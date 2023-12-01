Are you in search of a roofing expert who can tackle the unpredictable weather of Philadelphia and provide a sturdy, reliable cover over your head?

With the city’s rich history and diverse architecture, finding the best roofer for your needs can be as daunting as navigating the cobblestone streets of Old City.

Whether you’re dealing with a leaky roof that needs urgent attention or planning a full-scale renovation for a historic townhouse, the importance of a skilled roofer cannot be overstated.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the top roofing professionals in Philadelphia, starting with our top pick Umbrellas Roofing. From the latest in roofing technology to time-honored craftsmanship, let’s discover who can best protect your property from the elements.

Best Roofers in Philadelphia: First Look

Keep reading to explore the best roofers in Philadelphia with our in-depth review, based on a meticulous evaluation of services offered and genuine customer feedback.

Find out who stands out for their exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction in our detailed guide.

1. Umbrella Roof – Highest Rated Roofing Contractor in PA

Pros

Licensed and insured

Quality workmanship

Over 15 years experience

Affordable pricing

Excellent customer service

Cons

Limited service area

Busy schedule

Why Choose Umbrella Roofing?

Umbrella Roofing is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. They offer a personalized approach with the owners directly involved in consultations, ensuring that you receive expert advice and service without the extra cost of commissioned salespeople.

Services Offered

Shingle Roof Installation

Flat Roof Installation

Siding Installation

Gutter Installation

Emergency/Storm Repair

Roofing Maintenance

Roof Certification & Diagnosis

Reviews

Umbrella Roofing has received positive feedback for their professionalism, efficiency, and reasonable pricing. Customers appreciate the clean, safe worksites and the attention to detail during installations.

Umbrella Roofing Best Roofers in Philadelphia Summary

Umbrella Roofing stands out as a top choice for roofing services in the Greater Philadelphia area. Their dedication to excellence, combined with a hands-on approach from the owners, ensures a high-quality experience for their customers.

With a full range of roofing services and a stellar reputation, Umbrella Roofing is a reliable provider for all your roofing needs.

>>Check the best prices for Umbrella Roofing

2. Bell Roofing Company – Best Customer Service

Pros

Experienced professionals

Comprehensive services

Quality workmanship

Free inspection

Financing options available

Cons

Limited service area

Premium pricing

Why Choose Bell Roofing Company?

Bell Roofing Company, LLC has been serving the South Jersey and Philadelphia regions for over 42 years, offering exceptional roofing services with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

They are known for their skilled professionals and high-quality results.

Services Offered

Bell Roofing Company provides a wide range of services including roof installation, repairs, and 24-hour emergency services.

They work with various roofing materials and types, ensuring a solution for every need.

Reviews

Customers have praised Bell Roofing Company for their excellent customer service, noting the team’s professionalism, efficiency, and attention to detail.

The company has received positive feedback for their ability to deliver high-quality work and exceed client expectations.

Bell Roofing Company Best Roofers in Philadelphia Summary

Bell Roofing Company, LLC stands out for its experienced team, comprehensive roofing services, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

While they may have a limited service area and premium pricing, the quality of their work and the positive customer reviews highlight their reputation as a reliable service provider.

For those within their service area, Bell Roofing Company is a strong choice for any roofing needs.

>>Check the best prices for Bell Roofing Company

3. AL’s Group Roofing – Best Warranty

Pros

Fully licensed, insured

Customer satisfaction focus

Residential and commercial

Free consultation

Up to 20-year warranty

Cons

Limited service area

No pricing online

Why Choose Commercial Roofing Philadelphia?

Commercial Roofing Philadelphia, particularly AL’S GROUP ROOFING, stands out for its commitment to comprehensive service offerings.

Whether you need assistance with residential or commercial roofing, they are a fully licensed and insured company that has the expertise to handle projects of any scale.

Moreover, AL’S GROUP ROOFING provides an impressive warranty of up to 20 years, giving you peace of mind that your investment is protected for the long term.

Services Offered

Roof installation

Leak repair

New roofing systems

Windows, siding, gutters

Skylight window roofing

Reviews

AL’S GROUP ROOFING has received positive feedback for their services, boasting a perfect 5.0 rating based on 47 reviews. Customers appreciate their attention to detail and the quality of their work.

