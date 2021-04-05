The Rundown | April 1-8

From jazz to theater and more, events are beginning to pop up all around the city. Here are a few you should check out.

How to Be Brave

Inis Nua Theatre presents the American premiere of “How to Be Brave” by Welsh playwright Siân Owen and starring Alice Yorke, Philadelphia Magazine’s 2019 Best Theatre Talent in Philadelphia. The show is set in Newport, Wales, and is a heartwarming story of motherhood and finding joy even in the most challenging moments. The production will be directed by Barrymore Award-nominated director and Inis Nua founder and artistic director Tom Reing. The theatrical production will be recorded in advance and available for on-demand virtual viewing only from 12:01am on April 14 through midnight on April 18. Tickets are $10-$15. For reservations, visit inisnuatheatre.org.

The Legendary Hassan Ibn Ali

Hosted by the Philadelphia Jazz Legacy Project and the fourth in an online series focusing on the many aspects of jazz in Philadelphia, past and present, this discussion is about the pianist and composer Hassan Ibn Ali, a Philadelphia musician and an enigma to many. This Philly Jazz Talk will feature Alan Sukoenig, jazz lover and the discoverer of the studio tapes of Hassan’s lost second album for Atlantic Records (the master tapes were destroyed in a fire). They’ll also be talking to Cheryl Pawelski, the producer of the project at Omnivore Records. Lastly, Philadelphia musician and saxophonist Odean Pope, who knew Hassan personally, will be on hand to tell stories about this incredibly talented, yet unconventionally unique musician who is one of the few people deserving of the adjective “legendary.” This free Zoom event will be hosted by Dr. Suzanne Cloud, singer and project director. April 6 at 7pm. phillyjazzhistory.org

Tyner and Timmons

The Philadelphia Jazz Tap Ensemble presents Tyner and Timmons (TNT) on April 23 and 24 at Christ Church Neighborhood House as a part of the city’s Jazz Appreciation Month celebration. TNT is a new evening-length piece that blends tap dance, jazz music, original poetry, and vocussion to observe the legacy of these two legendary jazz composers. The hour-long concert also includes two recent works by artistic director, Pamela Hetherington: “Blue Rondo ALT,” which dives into the odd-metered composition by Dave Brubeck, and “Rolling Down a Hill,” which is set to an original composition by bassist Jim Donica. A limited number of in-person tickets are available on philajazztap.org and the concert will also be broadcast live on PhillyCAM during their “Live Culture” program hour.

The Beardmobile

Later this spring, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret – a Philadelphia-based troupe of artists who use cabaret to tackle the politics of gender, identity, and artistic invention with sparkle and wit while exploring contemporary issues – will debut a pandemic-safe, traveling performance truck project called “The Beardmobile.” The project celebrates the magic of queerness while facilitating collaboration, activism and performance. The Beardmobile features a 15-foot box truck as the main stage for a series of outdoor pop-up performances throughout Philadelphia, presented as part of the queer cabaret group’s Late Night Snacks series. Schedule to come. Beardedladiescabaret.com

Image | Courtesy of WING WING WING

WING WING WING

Starr has announced the launch of their fourth Philadelphia virtual restaurant concept, WING WING WING. You may remember WING WING WING’s first introduction to Philadelphia with it’s one-weekend only Super Bowl popup, and now the concept has launched permanently in Philadelphia. The menu features (you guessed it) chicken wings in seven different flavors. Pickup (from Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave.) or delivery via Doordash, Caviar, Grubhub and Uber Eats. wingx3.com

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons | Image: Daniel Olsovsky

Art, food and more on tap

Into art? Looking for some good food? We have news on these and much more coming up soon.

