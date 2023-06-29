Let’s face it – meeting people in clubs often doesn’t lead to anything. And those picturesque Hallmark bumps in supermarkets or coffee shops don’t really happen.

At least not for us.

Meeting people outside your race and interracial dating is that much more difficult. But it doesn’t have to be – not in 2023.

The stigma’s out of the picture now (for the most part), and we’ve got some of the best interracial dating sites that make things super easy.

If it’s interracial romance o’clock where you’re at, buckle up because we’ve got the 12 best interracial dating sites for you.

Best Interracial Dating Sites

eHarmony – Best interracial dating site overall

– Best interracial dating site overall AdultFriendFinder – Quick interracial hookups

– Quick interracial hookups InterracialDatingCentral – The OG interracial dating site

– The OG interracial dating site Hinge – Millennials’ fave

– Millennials’ fave Interracial Match – Spoiled for choice

– Spoiled for choice Tinder – World’s most popular free dating app

– World’s most popular free dating app Bumble – Safest way for women to date

– Safest way for women to date Interracial Romance – Find your true love

– Find your true love Seeking – Bougie mates and dates

– Bougie mates and dates Grindr – Gay man’s candy shop

1. eHarmony – Best Interracial Dating Site Overall

Pros

High success rates

Video dating, too

Equal male-to-female ratio

For long-term relationships

Cons

Kinda expensive

Not really for hookups

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

eHarmony may not be one of the dedicated dating sites, but it sure beats other dating sites when it comes to success rates.

According to them, 2 million people have found love there.

And that includes people of all races – white, black, mixed, Hispanic, and Asian. Whatever your race and racial preference, eHarmony is the best place to go if you’re looking for a long-term interracial relationship.

Because if you’re looking for one-night stands and hookups, you won’t have much luck.

Most people there are looking for something serious, and they’re paying slightly higher than average subscription fees.

That means they’re serious about online dating, but that also means you’d pay more for eHarmony membership than you would at another dating app.

But if you’re serious about finding that one true interracial romance, you’ll find it worth it.

>>Get started with eHarmony, the best interracial dating app

2. Adult Friend Finder – Quick Interracial Hookups

Pros

Large user base

Easy to find one-night stands

Kink-friendly

Cons

No free messages

Lots of ads on the free version

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

If you’re not one for serious relationships (yet), you should head to AdultFriendFinder, the best dating site for hookups.

Everyone there is down and looking!

That means you won’t waste much time or money dating – you can get lucky on AdultFriendFinder the very same day.

That goes for whatever race you’re looking to date, but also whatever kind of hookups you’re into. Folks on Adult Friend Finder are a sex-positive bunch into all kinds of stuff.

So, you understand why finding someone for a quick hookup who’s into whatever you’re into isn’t all that hard here.

The downside is that you have to pay to use this site functionally, as all that free accounts get are the annoying ads. That’s right – no free messages!

Here’s one hack – the forum conversations are FREE, and these tend to be the best place to find active members into what you’re into.

>>Check out AdultFriendFinder, the best dating site for quick hookups

3. InterracialDatingCentral – The OG Interracial Dating Site

Pros

Sizable user base

Barely any fake accounts

Affordable!

Cons

No dating app

Not as many users compared to general dating sites

Pricing

1 month – $23.96

3 months – $12.12 a month, $36.36 total

6 months – $10.76 a month, $64.56 total

Founded in the noughties, InterracialDatingCentral is one of the OG interracial dating sites. There’s one thing about InterracialDatingCentral that’s both good and bad, depending on how you look at it.

That’s the fact that it’s a dedicated interracial dating site.

That means everyone there is looking for the same thing, but it also means there are fewer users than you’d get on general online dating sites.

Don’t get us wrong – InterracialDatingCentral still has a sizable user base, especially when compared to other interracial dating sites.

That’s why it’s at the very top of this list!

Another good thing about the dating site is that there are plenty of articles and videos available for free with tips on how to improve your relationship.

And the best thing? You’d be hard-pressed to find fake accounts.

>>Visit InterracialDatingCentral, one of the OG interracial dating sites

4. Hinge – Millennials’ Favorite Dating Site

Pros

Usable free version (yay!)

Video verification

Prompts help start communication

Cons

Only 10 daily matches

No dating app (only Desktop version)

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Alright, interracial singles looking to mingle, we’ve got a dating site you can use for free. That’s right – Hinge has a fully usable free version, and you don’t ever have to pay for membership. Unless you want to, of course.

Everyone gets unlimited free messages within the daily matches.

