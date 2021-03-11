The Rundown | March 11-18

Music, beer, bugs and more

As more people get the COVID vaccine and restrictions loosen a bit, here are a few events you’ll want to see for yourself – some in-person and some still online.

Food fair pop-ups

The Sisterly Love Food Fair celebrates Women’s History Month with special food fair pop-ups heading to all corners of the region. On Saturday, March 13, Sisterly Love heads to Northern Liberties for the first time, popping up at and around Hudson Table at the Piazza from noon to 2pm. On Saturday, March 20, Sisterly Love will present a special brunch pop-up event in and around Bridget Foy’s on South Street 11am to 2pm. For the grand finale, on March 27, look for Sisterly Love to present a larger and extended event with its first visit to Cherry Street Pier. This special event will run from noon to 4pm. For a full list of dates, locations and vendors, visit Sisterly Love on Instagram at @sisterlylovefoodfair or on Facebook at Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair.

Double_Space

Local artist Terri Fridkin will be exhibiting Double_Space at MUSE Gallery, 52 N. 2nd Street in Old City, April 2 – May 2. The gallery will be open noon – 5pm, Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment. Fridkin’s bold palette, balanced structure and uncluttered compositions are core values in her abstract work. | Musegalleryphiladelphia.com

Society XI Online

This spring, 11th Hour Theatre Company will continue adapting its exciting musical programming to the virtual screen in “Society XI Online.” Starting March 20th, 11th Hour is offering a spring extension of its virtual membership consisting of three Quarantine Cabarets featuring extraordinary singing duos. All events begin at 7:30pm and will be available to stream at your leisure for up to two weeks after the original air date. Saturday, March 20 – Rob Tucker & Billy Bustamante. Saturday, April 24 – Elena Camp & Rajeer Alford. Saturday, May 22 – Ruth & Estelle. Purchase online at 11thhourtheatrecompany.org or by phone at 267-987-9865.

Brotherly Love IPA

Victory Brewing Company is celebrating its 25thanniversary with a newly established “Brotherly Love Community Fund” and with the launch of a new, year-round hazy IPA, “Brotherly Love.” Intended to promote and inspire the purposeful change the world is craving after a year of uncertainty, The Brotherly Love Community Fund creates opportunities to support and uplift those in-need through partnerships with national nonprofit organizations focused on helping individuals reach their full potential. | victorybeer.com

Kensington Quarters

Kensington Quarters has reopened. The menu will continue to focus on coastal cuisine with special attention to sustainable seafood. Diners will see noticeable differences in the restaurant’s design throughout the indoor dining space, specifically with a new, stunning raw bar at the front of the restaurant showcasing daily raw bar offerings. Outdoor dining will also be available. | kensingtonquarters.com

Image: Umesh Soni

Six Legs to Rule Them All

With over 1 million species found so far and millions more still to be discovered, insects are unbelievably diverse in form and function. Join entomologist Isa Betancourt for a deep dive into the wonderful world of insects. She’ll share stunning examples of insect diversity here in Philadelphia, from the fastest color-changing arthropod known to the cicadas that emerge once every 17 years, then jump into why insect biodiversity is so precious – and what we can do to support it in this ever-changing world. March 18 at 7pm. Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. | schuylkillcenter.org

Heritage: Courtesy of Heritage

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is launching its first-ever Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 18. Timed perfectly for the start of nice weather and expanded outdoor dining options, over 20 of the neighborhood’s biggest names will offer two-course (plus non-alcoholic beverage) lunches for $10 or $15, and three course dinners for $15, $20 and $25. The growing list of restaurants is now updated and live at northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com. Here are only a few of the places we’ll be checking out.

Courtesy of Añejo Philly

Añejo Philly

Opened in July 2020; Executive Chef Ricardo fires up innovative Mexican cuisine, paired with top quality service and expertise in cocktails and agave spirits. Look for outdoor seating in the sidewalk cafe, streetery on N. 2nd Street, and in tented seating in the Piazza Courtyard. 1001 N 2nd St. | anejophilly.com

Heritage

Heritage reopens in time for Northern Liberties Restaurant Week with dining in their high ceiling open dining room and in their lush garden and patio, as well as in their streetery on N. 2nd Street. This cool, hip and homey hot spot features American fare, draft beer and live music. 914 N 2nd St. | heritage.life

Love and Honey Fried Chicken

Todd and Laura Lyons, two professional chefs and residents of Northern Liberties, met in 2007 at The Culinary Institute of America. They fell in love over a shared passion for Philadelphia and food. In 2016, they opened Love and Honey Fried Chicken, which serves fried chicken, comfort food sides and their delicious pies. Right now, they are currently open for take-out and delivery during the pandemic. 1100 N. Front Street. | loveandhoneyfriedchicken.com

Jerry’s Bar

This neighborhood grand corner bar and restaurant is back open just in time for Northern Liberties Restaurant Week with refined bistro fare and full bar with a whiskey focus in a tavern filled with salvaged artifacts. Enjoy their outdoor garden and patio, innovative socially distanced seating with partitioned glass, and an expansive and highly ornate streetery and sidewalk seating. 129 W Laurel St. | jerrysbarphilly.com

Image: K. Kennedy

Standard Tap

Philadelphia’s original gastro-pub sets the gold standard for American cuisine and always has a selection of the finest fresh oysters. The multi-level bar and restaurant has ample seating inside up and down for socially distanced dining, plus enjoy outdoor dining in their upstairs patio and their street-level streetery. 901 N. 2nd St. | standardtap.com

The 700 Club

Hip dance hot spot that has evolved into a favorite place for locals and die-hard soccer fans. Locals and visitors can gather for a drink and a snack at their elaborate, covered and heated streetery, or order cocktails to go! 700 N. 2nd St. | philly700.com

Image: Courtesy of Art in the Age

Area restaurants gear up for spring with outdoor dining

The weather is heating up, which means it’s the perfect time to support your local restaurant with some outdoor dining. Here’s a quick roundup of places that are open, or will be opening soon, to keep Philly well fed.

