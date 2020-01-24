10 under $10 | Jan. 23-30

Amateur Drag Attack

Claws may come out at this competition of amateur drag talent. You know queens thrive when they’re grabbing attention on stage, so you better come and show your support. Get spicy with DJ Hot Sauce controlling the tunes and guest judge Maria TopCatt who will help pick the fiercest queens of the bunch. | Friday, Jan. 24, 9 pm. $5. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Good ‘n Country Saturday Night

Chill out to some covers of country and bluegrass songs. You’ll feel like you’re spending a relaxing night under the stars, even though you’ll really be inside a bar. | Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 pm. $5. The El Bar, 1356 N. Front St. facebook.com

Night Drive

Music up, reality off. Drive into the darkness to these synthwave and nudisco songs designed to help you disassociate from reality in a fast car. We just can’t guarantee that you’ll look like Ryan Gosling in the process. | Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 pm. $5-$7. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

Civics on Tap: Philthadelphia

If you’re just hanging out in Center City all day, you probably don’t have a sense of how dirty this city can get. We fucking love it here, but go to any El stop past 2nd St. and you’ll see what we’re talking about. Join tour guide Michael Idriss as he highlights all of the worst qualities of our filthy little city. | Sunday, Jan. 26, 4 pm. Free. Triple Bottom Brewing Co., 915 Spring Garden St. facebook.com

2020 Rocky Awards

It’s been a long three years without this light in our lives. This dance award show allows people of all styles to move in all ways possible with each other. It’s all about encouraging all types of movement, while awarding those who can really tear it up. | Monday, Jan. 27, 5 pm. Free. FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd. fringearts.com

Super Secret Comedy Show

Are you into surprises? Invest your few dollars well into some random local talent. You won’t know who hits the stage at this show until the lights go down. We don’t really think anything bad will come of this, so we say take the chance. | Monday, Jan. 27, 8 pm. $5. Win Win Coffee Bar, 931 Spring Garden St. eventbrite.com

Tattooed Momedy

A monthly comedy showcase of some funny ass people from Philly and beyond. This month’s headliner is Molly Hanulec, a local comedian who’s always busy cracking us up with her shows at Good Good Comedy Theatre. Plus, there’s $1 tacos here, so how could you even dare to think about passing this up? | Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. facebook.com

The Wire Quizzo

This TV show has long been considered one of the best of all time. Do some detective work in unearthing all the little bits of information you need to know for this trivia. In between rounds while you’re not being interrogated, sing karaoke to songs straight from the show. | Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 pm. $7. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

Psychedelic Comedy Show

We’re feeling a little funny. You’ll feel it all kick in once comedians China Cat Jubilee and Damon Dietz take the stage with Thomas Davis and Friends, who will lead us on a vivid musical journey. | Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 pm. $8. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com

Heavy Metal Karaoke

Your parents always said this kind of music had no lyrics – just jumbled sound. Prove them wrong by showing you know every word to every damn Slayer song. All those hours spent in your room alone blasting these tunes have finally paid off. | Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 pm. Free. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com



