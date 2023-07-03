Gone are the days when we black folks had to scramble to find online dating sites for blacks – nowadays, they’re popping up left and right!

But new times bring new challenges, so choosing the ones that work is hard.

And we all know that the best dating sites ain’t cheap, and they take up a lot of time, too, so there’s no place for tens of trial-and-error.

So, we bring you the 10 best black dating sites that ACTUALLY WORK.

These are the ones you won’t regret signing up for – the only thing you might regret is not trying them sooner.

Best Black Dating Sites – First Look

1. Elite Singles – Best Black Dating Site Overall

Pros

82% of members are highly educated

Free personality report

High achievers

Plenty of black singles

Cons

More expensive than others

Not a niche dating for blacks

Pricing

1 month – $59.95 a month

3 months – $57.95 a month, $173.85 total

6 months – $44.95 a month, $269.70 total

Other black dating sites have got nothing on Elite Singles when you’re a young professional looking for a meaningful relationship.

Or even a slightly older professional because there are people of all ages on the dating site.

The one thing they all have in common is high education and overachieving, with salaries that match.

While Elite Singles is not specifically for online dating for black people, there are plenty of high-value black people dating on it.

All this eliteness does come with a price – with memberships starting at $44.95 a month, Elite Singles is far from a free black dating site.

That is one of the rare downsides to Elite Singles, but if you are a high-value professional and want to date such, you’ll find it worth the money.

You’ll even get a free personality report as you sign up, and the site for black people dating online will use it to fix you up with the best matches for you.

>>Go to Elite Singles, one of the best black dating sites for high-value black singles

2. eHarmony – Online Dating for Black People Looking for Love

Pros

Long-term black people dating

High success rates

Excellent matchmaking system

(Almost) no catfishes

Cons

Doesn’t really work for hookups

Kinda expensive

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

eHarmony may not be a niche online dating site for blacks, but it sure is one of the best black dating sites for folks looking for true love.

You know, the kinda love you see on Christmas and Hallmark movies?

Well, eHarmony is all about that, AND there are many black people dating on it. The atmosphere on eHarmony is pretty, well, harmonious, which is not what many dating websites can say about themselves.

There are almost NO CATFISHES and scammers.

All of this does come with a price, and eHarmony is not a free black dating site, much like the best black dating sites aren’t.

That, and the fact that it’s not one of the dating websites for hookups are its biggest ‘flaws.’

But it does have an amazing matchmaking system with high success rates, so if you’re in the market for love, eHarmony is one of the best online dating sites for blacks.

>>Head to eHarmony, one of the best dating websites for true love

3. BlackPeopleMeet – One of the Biggest Online Dating Sites for Blacks

Pros

Largest number of black people dating

Audio, video, and live streaming

Match suggestions and searching on your own

Affordable subscription plans

Cons

Not really for casual dating for blacks

Smaller than non-niche sites

Pricing

1 month – $20.64

3 months – $13.29 a month, $39.87 total

6 months – $9.99 a month, $59.94 total

BlackPeopleMeet is not only one of the largest online dating sites for blacks but also one of the best black dating sites.

The majority of the user base are black people dating within their race, but there are also people of other races looking to date black singles.

BlackPeopleMeet is one of the dating websites with an elaborate matchmaking system. But there’s also the option to kinda roam around free and look for matches on your own, which we like.

This site for online dating for black people also has great ice-breaking features that make starting conversations with other black people dating online a breeze.

The best part?

BlackPeopleMeet may not be a free black dating site, but with memberships starting at $9.99, it sure is one of the most affordable black dating sites.

>>Jump to BlackPeopleMeet, the site with the most black people dating online

4. AdultFriendFinder – Horniest Black People Dating Online

Pros

Quick and easy hookups

VERY explicit

Video call feature

HUGE user base

Cons

You have to pay to send messages

Not for serious relationships

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Not all of us are always looking for serious relationships or love – sometimes you just need some NSA good times.

