Your last-minute Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It’s not too late to give the perfect holiday gift! All of the small businesses in PW’s gift guide stand ready to help you with all of your holiday needs – even if it’s just a little something to reward yourself for making it through 2020.

Zigg Theartist

Zigg Theartist is a multi-talented hip-hop artist from Philadelphia. Described as a natural talent and a work horse, Zigg is very inventive and true to making music that moves his soul instead of following what other artists are doing at the moment. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer and has written for many different artists.

And now he’s looking to help other artists.

Being an independent artist, he sees artists struggle with marketing and promotion. He’s been in their position and knows exactly what they go through on a day-to-day basis. In the music industry, promotion and marketing are costly but vital to one’s career, so he helps artists promote as well as market their music at an affordable price. He offers things such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube promotion. This can lead to views, streams, likes, followers, etc. He also has an online radio station where they play all independent and upcoming artists’ music to shine light on those on the rise. This is all a part of the package that is offered.

The most popular service is the Radio Bundle Package: Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music promotions, along with a song placement on the Zigg Theartist radio station. And right now, he has a holiday special: The bundle package is only $25.

Zigg started the business because he felt the need to use his platform and give artists who are in the position he once was in an opportunity to get their music heard without having a major budget to do so, but he still can provide the same services for artists who have a bigger budget. All are welcome.

What sets his business apart is that the customer deals directly with Zigg. His prices for his services are unbeatable. He also gives feedback and advice for upcoming artists on whatever they need help with or have questions about.

Here’s how you can find out more about Zigg Theartist: Call 267-325-4496, check out his website, on Instagram and Twitter or Facebook. The best way to contact him for promotional services is by phone and/or Instagram.

Thrive Flower

Thrive Flower a high quality CBD company based out of Philadelphia. It works with local Pennsylvania hemp farms to craft effective CBD products and offers every application method of CBD from topical creams, edible gummy bears, sublingual CBD oil tinctures, and smokable CBD hemp flower and vape pens.

“Our most popular products are our CBD oil tinctures, vegan gummy bears, and pain relief salves,” said Thrive Flower’s Jake Wolff.

“We make sure to craft our CBD products to be potent at a fantastic price point because we want our customers to feel the amazing benefits of CBD while getting a bang for their buck.”

Even better, Thrive Flower has a holiday special going on now. You can use the code “phillyweekly20” for 20 percent off on its website.

Thrive Flower fully launched in March 2019. There are four co-founders from Philadelphia with extensive cannabis knowledge. They knew about CBD and its incredible benefits well before it became very popular in the United States, and wanted to provide quality CBD products and education to their local community.

The CBD market is definitely very saturated with tons of brands from which to choose. However, there is little regulation, so consumers don’t always get what they want.

“This problem has led many people to think that CBD does not work because a lot of customers trying out CBD could have purchased from one of the CBD companies that barely have any CBD in their products or none at all,” Jake said.

“Here at Thrive Flower, we take pride in working with local Pennsylvania hemp farms to craft potent and high quality CBD products. We get all our products third-party lab tested by the best cannabis labs the U.S. has to offer. In addition, we lab test each and every batch of CBD products we make three times to make sure our products are the highest quality. Also, our CBD products are at a very competitive and great price compared to other brands on the market.”

“We are very active on our social media accounts (facebook.com/thriveflowerllc and instagram.com/thriveflower) so please don’t hesitate to send us a message if you have any questions,” Jake added.

“You can also find us at local retailers. If you go on the homepage of

our website, scroll to the bottom and you will see a Google Map. You can enter your address and it will show you the closest retailers that carry our high quality CBD products.”

Philadelphia Candle Company

If you’re looking for a candle this holiday season – either as a gift or for yourself – you have to check out Philadelphia Candle Company.

Philadelphia Candle Company is known for its unique and luxurious candles that fill any space with amazing fragrance. Its scented candles are made from the finest ingredients to ensure a safe, clean-burning, environmentally friendly candle. They are dedicated to high quality products, fragrances and individual craftsmanship. Every candle is carefully hand poured to ensure a quality candle every time.

As Philadelphia natives, Jocelyn Johnson & Nadira Tarboro were inspired to develop a brand that embodied the bold and rich character of the city that raised them. Thus, their signature collection, highlighting various neighborhoods in Philadelphia that contribute to its unforgettable character, was created. Their signature collections are the most popular products, because people get excited when they see a neighborhood that resonates with them.

Philadelphia Candle Co. stemmed from their passion for candles and their burning desire to create something safe and healthy, but also luxurious for people to enjoy. They both loved candles, but in the past had difficulties finding candles that didn’t give them migraines. After several months of testing, their dream product was created – a non-toxic, luxurious candle reflective of our great and diverse city.

