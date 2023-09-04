Kratom, otherwise known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is a plant from the coffee family. It grows in parts of Southeast Asia, and thousands of people have joined online forums to share their experiences with this herbal supplement! High-quality Kratom may possess health benefits.

Some Kratom strains are better for pain relief, while others are said to improve energy and focus. Many Kratom vendors also sell extract products, which contain the natural alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxy-mitragynine in varying amounts. There’s something for everyone!

Super Speciosa is the best vendor to buy Kratom online. They’ve served 100,000+ customers since opening shop in 2016, and they’ve perfected their craft across a wide variety of Kratom strains. At the same time, we’ve reviewed 12 other online Kratom vendors with fire products.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

What Are the Best Kratom Brands? First Look

Whether you’re new to purchasing Kratom or have a bit of experience with local Kratom shops, making a purchase from reputable online vendors is a step up from buying Kratom locally. The best Kratom vendors feature lab-tested & high-quality products at prices you can easily afford.

1. Super Speciosa – Overall Best Online Kratom Vendor

Pros

Get 15% off your first order

Gummies, caps & powders

Phone, chat + email support

GMP-qualified Kratom vendor

30-day money back guarantee

Cons

Customer service isn’t 24/7/365

Brand Overview: 4.9/5

Super Speciosa launched in 2016, and they’ve provided the highest quality Kratom possible with in-house packaging equipment. This brand subjects their products to rigorous third-party lab testing, and they’re GMP-qualified. Shop for capsules, powders, tablets, gummies & more!

Popular Strains: 5/5

Super Speciosa features 30+ excellent strains for beginners, casual indulgers & seasoned vets when purchasing Kratom.

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Lemon Lime Kratom Gummies

Ruby Release Kratom Powder

White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets

Highlights

Super Speciosa has served 100,000+ customers since their launch in 2016, and they’ve made it easy to get a full refund with their no-questions-asked 30-day money back guarantee. Aside from being GMP-qualified, they’ve earned the American Kratom Association’s endorsement.

Summary: 4.9/5

The only downside about ordering from Super Speciosa is their customer service – you can get in touch with a real person Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM EST. Other than that, this brand checks all the boxes!

2. Kingdom Kratom – Best Selection of Red Kratom Strains

Pros

100% organic Kratom products

Highly-rated Red Blend caps

caps 30-day money back guarantee

Save 28% (BACK2SCHOOL)

Phone, chat + email support

Cons

Customer service isn’t 24/7

Shipping takes a little while

Brand Overview: 4.8/5

Kingdom Kratom has taken over the industry with premium organic products, massive price reductions, and a wide variety of popular Kratom strains. We’re partial to their Red Blend Capsules, but their intuitive search filters make it easy to find exactly what you’re here for!

Popular Strains: 4.9/5

Kingdom Kratom has individual strains, powerful blends, extracts, and more. Let’s take a look:

Red Blend Kratom Capsules

Super White Borneo Capsules

Bliss Green Blend Capsules

Kratom Blend Capsule Sample Pack

Xtreme Kratom Extract Shot 175 mg.

Highlights

Kingdom Kratom offers same-day shipping with your happiness guaranteed – if you’re not satisfied with their products, they’ll give you a 100% refund with no questions asked. Finally, third-party lab tests ensure the quality and potency of every capsule you decide to ingest.

Summary: 4.8/5

Kingdom Kratom sets their brand apart with organic, lab-tested products. Use the promo code “BACK2SCHOOL” and get a 28% discount with your first purchase!

3. Happy Go Leafy – Best Selection of Green Kratom Strains

Pros

Get 20% off your first order

Excellent green vein strains

GMP-certified testing facility

Same-day shipping before 2 PM

30-day return policy for damage

Cons

No money back guarantee

Won’t ship to certain states

Brand Overview: 4.7/5

Happy Go Leafy doesn’t play around when it comes to customer satisfaction – they offer weekly promotions via email, GMP-certified Kratom products, and a massive strain selection that’s built for seasoned enthusiasts. They earned a spot here for their Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules.

