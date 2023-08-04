Best Hook Up Apps To Find People Fast For Hook Ups in 2023

Want to connect with DTF singles in your area, without aimlessly spending your time in bars?

Top Rated Hook Up Apps for Casual Dating, Reviewed

We'll review these top 10 hookup apps, plus 9 more, below the overview.

1. Ashley Madison—Best Hook Up App Overall

Pros

For discreet hook ups and affairs

Women message for free

Awesome privacy features

Female users outnumber males

Over 50 million active users

Personal data is encrypted

Cons

The search tool needs to improve

Credit system for men can get costly

Pricing

$0.29 to $0.59 per credit

Up first we have Ashley Madison, a popular hook up app that’s been helping people find discreet affairs, adulterous entanglements, and low-key hook ups for over two decades.

While the site was no doubt designed for extramarital fun, in recent years the brand has expanded to cater to singles looking to get down and dirty, too.

How does it work?

Simple. Just make an account, upload a few photos, and begin sorting through potential matches. Luckily, Ashley Madison offers a variety of filter options for users to choose from, including body details, ethnicity, and what kind of arrangement they’re after..

Unlike most hook up apps, Ashley Madison is centered around privacy, providing users with several anonymity-ensuring tools.

For example, you can cover up or blur out your face in any photos you upload. You can also hide your profile, so you can browse without appearing in anyone’s search results.

What’s more, Ashley Madison is 100% free for women, giving the hookup site one of the better male/female ratios we’ve come across. Men will have to purchase credits to send messages and gifts.

Of all real hook up apps out there, few are as effective as Ashley Madison, and if you’re serious about finding no-strings-attached sex, it should be your first stop.

2. Adult Friend Finder—Best Hook Up App for Casual Sex

Pros

Over 100 million members

Great for casual sex and one-night stands

Very kink friendly

Live member cam shows (solo and couples)

Highly detailed search tool

Cyber sex chat rooms and community groups

Good selection of ID-verified profiles

Cons

Watch out for fake profiles

Free accounts can’t send messages

Pricing

$39.95/month (month-to-month)

$26.95/month (3-month subscription)

$19.95/month (12-month subscription)

Launched in the mid-90s as the internet’s first real hook up site, AFF has grown into a highly-popular adult social media and networking site that’s home to over 100 million users.

Unlike most popular hook up platforms, AFF caters to just about any sex-related interest you can imagine, including group sex, kinks, and swinging.

Looking for a highly specific kind of fun?

Not only will this dating hook up site allow you to filter members based on physical attributes (body type, height, breast size, ethnicity, etc.), but it also lets you include kink-related keywords.

There’s also the option to see members near you only, for quick local hook ups.

What do you get with a paid subscription?

Along with unlimited messages, an AFF subscription will give you access to fun photo contests, a video chat feature, and the ability to view complete profiles (including every photo a user uploads).

If you can’t find a willing partner-in-coitus but still want to get off, AFF is home to thousands of live cam streams. You can watch regular users take their clothes off on camera, plus professional models in abundance, too.

Finally, while AFF doesn’t have an official mobile app, its mobile website is well-optimized and we experienced no issues using it.

3. What’s Your Price—Best Hook Up App for Guaranteed Dates

Pros

Innovative bidding system guarantees dates

Over 5 million members

Credit system (no monthly subscription required)

Great for finding sugar babies and sugar daddies

Seriously attractive singles

Cons

No discreet payment options (credit card only)

Some of the hottest members can be expensive

Pricing

$50 for 100 credits

$150 for 450 credits

$250 for 1,000 credits

If all you want is a guaranteed date with a certified dime, then What’s Your Price and its unique bidding system might be the answer you’re looking for.

The site works like any other real hook up app—you create an account, upload a few pictures, and browse through profiles of local singles.

But here’s the catch…When you find someone you like, instead of trying to win them over with words, you’ll do so by offering a monetary incentive. Once you do, the other person – the ‘Attractive User’ – can either accept, reject, or counter your offer.

If they accept, the chat unlocks and the two of you are free to plan your night out.

You will have to buy credits to send messages, however. Luckily, credits never expire and can be purchased for as little as $0.25 each.

