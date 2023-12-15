How to Pass a Drug Test with Delta-8 In Your System: Effective Ways to Cleanse for a Drug Test

Failing a drug test for whatever reason could have serious consequences, and Delta-8 gummies and other products you may enjoy from time to time will make you fail any standard drug test.

However, if you follow our guidelines on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system, you get to boost your Delta-8 experience without worrying about your drug test results.

In addition, we discuss the most common types of drug tests for the presence of Delta-8 and other cannabinoids and, of course, the most effective strategies for cleansing your body and clearing THC.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

In the simplest terms, Delta-8 is one of the main psychoactive substances in cannabis plants responsible for making you feel high.

The effects associated with Delta-8 THC usually range from feeling relaxed and pain-free to euphoria. Delta-8 is present in hemp-derived products, and the highs are usually more subtle compared to the highs associated with THC in marijuana.

How Different Is Delta-8 THC From Other Forms of THC in Terms of Detection?

While most standard drug tests look for the presence of Delta-9, which, as stated before, is known for producing greater highs due to its higher potency, standard tests can also detect Delta-8.

Delta-10, compared to Delta-8 and Delta-9, is less frequently looked into. In other words, most drug tests do not look for trace amounts of Delta-10 THC, but some still do.

Delta-8 and Delta-9 are easy to spot, unlike Delta-10. If you consume products with less than 3% THC, your drug test may turn out to be negative.

At the same time, products with a higher dose of THC will result in a positive drug test.

Why Traditional Drug Tests May Not Always Detect Delta-8 THC?

Will Delta-8 THC be detected on a traditional drug test depends on different factors, including the frequency of use, the amount consumed, and even the type of drug test.

Most traditional drug tests are specific to THC in marijuana, and these types of drug tests usually have a more challenging time detecting Delta-8.

Tests that are specifically designed to detect the presence of THC usually look at Delta-9 THC, not Delta-8. Standard urine drug tests also may not always detect the presence of Delta-8.

How Long Does Delta 8 Stay in Your System?

To understand different methods and strategies behind how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system, we need to examine for how long Delta-8 remains detectable.

Detectability Periods

Blood Test: Delta-8 may be detectable by standard blood tests for up to thirty days after consumption.

Delta-8 may be detectable by standard blood tests for up to thirty days after consumption. Urine Test: Delta-8 usually remains detectable in urine for up to seven days after consumption.

Delta-8 usually remains detectable in urine for up to seven days after consumption. Hair Follicle: Even though this may surprise you, Delta-8 is also detectable in hair follicles up to ninety days following the last consumption.

Even though this may surprise you, Delta-8 is also detectable in hair follicles up to ninety days following the last consumption. Saliva Test: Delta-8 can be detected in your saliva for up to two days after the last use.

Individual Factors

Dosage: The last dose of Delta-8 you have taken significantly impacts how long Delta-8 and other cannabinoids remain detectable by different drug test methods.

The last dose of Delta-8 you have taken significantly impacts how long Delta-8 and other cannabinoids remain detectable by different drug test methods. Hydration: The level of hydration is yet another factor. As mentioned, staying hydrated is the best way to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system.

The level of hydration is yet another factor. As mentioned, staying hydrated is the best way to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system. Body Fat Percentage: Your body fat percentage also plays a significant role. THC gets stored in fat cells, so the higher the body fat percentage, the longer the THC detection window.

Your body fat percentage also plays a significant role. THC gets stored in fat cells, so the higher the body fat percentage, the longer the THC detection window. Frequency Use: Chronic use of Delta-8 and other THC products also plays a role. If you are a regular Delta-8 consumer, the substance lingers in your body for longer.

Chronic use of Delta-8 and other THC products also plays a role. If you are a regular Delta-8 consumer, the substance lingers in your body for longer. Metabolism: Different people metabolize THC at different rates due to their metabolism. Those with a higher metabolic rate can quickly get Delta-8 out of their system.

Factors Impacting the Duration of Delta 8 in Your System

Different factors impact how long Delta-8 remains detectable, including:

Metabolism Rate

Normal metabolic processes get rid of trace amounts of Delta-8 THC. A person with a fast metabolism will often get rid of Delta-8 than a person with a slower metabolic rate.

Dosage and Frequency of Use

The effects of Delta-8 and other cannabinoids are cumulative, meaning the higher the dose you take and the more frequent the usage, the greater the detection window.

Body Composition and Fat Percentage

THC is stored in fat cells, so the more body fat percentage you have, the greater concentrations of THC remain in your system for a longer time.

Consumption Method

Different forms of Delta-8 products, like Delta 8 gummies, have different doses of Delta-8. Those of greater potency with a higher concentration of Delta-8 tend to remain in your system longer.

Individual Tolerance Levels

In people with a higher tolerance level, THC usually gets metabolized quicker, meaning they get rid of THC trace amounts sooner than people with a lower tolerance level.

Common Types of Drug Tests

This leads us to the most common types of drug tests you may be subjected to that examine the presence of Delta-8.

Examine these different types of drug tests before we move on to the various strategies on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system.

Saliva Test

Current saliva tests look for the presence of alcohol and different types of drugs and substances, including Delta-8.

Saliva tests are administered at acclaimed laboratories, and the presence of Delta-8 is detectable up to two days after the last consumption, sometimes longer.