Popular Strains: 4.8/5

Happy Go Leafy stocks Maeng Da, Borneo, Bali, Malay, Sumatra, Thai and Trainwreck Kratom!

Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Red Thai Kratom Capsules

White Bali Kratom Capsules

Orange/Peach Kratom Gummies

Kratom Extract Shots (150 mg.)

Highlights

Happy Go Leafy ships orders on the same day when you make a purchase before 2 PM. While they don’t ship to certain states and there’s no real money-back guarantee, they’ll give you 20% off your first order! Plus, their customer support team plays nice by offering free re-shipments.

Summary: 4.7/5

Happy Go Leafy might have excellent green Kratom products, but quick shipping & excellent customer support makes them a true no-brainer for consumers on the fence.

4. Golden Monk – Best Customer Service

Pros

Get 15% off your first order

Quick-responding support

Lightning-fast & free shipping

GMP & AKA-certified vendor

Mix & match 2 strains per kilo

Cons

Website appears a bit outdated

Returns must have 85% product

Brand Overview: 4.6/5

Golden Monk allows Kratom users to reach a zen-like state of mind and body with powerfully potent strains (and excellent discounts). Give their capsules a fair chance before moving onto their kilogram deals – you can even mix & match 2 strains per kilogram for the same price!

Popular Strains: 4.7/5

Golden Monk features a basic selection of highly refined green, white, and red vein K strains.

Green Maeng Da

Green Malay

White Bali

Red Borneo

Red Indo

Highlights

Golden Monk is certified by the AKA and GMP for their high quality control standards, but that’s merely the tip of this iceberg. Benefit from quick-responding, knowledgeable & compassionate support via phone and live chat! Unlike other vendors, their service team works on weekends.

Summary: 4.6/5

Golden Monk has an outdated website interface, but their diverse strain selection is pretty fire. Sign up via email and get 15% off your first purchase!

5. Kratom Country – Best Kratom Vendor for Total Beginners

Pros

Find your perfect Kratom strain

Silver, gold & platinum blends

Third-party lab tested for quality

30-day money back guarantee

Free shipping on qualified orders

Cons

No live chat or email support

No flash/percentage discounts

Brand Overview: 4.5/5

Kratom Country was established in 2010 by two friends who saw the health benefits of Kratom improve a family member’s quality of life. Ever since that fateful day, they’ve worked tirelessly to source organic and newbie-friendly Kratom products at wildly competitive & affordable prices!

Popular Strains: 4.7/5

Kratom Country has silver, gold and platinum strains for users with varying experience levels.

Indo Borneo

Kali Maeng Da

White Vein

Premium Thai

Ultra Bali Blend

Highlights

Kratom Country offers phone-based support, and their 30-day money back guarantee doesn’t have any gimmicks! If you’re wondering which strain is right for you, take their beginner’s quiz and find the perfect match. Finally, you’ll get free shipping (and free product) with bulk orders.

Summary: 4.6/5

Between their highly potent Kratom powders and willingness to entice new users with extra ounces, Kratom Country has an affordable and potentially effective solution to your troubles.

6. MIT45 – Best for Seasoned Users

Pros

Insanely potent Kratom extract

Available in 10,000+ US stores

AKA & GMP-certified vendor

30-day money back guarantee

Free shipping for $50+ orders

Cons

Everything here will cost $$$

Not designed for beginners

Brand Overview: 4.6/5

MIT45 rose to fame with their proprietary extract blends, and thousands of buyers praise this AKA/GMP-certified vendor for their willingness to go where no brand has gone before! Their extract capsules are pricey and meant for seasoned users, but people swear by their efficacy.

Popular Strains: 4.5/5

MIT45 specializes in liquid Kratom shots & extract capsules, but they also sell raw leaf powder!