Philadelphia Candle Co. is different from other businesses because its handmade candles are vegan, all-natural, cruelty-free, and made with love. Their contemporary minimal aesthetics will glow in any room. Philadelphia Candle Co. is a Black, female-owned company, looking to represent the city of Philadelphia.

Want to learn more about Philadelphia Candle Co.? Check out its website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

The Random Tea Room

The Random Tea Room provides a diverse sensory selection that expands beyond the teapot. Most of all, it looks forward to spreading the goodwill of tea and growing with the community, cup by cup, pot by pot.

“We’re famous for our Chai Masala, a spicy, milky, sweet Indian black tea,” said owner Rebecca Goldschmidt.

“We grind the spices fresh before brewing, the main spice being Cardamom, which has uplifting and energizing properties. I’ve started bottling 16-ounce jars to sell at pop ups, and a vegan chai concentrate is available as well. We also have a bottle return discount, if you bring back the jar, we give you $1 off the next purchase.”

Rebecca started the business as she needed an alternative to coffee and the coffee shop atmosphere.

“I figured tea and herbs was the solution, so I dived in without knowing anything about it. Luckily, my chosen path was destined to be. Shortly after starting renovations on the building, I met my tea sensei at an art fair, and he showed me the way of tea and helped me to refine my life in the process. The tea room turned into a community space hosting art shows, alternative music experiences and poetry readings. Now, we’re focusing on staying safe and sending tea out to our audience via our monthly subscription program and refillable tea station. We also have wholesale options for cafes and markets.”

The Random Tea Room designs and prepares all of the tea and herbal blends it carries, and strives to use organic, wildcrafted and fair trade ingredients. Rebecca also creates seasonal specials featuring ingredients that she’s foraged and designs blends based around them. She has made blends for Bartram’s garden featuring Franklinia, a blend from the Wyck rose garden featuring their rose hips, an “Herbal Hug” featuring Germantown Magnolia petals, and is in the process of designing a blend for Greensgrow using the herbs they grow.

Currently, The Random Tea Room is offering $5 RTR credit for every $25 gift certificate purchased with no limit. The credit is for in-person purchases only (can be used in the retail space or during a pop-up event).

Want to learn more about The Random Tea Room? Call them at 267-639-2442, visit them at

713 N. 4th St., check out their website or follow them on Instagram.

DVINITI Skin Care

DVINITI Skin Care is an all-natural skin care company that specializes in plant-based care and personalization. It can get you started with your skin care routine, and you can begin your self-care journey with them. The company’s mission is to provide plant-based, naturally derived skin care that nourishes your skin for daily maintenance to improve skin health and appearance.

At DVINITI Skin Care, you’ll find a wide range of products at affordable prices. From women’s face and body care products, to men’s items and solutions for dry or oily skin and more, DVINITI has you covered.

But what if you are having difficulty finding the best skin care, hair care and beauty solutions for you, or if you face challenges trying to interpret labels and identify the ingredients of personal care products? Have you ever tried multiple products over a short period of time only to find nothing works and you never seem to experience all the benefits the products claim to have on the label? If any of the above scenarios apply to you, it is time to partner with your DVINITI formulation expert to discover and create products specially designed for you.

“I truly love when I have the chance to meet my clients and community members in person,” said Marquita Robinson Garcia, founder.

“It brings joy to my heart to see so many believing in the power of plants to help them feel and look beautiful. Self-care is more important now than ever! Self-care isn’t just some trendy hashtag thrown around by beauty influencers after every post. It’s the actual practice of taking the time to pay attention to yourself long enough to sense when you need to recharge, refresh or recalibrate your batteries. It’s the one thing we all talk about and remind each other to do, but we don’t make the time to actually do it and make it a priority. The reality, unless we can learn to make time to care for ourselves, [is that] it isn’t possible to care for others. You can only give that which you have to offer.”

Learn more about DVINITI Skin Care at 1500 Locust Street Suite #3801, or by calling 215-845-5229, or visiting dviniti.com.

Beadworks

How are you all doing? No, really how are you actually doing? It has been an unreal year. Want to know what we’ve been doing to keep busy and calm our minds? We’ve been creating one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry for ourselves and for friends & family. Whether you’re into luxury jewelry designs from big names or prefer to create gemstone jewelry packed with metaphysical healing properties and aromatherapy beads, jewelry making is versatile enough to fit all of your specific needs and fashion sense. Not only is it meditative and therapeutic, but you also get instant satisfaction by creating a gorgeous piece that you can wear or gift to a friend. Laying out all of your colorful strands of beads is really relaxing, all while supporting a local small business!