Now, the downside is that you ‘only’ get 10 daily matches. If that’s not enough for you, you’d have to subscribe.

But you won’t regret it if you do, as Hinge has a bustling community of diverse, young users looking for interracial dating.

Starting convos while online dating can be hard at times, but Hinge has got your back with their prompts:

“Two truths and a lie…”

“Green flags I look for…”

“A shower thought I’ve recently had…”

See how easy it is to slide into someone’s DM with, “OMG, I didn’t think anyone else did that!”

>>Start interracial online dating on Hinge

5. Interracial Match – Dating App That’ll Get You Spoilt for Choice

Pros

Largest interracial dating site

Guest members get to reply via email

Top-tier security

Cons

No video chat

Photo verification may take up to 48h

Pricing

1 month – $29.95

3 months – $19.95 a month, $59.95 total

6 months – $15.95 a month, $95.95 total

Interracial Match is another one of the OG interracial dating sites and the dating site with the most interracial singles – over 2 million!

You’d really be spoilt for choice on Interracial Match.

Another thing where Interracial Match beats other interracial dating sites is that guest members can reply to the messages they receive via email.

That means you can test-drive the dating app to see how you like it before you pay to use it.

What most people who use and review Interracial Match like the most about it is the social media style of dating.

It gives online dating there a more natural feel to it.

What we like about Interracial Match is how serious they are about security and safety. They’ve got SSL encryption that protects your data and user verification to make sure everyone’s who they say they are.

That verification may take up to 48 hours, though, but it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind.

>>Get started on Interracial Match, one of the best interracial dating sites

6. Tinder – World’s Most Popular Free Dating Site

Pros

Everyone’s on it

Free version is all you need

LGBTQ+-friendly

Cons

Men report facing rejections

Some fake profiles

Pricing

1 month – $13.49

6 months – $6.75 a month, $40.50 total

12 months – $4.50 a month, $54 total

Does Tinder need any introduction? It’s the world’s most popular free dating site, and it works as one of the best interracial dating sites, too.

The best part about Tinder? It’s 100% free to use.

What’s even better is that the free version of the dating site is all you really need. But wait—it gets better. If you really like the app and want to subscribe, you can for as little as $4.50 a month!

You’ll get amazing features like unlimited swipes, the ability to rewind and undo swipes, and change location.

The biggest draw to Tinder is that everyone’s on the dating app.

That means lots of options for online dating, but it can also mean lots of potential rejections. But that’s just how it is with mega-popular dating sites – you’ve gotta power through the bad to get to the really good stuff.

That also means men and women of any background and race are on it, making it one of the best FREE interracial dating sites.

>>Join Tinder, one of the best free interracial dating sites

7. Bumble – Safest Online Dating for Women

Pros

Free messages

Women message first

Roughly equal gender ratio

Cons

Only 24h to start talking

Limited gender options

Pricing

1 week – $8.99

1 month – $16.99

3 months – $11.33 a month, $33.99 total

6 months – $9.16 a month, $ 54.99 total

Women want that sweet interracial dating, but they also want to be safe while online dating. Most importantly – they don’t want unsolicited dick pics!

Well, Bumble’s here to give women what they want.

How does Bumble know what women want? Because it was founded by female Tinder employees, which means women that know a thing or two about online dating.

Bumble puts women in charge by making them the only ones that get to start conversations in straight matching.

Now, that may not guarantee no unwanted dic pics, but it’s the next best thing.

And the best thing about Bumble is the fact that its free version is all you need! That, and the fact that there is roughly the same number of men, too.

While Bumble is not a dedicated interracial dating app, it’s got a pretty diverse user base who are more than open to interracial dating, which is basically the same thing.

>>Join Bumble, the safest dating app for women

8. Interracial Romance – Interracial Dating Sites for True Love

Pros

Many success stories

Best for black man-white women matches

Works best for romantic dating

Cons

Smaller than other dating apps

Outdated design

Pricing

3-day trial – $7.95

1 month – $29.95

3 months – $13.33 a month, $39.99 total

If you’re not a fan of messing around and want to explore interracial dating for the purposes of finding true love or even marriage, you should go to Interracial Romance.

It’s a smaller dating app compared to others on our list, but it’s got many success stories.

These success stories tend to come from black men meeting white women, but other interracial relationships are also being made on the dating app.

Interracial Romance’s got people of all races, so you’d have lots of options.

Like with most best interracial dating sites, you need to pay to be able to message and use the dating app functionally.

