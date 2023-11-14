Viva Payday Loans is a noteworthy service in the complex world of payday loans. You can get easy loans from $100 to $5,000 through this loan marketplace. Many verified users have praised it online.

But you might be asking: Is Viva Payday Loans legit?

Don’t worry, we have you covered. Our top experts have done the research and read dozens of Viva Payday Loans reviews from real customers. You can find our full summary and Viva Payday Loans review below.

What Is Viva Payday Loans?

Viva Payday Loans is a loan matching service that operates in the short-term loan market. This service connects potential borrowers with a network of dozens of lenders.

This lending platform typically offers short-term loans designed to tide you over until your next payday. Through Viva Payday Loans, you can apply for loans that start at $100 all the way to $5,000, depending on your financial needs.

Pros

Broad Network of Lenders : Viva Payday Loans collaborates with dozens of lenders. This broad network increases your chances of approval as multiple lenders get to see your application. It also promotes competitive interest rates, as lenders compete for your business.

: Viva Payday Loans collaborates with dozens of lenders. This broad network increases your chances of approval as multiple lenders get to see your application. It also promotes competitive interest rates, as lenders compete for your business. Quick and Easy Application Process: The service boasts a user-friendly application process that can be completed within 5-10 minutes. In many instances, you can receive almost instant approval, making it an excellent choice for urgent financial needs.

The service boasts a user-friendly application process that can be completed within 5-10 minutes. In many instances, you can receive almost instant approval, making it an excellent choice for urgent financial needs. Flexible Loan Amounts and Repayment Periods : With Viva Payday Loans, you have the flexibility to choose a loan amount and repayment schedule that fits your financial circumstances. Multiple Viva Payday Loans reviews have praised this factor.

: With Viva Payday Loans, you have the flexibility to choose a loan amount and repayment schedule that fits your financial circumstances. Multiple Viva Payday Loans reviews have praised this factor. Accessibility : The service is available online, providing easy access for individuals across various geographical locations. This means you can apply for a loan at any time and from anywhere, adding to its convenience. Similarly, it’s easy to post a Viva Loan review or check out what other users have to say.

: The service is available online, providing easy access for individuals across various geographical locations. This means you can apply for a loan at any time and from anywhere, adding to its convenience. Similarly, it’s easy to post a Viva Loan review or check out what other users have to say. Credit Score Consideration: Unlike traditional lenders who may reject applications based on poor credit scores, Viva Payday Loans’ network includes lenders who consider other factors beyond credit scores. This offers a lifeline to individuals with less-than-perfect credit records.

Cons

Potentially High Fees and Interest Rates : As with most payday loans, those facilitated by Viva Payday Loans often come with higher-than-average fees and interest rates. These high costs can lead to a cycle of debt if not properly managed.

: As with most payday loans, those facilitated by Viva Payday Loans often come with higher-than-average fees and interest rates. These high costs can lead to a cycle of debt if not properly managed. Lack of Direct Control: Since Viva Payday Loans is a loan matching service and not a direct lender, it doesn’t have control over the terms and conditions of the loans offered by the lenders in its network. Borrowers must, therefore, carefully review their loan agreement from the lender before accepting the loan.

How Viva Payday Loans Work

Viva Payday Loans reviews suggest it operates as a loan matching service, meaning it connects potential borrowers with a network of several dozen payday lenders.

When you apply for a loan through Viva, your application is reviewed by multiple lenders, increasing the likelihood of approval. The entire process is conducted online, and it’s easy to leave Viva Payday Loans review whenever you want.

After completing a brief online form detailing your loan requirements and personal information, Viva Payday Loans sends your application to its network of lenders.

If your application matches a lender’s criteria, you may receive an offer. It’s important to note that the terms and conditions of the loan are set by the lender, not Viva Payday Loans.

Rates & Fees

The rates and fees associated with loans obtained through Viva Payday Loans can vary widely as they are determined by the individual lenders in Viva’s network. These costs often reflect the high-risk nature of payday loans.

Typically, payday loans come with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) going up to 35.99%. There might be additional fees such as origination fees, late payment fees, and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees.

In certain circumstances, if you’re unable to repay your loan on time, you might also face a rollover fee to extend the loan term.

Payment Terms

The repayment terms for Viva Payday Loans are set by the individual lenders and can range from a few weeks to several months. Most payday loans are structured to be repaid by the borrower’s next payday, hence the name.

Some lenders in Viva’s network may let you repay the loan in installments over a longer period, giving you more flexibility.

It’s essential to understand the repayment terms fully and conduct an in-depth Viva Payday Loans review before accepting a loan.

Viva Payday Loan Requirements

Viva Payday Loans reviews say to increase your chances of approval when applying for a payday loan through Viva Payday Loans, it’s crucial to understand the typical requirements set by lenders in their network.

While each lender may have its specific criteria, there are some common requirements you will likely need to meet.

Age and Residency

Borrowers must be at least 18 years old, the legal age to enter into a contractual agreement in most jurisdictions.