We have a gorgeous collection of colorful gemstones and an assortment of precious and plated jewelry chains and findings. Just stepping in the store will instantly spark your creativity. Everyone needs to recharge right now – making jewelry is the perfect way to do it. Our shop is open 7 days a week so pop in for a dose of color therapy whenever you are ready! We are here to answer all your questions and teach you any jewelry-making technique you want to learn! Why not utilize our knowledgeable staff members? We love to give advice and make you feel excited and comfortable when you get home and start your creation. If you are not comfortable going into the shop, just video chat us and we will either do curbside pick up or mail directly to you.

Here’s how you can keep up with Beadworks online, on Instagram and on Facebook. Their address is 619 E. Passyunk Ave. Call them at 215-413-2323.

Monster Pets

If you’re looking for a pet store that treats you like family, you have to check out Monster Pets. The family owned store has served the community for 20 years, and employees know their customers – and their customers’ pets – by name.

When you step inside Monster Pets, you’ll find an array of pet food and supplies, as well as small animals, birds, reptiles and tropical fish. They have something for everyone, all at low prices. And, unlike the big box stores, Monster Pets caters to each customer individually and its staff is genuine. They don’t have an exact script to read from and are big enough to serve the community, but with a friendlier, more inviting atmosphere.

Recently, Monster Pets has undergone a number of improvements and additions. New management and its team of amazing people are here for the love of the store and its customers. The tropical fish department has been completely remodeled into a truly amazing aquatics experience. Step into 1,200 square-feet of every tropical fish you could imagine, from African Cichlids to Fancy Goldfish. The store also has brand new, state-of-the-art self dog washes.

Even better, regular customers can easily gain rewards just for shopping. The Monster Pets Club Card offers rewards such as free bags of dog or cat food, $25 coupons and more. It’s a simple points system and not hard to attain, like some other stores.

If you’re looking for holiday savings and sales, Monster Pets has you covered. In addition to its Black Friday Sale, there will be ongoing holiday sales throughout the season that will offer fantastic discounts off of already low-priced items.

Stop by to check out Monster Pets today. You can find them at 1946 S. Columbus Blvd., or call them at 215-336-9000. Want to keep up with what they’ve got going on daily? Follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Omorose Natural Products

Omorose in Egyptian means “beautiful.” And you will look and feel your best when you use hair care products from Omorose Natural Products.

Omorose Natural Products started when founder and CEO Katrisha Tinsley noticed just how badly she had damaged her hair. Katrisha searched for high quality natural hair products that would help restore the much-needed moisture, strength and shine to her hair but found no such products. She began to research and experiment with various natural ingredients to make her own hair products until she created a combination that worked wonders. That’s when she began to see an immediate difference in the overall health of her hair. Wanting other women to share in this new-found joy and reap the benefits of using her products, Katrisha became inspired and thus the Omorose Natural Products Hair Care line was born.

Omorose now carries a wide variety of products for both men and women, including a number of kits for hair growth and retention, beard grooming and more. All of the products are 100 percent natural, work well on all types and textures of hair, and even are safe for children. Top-selling products include the Hair Growth Serum, Hair Growth Starter Kit and Hair Growth and Retention Bundle.

Want special deals and offers? Subscribe to Omorose’s mailing list and Text VIP Club.

Also check out Omorose’s holiday day sale, which started on Black Friday for 40 percent off using discount code HOLIDAY40, plus a free gift, while supplies last.

If you want to improve the health of your hair, contact Omorose Natural Products at their website or call 800-592-6291. Omorose is open Monday to Friday, 11am-5pm. To stay up-to-date with them, follow Omorose on Instagram or Facebook.

Chestnut Hill Cleaning

The holidays can get messy. Fortunately, there’s one company in Philadelphia who can help you clean up.

Chestnut Hill Cleaning offers mainly commercial cleaning, as well as residential service, window and carpet cleaning, and even snow removal throughout Philadelphia.

As a bonus, Chestnut Hill is offering 15 percent off its services throughout the holiday season. Just mention you saw its ad in Philadelphia Weekly to claim the discount.

The company is Black-owned by a young entrepreneur who mainly hires other people who are young.

Giving back to the community is very important to Chestnut Hill Cleaning, and one way is through its Sky Is The Limit Program. The program instills the ideas of entrepreneurship to school-age children. Chestnut Hill teaches them the basics of being an entrepreneur through the use of various sporting activities and classroom instruction.