And that’s when you go to AdultFriendFinder, one of the horniest black dating sites.

To be clear, AdultFriendFinder is not one of the niche black dating websites, but it’s a great option for NSA dating for blacks as there are many colored people on it.

It’s definitely one of the horniest dating websites – everyone there is down.

Finding a one-night stand or hookup is pretty easy. AdultFriendFinder is not a free black dating site, though, and you need to be a member to have the option to message other black people dating online.

The dating site has tons of explicit content, too, for those days you can’t find a hookup, and there’s an adult superstore, too.

There are some catfishes here and there – such is the case with most of the best black dating sites. But there’s also a video call feature that will help you weed them out.

>>Join AdultFriendFinder, one of the horniest online dating sites for blacks

5. Zoosk – One-Size-Fits-All Online Dating for Black People

Pros

Balanced male-to-female ratio

Many black people dating

All age groups

Serious relationships and hookups

Cons

Buggy app

Dated interface

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Some dating websites are designed with hookups in mind, while others cater to those looking for serious relationships.

What happens when you’re open to both?

You go to Zoosk, that’s what happens. Zoosk is a one-size-fits-all online dating site that works for both hookups and committed relationships.

It’s not one of the niche black dating sites, but black folks have kinda made it one of the go-to sites for online dating for black people.

There’s a good ratio of men and women on it, too, which is rare even for the best black dating sites.

Now, Zoosk isn’t a free black dating site, but it’s not expensive, either – membership fees start at $14.99 a month. That’s a pretty good price, especially if you consider it caters to both long-term dating and hookups.

>>Go to Zoosk, the app for all kinds of online dating for black people

6. Interracial Match – One of the Biggest Interracial Dating Websites

Pros

People of all races

Biggest interracial dating site

Free members can reply to messages

Great security features

Cons

No video chat

Photo verification may take up to 48h

Pricing

1 month – $29.95

3 months – $19.95 a month, $59.95 total

6 months – $15.95 a month, $95.95 total

Do we have any black singles over here who like their coffee with milk? Or some who just like to keep their options open, race-wise?

You guys will love Interracial Match, one of the largest interracial dating sites.

It’s also one of the safest apps for dating for blacks – Interracial Match has got state-of-the-art SSL encryption that guards your user data like a hawk.

There’s also strict verification in place to make sure everyone’s who they say they are.

But, most of all, Interracial Match is one of the most fun online dating sites for blacks – it has a social media vibe to it.

While it’s not a free black dating site, it has something most black dating sites lack, and that’s the ability to reply to messages even as a free user.

>>Head to Interracial Match, the best app for dating for blacks and whites

7. Silver Singles – Dating for Blacks Over 50

Pros

60% of users are over 50

Verified members

3-7 daily matches

Top-notch security

Cons

No customer support by phone

Not exclusively dating for blacks

Pricing

3 months – $44.95 a month, $134.85 total

6 months – $34.95 a month, $209.7

12 months – $24.95 a month, $299.4

Are any folks here looking for online dating for black people over 50? That’s right – we haven’t forgotten about you, and we bring you Silver Singles, the best dating for blacks over 50.

60% of folks on it are over 50, which is great for those looking to date within their age.

Now, Silver Singles isn’t one of the niche online dating sites for blacks. Instead, it’s a niche site for mature dating with plenty of black folks on it.

You get a personality quiz as soon as you sign up, and then the dating website uses it to fix you up with matches.

Speaking of the matches, you’ll get 3 to 7 matches a day.

Mature black people dating online will also be happy to hear that Elite Singles has top-notch security features and it’s pretty easy to navigate.

>>Head to Elite Singles for some online dating for black people over 50

8. Christian Cafe – For Christian Black People Dating Online

Pros

One of the big Christian sites

Free trial available!

