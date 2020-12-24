As the year winds to an end, here are a few more events to check out

From dance parties to new beer spots, we’ve rounded up a few things you’ll want to check out as 2020 finally comes to an end.

Dance party

Cap off this ridiculous year with an online, team-taught afternoon dance party featuring a playlist “countdown” of the hottest songs of 2020. Instructors Timaree, Michelle, Marianna and Jody will start with a few new releases that haven’t made the charts yet, then work backward through some of their favorite singles from the Billboard Year End Hot 100. Deb will emcee with a few music-related trivia questions (prizes for the correct answers). Absolutely no prior dance experience required; singing along is highly encouraged! Dec. 31, 3:30 pm. Phillydancefitness.com

Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company has announced the grand opening of two new beer pop-up shops in Northern Liberties and Rittenhouse neighborhoods. Serious beers with seriously funny names are coming to new Evil Genius Kwik-E Beer Pop-up Shops at 702 N. 2nd Street and 1602 Spruce Street. The Fishtown-based brewery will pivot and expand with their first-ever brick-and-mortar locations beyond The Lab at 1727 Front Street with these first new beer shop concepts. Evilgeniusbeer.com

The Clay Studio

Join Jennifer Zwilling, curator of artistic programs at The Clay Studio, and the former Resident Artists participating in The Clay Studio’s newest exhibition, “Future Memories.” The artists have created works that explore the transformative nature of their Residency experience and are inspired by their visions of the future during that time in their lives. Don’t miss your opportunity to ask the artists about their inspirations and thought processes, and how they look back on their past goals and aspirations. Join the Zoom call to listen to the discussion Jan. 7, noon. Theclaystudio.org

Window display

There’s a holiday tradition in South Philly that isn’t stopping in 2020! East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District locals are hosting their annual window display, this year honoring non-medical essential workers who have kept the neighborhood and community going during the pandemic, lit daily through New Year’s weekend. Dave Christopher and Kate Mellina of Unexpected Philadelphia have installed lighted photos of local neighbors and merchants to their 27 windows for the past several years during the holiday season. The window display is located across from The Singing Fountain at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street and is filled with photos and bios of sanitation and utility workers, grocery and pharmacy staff, mail carriers and firefighters, SEPTA drivers and more.

Barbacoa

Barbacoa has pivoted to take-only (1134 S. 9th St.). It has a newly constructed outdoor dining street enclosure with heat lamps, and is also offering everything to go and on UberEats. Menu changes daily; call 267-470-1464 for details.

