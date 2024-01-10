Is TruthFinder Legit? Pros, Cons, and Features Compared

When it comes to finding the truth, Is TruthFinder legit? The answer is yes! The information provided by TruthFinder, a background check service, is comprehensive and well-written. There are a plethora of alternatives available when it comes to doing a background check, making it difficult to pick just one.

Is TruthFinder a legit website? We wanted to take a closer look at it to determine whether it’s a reliable background check service or if there are better alternatives.

What is TruthFinder, and Is TruthFinder a Legit website?

Is TruthFinder a legit website? The answer is yes! Using TruthFinder, you may research a person’s past and see what you can find out about them. This may seem like an intrusion on your privacy, but it has practical applications like online dating and finding out more about your neighbors, coworkers, and acquaintances.

The website is also used by many to get in touch with long-lost relatives or distant friends.

Is TruthFinder legit? To answer this question, we looked into its business policies, Terms of Service, search tools and Truthfinder reviews to determine if it’s indeed a legitimate people-finding service.

Is TruthFinder Legit? What Does TruthFinder Do?

“Is TruthFinder a legit website, and what does it do?’’ if this is your question, then here is the answer. Truthfinder’s primary function is to make it easier to locate publicly available data on individuals via a background check.

When a user does a search for a person, the app compiles information from several sources, such as public records, social media, and deep web searches, to provide them with a comprehensive profile of that person. Business Insider, Forbes, and The New York Times have all praised its people-search features.

Please note that the site is not intended for use in doing background checks on new workers, screening prospective tenants, or verifying consumer credit reports. TruthFinder’s terms and conditions expressly exclude using of the service in a manner that’s against the FCRA.

Information that’s already in the public domain but may be difficult to uncover or put together on your own may be accessed much more quickly with the help of Truthfinder.

Truthfinder complies with these regulations by only using records from trustworthy and approved sources to preserve the privacy of its users. In addition, the firm makes every effort to update and correct its findings when new information becomes available.

Is TruthFinder Legit – Does it Really Work?

Is TruthFinder legit? There is no need to be concerned about utilizing this service since there are several online reviews that laud TruthFinder and the data that can be obtained from it. If someone needs this information, they will appreciate utilizing one of the top background check services.

Additionally, since the findings are accurate and up to date at all times, consumers do not need to worry about the accuracy of the information they’re getting. TruthFinder also goes above and above by demonstrating to users how to use the knowledge they have acquired through the service.

This further demonstrates the dependability of TruthFinder.

The vast majority of TruthFinder user evaluations are favorable. The majority of users attest that TruthFinder provides accurate, current information. Many platforms overlook this detail since they don’t maintain their information up to date; therefore this fact alone.

Overall, TruthFinder is highly worthwhile because of the wealth of information it provides. Even with a one-month subscription, you have access to limitless monthly reports. Talk about priceless!

In addition, the website is clear about the legalities of how you may utilize the data it offers.

Is TruthFinder Legit? How Do I Know TruthFinder is Not a Scam?

TruthFinder is a genuine service. Its first offices were in San Diego, California, where it was founded in 2014. It has successfully handled thousands of background checks since it began.

Checking online consumer reviews on sites like Trustpilot, Sitejabber, and BBB is the best approach to determine if TruthFinder is a fraud or not. As was already said, TruthFinder has a very good reputation on these websites, supporting our assertion that it’s a trustworthy background check service.

Is TruthFinder Safe and Legit?

Is TruthFinder a legit website? Because of the multiple safeguards it employs, TruthFinder is a reliable tool.

Is TruthFinder safe?

Thanks to the stringent safety measures, users may look for what they need without worrying that anybody else would have access to their data. Is TruthFinder a legit website that ensures the individual whose information is being accessed will have no idea they’re being looked up? The answer is yes!

It’s crucial that the website’s security be robust because of the volume of private and secret data it handles. To my relief, yes. TruthFinder takes great pride in its security protocols, which it promises will prevent any unauthorized parties from gaining access to any of your personal information.

The service encrypts all outgoing data, so no one can read it if they attempt to break into the system.

It’s reassuring to know that the user’s data is secure so they may search without worrying about identity theft. There is a lot of sensitive material on the TruthFinder website; therefore a special staff is always keeping an eye on it.

No one will be able to tamper with the data, making it impossible for hackers to compromise the security of the site. This is significant since there have been several incidents when fraudsters were able to alter a user’s profile and trick a client into thinking they were dealing with the correct company.

Is TruthFinder safe? TruthFinder is able to guarantee the safety of all data thanks to this reliably maintained level of protection.

Is TruthFinder Safe and Legal?

Is TruthFinder legit? Customers get legal information from TruthFinder, but its effectiveness depends on how it’s utilized. Fortunately, the corporation has made it clear how individuals may use the information supplied in a legal manner, so people shouldn’t be utilizing it unlawfully.

It can help individuals identify long-lost relatives, ensure that their blind dates are safe, and monitor their children’s interactions with just the correct people.

This is also true as this data may only be used for private purposes. No commercial choices may be made using the information that can be obtained through TruthFinder. This data cannot be used for tenant screening, employment considerations, or credit score checks.