The good thing about Interracial Romance is that you get a 3-day trial for just $7.95.

We also love their ‘Little Black Book’ feature that lets you control who gets to see your profile and personal information on it.

>>Join Interracial Romance, the best dating app for finding true love

9. Seeking – Bougie Online Dating

Pros

Women get free access

More women than men (rare!)

A slice of luxury

Cons

VERY expensive dating app

Not for everyone

Pricing

100% free for women

Premium 1 month – $109.99

Premium 3 months – $96.66 a month

Diamond 1 month – $274.99 a month

Those who like the finer things in life just won’t settle with the run-of-the-mill online dating apps for us regular folks.

We’ve put Seeking on this list, especially for them.

If we had to choose one word that best describes this dating app, it would be RICH. Luxurious and expensive would follow.

The women looking for rich men outside their race will find plenty here. And they get to join the dating app 100% free.

The men aren’t that lucky – they’ll need to pay the full price of membership AND provide proof of income. But they’ll get access to some of the most attractive (and verified) women walking the earth, so there’s that.

The dating app itself is pretty sleek looking and full of great features, like WeVibe, which allows you to share video snippets, kinda like Insta stories.

Not everyone’s a fan of all this bougieness, but lucky for them, we’ve got other interracial dating apps on this list.

>>Start online dating with class with Seeking

10. Grindr – Interracial Gay Man’s Candy Shop

Pros

Everyone gets free messages

All-male users

Affordable subscriptions

Cons

Not for serious relationships

Kinda superficial

Pricing

1 month – $9.99

3 months – $6.99 a month, $20.97 total

6 months – $4.99 a month, $29.94 total

12 months – $3.99 a month, $47.88 total

We’ve got a special treat for all our gay men who prefer their coffee with milk – Grindr. This online dating app is like a candy shop for gay men.

Everyone’s ripped, and everyone’s down.

The fact that most men on the app look like superhero actors may bum you out and make you feel self-conscious about your body.

Or it can make you happy to be around them and even motivate you to hit the gym. It’s up to you.

The best thing about Grindr is the fact you can use it functionally 100% free of charge (yes, that includes free messages), and even if you decide to subscribe and get those extra features – guess what? Subscribing is super affordable.

Everyone there’s gay, so there’s no questioning. You should still be careful of the photos you post, especially if you’re not still fully out and about.

>>Go to Grindr, the best online dating app for gay men

11. BlackAndWhiteSingles.com – Black and White Interracial Online Dating

Pros

Good ratio of black and white members

Affordable

Simple and easy to use

Cons

No user verification

No mobile app

Pricing

1 month – $9.99

3 months – $9.33 a month, $27.99 total

6 months – $8.33 a month, $49.99 total

BlackAndWhiteSingles is one of the best interracial dating sites for black and white folks specifically. Most folks on it belong to these 2 races.

Better yet – there’s a roughly equal number of black and white interracial singles.

Another demographic piece of statistics where BlackAndWhiteSingles absolutely slay is that there’s also a roughly equal male-to-female ratio.

That’s not always the case, even with the biggest general online dating apps, so that’s a huge plus!

The online dating site is also pretty straightforward and easy to navigate. We just wish there was an app version of it to make it that much more convenient.

For now, we guess black and white people will just have to be satisfied with the Desktop version.

But we have a feeling they will be, considering the high success rates and low membership fees that start at $8.33 a month.

>>Meet white and colored singles near you

12. Ashley Madison – Have a Secret Interracial Fling

Pros

100% free for women

Super discrete

No ads

Cons

More men than women

Catfish alert!

Pricing

Basic plan – 100 credits for $59

Classic plan – 500 credits for $169

Elite plan – 1,000 credits for $289

What’s one thing we all want our casual hookups to be? Discreet! If you’re as big on discretion as we are, you’ll want to use Ashley Madison.

Ashley Madison started as an affairs site and gained notoriety as such, and because people are curious cats, it evolved into a general hookup site with the added benefit of discretion.

You get to control who gets to see your profile there, so no one has to know you’re on Ashley Madison.

Better yet – you can use their app disguise feature and disguise the app as a games app and customize the notifications to say ‘’1 new game’’ when you’ve got a new message.

If, for whatever reason, you need to (wink, wink).

Ladies will love the fact that the app is 100% free for them. Men will have to pay, though, and they’ll do it through a credit system where they pay per action or message.

You only pay for the initial messages to a contact, though – all other messages after that are free.

