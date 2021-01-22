State of Our City | Jan. 21-28

An accountability shit show

After the news of the death of Milan Loncare last week, we can’t help but groan at the gall of D.A. Larry Krasner for still seeking re-election to the office his name has besmirched. Milan, a recent Temple graduate, was gunned down while walking his dog in Brewerytown. Police are pinning his murder on 20-year-old Josephus Davis, who – up until two weeks ago – had been behind bars for robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses. But thanks to a drastically lowered bail by two Philadelphia Municipal Court judges, Davis posted just a little more than $3,000 and was back on the streets on Dec. 29. Krasner claims he fought the bail reductions, but not enough to appeal to a higher court when his pleas went ignored. How did no one see a problem with letting a violent, repeat offender go without any regard for the safety of the community? There seems to be plenty of blame to pass around on this massive miscarraige of justice.

Wrigley’s Believe It or Not!

PW got an inside tip this week that Andrew Wrigley, the Jim Thorpe native who posted Facebook pictures and videos of himself inside the Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6, is also a talented Philadelphia artist with works hanging in public spaces throughout the city. Wrigley was arrested over the weekend for taking part in the riots and charged with knowingly entering restricted government grounds, disrupting orderly conduct of government business, disorderly conduct and conspiracy. Our tipster told us that when Wrigley isn’t going on insurrections, he is painting still life, and you can even see his stuff now that some of your favorite bars are back open.

LaKeisha Entsuah

We’ll cheers to that!

In happier news, a Philly Black-owned business is the recipient of a $10,000 grant thanks to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” TV stars Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille. Roughly 10 years ago, the pair founded Seagram’s Escapes, a “fun, fruit-forward” and “malt-based” adult beverage in a partnership with Seagram’s. Philly’s own Elements of Aliel, owned by LaKeisha Entsuah, was one of three Black-owned businesses chosen from nearly 2,000 participants in Bailey and Marcille’s national online holiday marketplace to each receive a business grant. Elements of Aliel specializes in plant-based, non-toxic beauty products for women of color.

