Party like it’s 2020

Looking for a place to eat, drink and be merry on New Year’s Eve?

We’ve got you covered. Just want to kick it at the house with a great cocktail? We ask some of the best bartenders in the city to hook you up with that too.

Below are all of the bars, clubs and more we know are doing something to ring in 2020 this year. There’s also a selection of cocktails to consider if you’re hosting for one or 100.

Barclay Prime

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Starr’s award-winning restaurant, Barclay Prime. In celebration of the night, the restaurant will be featuring menu specials, party favors including hats, noisemakers, tiaras and more and the restaurant will be decorated throughout and there will be a special soundtrack for guests to countdown to midnight with a complimentary sparkling toast on New Year’s Eve. | 237 S. 18th Street, barclayprime.com

Amada

Located in the historic and lively neighborhood of Old City, Amada embraces the rich traditions of Spanish cuisine in an energetic, rustic-chic setting. The flagship brand in Garces’ culinary exploration, Amada is named for Chef Garces’ grandmother and culinary inspiration. The restaurant features traditional tapas, an award-winning wine selection, and crafted cocktails including a dedicated Gin & Tonic offering and house-made sangria.

Enjoy an early bird menu from 1 pm-4 pm with a custom tapas menu plus $5 sangria. Or stop in for pre-fireworks at Penn’s Landing and enjoy a $90 tasting menu starting at 4 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. | 217-219 Chestnut Street, philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

Distrito

Chef Jose Garces’ vibrant and lively taqueria in University City features Mexican street food like tacos in handmade tortillas and nachos as well as a variety of tequila for refreshing margaritas. Distrito offers the neighborhood everyday specials, making every day a fiesta!

Celebrate NYE with food and drink specials all night and watch the ball drop with live music starting at 9 pm. Specials include Ultimate Nachos, Shrimp Tempura Tacos and Wagyu Skirt Steak Fajitas. | 3945 Chestnut Street, philadelphia.distritorestaurant.com

Tinto

Located in the iconic neighborhood of Rittenhouse Square, Tinto is the neighborhood’s first wine bar. Inspired by Chef Jose Garces’ travels to the Basque region of Spain, each dish merges the flavors of French and Spanish cuisine enjoyed throughout the region.

Specials include a $70 set menu with Iberico Jamon (cured Iberian ham), Crab Salpicón (jumbo lump crab), Vieiras con Guisantes (scallops), NY Strip Steak and more. | 114 S. 20th Street, philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com

Volvér

Philadelphia’s only Forbes Five Star restaurant, Volvér, features an evolving selection of dishes inspired by Chef Garces’ culinary travels around the world. Specials include a $60 pre-theater menu from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and a $125 tasting menu all night with a complimentary glass of champagne. Dishes include Yellowtail Crudo, Onion Soup Lyonnaise, Duck Agnolotti, among others. | 300 South Broad Street, philadelphia.volverrestaurant.com

Valley Forge Casino Resort

Valley Forge Casino Resort is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party in the Vault featuring live music and a four-hour open bar. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for guests – the night will include a two-hour buffet with a cheese tray, cheesesteak spring rolls, pork sliders and more along with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. | 1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, vfcasino.com

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Philadelphia’s oldest continuously operating tavern and one of the oldest in the country. 2020 is also the historic tavern’s 160th year!

New Year’s Eve: Ring in 2020 and McGillin’s 160th year on Dec. 31 with DJ Joe H starting at 9 pm plus drink specials, over-the-top decor, and party favors. $10 cover charge with in/out privileges. No reservations needed.

New Year’s Day: During the Mummer’s Parade, whet and warm your whistle by the fire at McGillin’s. Warm up the new year sipping an Irish Coffee, Hot Chocolate spiked with Smirnoff Peppermint Twist, Hot Apple Cider with Captain Morgan Ginger Bread Spiced Rum, or regional beer and watch the bowl games. They’ll start the new year by opening one hour early – at 10 a.m. $5 cover charge with in/out privileges. | 1310 Drury St., mcgillins.com

Townsend

The eponymous French restaurant from Chef Townsend Wentz is celebrating NYE with a stellar five-course prix-fixe dinner for the first seating ($95/person) and seven-course prix-fixe dinner for the second seating ($125/person). Five-course menu diners can look forward to Broiled Oyster aux Poireaux, Seared Halibut Vallee d’Auge with local apple cider, rutabaga, chervil, Burgundy Truffle Risotto with pork trotter, Trompette de la Mort, smoked Raclette, Petite Filet Mignon with oxtail ravioli, and Les Treize, a dessert boasting apple-fig-almond cake, candied hazelnuts, roasted pears, olive oil-orange ice cream.