Al’s Group Roofing Best Roofers in Philadelphia Summary

AL’S GROUP ROOFING in Philadelphia offers a variety of services with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. They are known for their licensed and insured work, providing up to a 20-year warranty.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, you can contact them directly at their provided phone number.

>>Check the best prices for Al’s Group Roofing

4. GPHI Home Remodeling – Best Deals & Offers

Pros

Quick installation

Thorough cleanup

Permit management

Timely service

24/7 availability

Cons

Location bound

Why Choose Commercial Roofing Philadelphia?

GPHI Home Remodeling specializes in roofing and siding services with 17 years of experience. They offer free estimates, guaranteed repairs, and are available 24/7.

They have a verified license and provide a portfolio of their work. New customers can enjoy a 10% discount on their next project with GPHI Home Remodeling.

Services Offered

Roofing (installation, repair, maintenance)

Siding (installation, repair)

Gutters (installation, repair)

Decks and Porches (additions, repairs)

Reviews

Customers have expressed satisfaction with the new roof installations and the comprehensive service including cleanup and permit handling.

GPHI Best Roofers in Philadelphia Summary

GPHI Home Remodeling is a well-established company in Philadelphia, offering a range of services primarily focused on roofing and siding. They are known for their quality workmanship and efficient service.

The company’s experience and commitment to customer service make them a competitive choice for commercial roofing needs in Philadelphia.

>>Check the best prices for GPHI Home Remodeling

5. Roof Life Roofing – Best All-Budget Roofing

Pros

Affordable prices and flexible financing options

Free estimates and inspections

Lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee

Experienced and certified roofers

Eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials

Cons

Limited service area

Why Choose Roof Life Roofing

Roof Life Roofing is a trusted and reputable roofing company that has been serving Philadelphia and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. They have a team of skilled and professional roofers who can handle any roofing project, from repairs and replacements to installations and maintenance.

They use high-quality and durable materials that are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient, which can help you save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

They also offer free estimates and inspections, affordable prices and flexible financing options, lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee, and excellent customer service.

Services Offered

Roof Life Roofing offers a wide range of roofing services, including:

Roof repair

Roof replacement

Roof installation

Roof maintenance

Reviews

Customers have praised their work, highlighting the quality and value they received, as well as the professionalism of the workers who were on time and completed jobs in a timely fashion.

Roof Life Roofing Best Roofers in Philadelphia Summary

Roof Life Roofing is a roofing company that offers quality services for all budgets and needs in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. They have over 20 years of experience and a team of certified and skilled roofers who can handle any roofing project.

The limited service area might be a drawback, but their professional approach and the convenience of free estimates and credit card acceptance make them a strong contender for anyone in need of roofing services in Philadelphia.

>>Check the best prices for Roof Life Roofing

Signs You Need Roof Repair

Here are some of the signs that you need to hire the best roofers in Philadelphia:

Natural Damage

Your roof is exposed to various weather elements, such as sun, rain, wind, snow, hail, and debris. Over time, these can cause your roof shingles to deteriorate, crack, curl, or fall off.

You can check your roof for signs of natural damage by looking for missing, cracked, or curling shingles, bald spots where granules are missing, dark streaks caused by algae, or moss growth.

If you notice any of these signs, you may need to hire the best roofers in Philadelphia to repair or replace your roof shingles to prevent further damage and leaks.

Installation Issues

Sometimes, your roof may have problems due to poor installation or workmanship. For example, if your roof shingles are not properly aligned, nailed, or sealed, they can become loose or allow water to seep through.

You can check your roof for signs of installation issues by looking for uneven or misaligned shingles, exposed nails, or gaps between shingles and flashing.

If you notice any of these signs, call the best roofers in Philadelphia to repair or correct your roof installation to ensure its quality and durability.

Leaks

One of the most obvious signs that your roof needs repair is water leakage. Leaks can occur due to various reasons, such as damaged shingles, flashing, vents, or pipes, or ice dams in winter.

You can check your roof for signs of leaks by looking for water stains, mold, or mildew on your ceiling, walls, or attic, or by inspecting your roof for holes or cracks.

