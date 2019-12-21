Popping the cork

Yo, Philly bars, restaurants and party places: This is your last chance to make Philadelphia Weekly’s ultimate New Year’s Eve bash list.

Act now – because you know FOMO is real.



We all know there are thousands of people looking to fill their bellies and empty their wallets on New Year’s Eve. They will be seeking out the best meals and deals to ring in 2020. They will be looking for the hottest party spots and the best grub for their at-home festivities.



Will they find you – or will they be headed to your competitor down the street?



We’re making it super easy for them to show up at your spot. We’ll be publishing a list of all of the places hosting dinners and parties and offering catering to the folks planning a party at home. The best part for you? All you have to do to make that list is drop us a line.



Email your event, NYE specials or services to mail@philadelphiaweekly.com by Friday, Dec. 20. Send us all the details – time, place, cost, etc. – and make your best pitch as to why folks should spend their time and money with you instead of someone else.



Then, in our Dec. 26 issue, we’ll cobble together all of those emails into the ultimate NYE party list and spread the news to everybody else – all those people looking to tear it up on NYE and, more importantly for you, spend big bucks. We’ll publish a collection of the best of the best Philly has to offer on NYE. Then all you have to do is sit back and watch them walk through your door (or call or visit your website, you get the idea) and hand over their hard-earned cash.

We’re talking to you, restaurants, bars, clubs, catering services and everybody else who wants to grab some money on NYE. This is your night to shine, err, profit.



Don’t put this off. Don’t let this grand opportunity slip by because you were busy wasting your time buying your kid’s presents or something and then forgot about it.







Related