>>Head to Ashley Madison for some discreet interracial dating

Tips for Navigating an Interracial Relationship

Long gone are the days when interracial relationships were taboo, but that doesn’t mean they come without their challenges. So, before we wrap up, we thought we’d equip you with some interracial dating tips from interracial couples:

Be receptive to continuous learning

Embrace your partner’s culture

Don’t minimize your partner’s experiences

Prepare for issues ahead

Don’t give friends and family a free pass

Ourrelationship.com has a great article with extra great tips for interracial couples if you’d like to learn more.

Be Receptive to Continuous Learning

All relationships are based on learning about who you two are and what has shaped you as a person.

But there’s a whole lot more learning when it comes to interracial relationships—it never stops, and you’ll still never really know what it’s like for your partner.

That’s OK.

It’s important to be receptive to learning, even when it gets tough, ESPECIALLY when it gets tough.

The upside is that you also get to learn a lot about another culture, like some amazing food and customs. If your partner is originally from another country, you’ll likely also have a chance to visit!

Embrace Your Partner’s Culture

Speaking of learning, as you and your partner get closer, you’ll learn more and more about their culture. Some heads-up – you won’t always like it.

All cultures have weird or backwards things about them. That’s just how it is. It’s the case with your culture, too.

But all have some amazing aspects, too. The key to a happy interracial relationship is for both partners to embrace each other’s cultures.

Dedicate the time and effort to learning about their customs, traditions, and lifestyle habits, and then engage in them when you get a chance.

It will mean so much to both of you, and it will bring you closer.

Don’t Minimize Your Partner’s Experiences

Try all you want – you won’t always understand your partner’s lived experiences or emotions that come from it, especially when it comes to racism or discrimination.

You should still try, though.

Set aside time and energy to talk about these experiences and how they make your partner feel. Ask how you can best support them. That’s healthy.

But it’s also healthy not to overestimate yourself – you won’t always understand ‘what the fuss is all about.’

Realize this, and know that when those moments come, it’s extremely important not to minimize your partner’s experiences and emotions, even if you don’t understand them.

Make them feel seen, heard, and validated, and show support in the best way for them.

Prepare for Issues Ahead

We live in a flawed world (to say the least), and you two will experience racism and discrimination. Or one of you will be present when the other does.

That’s just how it is.

Here’s a pro tip – talk to your partner about these common examples of racism and discrimination, like being asked where one’s from, being racially profiled, being stopped by cops, and the rest.

Agree on how to act when these occur to avoid disappointing your partner if you go into a situation unprepared.

Something may seem a minor issue to a white person, especially when they experience it for the first time. While it can, at the same time, be extremely hurtful to a black or mixed partner.

Don’t Give Friends and Family a Free Pass

You two will spend a lot of time with each other’s family and friends. You’d be surprised how quickly those ‘people from another time’ emerge when there’s an interracial couple.

In the beginning, you may feel inclined to tolerate the issue to avoid family drama or for politeness’ sake.

DON’T!

Tell your partner if someone from their circle has made you feel uncomfortable or be receptive to your partner’s reaction if you belong to the side with ‘people from another time.’

Handle the issues with patience head-on so they don’t escalate further and cause more pain.

Interracial Dating Sites FAQs

What Are the Best Interracial Dating Sites?

The best dating sites are:

How to Find the Best Interracial Dating Sites Online?

The best way to find the best interracial dating sites online is to look for online reviews of their users’ dating experiences. Or you can skip hours of research by simply reading our article on the best interracial dating sites.

What’s the Best Black Dating Site?

The best black dating site is InterracialDatingCentral. It’s packed with black folks and white folks looking to date them.

Is Interracial Match Legit?

Yes, Interracial Match is a legit interracial dating site with over 20 years of experience under its belt. It was one of the first such sites, and it’s still alive and kicking with the largest number of interracial singles.

Is Interracial Cupid a Good Site to Find Love?

Yes, Interracial Cupid is a good site to find love. It’s got everything that makes a good online dating site – it’s secure, bustling with people, and affordable. Most importantly, it works!

Good Luck With Interracial Dating

While interracial dating can be tough at times, it can also be incredibly beautiful, and it can also enrich your life in a way you never thought possible.

If you’re interested in dating outside your race, the easiest way to go about it is by joining some of the best interracial dating sites.

eHarmony is definitely the top one.

Even though it’s not made specifically for interracial dating, it still tops others that are. AdultFriendFinder and InterracialDatingCentral are close runners-up.

Whichever you choose, you won’t make a mistake, as online dating sites have helped many people connect and form long-lasting relationships.

What’s stopping you from joining them?