MIT45 Black Label Capsules

MIT45 Red Vein Capsules

MIT45 Super K Extra Shot

MIT45 White Vein Powder

MIT45 Boost Bites (Gummy)

Highlights

MIT45 works closely with Thai and Indonesian farmers to produce the strongest products on the market – hands-down. Although users must pay the premium & flash discounts don’t exist, you can rest easy with a 30-day money back guarantee & stringent third-party lab testing.

Summary: 4.5/5

MIT45 has a very niche target audience, but you can try before you purchase Kratom in over 10,000+ stores across the United States. Taking one capsule is like taking ten of another brand.

7. Kats Botanicals – Best Money Back Guarantee

Pros

Get 20% off your first purchase

Fully organic Kratom products

100% refund if you’re not satisfied

Everything from extracts to merch

Free shipping for $100+ orders

Cons

Customer service closed on Sunday

Can’t get in touch around-the-clock

Brand Overview: 4.5/5

Kat’s Botanicals doesn’t believe in gimmicks, hassles, or going back on their word. If you’re not satisfied with their organic Kratom products for any reason whatsoever, they’ll give you a 100% refund. You won’t have to know what percentage of the product is left over before reaching out!

Popular Strains: 4.7/5

Kat’s Botanicals features cool T-shirts, backpacks, hats, and a massive Kratom strain selection.

Digital Buddha Kratom Powder

White Elephant Kratom Powder

Green JongKong Kratom Powder

Red Elephant Kratom Powder

INTENSE MIT Kratom Shot

Highlights

Kat’s Botanicals goes the extra mile to ensure the quality and potency of their products – that’s why they’re GMP-certified, boast 23.6k verified reviews, and juggle the needs of 65,000 loyal customers. Take advantage of same-day shipping and the industry’s best refund guarantee!

Summary: 4.5/5

You’ll never wish you had a larger selection of Kratom products: Kat stocks it all and then some!

8. K-Tropix – Best for Energy

Pros

Free shipping on $65+ orders

All-natural Kratom energy caps

Products with TeaCrine & kanna

Accepts multiple forms of crypto

24/7 customer support by email

Cons

No live chat or phone support

Not endorsed by AKA or GMP

Brand Overview: 4.4/5

K-Tropix is breaking boundaries within the Kratom industry – their line-up of experimental blends is sure to leave you satisfied. They’re not certified by the AKA or GMP because they sell Kratom products with an extra kick. Try their Kratom + caffeine, TeaCrine, or kanna products today!

Popular Strains: 4.5/5

If you’re looking for limitless energy, follow in the footsteps of thousands who drink less coffee.

Energy Capsules With Kratom

Kratom + Kanna Liquid Shots

White Sumatra Powder

Nano-Emulsified K Shots

Pure Series Extract Shots

Highlights

K-Tropix offers 24/7 email support for wholesale inquiries and customer concerns. Pay for an order with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and 5+ other cryptocurrencies! They promise free & fast shipping for $65+ purchases, and you’ll get 15% off your first order when subscribing via email.

Summary: 4.4/5

K-Tropix puts a revolutionary spin on the Kratom industry with enhanced products for the mental edge you need to power through the day.

9. Kratom Spot – Highest-Quality Kratom Products

Pros

AKA & GMP-certified brand

Highly potent Red Bali caps

Limited edition Kratom blends

Get 10% off your first purchase

Customer support via phone

Cons

All refunds must be unopened

Doesn’t ship to some areas

Brand Overview: 4.3/5

Since their launch in 2014, Kratom Spot has received quite the reputation – in addition to being AKA & GMP-certified, this reputable brand pursues the world’s highest-quality Kratom plants. Try their limited edition blends, potent powders, and amazingly effective Red Bali Capsules.

Popular Strains: 4.5/5

There’s no shortage of strains at the Kratom Spot, but we’ve found their best-reviewed options for buying Kratom.

Red Bali Capsules

White Vein Borneo

Bentuangie Kratom

Ultra Maeng Da Extract

Spot Signature Blend

Highlights

Kratom Spot has over 7,000 certified reviews on Yotpo, and they sell everything from capsules and powders to gummies and strawberry drink mixers. Try new flavors, take advantage of free shipping for $100+ orders, and rest easy with third-party lab testing for purity & potency.