If you notice any of these signs, the best roofers in Philadelphia can repair or seal your roof to stop the water intrusion and prevent structural damage and health hazards.

Improper Ventilation

Your roof ventilation system is designed to regulate the temperature and moisture levels in your attic and roof. If your roof ventilation is inadequate or blocked, it can cause your roof to overheat in summer or accumulate condensation in winter.

This can lead to shingle damage, roof deck rot, insulation degradation, or mold growth. You can check your roof for signs of improper ventilation by looking for high utility bills, smoke alarms going off without smoke or fire, electrical shorts, or daylight through the attic.

If you notice any of these signs, we think the best course of action is to hire the best roofers in Philadelphia to improve your roof ventilation.

How to Find the Best Roofers in Philadelphia

Finding the best roofers in Philadelphia can be a challenging task, especially if you have a lot of options to choose from. However, by following some simple steps, you can narrow down your choices and select the best roofer for your project.

Here are some of the steps you can take to find the best roofers in Philadelphia:

Read Reviews from Philadelphia Homeowners

One of the best ways to find out about the quality and reputation of the best roofers in Philadelphia is to read reviews from previous customers.

You can find reviews on various platforms, such as online directories, social media, or websites like HomeAdvisor or Forbes.

Reviews can help you learn about the contractor’s workmanship, customer service, timeliness, pricing, and more. You can also ask the contractor for a list of references and contact them to get their feedback.

Choose an Established Philadelphia Roofing Company

Another factor to consider when choosing the best roofers in Philadelphia is their experience and longevity in the industry. You want to hire a roofing company that has been in business for a long time and has a proven track record of delivering quality work.

You can check the contractor’s website or profile to see how long they have been in business, how many projects they have completed, and what kind of certifications or awards they have received.

Licensing and Insurance

Before the best roofers in Philadelphia, you should verify that they have the proper licensing and insurance to operate in Philadelphia. Licensing and insurance are important to protect you and your property from any liability or damage that may occur during the roofing project.

You can ask the contractor for their license number and insurance information and verify them with the relevant authorities.

You can also check if the contractor is a member of any professional associations or organizations, such as the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) or the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Get Multiple Quotes

Finally, you should get multiple quotes from different roofing contractors to compare their prices, services, and warranties. Getting multiple quotes can help you find the best value for your money and negotiate the best deal for your project.

You should ask the best roofers in Philadelphia for a written estimate that includes the scope of work, materials, labor, timeline, and payment terms.

You should also ask about any additional fees or charges that may apply, such as permits, disposal, or cleanup.

Importance of Hiring the Best Roofers in Philadelphia

The importance of hiring the best roofers in Philadelphia are several, including:

Quality Workmanship and Materials

One of the main reasons to hire the best roofers in Philadelphia is to ensure quality workmanship and materials. A reputable roofer will have the skills, experience, and equipment to install your roof properly and efficiently.

They will also use high-quality materials that are suitable for your climate and budget. A reputable roofer will also offer a warranty on their work and materials, which will protect you from any defects or damages in the future.

Reliability and Timely Completion

Another reason to hire the best roofers in Philadelphia is to ensure reliability and timely completion of your project. A reputable roofer will have a good reputation in the industry and among their previous clients.

They will be able to provide you with references, testimonials, and portfolios of their past work. They will also be able to give you a realistic estimate of the cost and duration of your project, and stick to it as much as possible.

A reputable roofer will also communicate with you throughout the process, and keep you updated on the progress and any issues that may arise.

Compliance with Safety Standards

The best roofers in Philadelphia will have the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance to operate legally and safely in your area.

They will also follow the best practices and regulations for roofing installation and maintenance, such as using proper protective equipment, securing the work site, and disposing of waste materials.

A reputable roofer will also be able to handle any emergencies or accidents that may occur during the project, and minimize the risk of injury or damage to your property or others.

Long-Term Durability and Performance

The best roofers in Philadelphia will install your roof with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that it is strong, stable, and resistant to weather, fire, and pests.

They will also use materials that are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing. A reputable roofer will also provide you with regular maintenance and inspection services, which will help you extend the lifespan and functionality of your roof.