Urine Test

Urine tests are also commonly used to examine the presence of Delta-8 or illicit substances. You usually get your results in a few days with a urine test, depending on the specific test.

In urine, Delta-8 can be detected if you consumed any form of Delta-8 THC in the last seven days before the testing.

Blood Test

Blood drug tests are probably the most frequently used since they can detect the presence of more illicit drugs than other types of drug testing.

Standard blood tests can spot Delta-8 up to thirty days after the last use, depending on the different individual factors we examined in the previous section.

Hair Follicle Test

Hair follicle tests usually focus on detecting one or more illicit drugs and substances. This specific drug panel is not used as often as other drug testing methods.

A hair strand takes around ninety days to grow from the root, meaning Delta-8 may remain detectable for up to ninety days with this specific drug testing method.

Strategies for Clearing Delta 8 THC from Your System

Now, we get to different strategies on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system.

Exercise

One of the most effective ways to promptly eliminate Delta-8 from your system is regular exercise and physical activity.

Exercise will improve your physical health and mood, aside from helping you pass a drug test with flying colors.

Healthy and Balanced Diet

Consuming a healthy and well-balanced diet can also help you get rid of Delta-8 from your system just in time to take your drug test and pass.

A healthy and well-balanced diet is one of the pillars associated with THC detox.

When we say staying hydrated, we mean consuming lots of water, possibly delicious aromatic tea, and other clear liquids free of alcohol.

Detox Drink

A few days before you are scheduled to take your drug test, you can also prepare yourself a good old detox drink once or twice a day.

THC detox drinks are good for Delta-8 detoxification and include valuable ingredients that promote greater liver health.

Ensure your detox drink includes a blend of healthy ingredients that trigger the body’s natural detoxification mechanism, such as cucumber, lemon, ginger, mint, and grapefruit.

Abstinence

Discussing different methods on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system, abstinence is one of the options.

Staying away from Delta-8 products at least one week before you are scheduled to take your drug test ensures you pass with flying colors.

Diet and Exercise Tips for Speeding up Delta-8 Clearance

This leads us to our handy dieting and exercise tips on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system.

Fiber-Rich Diet for Toxin Elimination

Dietary fibers you add to your daily diet significantly affect how fast your body metabolizes or gets rid of Delta-8.

Consume more carrots, raspberries, oats, peas, whole grains, dried fruits, nuts, and potatoes to make your diet more fiber-rich.

Hydration for Toxin Elimination Through Urine

To help your body get rid of Delta-8 faster through urine, step up your hydration game by consuming lots of water.

Besides water, you can hydrate your body by consuming delicious teas or other clear drinks while avoiding alcohol and drinks with soda.

Exercise Routines

Another healthy habit you want to embrace is daily exercise. Even if you do not have time to visit your local gym a few times a week, you have enough time for a 30-minute walk.

Walking is a great way to start or finish your day. Besides walking, you can pick up a few weight training routines and start doing yoga or Pilates.

Healthy Habits for Clearance

Some other healthy habits to pick up as you work towards body detox and clearance, such as limiting alcohol consumption and decreasing your salt intake.

While talking about different methods on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system, you also want to focus on maintaining a healthy sleep schedule.

The Role of Detox Drinks and Pills in Passing a Drug Test

There’s no scientific proof that consuming Delta-8 THC or other cannabinoids and then taking detox pills or drinks can help you pass a drug test.

While you may be tempted to buy a package of detox pills, we do not recommend doing so. You have better luck with natural detox drinks if detoxification is what you are looking for.

While you may be looking for a quick and effortless way to flush Delta-8 and similar substances out of your system, nothing happens overnight, and the same goes for body cleansing.

How to Pass a Drug Test With Delta-8: FAQs

For more information on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system, check the following section.

What Is the Fastest Way to Get Delta 8 Out of Your System?

Staying hydrated or increasing your water intake is the most effective way to get rid of Delta-8 for your drug test.

Can I Rely Solely on Detox Drinks to Pass a Drug Test?

No, you cannot rely solely on detox drinks to pass a drug test. While detox drinks can help you pass a drug test, relying solely on them is never a good idea. Instead, add other healthy habits, such as regular exercise and more balanced dieting.

Is It Possible to Speed Up the Clearance of Delta-8 THC From My Body Naturally?

Yes, with regular exercise and healthy dieting, you can speed up the clearance of Delta-8 THC from your body naturally.

Can Drinking Excessive Amounts of Water Help Me Pass a Drug Test?

Yes, drinking a lot of water can help you pass a drug test since urine may dilute, resulting in a negative test.

How Long Should I Exercise Before a Drug Test to Clear Delta-8 THC?

Exercise regularly for at least seven days before your scheduled drug test to help your body get rid of Delta-8 THC.

Are There Any Home Remedies That Can Help Me Pass a Drug Test with Delta-8 THC?

Apart from focusing on staying hydrated, eating fiber-rich foods, and staying active, there are no home remedies that could help you pass a drug test looking for the presence of Delta-8 THC.

How to Pass a Drug Test with Delta-8 in Your System: Our Verdict

We hope our guide on how to pass a drug test with Delta-8 in your system has been helpful.

We discussed a lot of great strategies not only for improving your odds of passing a drug test but also strategies that could better your mental and physical health.

We cannot emphasize the importance of ensuring you have enough physical activity and consuming fiber-rich foods.

We hope your upcoming drug test goes smoothly!