A credit package also unlocks a video chat feature, which is a good way to get acquainted before they head out on their date.

On the other side of the penny, Attractive users are able to view the list of offers under the ‘Offers’ tab. Luckily, as an Attractive User you don’t need to respond to each offer you receive— only the ones that you like.

4. ALT.com—Most Popular Sex App Among BDSM Enthusiasts

Pros

Dedicated fetish and kink hook up app

Couples profiles supported

Great for finding threesomes

Welcoming and open-minded community

Fee BDSM-related educational resources

Cons

Limited functionality with free account

No Android mobile app

Pricing

$19.95/month (month-to-month)

$11.99/month (3-month subscription)

$8.33/month (12-month subscription)

If your favorite bedroom activities are unabashedly kinky, then most popular hook up apps won’t be of much help. Instead, head over to ALT.com where you’ll find local singles and couples who share your love of leather, latex, cuffs, and clamps.

Because the site is owned and operated by the same team behind Adult Friend Finder, ALT.com supports many of the same tools and features.

This includes the ‘People Near Me’ and ‘Kink Search’ options.

What’s more, the site is home to some seriously naughty members, many of which post NSFW nudes, videos, and selfies for all to see (yes, even free accounts can view the goods).

Is ALT.com couples-friendly?

Yes, very much so. In fact, unlike most legit hook up apps, ALT.com lets people open couples’ profiles, making it easy to find fellow wife-swapping hobbyists, threesomes, and other forms of group-related activities.

New to BDSM or Fetish?

Don’t worry, the ALT.com community is very welcoming, and if you visit the Community Groups section, there’s no shortage of experienced Doms willing to take an inexperienced Sub or Slave under their wing!

5. Tinder—Best Free Hook Up Sex App for Local Encounters

Pros

Unlimited messaging for free accounts

Log in with Facebook or Instagram

75 million active monthly users

Very effective for hook ups

Good amount of extra features with paid subscription

Cons

Profiles are very simple

Limited filter options with free account

Pricing

$4.50—$29.99/month, depending on package and length of subscription

Free accounts can match/message with other users

Perhaps the most popular hook up app ever created, Tinder is used by over 75 million users each month, and since its inception in 2012, has processed over 70 billion matches!

What makes the app so good? One word—Simplicity.

Unlike many other legit hook up apps, Tinder streamlined the matching process with its Swipe Left/Right approach. Moreover, the app doesn’t require users to create detailed profiles or answer 80-plus question personality quizzes.

Simply enter your name, upload a picture, and start swiping. You can even log in using your Facebook or Instagram account, making the sign-up process instant and virtually hands-off.

Is Tinder free to use?

Yes… Kind of. While a free account will let you match with local singles and send messages, a Gold account offers a variety of useful features that improve the overall experience.

For starters, a Gold account lets you see who’s liked you, match with people in other locations, and limit your matches to verified accounts only.

Even if you don’t opt for a Gold account, Tinder is still the best free hook up app out there and is especially popular among millennials and college students.

6. PURE—Best Gay Hook Up App for Casual Encounters

Pros

Lots of gender and sexuality options

Couples profiles welcome

Random voice chat game

Nudity-friendly

Several privacy-maintaining features

Cons

Free accounts can’t publish ads

Not great for smaller cities or towns

Pricing

$11.99/week

$24.99/month

$64.99/month

Of all legit hook up apps, few are as original and quirky as PURE—a highly inclusive platform that supports over 15 sexuality and gender options like straight, queer, bi, trans, and more.

How does PURE work?

Instead of having users scroll or swipe through an endless sea of profiles, PURE lets users post ads that appear in other members’ Ad Feeds.

Examples include stuff like “25-year-old male looking for some no-strings-attached fun” or “In town for the evening, anyone wanna smash?’ with optional photo attachments.

If you were a fan of the golden days of Omegle and other random chat sites, check out PURE’s Devil’s Bones game. Once joined, you are connected to a random stranger who meets your pre-defined filter options.

Speaking of filter options…

PURE gives you a say over which ads appear in your feed by letting you select filters like location, age, gender, height, and turn-ons.