Summary: 4.4/5

Kratom Spot has a fair but strict refund policy – that being said, their affordable prices and high-quality products guarantee your satisfaction. However, they don’t ship to some areas.

10. Kraken Kratom – GMP & AKA-Certified Vendor

Pros

Certified by the AKA/GMP

Free and speedy shipping

Excellent loyalty program

Fantastic bulk order pricing

Frequent email promotions

Cons

Customer support isn’t 24/7

Don’t ship outside the USA

Brand Overview: 4.3/5

Kraken Kratom is certified by the American Kratom Association, but they built their reputation on the back of their excellent loyalty program and 2-3 day shipping speeds. Shop high-quality products & benefit from amazing discounts on smaller and larger orders! It’s hard to go wrong with Kraken Kratom.

Popular Strains: 4.4/5

Keep your inner demons at bay with a wide variety of Kratom strains at jaw-dropping prices from Kraten Kratom.

Nanoberry Liquid Kratom Extract

White Gold Liquid Kratom Extract

Kratom Honey Sticks & Gummies

Gold Reserve Kratom Extract Powder

Maeng Da Thai Kratom Leaf Powder

Highlights

When you order within an hour of logging into Kraken Kratom, you’ll get an epic 15% discount. If you decide to create a new account, you’ll get 25 points and join their VIP club by default! Leaving a review, following Kraken on social media, and buying products can get you rewards.

100 points equals $5 off your next order, so these can stack up rather quickly.

Summary: 4.3/5

Kraken Kratom sells high-quality products & incentivizes loyal buyers to come back for more!

11. Just Kratom – Best Selection of White Kratom Products

Pros

Potent White Maeng Da Kratom caps

Shots, extracts, & versatile strains

Free shipping for $35+ purchases

All products made & sent from USA

Phone, email & social media support

Cons

All returns must be unopened

Sale items can’t be refunded

Brand Overview: 4.2/5

Just Kratom blends years of experience with high-potency products at competitive prices. Users looking for nothing but quality Kratom can enjoy perks like free shipping and a diverse strain selection that’s entirely sourced in the USA. Finally, you’ll benefit from triple-layered support.

Popular Strains: 4.3/5

Just Kratom has some seriously powerful White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules, but they offer bulk powders and multiple popular strains.

White Maeng Da

Trainwreck

Red Bali

Green Malay

Kratom Chocolate Gold Shot

Highlights

Just Kratom stocks unopened returns for free if you send them back within 2 weeks of making a purchase, but you’ll only qualify for a refund if your product is unopened when it’s returned.

Summary: 4.2/5

Just Kratom brings it back to the basics with potent strains, free shipping, and USA products.

12. Koi Kratom – Best-Tasting Kratom Gummies

Pros

Lab-tested, vegan gummies

Berry, lemon + apple flavors

Subscribe & save 20% more

30-day money back guarantee

Long-lasting (potential) effects

Cons

No strain information listed

They don’t have capsules

Brand Overview: 4.2/5

Koi Kratom is revolutionizing the herbal healing industry with delicious-tasting Kratom gummies! Try their Berry Punch, Sour Lemon, and Strawberry Apple flavors today. Each gummy contains 50 mg. of lab-tested mitragynine, which boasts longer-lasting and potentially potent effects.

Popular Strains: 4.1/5

Koi Kratom doesn’t sell any powders or capsules, but liquid shots & gummies of this Kratom brand do the trick!

Berry Punch

Sour Lemon

Strawberry Apple

Lemon Shots

Zen Berry Shots

Highlights

Koi Kratom packs a powerful, pain-relieving punch into every shot and gummy on their site. There’s no strain information listed, but these products are said to possess analgesic and stimulating properties. When you subscribe, save 20% and get free shipping above $50!