Embracing Nature

Mark S. Conti, Marie Bender and Robert Reinhardt bring together their diverse perspectives to celebrate the natural world through photography, watercolor, and oil paintings at the Da Vinci Art Alliance. Through realistic renderings of everyday objects in unnatural spaces, distorted landscapes, and textured photography, Embracing Nature invites us to interpret the environment through a lens of admiration, memory and place. April 1-18. Davinciartalliance.org

Listening in Love and Moving us Forward

Join Haverford College for a workshop and keynote with Loretta Ross, an award-winning, nationally-recognized expert on racism and racial justice, women’s rights and human rights. Her work emphasizes the intersectionality of social justice issues and how intersectionality can fuel transformation. Ross is a visiting associate professor at Smith College in the Program for the Study of Women and Gender, teaching courses on white supremacy, race and culture in America and human rights. Zoom. April 7 at noon. ems-web.haverford.edu

The People’s Kitchen

The People’s Kitchen has launched a sustainer campaign to fund the cost of food and labor. With $25 from 1,000 people a month, the meal operations at the People’s Kitchen can be entirely supported by the community. In the wake of COVID-19, the People’s Kitchen was designed to address the immediate needs of Philadelphians while working to resolve these root issues. 215pa.wedid.it

InLiquid Benefit 2021

Join InLiquid’s Annual Benefit Art Auction April 7-11, both in-person and online. They will display the auction items for public viewing during socially distanced hours at the Crane Arts Building in Kensington, and feature everything online for those who cannot attend in person. InLiquid’s Anniversary Benefit and Art Auction is a five-day event in direct support of the Philadelphia region’s artists. For this online virtual silent auction, you will have the opportunity to schedule and preview the artworks and items in person for safe, socially distanced viewings leading up to the final bidding hours on April 11. Inliquid.org

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons is debuting a new spring menu. Executive Chef Jim Burke has created a menu inspired by the season’s freshest bounty, which highlights new creations like the chestnut pancakes prepared with whipped ricotta and Green Meadow Farms honey butter, and savory orders like decadent breakfast spaghetti carbonara prepared with roasted pork belly and a sunny side egg, along with new festive cocktails like the Healthy Morning made with celery, kale, chili liquor and vodka. Seating for brunch is available on the restaurant’s streetery deck, sidewalk, and for indoor dining (based on the city’s capacity restrictions). wmmulherinssons.com

Garden Days

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is hosting “Garden Days,” a new three-week themed series of events with a tie-in to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Bloom Philly celebration ahead of the Philadelphia Flower Show at nearby FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Garden Days begins on Saturday, May 8 and runs through Memorial Day Monday, May 31. Matching up with the theme of “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece,” East Passyunk Avenue’s independently owned shops, restaurants and bars will showcase direct and thematic connections to the positive impact that plants and gardening have on our communities and lived environment. In addition, EPABID will present a number of socially distanced interactive opportunities over the course of the campaign. visiteastpassyunk.com

Image: Courtesy of Silk City

Earth Day, a food fair and more are coming up

Whether you want to help save the Earth or are just looking for some good food, we have some events you’ll want to see. Oh, and there’s more below, too.

Arts and Crafts

National art lovers, collectors, and jewelry enthusiasts can shop a wide variety of earrings from national and local craft artists. Boston’s oldest craft organization, The Society of Arts + Crafts, has transformed its semiannual juried craft showcase, CraftBoston, into a year-round retail and educational experience. The first show in CraftBoston’s new format is “Studs & Drops,” running March 26 – May 28 and featuring earrings across all mediums, sizes, and price points. Participating Philly artists are jewelry designer Leila Cartier; Julia Votto, a studio assistant at Stone Cooper Jewelry; Steve Ford and David Forlano of Ford/Forlano jewelry; and Barbara Baur, the Tacony LAB coordinator. societyofcrafts.org

Ending the Hidden Punishment of Food in Prison

Join Eastern State Penitentiary to explore the quality and consequences of food in America’s prisons. A new, six-part report recently released by Impact Justice’s Food in Prison Project team explores inequities and troubling trends in prison food. A panel of experts, including two people who worked on the report, will discuss its findings and how COVID-19 has further shaped the dining experience in prisons today. No reservations required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this discussion will take place virtually. April 6 at 6pm. easternstate.org

Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, female-owned catering company 12th Street Catering is continuing its partnership with Philadelphia non-profit Urban Creators to host a virtual cooking class. Featuring an entirely vegetarian menu using ingredients from Urban Creators’ North Philadelphia farm, the one-time-only class will take place on April 21 at 6:30pm. It will be led by Executive Chef Adam DeLosso live via Zoom. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to Urban Creators to support their community programs and neighborhood marketplace. 12stcatering.com

Citywide Food Fair

The Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair is partnering with Philadelphia’s East Market (1100 Market St.) on April 3 from noon-4 pm. With proven popularity in different locations throughout Philadelphia, East Market welcomes the event to its outside space. Attendees can shop locally made pre-packaged items ranging from baked goods to handmade pasta as well as jewelry and gifts. The fair makes it easy to shop small, shop local, and shop women. Plus, enjoy live music throughout the day. Find more information on the fair’s Facebook page.

