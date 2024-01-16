When bad credit interferes with your goals, you can work with a credit repair company to remove inaccurate information and clean up your credit. The best credit repair companies work directly with the credit bureaus on your behalf to identify inaccuracies and dispute mistakes and get you on the path to a good to excellent credit rating.

Our top-rated company, Lexington Law, has been in the credit repair business since almost the inception of credit repair. Contact a reputable credit repair company if you’re ready to put bad credit behind you and move forward with your life. Use the following review guide for our recommendations for credit repair companies in 2024.

>> Lexington Law – Best Credit Repair Company >>

Our Top Picks of the Best Credit Repair Companies:

1. Lexington Law – Most Reputable Credit Repair Company in Pennsylvania

Lexington Law Pennsylvania Credit Repair Pros

A long history of success

Employs attorneys and paralegals

Easy-to-use app

Contract not required

Lexington Law Pennsylvania Credit Repair Cons

No money-back guarantee

Financial management tools are only available with higher-tier plans

Credit monitoring is only available with select plans

Lexington Law is one of the oldest names in the credit repair industry, with more than two decades of experience. As of 2020, it boasts removing over 7 million items from peoples’ credit reports.

Lexington Law Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.1/5

Lexington Law offers three robust plans: Concord Standard, Concord Premier, and Premier Plus. Compared to other low-tier offerings on this list, the Concord Standard could be better.

On this plan, you get creditor interventions and bureau challenges but only some other services.

The Concord Premier is slightly better. It offers the essential services of the Concord Standard, plus credit monitoring, Transunion alerts, hard inquiry removal, and credit score analysis.

The Premier Plus is where Lexington Law shines. The most robust package, the Premier Plus, includes everything included in the other two, and the FICO score tracker, cease-and-desist letters, lost wallet protection, and a suite of personal financial tools.

Though this package is the company’s most enticing one, some of the services it includes are ones that many other credit repair companies offer on a complimentary basis.

Pricing for Lexington Law Credit Repair Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 3.5/5

Lexington Law’s pricing is neither cheap nor expensive. Plans range from $89.95 to $129.95 per month. While the pricing is standard when compared with other companies, its offerings don’t compare. Moreover, the firm charges a setup fee equivalent to the monthly fee.

Lexington Law Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.7/5

Lexington Law is committed to helping consumers repair their credit the right way.

Though it allows consumers to onboard via an online order form, it offers a setup and discovery stage in which an attorney or paralegal reviews your report, identifies questionable items, and then recommends.

Guarantee for Lexington Law PA Credit Improvement Services: 3.5/5g

Lexington Law doesn’t offer a satisfaction guarantee.

Additional Services Provided by Lexington Law in Pennsylvania: 4.8/5

Lexington Law utilizes a powerful mobile app that ranks highly in the app store. With it, consumers can access their personalized counseling plans, dispute updates, and score analyses 24/7. Though its actual plan offerings are ho-hum, the extensive database can be an invaluable resource among the best credit repair companies.

>> Get Started With Lexington Law >>

2. Credit Saint – Best Overall Credit Repair Company in Pennsylvania

Credit Saint Pennsylvania Credit Repair Pros

Straightforward 3-step process

Simple pricing structures

Comprehensive credit repair services

90-day money-back guarantee

Access to a personal advisory team

Credit Saint Pennsylvania Credit Repair Cons

First work fees

Not widely available

Credit Saint has a 10-year history backed by an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and positive reviews from thousands of happy customers. It offers three service levels for all budgets, each varying in aggressiveness. In addition to its long-standing and strong reputation, Credit Saint has an excellent 90-day money-back guarantee.

Credit Saint Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.8/5

Credit Saint offers credit repair plans: Credit Polish, Credit Remodel, and Clean Slate. Credit Polish is the most basic package. With it, Credit Saint will dispute up to five monthly inaccuracies across all three bureaus. With Credit Remodel, consumers get up to 10 disputes per month.