Summary: 4.1/5

Koi Kratom comes prepared with a no-questions-asked money back guarantee, and they sell high–potency Kratom products that don’t taste like a mixture of stale dirt and lawn clippings! If you’re looking for easy, convenient & effective dosing, don’t hesitate to place your first order.

13. Top Extracts – Best for Mix Packs

Pros

10-count Kratom packs for $5

Get loyalty points with orders

Gummies, kava shots & more

Free, informative Kratom blog

Accepts Bitcoin (BTC) payments

Cons

Support is closed on weekends

15% restocking fee on returns

Brand Overview: 4.1/5

Top Extracts offers some of the best Kratom products the industry has to offer at rock-bottom prices. You can try their Green, Red & White 10-count Sample Pack for just $5 – at that point, what do you have to lose? They also accept Bitcoin payments for your complete discretion.

Popular Strains: 4.2/5

After you see which strain is the best fit, check out diverse selection of powders & caps from this Kratom brand!

Kratom Sample Pack 10 ct. – Clearance

White Borneo Travel Sized Powder Jar

“Kratomade” – Kratom Drink Mix

Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Extract 45%

Kratom Infused Root Beer Taffy

Highlights

From Leilo Kava shots to Kratom-infused Honey Stix, Top Extracts offers a wide range of lab tested products for your enjoyment and healing. You’ll get loyalty points with every order, and they can be redeemed for exclusive discounts! Finally, read their free blog for more details.

Summary: 4.1/5

Customers praise Top Extracts’ highly potent products, fast shipping times, and delicious edible chocolate fudge and root beer taffy. If you’re looking for something unique, give them a chance!

Factors We Care About: How We Pick the Best Kratom Vendors

Here, we’ve explained the ranking criteria our experts used to select online Kratom vendors.

Brand Reputation

The Kratom industry is growing by the day, and new vendors are cropping up at an alarming rate. When it comes to your safety and well-being, it’s always a good idea to look for reputable Kratom vendors. Our experts found online vendors with the track record to match their claims!

Customer Reviews

Social proof is the best proof, and we prioritized online Kratom vendors that don’t hesitate to showcase customer testimonials. Our experts found Kratom products that boast excellent reviews dating back months or even years. Sometimes, an unfiltered viewpoint is needed.

Potency & Effects

Many Kratom brands sell products with varying potencies. Additionally, different Kratom strains may have vastly different effects on the body and mind. Our experts tried to account for newer Kratom users, casual Kratom enthusiasts, and seasoned vets. There’s something for everyone!

Pricing & Discounts

High-quality Kratom products don’t have to break the bank! Our experts gave a higher ranking to Kratom vendors that sell cheap Kratom with third-party labs & customer reviews to back its efficacy. We also considered Kratom vendors that promise free shipping and bulk discounts.

What to Know Before Buying Kratom Online: Factors to Consider

Before you purchase popular Kratom strains online, we’d urge you to consider these factors:

Red, Green & White Strains

Red vein Kratom strains are said to have analgesic properties and induce restful sleep. White Kratom strains lie on the opposite side of the spectrum – many users report feeling energized. Green vein Kratom strains may have a mixture of pain-relieving, energizing & relaxing effects.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Unfortunately, there have been reports of Kratom vendors online who adulterate their products with research chemicals and other dangerous substances. The Kratom community has grown more cautious of trusting new vendors, and third-party labs are a necessity for your safety.

High-Quality Ingredients

As experienced Kratom users will tell you, there’s a massive difference between buying Kratom locally and purchasing from a reputable brand. Smoke shops generally sell low-quality Kratom that may not work as effectively. Our top Kratom vendors test their alkaloid content religiously!

American Kratom Association

The American Kratom Association (AKA) offers Kratom users a roadmap to protect their safety and well-being. They endorse top Kratom brands that commit to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) & their seal of approval guarantees the authenticity of whatever products you’re buying.

Kratom Extract vs. Leaf Powder

In order to create Kratom powders and capsules, the best Kratom vendors crush up Kratom leaves into a fine dust. This Kratom leaf powder is designed for beginners, and it contains an appropriate amount of alkaloids for first-time users. Dealing with extracts can get a bit tricky.