“It’s important to me, because I remember my path to entrepreneurship was always kind of trying things out and hoping they work without too much real guidance,” said Jonathan Williams, who founded the company when he was just 16 years old.

“I want the future generation of entrepreneurs who may not see a line of work that’s usually pushed to them know that it’s possible to start their own business, as well as how to maintain it.”

Reach out to Chestnut Hill Cleaning today for more information or to get a free quote. You can find them here or call them at 215-919-9328.

Safaridesignss

Looking for a gift of custom made jewelry this holiday season? Or maybe you want to reward yourself with not only some jewelry, but lip gloss or press-on nails.

Safaridesignss has you covered. Nina Anderson started her business in 2016.

“I always wanted to be a fashion designer,” she said.

“I love being the only person with something, so that made me want to start my own line of fashionable items. I started out making choker necklaces and gradually went onto making lip gloss, jewelry, and press-on nails. I taught myself how to do each task by watching YouTube videos and doing research on the materials I’d need.”

Safaridesignss is different from others in that you can really get what you want, not what someone else has designed.

“I provide a service where you can come to me with an idea or a design, and I make it come to life,” Anderson said.

“People should shop with me because it will give them a lot of room for creativity. Most businesses similar to mine only offer a certain range of designs that are pre-set. On the other hand, with Safaridesignss, I offer many options and ways to express yourself through fashion.”

So what is the most popular item at Safaridesignss?

“My most popular product is my press-on nails,” Anderson said.

“Press-on nails are a quick alternative to getting your nails done at a shop that can be glued on or held down with adhesive tabs.”

Ready to check out Safaridesignss? You’ll see all it has to offer and can make purchases on Instagram: @Safaridesignss.

Scented Shadows

Don’t give a boring gift this holiday season. Instead, check out Scented Shadows and make someone really happy.

Scented Shadows is the place to find the perfect scented candles and wax melts and logo lighters. When you go to its website – scentedshadows.shop – you will find a wide selection from which to choose. If you’re not sure, check out the shop’s best sellers: After 9:30, a blend of strawberry guava and passionfruit for the perfect sweet combination, and Mango Madness. Both scents are sweet and fruity.

Even better, you’re going to find fantastic prices. Scented Shadows has items to fit any budget.

Scented Shadows was founded in 2019, and since its first day, it’s brought the best selection of products and merchandise to its customers. The name has become synonymous with quality throughout the entire Philadelphia area. They do their best to ensure a permanent variety of fantastic items, along with unique limited edition and seasonal items to fit any budget.

“Three years ago, I had the thought to create my own candles, but was not sure to start,” said Teauntay Dukes.

“One day, I searched the basics to create a candle, took my finished product to work, and days later a coworker gave me courage to make a business. I trusted in myself to perfect my craft.”

In the future, Scented Shadows wants to open a storefront in the inner city to build relationships with its customers and welcome them to be accessible to its products and offers.

So make the right choice this holiday season and buy a great gift for friends and family – or maybe just treat yourself.

Check out Scented Shadows online, or follow them on Instagram. They also can be reached at (267) 388-1298.

Deame’s Bettah Buttahs

Deame’s Bettah Buttahs is a Philadelphia homegrown company that creates and handcrafts beauty products for the skin and hair with aromatics for the home. Our idea was to create products designed to hydrate your skin and hair without harmful and unnecessary preservatives.

My little sister was diagnosed with eczema of the scalp at the age of two and the products in the beauty store weren’t working. Her hair was actually falling out. I then decided to research and create products that would heal ailments that we had no control over having.

The decision was simple; creating natural products would keep the skin and scalp regulated. We have designed all of these products from the raw oils and butters, fragrances from the leaves and petals of flowers and plants, the barks of trees, and the peels of fruit.

Our top selling products are our blended butters that are creamy and absorb moderately into the skin creating a moisture barrier to keep the skin hydrated all day. We recommend pairing our soaps for proper hydration, balance, smoothness and layering of scents. While everyone has their own personal favorite options, Tangerine Grape is one of many of our top selling products.

Along with our soy based candles that we now have over 50 scents available, our shampoo trios offer a hydrating deep cleanse and simple detangle. The credo we stand by is to deliver top quality luxury products at affordable prices for everyone. The options we have available are optimal for everyone and we have created a one stop shop for the skin and hair while adding home options as well. We believe that we deserve natural products without fillers or harsh preservatives. Take the time to view the site for our holiday sets and combos. May nature be around everywhere you go.

Peace and Blessings.

Here’s how to stay up-to-date with Deame’s. And on FB: Deames Bettah Buttahs

IG: @Deame’s Bettah Buttahs

T: 215-834-9648

Related