On the Clean Slate program, consumers get unlimited disputes each month. Both Remodel and Clean Slate also offer Experian Monitoring. All packages come with Goodwill Intention Letters to creditors.

Pricing for Credit Saint Repair Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.7/5

Credit Saint’s pricing is both fair and transparent. The basic package is $79.99 per month. Credit Remodel costs $99.99 monthly, while Clean Slate runs $119.99 monthly.

Though a straightforward pricing structure, Credit Saint does charge an initial work fee. This fee is higher than the monthly fee across all pricing structures, at $99 for Credit Polish and Remodel and $195 for Clean Slate.

Credit Saint Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.9/5

The best credit repair companies offer a free initial consultation that includes, at the very least, a free credit report and a review. Credit Saint shows this and then some.

Part of the onboarding process with Credit Saint involves a consultation in which your advisory team reviews the specific details of your credit history and identifies the items causing the most damage to your credit.

The section explains how you can improve your credit by paying down bills and opening or closing credit lines. You only pay for this initial service once and if you decide to proceed with the credit repair process.

Guarantee for Credit Saint Pa Credit Improvement Services: 4.9/5

Credit Saint offers a 90-day month money-back guarantee. If you don’t see any or enough deletions within the first 90 days, the company will refund you the full amount you paid.

Additional Services Provided by Credit Saint in Pennsylvania: 4.9/5

Credit Saint does more than just review your credit report for inaccuracies and disputes. It offers basic credit counseling to ensure you do your part to optimize its services and delivers progress reports at the end of each billing cycle.

>> Try Out Credit Saint Now >>

3. The Credit Pros – The Most Comprehensive Credit Repair Offerings in PA

The Credit Pros Pennsylvania Credit Repair Pros

Access to financial services

90-day money-back guarantee

Work with certified FICO professionals

Unlimited dispute letters

The Credit Pros Pennsylvania Credit Repair Cons

High first-work fees

Lackluster basic repair package

The Credit Pros is known for its credit repair services, but it does more than just identify and dispute inaccuracies it helps consumers improve all areas of their finances. Regardless of your package, you can access bill reminders, identity monitoring, medication discounts, budgeting software, and more.

Credit Pros Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.7/5

The Credit Pros offers three credit repair packages: Money Management, Prosperity Package, and Success Package.

The Money Management plan is the most basic and comes with Transunion credit monitoring, dark web monitoring, and CashRules finance management. It’s one of the most affordable credit repair packages on the market. However, you only get one dispute with Transunion per month.

The Prosperity Package includes everything Money Management offers and credit repair across all three bureaus. It also comes with goodwill letters to creditors, unlimited dispute letters, debt validation letters, cease and desist letters, and a personalized action plan created by a Certified FICO professional.

The Success Package comes with all of the above plus a $1,500 line of credit, which helps to boost your credit instantly.

Pricing for The Credit Pros Repair Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.2/5

Regarding basic credit repair packages, The Credit Pros offer one of the cheapest available at $69 monthly. The Prosperity Package is $119 monthly, while the Success Plan runs $149 monthly. However, its first work fees are costly, ranging from $119 to $149.

The Credit Pros Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.3/5

The Credit Pros begins each relationship with a free initial consultation that reviews consumers’ credit histories to identify inaccuracies and negative items. This consultation is available in both English and Spanish.

Guarantee for Credit Pros Pa Credit Improvement Services: 4.9/5

The Credit Pros offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, confident in its services as one of the best credit repair companies. You can cancel your services at any time without consequences.

Additional Services Provided by the Credit Pros in Pennsylvania: 4.8/5

Perhaps the greatest factor that sets The Credit Pros apart from other credit repair companies is its CashRules finance management offering.

Regardless of your package, your advisors advise you on what you must do to improve your credit score and financial standing. The company is also the only one in the industry to employ accredited FICO agents and utilize AI-driven credit repair technology.