7. Hinge—Popular Hook Up App For Casual and Serious Relationships

Pros

Highly detailed profiles

Serious and casual opportunities

Advanced filter options available

Plenty of value in a free account

‘Designed to be Deleted’

Cons

Not dedicated to hook ups

Limited usage per day

Pricing

$44.99/month (month-to-month)

$27.99/month (3-month subscription)

$21.66/month (6-month subscription)

If you’ve found yourself growing tired of hook up culture, and think it might be time to try something a little more serious, Hinge has you covered.

Highly popular among millennials, Hinge is one of the most popular dating apps for long-term relationships and features a streamlined sign-up process, a slick interface, and a highly active, love-seeking user base.

What separates Hinge from other dating sites?

For starters, Hinge won’t let users send messages or match with users until they’ve fully completed their profile. This means at least 6 photos, filling out basic physical details, and answering a set of personality questions.

This semi-detailed sign-up process has several advantages.

First off, it lets you filter through profiles based on their potential compatibility and not solely on their looks. Moreover, it keeps fake profiles, bots, and scammers at bay.

Free users can match with and send messages to other users without restrictions, making Hinge one of the best free hook up apps out there.

A paid version is available, however, which gives users preferred status (meaning they appear higher in search results), access to more advanced filter options (education level, political outlook, etc.), and the ability to see who’s liked them.

8. Reddit R4R—Completely Free Hook Up App To Find People Fast

Pros

City-specific subforums

Tags help filter through posts

Absolutely free

Good alternative to Craigslist Personals

Ads can be highly specific or general

NSFW friendly

Cons

No search tool

Not created exclusively for hook ups

Most posts don’t include photos

Pricing

100% free! All you need is an active Reddit account.

Home to over 400,000 active users, the R4R subreddit is a massive personals platform where people from across the US post personal ads in search of dates, FWBs, friends, and more.

In some ways, R4R is like the now-defunct Craigslist Personals section (without the escorts and prostitutes, of course), and while it isn’t exclusively for hook ups, there’s no shortage of DTF singles to be found.

Can you filter users on R4R?

Unfortunately no. That said, there are a few tricks you can use to make the process easier. First off, you can filter posts by tags, and if you plan on using the sub, you should get to know what they mean.

For example, if you’re a guy looking to find a local hottie that’s down to Netflix and chill, use the tags F4R (Female for Redditor) and NSFW.

Another neat trick is to add your city’s name directly after the ‘/’ and before the R4R portion of the name (r/ChicagoR4R, r/NewYorkR4R, etc.). Doing this will give you city-specific results.

While not every city has its own R4R, it’s still worth a try—and when used in tandem with other real hook up apps—R4R can produce some decent results.

9. Bumble—Best Hook Up App For The Ladies

Pros

Unlimited messages with a free account

Girls must message first

Fun ‘Find a Friend’ option

Most users are after no-strings-attached sex

One of the best guy/girl ratios

Cons

Chats expire after 24 hours

Guys have to wait to be contacted

Pricing

Basic features are free

$24.99/month for Bumble Premium

Profile Boosts available for $2.17—$8.99/boost

To combat unwanted boner pics and unsolicited attention, and give women a safe space to troll for dates and D, Bumble was born. The app uses the same format as Tinder, with users swiping to find a match.

The twist is that the female must make the first move—a design feature that ensures girls only talk to guys they’re interested in.

There’s a kicker, too. When two users match, the girl has 24 hours to ‘make a move’. If she doesn’t within this time frame, the chat expires.

We loved that all the basic features are fully free to use, making Bumble an excellent free hook up app for female users.

10. Feeld—Inclusive Gay Hook Up App for Hooking Up

Pros

Kink, threesome, and poly-friendly

20+ genders and sexuality options

Very sex-positive community

Incognito mode

10 million connections made per month

Cons

No verified profiles

No desktop version (mobile only)

Pricing

Basic features are free

Premium membership: $12.49/week or $24.49/90 days

Running with the motto “Where Open-Minded Meets Like-Minded” Feeld is a highly inclusive hook up app designed for fun-seekers interested in ethical non-monogamy, casual sex, and polyamory.

