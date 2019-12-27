Beer, brunch and partying on Broad Street – is one way to start the new year in Philadelphia.

Get it going and stop at Devil’s Den, where they’ll be serving special selections of Triple Bottom on tap. A dollar from each beer served will be given to a charity of the brewery’s choice.

Devil’s Den not only will be celebrating the day by tapping those beers Triple Bottom Brewing Company, but it also will be serving brunch from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. with $4 mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. After brunch, they will be serving their regular menu until 1 a.m.

The Mummers are only a few blocks away on Broad and Washington, so this is a great spot to come in and warm up in front of the fireplace and grab a quick bite or drink to refuel.

What: Beer, Brunch & Mummers! When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m. Where: Devil’s Den, 1148 S. 11th St. How much: Free. More: facebook.com.

