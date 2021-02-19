State of Our City | Feb. 18-25

Cupid’s…shot?

More than 1,800 veterans got a little something special for Valentine’s Day when they received their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center on Sunday. The hospital has been consistently vaccinating eligible veterans since mid-December. Maybe somebody in City Hall should take a page from the VA’s playbook.

Ring the alarm

A group calling themselves Stop Gun Violence Philly delivered a petition with more than 1,200 signatures to Mayor Jim Kenney calling on him to adopt City Council’s resolution declaring gun violence a “citywide emergency;” and for him to develop an “urgent, unrelenting response to the gun violence epidemic plaguing Black and Brown neighborhoods in Philadelphia…”

A mayoral spokesperson said: “The [Kenney] administration appreciates the public’s feedback on this issue, which we have and will continue to take seriously.”

‘Philly-delphia’

Trump trial lawyers Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen didn’t let U.S. senators forget where they were from during the former president’s second impeachment hearing last week. Between Castor harkening back to childhood memories listening to records and van der Veen telling the Senate chamber that witnesses should be deposed at his law office in “Philly-delphia,” the city took a front row seat during much of the impeachment hearing, and not always in the most positive light. It sure made for great television, though.

In the air tonight

Bar and restaurant owners are having to do some complex math to try and figure out the oxygen-to-table ratio if they want to open to 50 percent capacity. With the right ventilation systems in place, businesses are allowed to expand from 25 to 50 percent, but how they figure that out is anybody’s guess. Just ask your neighborhood bar owner.

He said it:

“We would have put the same effort into this trial whether the client’s name was Donald Trump or Donald Duck.” – Bill Brennan, co-counsel for former president Trump and criminal defense attorney based in Center City.

20

The number of inches of snow that’s fallen at Philly International Airport so far this winter. That’s 66 times that of last year.

