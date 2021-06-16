Search for:
    • XPN to celebrate Juneteenth online

    The radio station will host two online livestreams this week that are free to the public.

    Image | Jefferson Santos

    WXPN/Philadelphia will celebrate Juneteenth (Saturday, June 19), Black Music Appreciation Month, Immigrant Heritage Month and Caribbean-American Heritage Month with two special online events that are free to the public: On June 19, at 12:30pm, there’s a live stream of

    Black Music City, a project that recently awarded $48,000 in grants to 23 creatives to produce new artistic works inspired by Philadelphia’s rich Black music history. On Wednesday, June 23, 7-8pm, there’s a virtual film screening and discussion of

    “Nou La” (“We are here”), a three-part cinematic experience celebrating the vibrant legacy of Haitian Americans in the City of Brotherly Love. Visit xpn.org for details.

    Image | Courtesy of Jet Wine Bar

    Pride and wine

    Celebrate Pride Month at Jet Wine Bar with the return of the famed Pride Wine Flight, a colorful selection of exclusive wines, available at Jet Wine Garden, the wine bar’s adjacent outdoor oasis, June. An array of bright-colored, hard-to-find wines handpicked by General Manager Nick Baitzel will be featured for sipping the entirety of Pride Month in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Imbibers can expect a $30 Pride Wine Flight consisting of six 2 oz. pours. 1525 South St. For more info, visit  jetwinebar.com

    Image | Von Cabando

    Let’s be careful out there

    A recent study from QuoteWizard ranked Philly drivers as the 35th worst in the nation. After analyzing data from drivers in the top 70 cities, Philadelphia ranked second-worst for speeding and the worst of the worst for citations. However, the city received high marks when it came to accidents and DUIs. Check out the full results at quotewizard.com.