Kratom extracts require chemists to extract mitragynine and 7-hydroxy-mitragynine from the Kratom plant. These alkaloids are sourced naturally, but one serving of Kratom extract may contain the equivalent of ten to twenty servings of leaf powder. They’re meant for veterans.

It’s worth noting that Kratom extracts make it easier to consume larger doses without taking a bunch of capsules or chugging down green paste. However, they hit much harder than powder.

Buying Kratom Online – Different Kratom Strains You Can Try!

In this section, we’ve explained the differences between popular Kratom strains for new users.

Red Vein Kratom Strains

Red vein Kratom strains, such as Red Maeng Da Kratom or Red Bali Kratom, are commonly touted for their pain-relieving effects and ability to relax the mind & body after a long day’s work. Unless you have the day to yourself, red strains are best suited for evening enjoyment.

Green Vein Kratom Strains

Green Maeng Da Kratom, Green Bali, and Green Malay Kratom are said to offer the best of both worlds. Thousands of Kratom enthusiasts report feeling a natural boost of energy, pain relief & an undoubtable sense of well-being. Green strains can give you that extra kick to push forward.

White Vein Kratom Strains

Any Kratom enthusiast who’s had the luxury of trying white vein Kratom leaves will tell you it’s an experience to remember. White Kratom is known for having stimulant properties, and some users say it rivals the efficacy of their ADHD medications. Still, beginners should start off slow.

What Are the Different Types of Kratom Products on the Market?

Kratom products come in all shapes and sizes! In this section, we’ve gone deeper to explain the different kinds of high-quality Kratom products you can purchase from reputable online vendors.

Kratom Powders and Capsules

High-quality Kratom powder is usually sold on its own, but many of the best Kratom vendors put leaf powder into capsules for precise dosing and improved convenience. When taken by itself, Kratom powder tastes like strong matcha tea. Capsules allow users to bypass this bitter taste.

If you’d rather try Kratom powder on its own, sweet orange juice can effectively mask the taste.

Kratom Extracts & Liquid Shots

Kratom extracts are sold in capsule form, but you can try liquid shots for harder-hitting effects. If you’d rather experience the potency of extract capsules, we’d suggest opening the capsule & dumping the contents into cranberry juice. This will taste much better than using a liquid shot.

Kratom Tea Bags & Kratom Tea

Some Kratom companies sell tea bags, which contain a predetermined dose of Kratom powder that can be used to make hot or iced tea. Other Kratom sellers offer Kratom tablets with green tea compounds that may promote cognitive focus. Kratom tea may have longer-lasting effects.

Kratom Gummies and Edibles

The Kratom industry is booming, and many Kratom suppliers now sell gummies & edibles that mask the bitter taste of matcha tea while promoting long-lasting effects. Experience the health benefits of Kratom for yourself and bite into a fruit-flavored medley with every delicious gummy.

What Are the Potential Benefits of High-Quality Kratom Products?

Anecdotally, high-quality Kratom strains are said to possess a number of health benefits. We’ve scoured online forums and third-party review sites to uncover what real people have to say.

Chronic + Acute Pain Relief

Many users report that Kratom capsules and Kratom powders have kept symptoms of chronic pain at bay [1]. Some Kratom enthusiasts use this herbal supplement to manage their migraines, arthritis, and fibromyalgia! Others report that Kratom has helped them deal with acute pain.

Anxiety & Stress Reduction

Individuals who experience high levels of anxiety and stress from their day-to-day schedule use Kratom to alleviate mental fatigue and power through the day ahead [2]. Many users report feeling an intense sense of well-being, euphoria, and relaxation from this popular herbal supplement.

Mental & Mood Disorders

People who deal with mental & mood disorders such as depression, bipolar I & II, PTSD & OCD have found relief from life-altering symptoms with the help of Kratom [3]. While you should always consult a doctor before taking this natural supplement, the anecdotal evidence is very clear!

