impacted by the pandemic. And be sure to check out a future edition of PW for an interview with the band.

Penn Square, City Hall, and the Emergence of Modern Philadelphia

Presented by the Athenaeum of Philadelphia, join Paul Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, to explore the progression of William Penn’s original Centre Square and its surroundings into the administrative, civic and emotional heart of modern Philadelphia. Zoom information will be sent the day of the event to the email address provided during registration. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6-7pm | Free | eventbrite.com

Resiliency Series: The Power of Changing Perspective

Presented by The Health Federation of Philadelphia, “The Power of Changing Perspective” is the third in a series of six different sessions on Resilience by Rebecca Bryan, DNP. Sometimes it feels like the whole world is holding its breath, waiting for “normal” to return. What if we shift our perspective from waiting to living? Changing perspective is an important (and free!) tool in the resilience toolbox. During this workshop, we will explore different perspectives and help you find one that works for you. Friday, Jan. 15, 10-11:15am | Free | eventbrite.com

The Doctors Blackwell Book Launch

Presented by The Mütter Museum, “The Doctors Blackwell” is about the first female doctors in the U.S. – sisters Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell, who, in 1857, also founded the very first hospital staffed by women, the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children. A section of the book is, of course, based in Philadelphia, given the city’s prominence in early (and existing!) U.S. medicine. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 6:30-7:30pm | Free | eventbrite.com

Image: John Benitez

Here’s what to do if you’re hunkering down for the winter

It’s winter, so the weather likely won’t be the best over the coming weeks. And then there’s the whole COVID thing. So, until Mother Nature and (we hope) the vaccination program catch up, you might be looking for a few things to do. We’ve got you covered.

Virtual game/movie night

Missing out on good old human interaction? If you don’t want to gather with friends in person, gather with them virtually. Watch a movie “together” while chatting online. Or set up a game night, with everybody playing the same game at the same time. Or just set a special game or movie night for your immediate family.

Make a plan

Things might look bleak now, but, eventually, life will get back to at least more normal. It’s time to start thinking about the places you will go and the people you will see (our apologies to Dr. Seuss). Make a list and plan your life once all of the misery passes.

Volunteer

Lots of people and organizations need a helping hand – and that can be you. Grab a few extra items at the grocery store and drop them off at a food pantry, or box them up and send them to our troops overseas. Host a food drive. Sign up to help at a mental health line. There are lots of ways you can do good right now.

Clean/donate/sell

Here’s an idea that’s a winner all around. Take this time to clean out your closets, attic basement, etc. Chances are you have stuff that’s just taking up space. Gather it, donate it, or, if you’re short on cash, sell it online. You get less clutter at home, worthwhile groups get some much-needed items, and/or you get paid.

Take a virtual trip

Now is the perfect time to “visit” all of the places around the world you’ve always wanted to see. OK, maybe not in person, but Al Gore invented the internet precisely for times like these. Spend a day surfing the web and checking out the sites of Europe, Asia – wherever you want. It’s cheaper and safer than hopping on a plane these days.

Related