What makes Feeld so inclusive?

The site supports a comprehensive list of gender and sexuality options, which along with more common choices like Straight, Bi, and Gay, also includes Pansexual, Genderqueer, and Heteroflexible.

Lest we forget, Feeld also supports couples’ profiles.

Along with a neat group chat tool, Feeld makes it easy for poly-oriented couples to build their own polycule—making Feeld the most popular hook up app for polyamory.

Additionally, a paid subscription will unlock advanced search features, an incognito mode, and the ability to view member’s private photo albums (assuming they grant you access, of course).

Not comfortable broadcasting your sexuality to the world?

No worries—Feeld supports an incognito feature that renders your profile invisible to everyone except those you’ve ‘liked’.

11. DOWN—Legit Hook Up App for Threesomes and Casual Sex

Pros

Novel three-way swiping system

Designed for threesomes, casual sex, and dating

Android and iOS mobile apps

‘Sexy Questions’ game

Fun, random chat feature

Cons

Limited messaging and profile viewing on free account

Pricing

$10/month (12-month subscription)

$13/month (3-month subscription)

$29/month (month-to-month)

Whether you’re well-versed in the pleasures of multiple partner sex or just looking to cross ‘threesome’ off your bucket list, DOWN is one of the most popular hook up apps for non-attached threeway fun.

The app is refreshing and to the point, and upon sign-up, all users state whether they’re interested in a three-way, and if so, what kind they’re after (MMF, FFM, or both).

DOWN also works for casual encounters, and unlike most real hook up apps, employs a three-directional swiping system.

Left means next, Up means you’re interested in dating them, and Down means you’re just looking to smash.

DOWN profiles are also quite fun, letting users select special talents like ‘Oral Champ’, ‘Ass Eater’, ‘Girth’, and more—making DOWN one of the best hook up dating apps for being upfront and explicit about what you offer, and what you want.

12. HUD—One of the Best Hook Up Apps for One Night Stands

Pros

35+ gender and sexuality options

Fun, kink-related filters

Connect with couples and singles

One-night stands and casual sex

Decent selection of verified profiles

Cons

Limited filter and search options with free account

Expensive month-to-month subscriptions

Pricing

Premium membership ($9.99—$42.96/month)

Diamond Membership ($19.99—$64.45/month)

Although less popular than other real hook up apps, HUD is a well-designed dating app that offers a little bit of something for everyone. For starters, the app supports over 35 sexuality and gender identity choices, making it one of the best non-binary and gay hook up apps out there.

It also supports a host of truly unique filters and matching criteria, with our favorite being the ‘Bedroom Preferences’ section.

Here, users can choose from over 25 highly-explicit options like group fun, butt play, feet, and even impact play. Members can be further sorted using more standard criteria like height, drinking/smoking habits, Zodiac sign, and much more.

A paid membership will unlock several helpful features, including the ability to ‘rewind’ on any missed matches, unsend messages, see who’s visited your profile, and first dibs on new users.

If you’re looking for partner-based fun, HUD also supports couples profiles, making it easy to find threesomes and other group-related fun.

13. Zoosk—Best Hook Up App With Intuitive Matchmaking

Pros

Good selection of verified profiles

SmartMatch suggests potential matches

Sign-up using Facebook or Google

Over 40 million members

Cheap credit system compared to other hook up apps

Cons

Free users can only send 1 message per match

Initial matches may be of low quality

Pricing

Premium Account: $10—$29.95/month

$0.16—$0.08/credit (used for sending messages)

Launched in 2007, Zoosk is a popular online dating app that services over 40 million members.

While its UI may appear basic compared to other dating apps, it does offer several unique features that make it worthy of consideration.

Thanks to the platform’s SmartMatch algorithm, Zoosk is one of the few legit hook up apps that gets better the more you use it. Every time you like a profile, the algorithm records this data and uses it to provide you with customized matches in the future.

It’s also quite possibly the best hook up dating app if you’re after moderator verified profiles—of which there’s no shortage.

