The Rundown | Dec. 24-31

It’s time to kick 2020 out the door and welcome 2021, which just has to be better. We’ve rounded up some dining and party options to help you do that in style – along with a few new holiday offerings. Be sure to contact the venue in advance to check on reservations, COVID restrictions and more.

Garces Favorites NYE Cocktail Party

Cheers to the season with a selection of our favorite small plates from Garces restaurants for the perfect cocktail hour! Includes: Family-style portions of Whipped Feta & Garden Vegetables (JG Domestic), Bacon-Wrapped Dates (Amada), Crab Fingers (The Olde Bar), Shrimp Cocktail (The Olde Bar), Deviled Eggs (Village Whiskey), and Spanish Meatballs & Manchego-Stuffed Cherry Pepper (Amada). This meal requires two days notice. $65 per person, minimum of two people. Ready-to-Heat with instructions. Order at garcestradingcompany.com

Cinderella at the Igloos at Germantown Garden Grill | Image: Courtesy of Aversa PR

Kids Countdown to New Year’s

Glu Hospitality and A Dash of Magic Events presents the Kids’ Countdown to New Year’s Eve with Cinderella at the Igloos at Germantown Garden Grill. Head to Northern Liberties and say goodbye to 2020 with one of the most famous and timeless princesses of them all. This magical and socially-distanced dining experience will be an unforgettable way to say goodbye to 2020. The royal date is set for Dec. 31, with three seatings at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Tickets $10 for outdoor seating, $15 for Igloo seating. Food and drink separate. 1029 Germantown Avenue. germantowngarden.com/#sectionEvents

Germantown Garden Grill

Three seatings: 5pm, 7pm, 9pm. $75 per person includes app, entree, dessert and endless champagne. Each table will also receive a champagne bottle to go for a champagne toast at midnight to enjoy at home! Includes option for heated private igloo dining! In-person event with socially distanced heated covered seating. 1029 Germantown Avenue. germantowngarden.com/#sectionEvents

Image: Courtesy of Aversa PR

Amada’s New Year’s Eve Feast

Ring in the New Year’s with a seven-course taste of Garces. Includes: Family-style portions of Strip Steak with Veal Short Rib, Scallop Pappardelle, Crab-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers, Garlic Shrimp, Fennel & Chicory Salad, and Brussels Sprouts. Finished with Spanish-Style Cheesecake. Take-home for at-home celebration! $80 per person, minimum of two people, Ready-to-Heat with instructions. Order at garcestradingcompany.com. Pick up at The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street.

Lacroix

Celebrate the holidays at home this year with a decadent feast from Lacroix at The Rittenhouse. While Christmas and New Year’s may look a bit different this year, families and loved ones can still create special memories safely at home with these over-the-top to-go offerings. Start off with delectable appetizers and sides like Osetra Caviar and Foie Gras Torchon, followed by main dishes like Prime Rib, Black Truffle Mac & Cheese and Rack of Lamb. For dessert, enjoy a festive Rittenhouse Hot Chocolate kit with Valrhona Manjari Chocolate, cocoa powder, organic milk, vanilla marshmallows and whipped cream. Rittenhousehotel.com

Positano Coast

$120 for two. Crab Tacos, Seafood Basket and much more. Check out the website for more details. Plus tax, alcohol and gratuity. No substitutions. For take-out only. Not available for third-party delivery. Menu available Thursday, Dec. 31. Take-out orders must be placed by Dec. 29. 212 Walnut St. | 215.238.0499 | positanocoast.net

Private, heated greenhouses at Harper’s Garden | Image: Courtesy of Aversa PR

Harper’s Garden

Three seatings: 5, 7, 9pm. $80 for five courses. Private heated greenhouse and garden patio dining available. Menu includes Kuri Squash Veloute, Green Curry Spoonbread, House Made Yogurt, Seared Diver Scallop, Parsnip, Burgundy Black Truffle and more. In-person event with socially distanced heated covered seating. harpersgardenphilly.com | 31 S. 18th St. | (267) 886-8552.

Crown Catering

New Year’s Brunch 2021. Breads, pasta, rolls, cinnamon buns and much more. See the website for all of the details. The Victoria Freehouse, Crown Catering | 10 S. Front Street |

(215) 543-6089 | www.crowndining.com/

Pivot Coffee and Soupery

Restaurateurs Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico just opened Pivot Coffee and Soupery at 738 S. 11th Street. The husband-wife duo behind popular concepts Hawthornes, Wine Dive, Tio Flores, Quick Sip, The Cambridge and soon-to-open Grace and Proper, present their first-ever full service coffee and espresso shop, soupery, bake shop and wine shop – all rolled into one. Pivotcoffeephilly.com

Rock Salt

MilkBoy, the iconic Philadelphia-born brand consisting of a legendary recording studio in Northern Liberties and consumer-facing bar/restaurant/music venue concepts, has recently pivoted MilkBoy South Street into a festive and winter-perfect music-infused streetery, aptly dubbed Rock Salt. The effervescent street scene debuted with a myriad of twinkling lights, holiday decor, gold and platinum records, hot beverages and a heat lamp for every table. The inviting outdoor tables are fully covered and will be marked by a stellar playlist prepared by MilkBoy’s own Jamie Lokoff and updated regularly in a nod to MilkBoy’s recording roots. Milkboysouthstreet.com

Fond

The acclaimed contemporary French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is saying farewell to 2020 in style with a seafood-focused takeaway feast, a bevy of wine and bubbly, and a street-side pop-up on New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year with an array of sommelier-selected wine and champagne bottle options aimed to pair with the New Year’s Eve takeaway dinner. The seafood dinner includes a variety of menu offerings. The deadline to order is Monday, Dec. 28 for pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 31. Orders can be placed by email at orders@fondphilly.com. fondphilly.com

