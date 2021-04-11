State of Our City | April 8-15

Raise a glass

Local award-winning home brewers Tim Montague and Wayne Humphrey put their pandemic down time to good use by starting a professional nano-brewery, and this week, they’re ready to cut the ribbon on its opening to the public.

Wayne Humphrey and Tim Montague of My Local Brew Works | Image: Lexy Pierce

My Local Brew Works will specialize in contract, special events and direct-to-public brewing and be based out of Frankford’s Globe Dye Works building this summer. Perfect timing for National Beer Day, which was Wednesday.

Summer of Soul featuring Sly Stone | Image: Courtesy of Mass Distraction Media

Questlove’s new doc

Philly native son Questlove has announced the release date for his debut film, “Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” winner of two awards at the Sundance Film Festival. Audiences can check it out in theaters and streaming on Hulu on July 2.

This is Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s directorial debut and is reported to present a “powerful and transporting documentary – part music film, part historical record – created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.”

She said it:

“When you say they’re not affiliated, it makes it feel like a weird ass Egyptian prince money scam.” – Courtney Voss, chief of staff of Councilman Bobby Henon, writing in an email to city spokesman James Garrow, after news broke Philly Fighting COVID was using the City Council official seal when not everybody was on board with that.

Image: Fran Hogan

New Phase

The City of Philadelphia moved to Phase 1c beginning Monday, April 5. That means four more groups of people will be prioritized to get their COVID-19 vaccines. They include sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers and postal and package delivery workers. So, if that’s you and you want the shot, now’s the time to sign up.

Amen Brown | Image: Facebook

He said it:

Criminals exist, alright? Violent criminals exist. Everybody cannot be rehabilitated.

– 33-year old first-term State Rep. Amen Brown, a Philadelphia Democrat, who introduced legislation calling for mandatory minimum sentences for previously convicted felons found to be in possession of an illegal firearm. Pretty radical, we thought.

132

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership.