A reputable roofer will also be able to repair or replace any parts of your roof that may wear out or break down over time.

Peace of Mind for Homeowners

A reputable roofer will make your roofing project a smooth and stress-free experience, from start to finish.

They will listen to your needs and preferences, and provide you with honest and professional advice. They will also respect your budget, schedule, and property, and deliver the best results possible.

A reputable roofer will also guarantee your satisfaction, and address any concerns or complaints you may have. By hiring the best roofers in Philadelphia, you will be able to enjoy your new or improved roof for years to come, without any worries or regrets.

Factors Affecting Cost of Roofing Services in Philadelphia

The cost of roofing services in Philadelphia can vary depending on several factors, such as the materials, the project size, and the labor involved.

These factors can influence the quality, durability, and appearance of your roof, as well as the time and money required to complete the project.

In this section, we will discuss each of these factors in more detail, and how they affect the cost of roofing services in Philadelphia.

Materials

One of the most important factors affecting the cost of roofing services in Philadelphia is the type and quality of materials used. Different materials have different prices, advantages, and disadvantages, and they can also affect the energy efficiency, environmental impact, and maintenance needs of your roof.

Some of the most common roofing materials in Philadelphia are asphalt shingles, metal, slate, tile, and wood. The average cost of roofing materials in Philadelphia reportedly ranges from $3.50 to $15 per square foot, depending on the material.

Project Size

Another factor affecting the cost of roofing services in Philadelphia is the size and complexity of the project. The larger and more complicated the project, the more materials, labor, and time are required, and thus the higher the cost.

The size of the project is usually measured by the area of the roof, which is calculated by multiplying the length and width of the roof in feet. The complexity of the project is determined by the shape, slope, and design of the roof, as well as the number and type of features, such as skylights, chimneys, vents, and gutters.

The average size of a roof in Philadelphia is about 1,700 square feet, and the average cost of roofing services in Philadelphia ranges from $5,950 to $14,950, depending on the size and complexity of the project.

Labor

A third factor affecting the cost of roofing services in Philadelphia is the labor involved. The labor cost includes the wages, benefits, and overhead of the roofing contractors, as well as the fees for permits, inspections, and warranties.

The labor cost can vary depending on the experience, reputation, and availability of the roofing contractors, as well as the location, season, and duration of the project.

The average labor cost of roofing services in Philadelphia ranges from $150 to $300 per square, which is a 10-by-10-foot area of the roof. The labor cost can also be affected by the type and quality of materials used, as some materials require more skill and time to install than others.

For example, metal roofing is more difficult and time-consuming to install than asphalt shingles, and thus has a higher labor cost.

Tips for Maintaining a Roof in Philadelphia

Here’re some tips for maintaining a roof in Philadelphia:

Regular Inspections

One of the best tips for maintaining a roof in Philadelphia is to conduct regular inspections. Inspections can help you detect and prevent any potential problems, such as leaks, cracks, mold, or damage from weather, animals, or debris.

Inspections can also help you assess the condition and performance of your roof, and determine if it needs any repairs or replacements. You should inspect your roof at least twice a year, preferably in the spring and fall, and after any severe storms or events.

You can inspect your roof yourself, or hire the best roofers in Philadelphia to do it for you.

Cleaning and Debris Removal

Another tip for maintaining a roof in Philadelphia is to keep it clean and free of debris. Cleaning and debris removal can help you prevent any accumulation of dirt, dust, leaves, branches, or other materials that can clog your gutters, damage your shingles, or cause water damage.

Cleaning and debris removal can also help you improve the appearance and curb appeal of your roof, and extend its lifespan. You should clean and remove debris from your roof at least once a month, or more often if necessary.

You can use a broom, a blower, a rake, or a hose to clean and remove debris from your roof, or hire the best roofers in Philadelphia to do it for you.

Addressing Small Repairs Promptly

Addressing small repairs promptly can help you fix any minor issues, such as loose or missing shingles, cracked or broken tiles, or worn or damaged flashing, before they become major problems.

Addressing small repairs promptly can also help you prevent any further damage, such as leaks, mold, or structural issues, and save you money and time in the long run.