>> Get Started With The Credit Pros >>

4. The Credit People – The Best Track Record of Fixing Bad Credit in PA

The Credit People Pennsylvania Credit Repair Pros

Pay-as-you-go and flat-rate payment structures

Satisfaction Guarantee

24/7 online access

Access to reports and scores

The Credit People Pennsylvania Credit Repair Cons

No additional services

No financial management tools

Having been in business for over 15 years, The Credit People has extensive experience and an impressive track record of success. Though credit repair companies cannot promise results, The Credit People estimates it can improve credit scores by anywhere from 53 to 187 points. It has also successfully removed nearly 1.5 million negative items from consumers’ reports since 2004.

The Credit People Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.7/5

The Credit People offers two no-fuss, affordable credit repair plans that are the same in terms of offerings. The only difference is when you pay either on a monthly or biannual basis. With both plans, you can access your monthly credit reports and scores, unlimited disputes, 24/7 online account access, debt inquiry and validation, and creditor communication.

Pricing for the Credit People Repair Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.8/5

If you enroll in the monthly plan, you pay a $19 setup fee and $79 for each month you utilize the services. If you enroll in the six-month plan, you pay a flat rate of $419. There’s no setup fee with the flat-rate plan.

The Credit People Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 3.5/5

There’s little unique about the onboarding process. It begins with a free consultation, which takes place via phone call and only includes reviewing your credit reports and history.

Guarantee for Credit People Pa Credit Improvement Services: 5/5

The Credit People offers one of the best guarantees in the industry. It will only charge you for that month if you’re happy with its services. It also promises results within 60 days, though it warns that the best results occur after six months.

If you choose the flat-rate plan and are unsatisfied at the end of the six months, the company will fully refund you. You can also cancel your plan at any time.

Additional Services Provided by the Credit People in Pennsylvania: 3.5/5

The Credit People is strictly a credit repair company. It doesn’t offer financial management tools or ongoing credit monitoring.

>> Get Started With The Credit People >>

5. Sky Blue Credit – Best Pricing Structure for Credit Repair Services in PA

Sky Blue Pennsylvania Credit Repair Pros

Fixed, transparent pricing

Half-price for spouses

Easy online onboarding

No tiered services

Sky Blue Pennsylvania Credit Repair Cons

Few additional services

Limited monthly disputes

No financial tools

If you seek simplicity in a credit repair company, Sky Blue Credit is for you. This company foregoes all the bells and whistles in favor of a single, transparent offering at one low monthly cost. It doesn’t require a contract; you can cancel or pause services anytime.

Sky Blue Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.5/5

Sky Blue Credit’s single plan comes with many of the same services the other best credit repair companies include in their mid-to top-level packages, such as goodwill letters, cease and desist letters, and debt validation. The plan also provides credit monitoring reports and score assistance.

The company disputes 15 items five across the three bureaus every 35 days, which is a great value compared to many other companies on this list.

Pricing for Sky Blue Credit Repair Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.9/5

Sky Blue Credit charges a $79 set-up fee. From there, you pay $79 per month, regardless of the extent of services you need. It doesn’t charge a first-work or monthly fee for the first six days. If you and your spouse both require credit repair, one of you can enjoy 50% off both your monthly fees and your initial setup fees. You can pause or cancel your plan at any time without being charged.

Sky Blue Credit Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.3/5

Sky Blue Credit allows you a six-day free trial run as part of the onboarding process. After the first six days, you’re charged the $79 set-up fee. Only after the first month lapses does Sky Blue Credit charge you for the first month. You can easily enroll online.

Guarantee for Sky Blue Pa Credit Improvement Services: 4.9/5

Sky Blue Credit offers a 90-day guarantee. If you’re dissatisfied with the service you received during the first 90 days, you can receive all or part of your money back.

Additional Services Provided by Sky Blue Credit in Pennsylvania: 3.7/5

Sky Blue Credit doesn’t offer financial management tools or tailored guidance for improving your credit. However, the company delivers generic score optimization tips with each review of your report. You can also request mortgage preparation help.