Silk City

The team at Silk City, the eclectic retro diner and lounge with an adjacent art- and artifact-filled garden, announced its full-service re-launch on March 31 with socially distanced seating indoor in the classic diner and lounge, plus expanded outdoor seating in the garden, the returning streetery on Lawrence Street, and café style picnic tables along Spring Garden. Silk City will also continue to offer the entire food and cocktail menu to-go. Additionally, Silk will be launching a new selection of vegan appetizers, sandwiches and large plates created to complement the classic diner fare that Silk City is known for. silkcityphilly.com

Image: Meritt Thomas

Check out spring in Chestnut Hill

With the weather turning warmer and the snow finally melting away, it’s time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, blooming flowers, and lush, tree-lined cobblestone streets of Chestnut Hill. With more than 200 retailers, businesses, and 29 restaurants, the Chestnut Hill Business District is the perfect place to start the season off on the right foot. Visit chestnuthillpa.com for details, but here are a few things you can see on your visit.

Home & Garden Festival

It only makes sense that “Philadelphia’s Garden District” will feature, well, a festival for homes and gardens. A newly envisioned and COVID-conscious Home & Garden Festival will take place outdoors on May 2, bringing the newest spring trends for your home and apartment to Germantown Avenue. chestnuthillpa.com/events/homeandgarden

Morris Arboretum

A visit to Morris Arboretum (100 East Northwestern Ave.) is the perfect way to spend the day. Stroll 92 acres of lush gardens full of diverse flower and plant life, including Japanese flowering cherries, 10 varieties of roses, and over 8,000 tulips. Magnolias, cherries, maples, dogwoods, roses, and stewartia are just some of the popular plants and trees that will be in full bloom for a spring visit. morrisarboretum.org

Valley Green Inn

If you’re hiking in Wissahickon Valley Park or want to take in calming views while enjoying an incredible meal, visit the historic Valley Green Inn (Valley Green Road) for some excellent comfort food and an idyllic setting. Dine indoors in the original 1850s inn or sit outside under the covered porch overlooking the Wissahickon Creek. valleygreeninn.com

Silverstone Bed & Breakfast

Extend a day trip into a weekend getaway with a stay at the historic, Victorian Gothic-designed Silverstone Bed & Breakfast (8840 Stenton Ave.). Slightly removed from the hustle and bustle, Silverstone Bed & Breakfast offers charming and spacious rooms. Guests can enjoy a complimentary delicious breakfast served on the veranda or on the large outdoor deck. Silverstone Bed & Breakfast is close to Fairmount Park and a short walk or car ride to the shops and restaurants on Germantown Avenue. Silverstonestay.com

Woodmere Art Museum

Art lovers will want to spend the day under the sun and explore the stunning outdoor sculpture collection on the grounds of Woodmere Art Museum (9201 Germantown Ave.). Woodmere’s Outdoor Wonder includes sculptures by nationally recognized artists, monumental estate trees of the 19th century, a pollinator garden, and more to explore. You can also head indoors and view one of the captivating exhibitions on display that tell the stories of Philadelphia and Philadelphia artists. woodmereartmuseum.org

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

Whether you’re looking to expand your beer palate or stick with what you know, Chestnut Hill Brewing Company (8231 Germantown Ave.) has the small-batch brew for you. Try their wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas or pub fare, including plant-based, vegetarian, and meat options, and don’t forget to swing by on Saturday evenings for live music. Their newest beer is the “Mindcation,” along with the forthcoming spring beer, “Bubba’s Ale.” chestnuthillbrewingcompany.com