Concentration Disorders

Individuals who struggle to focus on the task at hand (and those diagnosed with ADD/ADHD) have said that green and white vein Kratom strains rival the efficacy of their prescribed meds. Nothing can replace a doctor’s orders, but you may enjoy a degree of cognitive improvement!

Low Libido & Sexual Arousal

People who suffer from anxiety-induced erectile dysfunction and low sexual libido have found that Kratom use allows them to enjoy the moment with someone they love [4]. Anecdotally, white vein Kratom is the best choice for users who wish to lower their inhibitions & stop overthinking.

Mental and Physical Fatigue

Some Kratom users take this natural supplement to alleviate symptoms of mental and physical fatigue. They’ve found success with green Kratom and white Kratom strains for this purpose. Many people also report positive stimulating effects when mixing Kratom with coffee/caffeine.

Insomnia & Sleep Issues

Red Maeng Da Kratom is commonly used for sleep and insomnia – this popular Kratom strain is said to induce feelings of bodily and mental relaxation by working on the same pathways in the brain occupied by opioid receptors. Many Kratom enthusiasts sleep like babies every night!

IBS & Other Digestive Issues

Like traditional pain medications, Kratom products are said to slow down intestinal motility and prevent stomach aches. Users who suffer with constipation already may notice their symptoms worsen, but those who experience diarrhea on a regular basis might be surprised with Kratom.

Why Should You Buy Kratom Online Instead of the Smoke Shop?

You can purchase Kratom at local smoke shops, but reputable brands provide premium Kratom products at wildly affordable prices. Here, we’ve explained why you should buy Kratom online!

Trusted Sources & Lab Tests

If you decide to buy Kratom powder at the store, you have no idea what you’re getting unless you recognize the name on the bottle. Any reputable online Kratom vendor backs their products with third-party lab tests from sources that are compliant with high-quality control measures.

Lab tests ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, and other unknown adulterants.

Get Premium Kratom Products

When you buy Kratom online, there’s a massive difference in the caliber of products you’ll get. Head shops are known for selling expired products, low-quality Kratom capsules, and shady products from unknown brands. Online brands tell you exactly what you’re getting with no catch!

You Pay Less…Much, Much Less

Aside from stocking a variety of Kratom strains, online retailers offer high-quality products for much less than you might expect. Take advantage of competitive prices & buy in bulk for even better discounts! If you buy Kratom online, you’ll get more value for your hard-earned money.

Kratom Powders, Capsules and Extracts – FAQs

In this section, we’ve answered commonly asked questions about Kratom brands & products.

What Is the Most Reputable Kratom Vendor?

Super Speciosa is the most reputable Kratom vendor in 2023. They’ve served over 100,000 customers since launching in 2016, and they stock a wide variety of Kratom products at very affordable prices! Finally, their 30-day money back guarantee comes with no questions asked.

What Is the Best Premium Kratom?

Red Maeng Da Kratom powder is the best premium Kratom for nighttime relaxation. Green Maeng Da Kratom powder is the best premium Kratom for all-day energy. Both options are sold by Super Speciosa, and competitive prices start at just $9.99 for a 20-gram trial pouch!

What Are the Different Kratom Vein Colors?

The different Kratom vein colors are red, green, and white. There are many strains within those categories, but these are the main options for Kratom enthusiasts. Each color has varied effects.

What is Green Vein Kratom Used For?

Green vein Kratom is used for energy, relaxation, and pain relief on a hybrid spectrum. Green Kratom usually offers a mixture of analgesic, energizing, and calming effects for daytime use.

What is Red Vein Kratom Used For?

Red vein Kratom is typically used for people who experience insomnia or restlessness during the evening hours. It may possess sedative and anxiolytic effects that can induce restful sleep.

What is White Vein Kratom Used For?

Anecdotally, white vein Kratom is well-known for its stimulating and energizing effects. It can improve libido, cognitive function, physical energy levels, and mental clarity in smaller doses.