14. POF—Timeless Top Rated Hook Up App for People Over 30

Pros

Fun ‘Live Stream’ feature

Android and iOS app

Over 40 million visitors each month

Search users by intention (dating, hook ups, etc.)

Popular among users aged 30 to 40

Cons

Limited features with free account

In-app ads with a free account

Pricing

$22.40/month (3-month subscription)

$16.80/month (6-month subscription)

$11.20/month (12-month subscription)

$1.99—$3.99/credit (for sending messages)

Another veteran of the online dating and hook up scene, Plenty of Fish (POF) is a well-visited online dating site that’s popular with people in the 30-40 age range.

While you won’t find much that separates POF from other hook up sites, it does support a fun ‘Live’ feature that lets users create live streams which other members can join in on.

Interestingly, users don’t require a paid subscription to host or join a live stream and free members will be able to see a list of ‘Recommended Matches’ hand-picked by the POF algorithm.

POF supports a neat ‘Meet Me’ feature that uses a similar format as Tinder or Bumble—letting you browse through local profiles at rapid speed.

15. Coffee Meets Bagel—Find Hook Ups Near Me, Top Dating App

Pros

Excellent guy/girl ratio

In-depth compatibility quiz for quality matches

Good value with a free account

Hand-picked matches every day at noon

Limited issues with fake accounts

Cons

Not great for hook ups

Doesn’t have the largest user base

Pricing

$26/month for a premium subscription

If you’re in the market for something serious but didn’t have any luck with Hinge, CoffeeMeetsBagel is another great option for long-term relationships.

Interestingly, CoffeeMeetsBagel has a near-even guy/girl ratio, which is pretty uncommon as far as real hook up apps are concerned.

What’s more, the real hook up app does away with endless scrolling and swiping by providing users with personalized matches every day at noon.

How does it know which users are most compatible?

Upon sign-up CoffeeMeetsBagel subjects all users to an in-depth questionnaire, the results of which are used to determine compatibility.

16. OkCupid— Hook Up App for In-Depth Matches

Pros

Filter users using fun ‘questions’ tool

Personalized matches every day

One free Super Like daily

Free accounts can send messages

Highly detailed profiles

Cons

In-app ads with a free version

Fair number of users are after something serious

Pricing

Many features are free

$12.49—$34.99 for a paid subscription

A well-rounded real hook up app, OkCupid has been part of the online dating world for over 2 decades, and in that time, has become one of the more recognized names in the business.

What are some of OkCupid’s standout features?

While the interface and layout are fairly run-of-the-mill, OkCupid offers a neat ‘Questions’ feature that lets you sort members based on their answers.

An example of a question could be ‘Is jealousy healthy in a relationship?’ or ‘Do you enjoy foreplay or sex more?’.

What’s more, OkCupid lets free accounts send a good number of messages for free, making it a good, on-a-budget choice for hook ups.

17. Grindr—Most Popular Gay Hook Up App

Pros

Designed by gay men for gay men

Filter members by tribe and what they’re after

Robust free version

Video chat feature with paid subscription

Cons

No desktop option

In-app ads can be annoying

Pricing

Xtra: $3.99—$9.99/month

Unlimited: $25/month

Hands down the most popular hook up app for gay men, Grindr receives millions of visitors each day, all of which are after one thing and thing only—no strings attached hook ups and casual sex.

Upon sign-up, free users can view 100 profiles each day, send 10 video messages, and share their location with local bears, cubs, and twinks.

Free accounts can also filter members by their age, height, what tribe they affiliate with, and a host of other options.

A paid subscription (there are two—Xtra and Unlimited), will open a host of other exciting features, like unlimited messages, the ability to see who’s liked you, and a fun video chat feature that can lead to some seriously x-rated fun.

Long story short? Grindr is easily the best gay hook up app—a position it’s unlikely to lose any time soon.

18. HER—Real Hook Up App for Cis, Trans, and Queer Female Users

Pros

Over 10 million users

All profiles are verified

No cis men allowed

Fun community forums and chat rooms

Regular virtual speed dating events

Cons

Free accounts can’t send messages

Limited search and filter options

Pricing

$14.99/month (month-to-month)

$9.99/month (6-month subscription)

$7.49/month (12-month subscription)

Hook up heaven to over 10 million women, HER is hands-down the best gay hook up app catering exclusively to women, be they cis, trans, female-presenting, or queer.