You should address any small repairs as soon as you notice them, or as soon as they are reported by your inspector or cleaner.

Gutter Maintenance

Gutter maintenance can help you ensure that your gutters are functioning properly, and that they are draining water away from your roof and foundation.

,Gutter maintenance can also help you prevent any clogging, sagging, or leaking of your gutters, which can cause water damage, erosion, or flooding. You should perform gutter maintenance at least twice a year, preferably in the spring and fall, and after any heavy rain or snow.

You can perform gutter maintenance yourself, or hire the best roofers in Philadelphia.

Professional Maintenance Services

Professional maintenance services, especially when hiring the best roofers in Philadelphia can help you take care of all the aspects of your roof maintenance, such as inspections, cleaning, debris removal, repairs, and gutter maintenance.

Professional maintenance services can also help you ensure that your roof is installed, maintained, and repaired by qualified, experienced, and licensed roofers, who can provide you with quality workmanship, materials, and warranties.

You should hire professional maintenance services at least once a year, or more often if needed, depending on the condition and age of your roof. You can find and compare professional maintenance services in Philadelphia using online platforms, such as HomeAdvisor or Angie’s List.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here, we discuss a few frequently asked questions about the best roofers in Philadelphia.

Why Do Roofers Have a Bad Reputation?

Roofers may have a bad reputation due to a variety of reasons such as unprofessional behavior, lack of communication, failing to show up on time, not completing projects on schedule, using substandard materials, and not obtaining necessary permits and inspections.

How Long Does a Built-Up Roof Last?

A well-installed built-up roofing (BUR) system can last up to 30 years. The actual lifespan depends on the quality of installation and the number of layers.

When Is the Best Time to Replace My Roof?

The best time to replace your roof is during the fall (September through November) due to mild weather, consistent weather, and more daylight hours.

However, it’s important to schedule the project months in advance due to high demand for roofing companies during this season.

What Type of Roofing Materials Should I Choose?

You can choose from various types of roofing materials, such as asphalt composite shingles, metal shingles, wood shakes, clay tile, and more. Roofing material prices, appearance, longevity, and structural issues influence your choice.

What Warranties and Guarantees Do Roofing Companies Have?

Roofing companies typically offer two types of warranties: a material warranty issued by the manufacturer and a workmanship warranty issued by the contractor.

Some manufacturers offer an extended warranty that covers both material and workmanship.

How Long Does a Roof Last?

On average, a roof lasts between 25 to 50 years. Slate roofs can last up to 150 years, while wood shakes and shingles can last up to 25 years. Yearly maintenance can prolong the lifespan of a roof.

How Often Should I Have My Roof Inspected?

It is recommended to have your roof inspected once a year, ideally during the spring or fall seasons. A professional inspection by the best roofers in Philadelphia should be done every 2-5 years or if you suspect any damage.

What Is the Top Roofing Company in Philadelphia?

One of the top roofing companies in Philadelphia is Umbrella Roofing, which offers a full range of services with a trained and certified workforce.

The company specializes in new flat and mansard roof installations and roof repair, with over 15 years of experience and over 4,000 installations.

How Long Does It Take To Repair a Roof Leak?

Most common types of roof leaks take only minutes to repair once the leak has been located. The hard part is tracking down the leak.

Who Can Fix a Leaky Roof in Philadelphia?

In Philadelphia, companies like Umbrella Roofing can fix leaky roofs, offering extensive experience in roof repair and installation. If you’re experiencing a leaky roof, it’s best to contact a professional roofing company to ensure a proper and safe repair.

Remember to consider the weather conditions and the roofing material when planning repairs to avoid further damage.

Hire Only the Best Roofers in Philadelphia

While Umbrella Roofing stands out as our top choice, thanks to their extensive experience and positive customer feedback, the other four contenders for the best roofers in Philadelphia also boast impressive credentials.

Each of these companies has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in both the services they offer and the reviews they’ve garnered from satisfied customers.

Whether you’re in need of minor repairs or a complete roofing overhaul, you can trust that these top-rated professionals will provide the expertise and care your project deserves.

Remember, a solid roof is not just about shelter; it’s about peace of mind, and these roofers are sure to deliver just that!