What Types of Kratom Strains Are There?

There are many types of Kratom products and strains – for your convenience, we’ve explained the similarities and differences between each option you’ll find with a reputable Kratom vendor like Super Speciosa.

Red Maeng Da Kratom

Red Maeng Da Kratom offers a strong kick of bodily relaxation and mental comfort. It’s sourced from the jungles of Southeast Asia. It’s often used as a pain-relieving agent and sleep inducer.

Red Bali Kratom

Red Bali Kratom is slightly more potent than Red Maeng Da Kratom, but it’s said to focus more on relaxation and tranquility than pain relief. It’s the best option for those seeking anxiolysis.

Green Maeng Da Kratom

Green Maeng Da Kratom is anecdotally used for energy, and it may induce mild euphoria. If you have a long day coming up at work, Green Maeng Da relaxes & energizes the body and mind.

Green Bali Kratom

Green Bali Kratom is a hybrid green strain with potential mood-lifting & “fast-paced” properties. The Kratom community encourages beginners to try Green Bali before moving to other greens.

Green Malay Kratom

Green Malay is viewed by Kratom enthusiasts as the strongest and longest-lasting variant of green vein Kratom. It has the right mixture of alkaloids for intense physical & mental energy.

Red/Green Indo Kratom

Red & green indo Kratom strains are said to possess sedative & mood-boosting effects. Users who don’t want to deal with having too much energy may have a positive experience with Indo.

White Vein Kratom Strains

White vein Kratom strain isn’t designed for sleep or sedation – many users report feeling an overwhelming sense of euphoria, energy, cognitive improvement, and general well-being!

What Are the Potential Side Effects of Kratom?

The potential side effects of Kratom may include nausea, drowsiness, dizziness, and withdrawal symptoms (such as cold sweats, chills, and insomnia) upon cessation. However, Kratom has a very limited affinity for the beta-arrestin pathway and does not pose a risk for breathing issues.

When used at low doses two or three times a week, users do not report feeling any withdrawal symptoms. However, daily users may experience a discontinuation syndrome that’s not comfy.

How Much Kratom Should You Take for Effects?

When you’re dealing with Kratom, always remember the golden rule: less is more! Being a partial opioid receptor agonist, Kratom has a built-in “anti-abuse” mechanism that prevents users from experiencing linear effects with larger doses. Instead, the spectrum is a curve.

For best results, the Kratom community recommends that new users start with 1-2 grams of Kratom powder on a full stomach to assess their tolerance. Larger doses in the realm of 3-5 grams may produce sedative rather than stimulatory effects, and nobody should go past 10g.

What Does Kratom Feel Like?

Kratom feels like you, but better in almost every conceivable way. Kratom is not intoxicating like other “party” or recreational drugs – instead, it may enhance your sensation of well-being and mental clarity without lowering inhibitions. Red strains may produce traditional opiate effects.

How Long Does Kratom Stay in Your System?

Many users report that Kratom stays in your system for 5-7 hours after taking a dose. However, as you develop a tolerance for this herbal supplement, noticeable effects may last for 2-3 hours.

There have been reports of Kratom producing false positives on drug tests, so it’s best to stop using Kratom products for at least 2 weeks if you know you’re gonna have to pee in a cup.

What is the Best Kratom Brand in 2023? Here’s Our Final Verdict.

If you’re thinking about buying Kratom online, you should browse Super Speciosa’s selection! They’ve served 100,000+ satisfied customers since their launch in 2016, and they’ve become a recognized brand name over the past 7 years. Try their Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder today!

Still, it’s hard to go wrong with any of the Kratom products we’ve reviewed. Our top brands sell lab-tested Kratom powders, capsules, extracts, gummies, edibles, tablets, and more. No matter what brand you choose to buy from, enjoy competitive prices and rest easy with guaranteed refunds.

We’d encourage you to start low and go slow. Kratom is unlike anything you’ve ever tried before! Never forget the golden rule of using the finest Kratom on the market: less is always more.