This is so that individuals who utilize consumer reporting agencies may only use this information for those reasons. Since TruthFinder is not a consumer reporting agency, this information cannot be used for commercial endeavors.

According to the TruthFinder website:

Use caution when using the material on our website as a replacement for your own research, particularly if you’re concerned about a person’s criminal past. It may not be entirely accurate, full, or up-to-date.

Is TruthFinder a legit website? Yes, TruthFinder disclaims any warranties and representations on the reliability of the data on our website as well as the moral character and integrity of the subject of your inquiry.

Is Truthfinder Legit and Accurate?

The search engine truly only retrieves information that’s relevant to the search keywords you have entered since it uses questions to assist filter the results throughout its process.

Additionally, TruthFinder gives you the option to browse a list of possible matches prior to reading a complete report so you can be confident you’re getting truthful information about the person you’re searching for.

Before requesting that you sign up for a membership and access the entire report, TruthFinder displays an accuracy scale to provide you further assurance about the report. For the most accurate results, choose a different search with more precise criteria if the resulting lookup doesn’t have a high accuracy grade.

“Is TruthFinder a legit website?’’ If this is your concern, then you should know that TruthFinder is accurate, according to study, but it’s vital to keep in mind that the results are only as reliable as the data included in public records. TruthFinder will not be able to provide a report including such information, for example, if there is no criminal history on file.

It’s better to join up for a free trial and do a few searches on your own to get a sense of the reports’ general accuracy. This will provide you the ability to determine if the data is correct for your requirements and relevant to what you’re searching for.

Is TruthFinder Legit and Where Does TruthFinder Get Their Information?

Is TruthFinder a legit website? To gather the data for a report, TruthFinder employs software that trawls federal and state domains that include billions of public documents.

The correctness of these public documents is then checked against other data sets, and any gaps are filled up. TruthFinder obtains its information from a variety of sources, including

Government Records – Additionally, the search engine searches through public databases, such as the Social Security Death Index, census information, voter registration lists, and others.

– Additionally, the search engine searches through public databases, such as the Social Security Death Index, census information, voter registration lists, and others. Social Network Data – Some of the most common report outcomes include social media accounts. TruthFinder looks for any publicly available postings or other material that could be pertinent to your search on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

– Some of the most common report outcomes include social media accounts. TruthFinder looks for any publicly available postings or other material that could be pertinent to your search on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Property Records – Foreclosures, Liens, and ownership histories may all be found in property records. Recorders of deeds, assessor offices, and tax assessors are the sources of this information.

– Foreclosures, Liens, and ownership histories may all be found in property records. Recorders of deeds, assessor offices, and tax assessors are the sources of this information. Commercial Databases – As well as using private commercial databases, TruthFinder uses them. These databases may include information on a person’s professional licenses, driving history, and more.

– As well as using private commercial databases, TruthFinder uses them. These databases may include information on a person’s professional licenses, driving history, and more. Court Records – TruthFinder looks for any reference of the individual you’re searching for in open state, county, and federal court documents. A person’s criminal past, bankruptcies, arrest warrants, and other information may be included in this.

– TruthFinder looks for any reference of the individual you’re searching for in open state, county, and federal court documents. A person’s criminal past, bankruptcies, arrest warrants, and other information may be included in this. Deep Web Data – Google does not index a chunk of the deep web, yet the search engine still looks through it. These include message boards, chat rooms, and other dark websites.

One of the factors contributing to the length of time it takes to produce a report on TruthFinder is the vast volume of data discovered via these numerous organizations and platforms.

But TruthFinder is a quick and simple approach to getting the information you need compared to spending hours on your own search and days waiting for responses from government organizations if you submit a FOIA request.

Is TruthFinder Legit? What Are Their Pricing?

What is the TruthFinder cost for all of this useful information? To begin with, there is no option to purchase individual reports. TruthFinder exclusively accepts payments via subscriptions.

Thankfully, the subscription option is reasonably priced. Most services are included in the basic membership, which only costs $28.05 a month. That, however, is a monthly recurring cost. If you pay for both months in advance, the two-month discount is available at $23.28/month.

Following the first months, the price increases once again.

If you just want to utilize the reverse phone search function, there is also a separate subscription package available. It just costs $4.99 each month. And you may purchase both subscriptions at once.

The major drawback is that each PDF report costs an extra $2.99 to download. As part of your fundamental membership, you’re permitted to browse the reports without downloading them. And if you don’t want to, you’re not required to download them.

Pros

A dark web scan identifies any compromised personal data

Reports contain the most recent and accurate information available

Reports are unlimited with a monthly subscription

Keep track of the information that pops up under your name

Fair Credit Reporting Act transparency so you may be confident you’re getting each report lawfully

Advanced search tools and filters make it simple to refine results

Google Play store offers an Android app

Cons

The United States is the only country where information is accessible

There is no iOS app; it’s only accessible through the Google Play store

Downloading reports as PDFs requires an additional fee

There are no single reports; membership is required

Bottom Line – Is TruthFinder Legit?

TruthFinder is a great choice if you need to learn more about someone. The website has a number of report alternatives that may provide you with comprehensive information about just about anybody in the US.

TruthFinder makes it simple to quickly and easily obtain accurate, dependable, and up-to-date information with a customized dashboard and reports that are simple to understand.