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop offers a socially-distanced happy hour featuring a bevy of hot and cold libations available at special rates. Cozy Hour taking place in the heated seating area outside the Art in the Age shop in Old City every day from 3-5 pm. Additionally, guests are encouraged to stop by the spacious outdoor seating area for sipping on small batch cocktails, local craft beer, and enjoy delicious small bites during opening hours of Tuesday through Sunday from noon – 6pm. 116 N. 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

Image: Courtesy of Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art is open for service with a sweeping space fit for folks to enjoy the warmer weather as well as an ample supply of fire pits and heat lamps to keep guest’s toasty during those chilly spring nights. Happy hour is available from 4 – 6 featuring a full menu of small bites, craft beer, cocktails, and wine. Opening hours: Thursday through Saturday 4 – 9pm. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

The Bourse

Old City’s modern artisanal food hall is welcoming guests into the building for to-go ordering as well as expanded outdoor dining. Six vendors are currently open, including Menagerie Coffee, Freebyrd Chicken, Scoop DeVille Ice Cream Parlour, Prescription Chicken, Marino Brother’s Cheesesteak and Grubhouse. The Bourse Food Hall’s updated hours are Monday through Saturday from 7am – 10pm and Sunday from 9am – 6pm. 111 S. Independence Mall E | 215.625.0300 | theboursephilly.com

Image: Courtesy of Milkboy

MilkBoy South Street

Part of the iconic, Philadelphia-born MilkBoy brand known for booze, bites, and great music, MilkBoy South Street has taken streetery to a whole new level with Rock Salt – their expanded and covered outdoor seating area. Diners can look forward to dining outdoors amongst a stellar menu featuring tasty bites, cocktails, canned beers, and a unique selection of house-made seltzers. Opening hours: Monday through Thursday from 4 –11pm, and Friday through Sunday from 11am – 11pm. 4 th and South streets. | 215.925.6455 | milkboysouthstreet.com

East Passyunk Avenue

Home to over 150 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, East Passyunk Avenue is no stranger to expansive outdoor dining and streetery areas. Acclaimed Avenue restaurants such as Barcelona Wine Bar, Flannel, Cantina Los Caballitos, River Twice, and Bing Bing Dim Sum offer spacious venues for outdoor dining in addition to takeaway, sit-down, and delivery. Check out the respective businesses’ websites for online ordering. 1904 E. Passyunk Avenue | visiteastpassyunk.com

Forsythia

Old City’s French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse provides a safe and intimate dining experience at their outdoor set-up with an ever-evolving menu of French cuisine, craft cocktails, bold wines, and more. Limited indoor dining, takeaway, and delivery within one mile of the restaurant are available. Reservations via the website or Resy are highly recommended. Opening hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 4 – 10pm. 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Jet Wine Garden

Jet Wine Bar’s adjacent outdoor oasis will be operating table service as opposed to ordering at the bar. In addition to outdoor table service at Jet Wine Garden, Jet Wine Bar will continue to operate as a bottle shop, with wine, beer, sangria, and cocktails to-go – available for curbside pick-up or online order. Opening hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 – 9pm, Friday and Saturday from noon – 10 pm, and Sunday from 2 – 8pm. 1525 South St. | 215.735.1116 | jetwinebar.com

Image: Courtesy of Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Philadelphia Brewing Company

The city’s largest and oldest brewery located in Kensington holds an expansive, heated beer garden open for service year-round with bench-style, covered seating available for guests to purchase beer to-go, enjoy the warm weather, bring-their-own-food, and is even dog friendly. Opening hours: Monday through Saturday from 11am – midnight, and Sunday from 11am – 11pm. 2440 Frankford Ave | 215.427.2739 | philadelphiabrewing.com

Devil’s Den

The South Philly spot for pub fare and an extensive beer selection is re-opening for service on Thursday, March 18 for limited indoor dining and a sweeping streetery area for outdoor seating. Temporary hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from 4 – 9pm, Saturday from 11am – 9pm, and Sunday from 11am – 5pm. 1148 South 11th St. | 215.339.0855 | devilsdenphilly.com

The Dutch

The popular breakfast and lunch eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics is re-opening its doors on Wednesday, March 17 for outdoor seating, limited indoor dining and takeaway. The popular South Philadelphia restaurant will offer a socially distanced outdoor set-up featuring stellar breakfast and lunch offerings, and optional BYOB for imbibers to enjoy. Opening hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 8am – 2pm. 1527 S. 4th St. | 215.755.5600 | thedutchphilly.com

Fond

The acclaimed French-focused restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue will re-open for very limited indoor dining, outdoor seating, and takeaway on Wednesday, March 17 boasting a version of their pre-pandemic Fond menu. Folks can enjoy classic and reinvented food offerings as well as craft cocktails, wine, and beer at the expanded seating area on 11th and Tasker. Opening hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 3pm – 9pm. 1537 S 11th St. | 215.551.5000 | fondphilly.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s American brasserie specializing in French-style cuisine is reopening with expanded new streetery in addition to their rooftop garden and limited indoor seating on Thursday, April 1. 52 S. 2nd St. | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