>> Try Sky Blue Now >>

6. Ovation – Best Value Credit Repair Company in Pennsylvania

Ovation Pennsylvania Credit Repair Pros

A LendingTree company

Multiple discounts

Financial management tools

Free cancellation at any time

Ovation Pennsylvania Credit Repair Cons

High first-work fee

Phone-only application

Credit monitoring is only available with select plans

No money-back guarantee

Ovation is a LendingTree company backed by a solid reputation. It stands out for its price and plan transparency and its discounts, which include a 10% senior discount, a 10% military discount, and a 20% couples discount. It also offers a $50 credit to consumers who switch from another credit repair company to Ovation and a Refer a Friend credit.

It offers only what you need to repair and rebuild your credit, and none of the nonessentials other credit repair companies use to beef up their offerings.

Ovation Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.6/5

Ovation offers two plans, the Essentials Plan and the Essentials Plus. The Essentials Plan comes with personalized dispute options, meaning you can identify and dispute as many inaccuracies, mistakes, and negative marks as you want.

Your team will guide you through the process and identify additional ways to improve your credit. You can also access the company’s suite of financial management tools, including budgeting and paying down debt.

The Essentials Plus plan comes with the same offerings as the Essentials Plan, plus an unlimited number of goodwill and dispute letters. You also receive credit monitoring through Transunion and official letters of recommendation from Ovation to future lenders.

Pricing for Ovation Credit Repair Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.3/5

At $79 per month and $109 per month, Ovation’s pricing is fair for what it offers. Though each plan’s offerings seem minimal when compared to those of competitors, the truth is that they include everything you need to repair and rebuild your credit.

The company does charge a setup fee of $89, regardless of which plan you choose. However, when you apply for discounts, Ovation may become one of the cheaper credit repair options.

Ovation Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 3.5/5

Ovation’s onboarding process isn’t great. You cannot sign up online or via an app. Rather, you must apply over the phone.

Guarantee for Ovation Pa Credit Improvement Services: 4.0/5

Though Ovation doesn’t provide a satisfaction guarantee, it allows customers to cancel their services at any time. If a customer feels that Ovation failed to meet the end of the deal, it will issue a refund for the month in question.

Additional Services Provided by Ovation in Pennsylvania: 4.2/5

In addition to making financial management tools available with each plan, Ovation boasts an expansive Education Center that provides information on everything you need to get into a better financial situation.

>> Check Out Ovation >>

7. CreditRepair.com – Best Personalized Credit Repair Service in PA

CreditRepair.com Pennsylvania Pros

Personalized credit repair plan

Easy-to-use mobile app

3 robust plans

Credit rebuilding plan

CreditRepair.com Pennsylvania Cons

Pay for the first credit pull

No money-back guarantee

Lack of price transparency on the website

Since its inception in 2012, CreditRepair.com has helped obtain over 7.5 million removals on behalf of clients. Of all the best credit repair companies on this list, it offers some of the most personalized services.

CreditRepair.com Pennsylvania Credit Improvement Plans: 4.5/5

CreditRepair.com offers three distinct credit repair packages: Direct, Standard, and Advanced. As with Ovation’s plans, these packages only provide the necessary services to repair and rebuild your credit.

The Direct plan is the cheapest and comes with quarterly FICO scores, up to three creditor disputes and 15 negative item disputes per month, credit report change alerts, and customer support. This plan is ideal for individuals with few negative items on their reports.

The Standard plan offers everything the Direct plan offers: hard inquiry disputes, quarterly credit report analysis, 24/7 credit monitoring, and cease and desist letters.

The Advanced plan is the most comprehensive, with 19 negative item disputes and six creditor disputes per month. You also enjoy up to $1 million in identity theft insurance, ID theft protection, monthly FICO scores, and access to personal financial tools.

Pricing for CreditRepair.com Services in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 3.3/5

The website offers zero transparency in terms of pricing, with no confirmation on whether CreditRepair.com charges a setup fee or not.