Excellent forums

For serious relationships

Cons

You can’t make a free dating profile

Not for everyone

Pricing

2 weeks – $34.97, $69.94‬ a month

1 month – $44.97

3 months – $23.32 per month, $69.97 total

6 months – $18.32 per month, $109.97 total

Many folks in the community are devoted Christians looking for long-term relationships with other folks who share the same Christian beliefs and values.

We haven’t forgotten about you guys either, and we bring you one of the best Christian dating websites when it comes to dating for blacks – Christian Café.

Christian Café may not be one of the dedicated black dating sites, but it sure has a lot of black people dating online.

There are vibrant forums where you can chat and mingle with other black singles – these are also the best ways to meet someone.

Most black people dating online on Christian Café are looking for serious relationships.

It’s not a free black dating site, BUT there is a 10-day free trial available that’ll give you enough insight into whether this is the right black dating site for you.

And membership fees start at $18.32 per month, which is medium-range among apps for online dating for black people.

>>Jump to Christian Café for some Christian dating for blacks

9. BLK App – Fave of Millennial Black People Dating Online

Pros

Amazing free version

You can send messages for free

Popular among millennials

Bustling app

Cons

No Desktop version

Complicated pricing system

Pricing

1-week Elite membership – $11.99

1-month Premium membership – $9.99

1-month Elite membership – $19.99

1 boost credit – $1.99

5 boost credits – $7.45

10 boost credits – $11.90

BLK App is one of the newer black dating sites but also one of the coolest places for online dating for black people in their 20s and 30s.

It’s a bustling place with lots of ACTIVE black people dating.

The best part about BLK App is that it’s basically a free black dating site. There are options to upgrade and pay, but a free dating profile allows you to send and receive messages, which is more than most black dating sites can brag about.

Speaking of upgrading, we just hate BLK App’s pricing system. It’s so unnecessarily overcomplicated.

There are different types of monthly memberships AND credits, too. We would summarize that you can become a member for $9.99.

BLK App is not one of the online dating sites with a Desktop presence – it’s only an app, but millennials don’t seem to mind.

>>Go to BLK App and date blacks in their 20s and 30s

10. BlackDatingForFree – Free Black Dating Site

Pros

100% free

Live chat room and forum chat

Advanced search tool

Easy to navigate

Cons

Some scammers and fake profiles

Fewer opportunities for LGBTQ+ dating for blacks

Pricing

100% free

Last but not least, we’ve got a free black dating site for all of you who don’t like paying for dating websites.

BlackDatingForFree was created with the desire to provide the community with a platform where they can date for free, and the creators succeeded in what they set out to do.

Now, BlackDatingForFree is a free black dating site – there are no membership options at all.

The free black dating site finances itself through ads and contributions so that online dating for black people can remain 100% free.

The site’s pretty easy to use and bustling with black people dating online. There aren’t that many LGBTQ+ folks on it, which is a bummer if you belong to the rainbow community.

Another drawback is that there are some scammers and catfishes, which is the case with most free dating websites.

But hey, it IS free, so you’ve got nothing to lose by giving it a shot.

>>Join BlackDatingForFree, the best free black dating site

7 Tips for Black People Dating Online

Here are some tips for black people dating online to take to some of these black dating sites:

Know what you want

Choose the best black dating sites

Talk to them and be honest

Let them talk, too, and LISTEN

Shoot your shot, but be respectful

Ditch the prejudice

Protect yourself out there

Know What You Want

Before you head to these black dating sites, you need to figure out what you want from dating. That will largely influence what app for online dating for black people you should choose, but also your behavior on it.

Different dating websites cater to different kinds of relationships (with the exception of Zoosk).

Additionally, you’ll need to put more time and effort into long-term online dating for black people – the kinda effort that would be useless or even counter-effective on hookup apps.

Choose the Best Black Dating Sites

When you know what you want, choosing the right online dating sites for blacks becomes easier. But that’s not the only thing to consider.

