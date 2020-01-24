Search for:

    • 10 under $10 | Jan. 23-30

    Low on dough? All good, here's how to still make the most of it

    Comedian performing
    Thanks to Tattooed Moms and Connie’s Ric Rac there are not one, but two comedy shows you could check out this week that won’t break your budget. | Image: Jordon Conner

    Amateur Drag Attack

    Claws may come out at this competition of amateur drag talent. You know queens thrive when they’re grabbing attention on stage, so you better come and show your support. Get spicy with DJ Hot Sauce controlling the tunes and guest judge Maria TopCatt who will help pick the fiercest queens of the bunch. | Friday, Jan. 24, 9 pm. $5. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

    Good ‘n Country Saturday Night

    Chill out to some covers of country and bluegrass songs. You’ll feel like you’re spending a relaxing night under the stars, even though you’ll really be inside a bar. | Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 pm. $5. The El Bar, 1356 N. Front St. facebook.com

    Night Drive

    Music up, reality off. Drive into the darkness to these synthwave and nudisco songs designed to help you disassociate from reality in a fast car. We just can’t guarantee that you’ll look like Ryan Gosling in the process. | Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 pm. $5-$7. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

    Civics on Tap: Philthadelphia

    If you’re just hanging out in Center City all day, you probably don’t have a sense of how dirty this city can get. We fucking love it here, but go to any El stop past 2nd St. and you’ll see what we’re talking about. Join tour guide Michael Idriss as he highlights all of the worst qualities of our filthy little city. | Sunday, Jan. 26, 4 pm. Free. Triple Bottom Brewing Co., 915 Spring Garden St. facebook.com

    2020 Rocky Awards

    It’s been a long three years without this light in our lives. This dance award show allows people of all styles to move in all ways possible with each other. It’s all about encouraging all types of movement, while awarding those who can really tear it up. | Monday, Jan. 27, 5 pm. Free. FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd. fringearts.com

    Super Secret Comedy Show

    Are you into surprises? Invest your few dollars well into some random local talent. You won’t know who hits the stage at this show until the lights go down. We don’t really think anything bad will come of this, so we say take the chance. | Monday, Jan. 27, 8 pm. $5. Win Win Coffee Bar, 931 Spring Garden St. eventbrite.com

    Tattooed Momedy

    A monthly comedy showcase of some funny ass people from Philly and beyond. This month’s headliner is Molly Hanulec, a local comedian who’s always busy cracking us up with her shows at Good Good Comedy Theatre. Plus, there’s $1 tacos here, so how could you even dare to think about passing this up? | Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. facebook.com

    The Wire Quizzo

    This TV show has long been considered one of the best of all time. Do some detective work in unearthing all the little bits of information you need to know for this trivia. In between rounds while you’re not being interrogated, sing karaoke to songs straight from the show. | Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 pm. $7. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

    Psychedelic Comedy Show

    We’re feeling a little funny. You’ll feel it all kick in once comedians China Cat Jubilee and Damon Dietz take the stage with Thomas Davis and Friends, who will lead us on a vivid musical journey. | Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 pm. $8. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com

    Heavy Metal Karaoke

    Your parents always said this kind of music had no lyrics – just jumbled sound. Prove them wrong by showing you know every word to every damn Slayer song. All those hours spent in your room alone blasting these tunes have finally paid off. | Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 pm. Free. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

    Related

    Up Next in Interests

    • Guy with tattoos
      Calendar: Jan. 2-9

      There's a ton to get into in the city all this week. You just need to get out and explore

      • Jan 4, 2020
    • Pit bull
      Icepack is back!

      All the rumor, rants, innuendo, gossip and all-around babble you remember – or don't

      • Dec 20, 2019
    • Philly Cannons Akil Anderson
      The not-quite Sixers

      OK, not even close, but the Philly Cannons are a blast

      • Dec 27, 2019
    • Woman at a microphone
      10 under $10 | Jan. 2-9

      Low on dough? Doesn't matter, courtesy of these awesome (and cheap) events

      • Jan 4, 2020

    Most Popular This Week

    1. LGBTQ / Sex, NewsSEXploited!
    2. PeopleBig Daddy battles back
    3. PeopleHe is risen
    4. People, Sports & OutdoorsSmashed mouths
    5. Interests, PeopleSex shop stories
    More Popular Articles

    Upcoming Philly Events

    More Events