The seven-course menu will include an additional first course in the form of Crab Gougère with caviar, herb dust and a second dessert, Petits Fors Plate with chocolate macaroons, lemon-strawberry cakes, spiced Sablé cookies. If interested, dinner can be accompanied by a $65 wine pairing for the five-course menu and a $85 wine pairing for the seven-course menu. | 2121 Walnut St. townsendphl.com

Scarpetta

For a luxe New Year’s Eve experience, book tickets to an exclusive party at Rittenhouse favorite, Scarpetta! Located within the posh downstairs lounge, you’ll ring in the new year in style. Key party details include:

Premium five-hour open bar package (8 pm-1 am)

Heavy passed hors d’oeuvres

Champagne toast at midnight and Live Ball Drop

Music courtesy of DJ Stampone from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Seating is first-come, first-served

Tickets are $100

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, scarpettarestaurants.com

Porta and Brickwall Tavern

For an NYE party, you don’t have to book weeks in advance, head over to Center City nightlife hotspot, Porta! Mix, mingle and dance the night away in Porta’s contemporary bi-level space, complete with multiple bars, live DJ music and the option for late-night pizza fired from Porta’a Neapolitan Pizza oven.

For those who wish to celebrate New Year without all of the fuss of a ticketed event, head over to expansive sports bar and Center City nightlife destination, Brickwall Tavern! Challenge your friends to a game of shuffleboard, darts or cornhole, sip from a killer beer and cocktail list, and move through the expansive space made up of multiple bars for a casual NYE that’s all about having fun!

BONUS: Porta and Brickwall Tavern party-goers have the option to cross over into either sister restaurant for an additional nightlife experience featuring additional bars and more NYE fun. | 1216 Chestnut Street, pizzaporta.com Brickwall: 1213 Sansom St., brickwalltavern.com/philadelphia

AKA University City

Ring in the new year at A Night in White: New Year’s Eve 2020 at AKA University City. Those attending the sky-high soiree at Level 28, the luxury private lifestyle club, will experience food by the acclaimed Garces Catering, as well as hand-crafted white cocktails, glowing white décor, a DJ, and live entertainment. The celebration will take place throughout the club’s stunning amenities, including the sleek a.lounge, the pool deck featuring floor to ceiling windows and 360-degree views of the city, a one-of-a-kind view of the fireworks display over Philadelphia’s skyline, and a screening of the ball drop in a.cinema. Partygoers are encouraged to don all white attire. $150 per ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact level28@stayaka.com. | 2929 Walnut Street, stayaka.com

The Trestle Inn

Check out NYE-A-GO GO! A Disco Dance Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 pm- 2am. Shake in the New Year at Philly’s One & Only Nye-A-Go Go!

Doors open at 9 pm, Dance Party at 10 pm.

Featuring Classic Disco on Vinyl TSOT DJ Skeme Richards, Go Go by Trestle Special Dina Jones and Midnight Champagne Toast. General admission with limited seating, cash only $10 before 11 pm; $15 after 11 pm. Please note there are no advance ticket sales. | 11th and Callowhill Sts., thetrestleinn.com

Lucky 13 Pub

Check out a New Year’s Eve party w/DJ Jem, DJ Stabmaster Arson, drink specials and free champagne toast. | 1820 S. 13th St., lucky13pubphilly.com

Stogie Joe’s Tavern

Check out Stogie Joe’s Tavern’s New Year’s Eve and Day Parties with dj and drink specials. | 1801 East Passyunk Ave., stogiejoestavern.net

Concourse Dance Bar

Come ball out while the Ball drops into 2020! NYE tickets include a premium open bar from 9 pm-2 am, hot dogs, party favors, champagne toast, and DJ Menace Cartel will be layin’ down hits all night long! Tickets are $90. Coat check is $5 per hanger. | 1635, Back Entrance, Market Street, concoursedancebar.com

Morgan’s Pier New Year’s at Craft Hall

Party like it’s still summer at the very first Morgan’s Pier NYE Celebration! Their crew is getting back together and moving the party inside as they take over Craft Hall, up the street, on NYE, Dec. 31 from 9 pm-2 am! Tickets include an open bar, party favors, champagne toast, Pier Hot Dogs, and Pier resident DJ Pfeffer bringing you a dance party you’ll never forget! Tickets are $90! Please note that this event is 21-plus. | 901 N. Delaware Ave. morganspier.com/new-years-eve-2019

