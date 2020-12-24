Online fun is all around us – here are a few of our favorites

Fortunately, eventbrite.com has lots of alternatives. Check them out for all of the details.

Image: Courtesy of Timaree Schmidt

NYE with HoneyTree and Flirt

Join Philly burlesque staples HoneyTree EvilEye and Flirt Vonnegut as they hang out with some of their most gorgeous, delightful friends for a night of fun! The night kicks off at 9 pm with a delightfully nerdy pre-show, a virtual episode of Flirt Vonnegut’s Fantasy Basement. At 10pm, they feature interviews, games and debauchery, plus sultry burlesque by Philly super stars Isa Ardiente, Selene Rose & reigning champion of Philadelphia Burlesque Battle Royale, Queen Conch. Stay afterward for gogo by HoneyTree, to songs picked by you. Thursday, Dec. 31, 9pm start time. $10. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-with-honeytree-and-flirt-tickets-130888582273?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Abundant Life Mentoring Program for Young Men

100 Black Men of Philadelphia Chapter has men raised in every part of the city who have fought through the “Systems” and found Success in Life. Its goal is to pour into as many young men who are ready to receive. Topics will include: Self Development, Economic Empowerment, “The System,” Health & Wellness, Family Matters and more. Monday, Dec. 28, 7pm. Free.

Kwanzaa at Sunset

The American Women’s Heritage Society presents the first-ever “Live! from The Belmont Mansion” event. They will bring the cultural tradition of Kwanzaa to life at The Historic Belmont Mansion and Underground Railroad Museum in Philadelphia. Following a live sunset tour of these historic grounds, atop the Belmont Plateau overlooking the Philadelphia skyline at sunset, the Sisters Laying Hands Collective will lead this highly entertaining Kwanzaa celebration from inside the Underground Railroad Museum. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 4:15-5:30pm.

Online. Donations requested.

Image: Casey Murphy

Next Level Philadelphia Eagles Fans Zoom Party

Presented by Virtual Celebrations by Marianne. For the Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season, they are providing a virtual party for each game so that you can cheer with 99 other Eagles fans! You will have an opportunity to win up to $150 in e-gift cards for official Eagles merch. Sunday, Dec. 27, 4:25-7:25pm. $10.

Virtual Forest Therapy

Presented by Wild Philadelphia. Forest Therapy is a healing practice that weaves together the Japanese art of shinrin yoku, or “forest bathing,” and elements of Jungian psychology, to help individuals slow down and cultivate a deeper sense of connection both with nature, and with themselves. Join Wild Philadelphia, a certified forest therapy provider, for a guided virtual walk where participants will deepen their personal connections to the natural world, and explore how mindful time with nature can increase our sense of calm, resilience, clarity and connection to our true selves. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2:30-4pm. Donation.