Additionally, you must be a resident or a legal citizen of the country where the service is offered. For instance, if you’re applying through Viva Payday Loans Australia, you need to be an Australian resident.

Employment and Income

Payday lenders usually require proof of a steady income. This not only demonstrates your ability to repay the loan but also serves as a form of security for the lender. The income can come from employment or even a regular government benefit. Some lenders may specify a minimum monthly income level, which can range anywhere from $500 to $1,000.

Bank Account

You’ll need an active checking account where the loan can be deposited, and repayments can be automatically withdrawn. This is a standard requirement across most payday lenders as it allows for quick transfer of funds.

Credit Score

While traditional lenders often place a heavy emphasis on credit score, many payday lenders, including those in the Viva Payday Loans network, are more lenient. While a good credit score can enhance your chances of approval and potentially secure more favorable terms, many lenders are willing to consider applicants with lower scores, going as low as 550.

How To Apply for a Loan at Viva Payday Loans

Applying for a loan through Viva Payday Loans is a streamlined process designed with the convenience of borrowers in mind, and plenty of Viva Payday Loans reviews praise this aspect.

The application procedure involves three main steps: applying online, receiving loan offers, and loan approval. Let’s dive in!

1. Apply Online

The first step in securing a Viva Payday loan is completing an online application. This digital form requires details about your current financial situation and personal information. For instance, you’ll be asked to provide your employment status, income, expenses, and desired loan amount.

To illustrate, let’s consider ‘John’, a hypothetical applicant. John works full-time and earns $3,000 per month. He’s seeking a loan of $500 to cover unexpected car repairs. John would outline these details in his application, ensuring accuracy as this information will be used by lenders to determine his eligibility.

2. Receive Loan Offers

After submitting the online application, Viva Payday Loans uses its proprietary algorithm to match your application with potential lenders from their network. This process is swift, often taking just a few minutes.

Returning to our example, John’s application would be sent to over 20 lenders. Let’s say three lenders – Lender A, Lender B, and Lender C – find John’s profile suitable. Each of these lenders sends John a loan offer, detailing the loan amount, interest rate, fees, and repayment terms.

3. Loan Approval

Once John receives these offers, he reviews them carefully, comparing the terms and conditions.

After thorough consideration, he decides that Lender B’s offer aligns best with his financial needs and capacity to repay. John accepts this offer, following which Lender B conducts a final review.

This review could involve verifying John’s income, checking his credit report, or confirming his employment. If all checks are satisfactory, Lender B approves the loan. The approved loan amount is then transferred to John’s bank account, typically within one business day.

Viva PayDay Loans Alternatives

We know that Viva Payday is not the only lending platform out there. That’s why as part of our Viva PayDay Loans review, we will offer the top alternatives just so that you can see what else the market has to offer.

Network of 100+ diverse lenders

Rapid decision-making on loan applications

Loans from $100-$35,000

Free to use

Accessible with bad credit histories

247CreditNow hosts a network of 100+ borrowers. Applicants have plenty of options and a higher likelihood of approval, even if they’ve been declined elsewhere.

The platform’s speed in decision-making is another key advantage. Leveraging advanced algorithms and automated systems, 247CreditNow can process loan applications and deliver decisions within minutes.

This is significantly faster than traditional banking institutions, which often take days or even weeks to approve or deny a loan request.

Furthermore, 247CreditNow offers a free service for prospective borrowers seeking loans anywhere between $100 and $35,000. This wide range caters to a variety of financial needs – from small, short-term loans to help cover unexpected expenses to larger, long-term loans for significant investments like the best home equity loans or debt consolidation loans.

A standout feature of 247CreditNow is its inclusivity towards individuals with less-than-stellar credit histories.

Unlike traditional lenders who may reject applications based on poor credit scores, 247CreditNow connects such individuals with lenders who specialize in bad credit loans. This can play a crucial role in helping them rebuild their credit score over time, provided they manage their loan responsibly.

247CreditNow’s online platform is designed for efficiency and convenience. The application process is entirely digital, eliminating the need for physical paperwork and in-person meetings. Moreover, its website uses SSL encryption to ensure the safety and privacy of users’ personal and financial information.

Offers personal loans up to $10,000

Uses only soft credit checks

Loan terms extend up to 72 months

Funds are typically available by the next day

CashUSA is a reliable lending platform that provides the best personal loans reaching up to $10,000. A standout feature of this service is the exclusive use of soft credit checks during the application process, ensuring your credit history remains unaffected.

Loan Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) offered by CashUSA vary from 5.99% to 35.99%. Moreover, origination fees may differ depending on the lender you’re connected with.

The platform offers a wide range of repayment options, allowing borrowers to clear their debts in as short a period as three months to as long as six years. This level of flexibility can be particularly advantageous for those wary of prepayment penalties.

Despite a somewhat outdated website design, CashUSA ensures a user-friendly application process that takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.

Once a loan offer is accepted, borrowers can anticipate their funds to be transferred via direct deposit by the next business day following approval.