You also need to take into account the pricing and whether it fits into your budget long-term because finding the right person will take time.

Another thing to consider is the kind of people that are on said online dating sites for blacks. Sometimes it pays out to pay more for a membership if it’s going to give you access to high-value folks.

If you’re big on video dating, make sure your chosen website has that feature available.

Lastly, you should look into whether your favorite online dating sites for blacks are available on Desktop or as an app only, depending on your preference.

Talk to Them and Be Honest

When you’ve finally made it to your chosen black dating sites and you’re ready to mingle, put yourself out there.

Give people a chance and use the site dating ice-breakers to start the conversations.

But don’t rely solely on those or the corny and stale responses. Use your time on these black dating websites to really get to know the person and let them get to know you.

Talk to them. Like, for real.

Be honest and be yourself. You’d be surprised to see that that’s still the best approach to online dating.

There’s no need to burden yourself with dating rules and whatnot. Let the connection and vibes between you two take the lead – there’s no mistake in approaching online dating like that.

Remember the things your match tells you during this time because they’ll be useful in planning out dates and for later conversations.

Let Them Talk, Too, and Listen

It’s important for you to talk and not just reply with one or two words, but it’s also important for you to let the other person talk.

And when they do talk – listen.

It’s one of the best qualities an interlocutor can have, and it certainly goes a long way in black people dating, especially if you’re a black man.

This is especially important for those looking for long-term relationships, as it shows you really care about the other person and aren’t just looking to get lucky.

Shoot Your Shot, but Be Respectful

Speaking of getting lucky, if that’s why you’re on these black dating sites, you should definitely shoot your shot.

But do it respectfully.

Just because you’re looking just for sex doesn’t mean you should disrespect them. There’s no need for vulgarity, insults, or drama if you get rejected (and you will, plenty).

Showing respect will also increase your chances of smashing, so…

Ditch the Prejudice

We all know there’s a lot of prejudice running around in the black community. No two black people (or any people) are the same, no matter the gender or country they’re from.

So, don’t let prejudice taint you and potentially rob you of an amazing experience.

Don’t limit yourself like that and discriminate against folks. Instead, show interest in their culture or their flavor of black, and you shall reap great rewards.

Protect Yourself Out There

Last but certainly not least – protect yourself out there. This especially goes if you’re a black woman.

Malcolm X once said (and Beyoncé then put it in her song), that the most unprotected person in America, is the black woman.

So, protect yourself. Only meet in public after thoroughly vetting your match, and keep your friends in the know.

Black Dating Sites FAQs

Before we wrap up this article, we thought we’d answer some of your most common questions about black dating sites, so here goes.

What Are the Best Black Dating Sites?

The best black dating sites are:

Is There a Version of Tinder Just for Blacks?

There isn’t exactly a version of Tinder just for blacks, but there are some black dating sites that resemble Tinder.

For example, BLK App for online dating for black people has that swipe style just like Tinder.

BlackDatingForFree, on the other hand, is one of the free online dating sites for blacks, much like Tinder is free (for the most part).

Is There a Free Dating Site for Black People?

Yes, there is! BlackDatingForFree is a 100% free dating site for black people, and it’s also one of the best online dating sites for blacks.

What Is the Best Black Dating Site for Over 40?

The best black dating site for over 40 is Elite Singles. 82% of the black people dating online there are highly educated and high-achievers.

How Do I Meet a Black Man?

You meet a black man on some of the black dating sites, like:

Good Luck With Black Dating Sites!

The days when there were shortages of black dating sites are long gone, as you can see. The trouble now is choosing the best black dating sites; we’ve done that part for you.

Elite Singles is the best place to meet educated black people dating online, hands down.

eHarmony and BlackPeopleMeet are also great black dating sites. All of the black dating sites on our list are.

You just need to take your pick based on what you’re hoping to get out of joining.

You even got some dating tips, so all that’s left for us to do is wish you the best of luck with online dating for black people!