U-Bahn

It’s the 5th Annual Eyes Wide Shut Masquerade New Year’s Eve. For just one night, you can be anyone. No name, no face, just one of many looking to let it go for the night as you wait for the new year to dawn. Escape underground below the streets of Midtown Village for U-Bahn’s 5th New Year’s with U-Bahn’s black-tie masquerade party from 9 pm to 2 am. Enjoy five hours of premium open bar, live music and DJ, hors d’oeuvres and more. Tickets starting at $100 general admission and up for VIP including table service, upgraded beverages and other perks to help you ring in the new year like a boss. | 1320 Chestnut Street, eyes-wide-shut-2020.ticketleap.com/eyeswideshut2020/

Tradesman’s

Make this NYE legendary at Tradesman’s, Philly’s favorite party hub in Center City. Revelers from across Philadelphia will gather at this contemporary factory-inspired venue, featuring bold industrial aesthetics and an awe-inspiring beer and whiskey list. New Year’s Eve at Tradesman’s promises the ultimate event to start your year off right.

Drink to your heart’s content with a five-hour premium open bar. Catch a buzz with the complimentary party favors, then enjoy the delicious early evening passed hors d’oeuvres. A live DJ spins your favorite club and dance tunes, all leading up to the live midnight countdown. Looking for the royal treatment in this historic venue? Choose one of the VIP packages that include bottle service, mezzanine access, access to the exclusive VIP-only mezzanine bar, and reserved seating.

However you want to celebrate a new year – or forget the past year – do it in style at Tradesman’s legendary NYE bash. | 1322 Chestnut St., joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/tradesmans-new-years-party-philadelphia

BRU Craft & Wurst

Schnitzel, tinsel and more, Brü Craft & Wurst pulls out all the stops in authentic German Bier Hall style this New Year’s Eve. Featuring amenities like a five-hour premium open bar and a live DJ performance, ring in the new year, exclaiming “Prostit Neujahr” which translates to “May the new year turn out well” and raise a pint to the year past, present and yet to come. Tickets are $80-$110 and include five-hour premium open bar (9 pm-2 am), buffet-style hors d’oeuvres, live DJ performance, live DJ countdown, complimentary champagne toast, table/bottle service options for VIP ticketholders. Prost! Make this New Year’s Eve one you’ll remember – or at least, want to remember – by ringing in the New Year at Brü Craft & Wurst. | 1318 Chestnut Street, joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/bru-craft-wurst-new-years-parties-philadelphia

Blume

This New Year’s Eve, celebrate in Philadelphia’s fun and colorful space, Blume! This floral hotspot is located in the center of the bustle of Rittenhouse square – Philadelphia’s most popular neighborhood. Don your coolest attire because when the clock strikes 12 you’ll be taking on the dancefloor with Philadelphia’s best.

New Year’s will go well past midnight at this notorious spot. A live DJ will spin a festive mix of mashups, pausing only for the countdown we’ve all been waiting for. Sip cocktails under the garlands and blossoms decorated on the ceiling because Blume is serving up a five-hour premium open bar. Pick up a VIP package and take this night to the next level with amenities such as bottle service and reserved seating.

This is one giant sendoff for all of the year’s baggage, and Blume will make sure it’s done in style. Let the rest of Philadelphia stare through these giant iron-framed windows in envy this New Year’s Eve – everyone you know will already be at Blume. | 1500 Locust St., joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/cinder-new-years-eve-event-philadelphia

Nick’s Bar & Grille

Nick’s Bar and Grille is one of the top spots to celebrate a casual New Year’s Eve with the whole family and your friends. By day, bring the kids after the countdown at Franklin Square in Historic Philly or come before the main fireworks on the waterfront. The full menu and some specials will be served. By night, bring your friends and get ready to let loose. This is the perfect spot for a casual, warm and fun New Year’s Eve without the reservations and without the fuss. Look for a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, noisemakers drink specials, menu features and no cover ever | 16 S. 2nd Street, nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

Finn McCool’s Ale House

Finn McCool’s hosts its annual New Year’s Eve Party with a five-hour premium open bar (9 pm-2 am), buffet-style hors d’oeuvres, live DJ performance, live DJ countdown, complimentary champagne toast, table/bottle service options and access to the exclusive Room 12 Lounge for VIP ticketholders. Score the luck of the Irish in addition to the free-flowing libations and live entertainment at Finn McCool’s Ale House this New Year’s | 118 S. 12th Street, joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/finn-mccools-ale-house-new-years-events-philadelphia

