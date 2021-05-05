State of Our City | May 6-13

177

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership.

He said it:

It is more clear than ever that Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and their increasingly radicalized Democrat Party only know how to do two things: Spend your money and raise your taxes. – Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Bartos, in response to President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress

Image: Jeremy Messler

New digs for Sabrina’s Café

Sabrina’s Café closed its doors at 910 Christian St., the original Sabrina’s Café in the Italian Market neighborhood, after two decades of making a name for themselves as a staple in the community. But don’t fret too much, as there are plans to soon relocate to an expanded restaurant nearby. “As we continue to serve Philadelphia and South Jersey at our four other locations, Christian Street will forever have a very special place in our family’s hearts,” said co-owner Robert De Abreu. “However, we’re not saying goodbye to South Philadelphia, we’re saying see you soon in a larger space close by.” Learn more at sabrinascafe.com.

Image: Andre Mosele

New Low Cut Connie music

Low Cut Connie, which recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their acclaimed livestream show “Tough Cookies,” has announced a new album to commemorate it. The 23-track album, called “Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts,” consists of a small percentage of the 500-plus covers Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly have performed from Weiner’s South Philly apartment. The album is out May 19.