According to reports, the Direct plan is $69.95 per month, the Standard plan is $99.95 per month, and the Advanced plan is $119.95 per month.

Some sites claim the setup fee for CreditRepair.com’s services starts at $69.95. Others say that instead of a setup fee, the provider charges $14.95 for the first credit pull.

Credit Repair.com Onboarding Process in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and More: 4.7/5

After receiving your information, which you input online or via the CreditRepair.com app, a company member pulls your credit report and analyzes it for inaccurate, invalid, misleading and negative items. From there, the agent builds a personalized plan based on your situation and develops a strategy for rebuilding positive credit.

He or she also recommends which plan suits your circumstances. The onboarding process is free until you select a plan.

Guarantee for Credit Repair.com Pa Credit Improvement Services: 3.5/5

CreditRepair.com doesn’t offer any type of guarantee.

Additional Services Provided By CreditRepair.com in Pennsylvania: 4.2/5

CreditRepair.com offers an impressive mobile app where users can track their credit repair progress. It also boasts a massive library of educational tools.

>> Improve Your Company’s Credit Rating With CreditRepair.com >>

What to Look For in the Best Credit Repair Companies in Pennsylvania

When selecting and ranking the credit repair companies on this list, we considered all the things you should consider when deciding which credit repair company to work with. Those include the provider’s reputation, the cost, and what services you will receive. The company you decide to work with should offer a free initial consultation, at a minimum.

Several factors influenced how we chose and scored the credit repair companies on this list:

Price and plan transparency

The comprehensiveness of dispute offerings

Setup fee

Whether they offer credit monitoring

If any, additional services they provide

We also considered the level of personalization each company brings to the table.

Pennsylvania Credit Repair FAQ

What Is the Difference Between Credit Repair and Credit Counseling in Pennsylvania?

Credit counseling is a form of debt relief designed to help people quickly repay their debt by negotiating with creditors for reduced interest rates. Credit repair helps correct credit report errors by filing disputes with bureaus and reporting agencies.

Should You Use a Credit Repair Company in Pennsylvania?

Credit repair is only for some. You can do it alone if you have a few items to dispute. However, consulting with a credit repair company may not hurt if your report is riddled with negative things. If the company believes it can successfully dispute negative items, it may be worthwhile to pay for its services, especially if there’s a satisfaction guarantee.

How Much Can Your Score Increase With Credit Repair in Pa?

Even the best credit repair companies cannot promise results. However, many boast average increases on their websites. For example, The Credit People estimates that it has improved the average client’s score by between 53 and 187 points.

How Long Does the Credit Repair Process Take in PA?

The credit repair process differs for everyone, and the length of time depends largely on the number of negative items on your report. However, most companies ask that you give them three to six months to start seeing results.

How Much Do the Best Credit Repair Companies Charge in Pa?

Credit repair companies offer varying levels of service at varying price points. $69 is the lowest price in 2024, while $149 is the highest. Prices may and often do change.

How Do I Choose the Best Pennsylvania Credit Repair Company for Me?

When choosing a credit repair company with which to work, consider several factors. Look at the provider’s reputation, level of services offered, price, and transparency of the offerings.

>> Improve Your Company’s Credit Rating With Lexington Law >>

Summary of Our Top 3 Picks in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, & More

Credit Saint

3 plans that offer substantial value

Credit counseling, online score tracking, Experian monitoring and monthly progress reports

90-day money-back guarantee

The Credit Pros

3 plans, two with substantial value and one that’s lackluster

Access to bill reminders, identity monitoring, medication discounts, budgeting software, complimentary credit counseling

90-day money-back guarantee

Sky Blue Credit

A single low-cost plan providing many of the same services other companies include in their mid-to top-tier packages

Free 6-day trial period and 50% off one party when you enroll as a couple; ability to pause or cancel services whenever you want

90-day money-back guarantee

>> Lexington Law– Best Credit Repair Company >>