Tattooed Mom

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Tattooed Mom-style: fun, festive, and full of good cheer! No reservations required! Grab some complimentary New Year’s swag to party with, plus limited edition postcards and poster art by foreignmonsta (so you can send all your New Year’s greetings in style)! No cover all night long. Enjoy a full kitchen menu and signature creative cocktails ’til 1:30 am and half-price drafts from 10-11 pm! Ring in the New Year with friends old and new at TMOMs, and welcome 2020 without breaking the bank! Toast to a year full of fun and adventure with their Marquee Moon cocktail, specially crafted for the holiday spirit! | 530 South Street, tattooedmomphilly.com/event/new-years-eve-2020

Liberte Lounge

The Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square presents a special New Year’s Eve pre fixe dinner. Executive Chef Edward Hancock and the award-winning culinary team serve up a true feast that with four courses including dessert. | 5-10 pm. $60 per person. Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square 120 S. 17th St. sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/new-years-eve/

Harper’s Garden

Embrace the New Year at Harper’s Garden! Join them for an exclusive, four-course seasonal prix fixe dinner. Reservations are required with seating available in the 5, 7 and 9 hours. Bar seating available for walk-ins. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. | 31 S. 18th St, harpersgardenphilly.com

Brauhaus Schmitz

Very popular in Germany, Fondue is the perfect way to gather, share and celebrate with your family and friends as you ring in the new year! Relax and enjoy the art of slowly dipping and savoring the Fondue feast Executive Chef Val has prepared! Three-course, family-style, Fondue Dinner. Full open bar with German holiday biers on draft, Glühwein, and a champagne “Prost” at midnight; followed by full access to the third-floor roof deck to watch 2020 brought in by Penn Landings’ grand firework display! Playing “Dinner for One” on big screen projector all night. Limited to only 80 people in the Brauer Bund back room, this will be a relaxing and enjoyable evening for all in attendance! $115 per person, includes gratuity and tax. | 718 South Street, https://www.brauhausschmitz.com/events1

For the homebodies

We know not all of you are headed out this New Year’s Eve, but you still want to have a good time. We’ve rounded up some of the best cocktails around by some of the best in the business that you can concoct right in your own home. Enjoy.

Beverage Director : Colleen Nealon

: Colleen Nealon Cocktail Name : Bonne Chance

: Bonne Chance Ingredients: .5oz Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin .5oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur .5oz Vanilla Simple Syrup 3oz Brut Champagne 3 Dashes of Rhubarb Bitters

Description: This drink is a perfect celebratory drink for the holidays. Not only does it look festive, but the gin and ginger are also reminiscent of Christmas trees and holiday cookies, while the champagne helps ring in the new year!

Beverage Director : Bart Riley

: Bart Riley Cocktail Name : Italian 75

: Italian 75 Ingredients : One part Malfy Limon gin to 2 parts prosecco

: One part Malfy Limon gin to 2 parts prosecco Description: The Italian 75 is a modern, easy take on the classic 20’s “French 75” cocktail that came about during WWI and was widely known by the time the roaring 20’s arrived. Fast forward 100 years later, there’s a two-ingredient spin that is easy to make and even easier to drink! The Limon gin makes it so you don’t need to add any lemon juice, and swapping out prosecco for champagne makes it cost-effective for a large NYE celebratory gathering.

Cocktail Name : Philly 75

: Philly 75 Ingredients : Bluecoat gin, lemon juice, champagne, and a splash of pomegranate syrup

: Bluecoat gin, lemon juice, champagne, and a splash of pomegranate syrup Description: A balance of sweet and acidic with fruity and herbal undertones, the Philly 75 is the perfect drink to ring in the new decade!

Beverage Director : Brenton Sollenberger

: Brenton Sollenberger Cocktail Name : Shinjiro 75

: Shinjiro 75 Ingredients : 1 oz Roku Gin .5 oz Yuzu Juice .5 oz Citrus infused simple syrup Topped with brut sparkling wine Garnished with Purple Micro Shiso

: Description: Named after Shinjiro Torii, the founder of the famed Japanese spirit house Suntory, the Shinjiro 75 is a spin on the classic French 75 cocktail. Tart Yuzu blends with sweet lemon and lime infused syrup to create a backbone for the delicately layered Roku gin. Topped with brut sparkling wine, this is an effervescent and easy to drink cocktail that will please your friends, family and guests this holiday.

