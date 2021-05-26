International Burger Day is Almost Here!

International Burger Day is right around the corner, and we’ve got juicy details on where to celebrate the food-lover’s holiday on Friday, May 28, at Philadelphia area venues. Happy eating.

Forsythia

Old City’s contemporary French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse boasts an ever-evolving menu of French-forward dishes that rotate by the month, with one constant – the famous Burger Royale ($16) which consists of two smashed patties oozing in raclette and their top secret “comeback sauce.” 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s American brasserie specializing in French-style cuisine boasts an elevated take on the classic cheeseburger – which just so happens to be a fan-favorite among local foodies – with their Grass-Fed Boucherie Burger ($18) consisting of bone marrow, watercress, and gruyere cheese, with the optional add on of bacon for $2, served with french fries. 52 S. 2nd Street | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets boasts a premiere staple amongst the bevy of delicious brunch offerings with the Wagyu Burger ($18) composed of a double bacon cheeseburger, cooper sharp, hickory bacon, and served with fries. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

Rex 1516

Philadelphia’s go-to for elevated Southern cuisine offers not one, but two crowd-pleasers for burger-lovers on their all-day menu, starting with the “Best of Philly” Hamburger ($17), an 8 oz house grind patty, bacon, spicy pimento cheese, crispy red onions, and bibb lettuce, with add-on of fried egg for $2. Vegans, too, can enjoy this stellar sandwich with the plant-based alternative Veggie Burger ($14) composed of black bean and roasted beet patty, vegan pimento cheese, crispy red onions, and bibb lettuce. 1516 South St | 267.319.1366 | rex1516.com

Grubhouse at The Bourse

Old City’s modern artisanal food hall offers its signature Hangover Burger ($10), composed of one-third pound of LaFrieda beef with pork roll, American cheese, fried egg, and chipotle sauce to top off the masterpiece of a sandwich. 111 S Independence Mall E | 215.625.0300 | theboursephilly.com

The Twisted Tail

The popular Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on Headhouse Square puts a twist on the classic cheeseburger with The Twisted Burger ($14) crafted with bacon, blue cheese, and bourbon BBQ sauce, available on the popular brunch menu. 509 S. 2nd Street | 215.558.2471 | thetwistedtail.com

The city is opening back up

From a mural art crawl to a special fundraising movie event, the days and weeks ahead offer a lot of options to get out and about.

Image | French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites Ale

What started out as a freshly made street food treat in Philadelphia has now found its way onto the beer scene just in time for summer. Yards Brewing Company and Lokal Artisan Foods have joined forces to collaborate on the release of the new French Toast Bites Ale – a smooth and malty collab inspired by the famous French Toast Bites sold at Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park. Look for it in grocery stores, bottle shops, bars and restaurants throughout Philadelphia, Eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. lokalartisanfoods.com | www.yardsbrewing.com

Blume Burger

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group have announced the grand reopening of Philadelphia’s most stylish and Instagram-worthy neighborhood burger bar and restaurant. Blume Burger debuted May 21 at 1500 Locust Street in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. The big vibes, the flowering plants and the vibrant colors are back – and this time with over-the-top burger creations, boozy milkshakes, tasty sides, wood-fired pizzas and an eye-catching new streetery. For reservations, visit OpenTable.com or call 267-761-5582.

Philly AIDS Thrift fundraiser

Philly AIDS Thrift invites you to grab your cha-cha heels, clutch your pearls and head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for a special movie fundraiser at sundown. Philly AIDS Thrift, in collaboration with Philadelphia Film Society, presents a special Philly Gay Pride Month drive-in movie with “Female Trouble” on Wednesday, June 2. The 1974 cult classic by John Waters stars the one and only Divine – and the drive-in event will feature Divine-esque drag queens greeting and thanking all the movie-goers. For tickets and more information, visit phillyaidsthrift.com.

Mural Art Crawl

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announced the debut of a brand-new, self-guided Philadelphia Mural Art Crawl just in time for summer. Northern Liberties Mural Hunt: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Street Art will debut on Friday, May 28 and run through Monday, July 5. Participants in the scavenger hunt can participate by downloading the free Let’s Roam app from Google Play or the Apple store, then locate the mural hunt on the app’s regional map. Once activated, participants can go at their own pace to find 20-plus pieces of street art and murals, while learning about the art pieces’ history and significance. For more information about the Northern Liberties Mural Hunt, visit the NLBID website at explorenorthernliberties.org.

Lost Bread Rittenhouse

Lost Bread Rittenhouse (2218 Walnut St.) announces the debut of Lost Bread pizza, new dinner service, expanded days of operation, more delicious baked goods, and local beer to go. Now that warm weather has arrived and the sidewalk cafe is open, look for the much-anticipated debut of Lost Bread pizza, made with the same artisan precision and attention to detail as the bakery’s bagels, breads and cookies. Also look for the addition of pizza bagels using Lost Bread’s famous bagels, plus look for their famous pretzel shortbread cookies, bake your own cookie kits and dog bones for a crunchy treat for your furry friend. LostBreadCo.com/rittenhousecafe.

A Golem Sleeps and Wakes in the Mourning

Visit this interactive exhibit of images, video and live performance from the theatrical practice of Logan Gabrielle Schulman and Benjamin Behrend at the Old City Jewish Arts Center throughout June, and opening the First Friday of June at 5pm. It features filmed performances and multimedia art objects from “the theatre of grief,” a series of four theatrical works created over the last three years in the wake of the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting in Pittsburgh. Old City Jewish Arts Center, 119 N. 3rd Street. www.ocjac.org

Netflix in June

Want to know what’s coming up on Netflix next month? Head over to netflix.com for all the details. But here are a few offerings that we’re going to watch and their debut dates.

Sweet Tooth

Ten years ago, “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – babies born part-human, part-animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers – about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. June 4.

Dancing Queens

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way. June 3.

Good on Paper

Andrea Singer always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn’t a priority … that is until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn’t convinced he’s all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is. Based on a mostly true story, the film is written by and stars Iliza Shlesinger. Also starring Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, and Rebecca Rittenhouse. June 23.

Carnaval

The digital influencer Nina discovers a video of her boyfriend’s betrayal going viral and, to overcome the breakup, she uses her contacts to travel to Salvador during Carnival, all-inclusive, together with her three best friends. Cast: Giovana Cordeiro, Gkay, Bruna Inocencio, Samya Pascotto e Flavia Pavanelli. June 2.

Fatherhood

In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Philly’s own Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. June 18.

Penguin Town

You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up. While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise. June 16.