What makes it so good?

For starters, the app is a cis male-free zone, something it’s able to achieve due to its detailed verification process that ensures each woman is who they say they are.

The legit hook up app is also very community-oriented and operates fun, community forums where lesbians and LGBTQ2+ folk from around the world can get together and talk about everything from sex and dating to culture and politics.

19. eHarmony—Best Hook Up Dating App for Casual Dating

Pros

Video chat feature

In-depth personality assessment

Personally-tailored matches

20+ years in the business

Proprietary matching algorithm

Frequent sales

Cons

No NSFW photos allowed

Not the best for one-night-stands

Free accounts can’t send messages

Pricing

$39.90-$69.90/month (look out for frequent sales)

Rounding out our list is eHarmony, a classic online dating app that’s been connecting local singles for over 22 years!

The dating platform employs a highly-detailed compatibility quiz that looks at topics like ‘How Do I Communicate’, ‘What Drives Me’, and ‘How Do I Behave In A Relationship’.

The way you answer these questions determines who you match with and who your profile becomes most visible.

While some aspects of the Compatibility Quiz are free, you’ll want to purchase a paid subscription to get the most out of it – after all, only paid members can send messages.

How To Get The Most Out Of Hook Up Apps

Consider Who the App Is For

When deciding which is the best hook up dating app for you, consider what demographic or interests the app caters to.

For example, if you’re looking for run-of-the-mill hook ups, sites like Tinder or Ashley Madison are your best bet. Conversely, if you’re after more kink-related fun, AFF and Feeld are better picks.

More Photos = More Matches

Simply put, the more photos you upload the more interest you’ll generate. Nearly all of the most popular hook up apps give priority to profiles with photos over those without. Hinge doesn’t even let you swipe unless you upload 6 photos.

Consider Purchasing a Profile Boost

Feel like you’re not getting the attention you deserve? Most popular hook up apps (like Tinder, Bumble, and HUD) let users purchase a one-time profile boost for $3 to $9. When done, this ensures you appear towards the top of the search results for 24 hours.

Best Hook Up Dating Apps FAQs

What Are the Best Free Hook Up Apps?

The best free hook up apps are Tinder and Bumble as both let you match and message with users free of charge.

What Are the Best Gay Hook Up Apps?

The best gay hook up apps are Grindr, Feeld, and HUD. However, if you’re looking for an option that caters exclusively to gay men, Grindr is hands down the best gay hook up app.

What Are the Best Hook Up Apps for Millennials?

The best hook up apps for millennials are Tinder, Pure, and Ashley Madison. If you’re more interested in the alternative hook up scene, Feeld and ALT.com are two of the best hook up dating apps for millennials.

What Are the Most Popular Hook Ups Apps?

The most popular hook up apps include Ashley Madison, Adult Friend Finder, and Tinder. All three have well over 50 million active members with more joining each month.

What Are the Best Hook Up Apps for Anonymity

The best hook up apps for anonymity and privacy are Ashley Madison and PURE. Both offer privacy-enhancing features like disappearing photos, incognito mode, and the ability to blur out your face in any photos you upload.

Which Hook Up App Is Best For Beginners?

The best hook up apps for beginners are Ashley Madison, What’s Your Price, and Tinder. All three feature a stream-lined sign-up process and an easy-to-use matching system.

What Are the Best Hook Up Dating Apps for Kinky Stuff?

The best hook up dating apps for kinky stuff are AdultFriendFinder, ALT.com, and Feeld. DOWN is also a good option if you’re after threesomes.

Best Hook Up Apps for Casual Encounters – In Conclusion

With its extra-large user base, handy privacy features, and focus on affairs, hook ups, and casual sex, it’s easy to see why Ashley Madison tops our list of the best hook up apps.

If you’re looking for kink or group-oriented fun, then we recommend checking out Adult Friend Finder or Feeld—both of which cater to boundary-pushing sex-seekers.

Regardless of which real hook up app you choose to call home—we hope you get your rocks off!