While CashUSA offers a higher loan limit compared to some of its competitors, it’s essential for borrowers to ensure that the loan amount and repayment schedule align with their individual financial circumstances.

Potential borrowers should be aware of the varying APRs and origination fees, which could influence the overall cost of the loan. Despite these considerations, CashUSA’s high loan limit and adaptable repayment plans make it a viable option for many.

Over 2 million satisfied clients

Offers personal loans up to $5,000

Almost immediate loan approval

Fast and straightforward 5-minute application process

Funds available by the next business day

MoneyMutual is a high-quality loan connection service that has effectively served over two million clients to date. It’s recognized for its fair terms, low origination fees, and fast loan processing – an excellent choice for those looking for simple, quick loans.

Even for borrowers with less than stellar credit scores, MoneyMutual offers the possibility of securing loans up to $5,000, positioning it as a versatile solution for a diverse range of borrowers.

As a member of both the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA) and the Online Lenders Alliance, MoneyMutual is dedicated to responsible lending practices.

Starting at a mere $100, loans are available with Annual Percentage Rates (APR) that vary from a competitive 5.99% to 35.99%. For those boasting good credit, they could potentially secure lower interest rates on personal loans worth more than $1,000.

The application process is known for its simplicity and speed – it only takes about five minutes to fill out the application and roughly two minutes to receive a decision on the loan approval. Plus, approved loans are typically funded by the next business day, contributing to the overall ease of use of the platform.

FAQs

We answer the internet’s most frequently asked questions about Viva Payday Loans.

Is Viva Payday Loans Real?

Absolutely. Viva Payday Loans is a bonafide online service that bridges the gap between borrowers and potential lenders.

It operates as a platform where borrowers can fill out a single application and receive loan offers from multiple lenders, significantly increasing their chances of securing a loan tailored to their needs.

Multiple Viva Payday Loans reviews point out that this service is especially beneficial for those who may not have the time or resources to apply to multiple lenders individually.

Is Viva Loan a Direct Lender?

No, Viva Payday Loans does not operate as a direct lender. Instead, it functions as a loan matching service.

In other words, Viva Payday Loans doesn’t lend money directly to individuals. Rather, it links borrowers with numerous payday lenders within its extensive network based on the information provided in the loan application.

The primary advantage of this model is that it saves borrowers the time and effort of applying to multiple lenders separately. With Viva, one application can potentially yield multiple loan offers.

Does Viva Finance Approve Bad Credit?

While Viva Payday Loans itself doesn’t approve or reject loan applications, many lenders within its network consider applicants with less-than-stellar credit.

These lenders often prioritize an applicant’s current financial standing and ability to repay the loan over their past financial missteps. For instance, some lenders offer loans to borrowers with credit scores as low as 550.

This approach has secured positive Viva Payday Loans reviews from those who struggled to secure traditional loans due to their credit history.

Where Can I Borrow $100 Instantly Online?

If you’re looking to borrow a small amount of money instantly, Viva Payday Loans could be an option worth considering. After your loan application is approved, the funds can be transferred to your bank account within one business day.

However, it’s important to note that the term ‘instant’ is subject to the lender’s verification process and may not mean immediate disbursement of funds.

Are Payday Loans Safe?

While payday loans can provide fast access to funds in emergency situations, they should be utilized responsibly due to their high interest rates and potential fees.

It’s crucial to ensure you’re dealing with a reputable lender or loan matching service like Viva Payday Loans, and to thoroughly review the terms and conditions of the loan agreement before accepting any offer.

This includes understanding the repayment schedule, the interest rate, checking for verified Viva Payday Loans reviews, and any potential fees associated with the loan.

What Credit Score Do You Need to Get a Loan From Payday Loans?

The credit score requirements for payday loans can vary significantly among lenders. Some lenders within the Viva Payday Loans network may approve loan applications from individuals with credit scores as low as 5501.

However, having a higher credit score might enable you to secure better loan terms, including lower interest rates and fees.

What Can I Use a Payday Loan For?

Payday loans are typically used to cover short-term financial needs. This could include emergency expenses such as medical bills, car repairs, or other unexpected costs. They can also be used to tide you over until your next paycheck if you’re facing a temporary cash shortfall.

Remember that payday loans are not intended as a long-term financial solution and should be used responsibly.

Does Viva Check Your Credit?

As a loan matching service, Viva Payday Loans itself doesn’t conduct credit checks. However, the lenders within its network may perform a credit check as part of their loan approval process. These checks are done to assess your creditworthiness and determine your ability to repay the loan.

Is It Hard to Get a Loan From Viva?

Securing a loan via Viva Payday Loans can depend on several factors, including your income, employment status, and credit history. However, since Viva connects you with multiple lenders based on the information in your application, your chances of receiving a loan offer can often be higher than if you were to apply with a single direct lender.

Is Viva a Payday Loan?

Viva is not a payday loan but rather a payday loan matching service. It connects borrowers with potential lenders who offer payday loans. These are typically short-term, high-interest loans intended to be repaid by your next payday.

Final Thoughts

We hope you liked our detailed analysis of this lending service and Viva PayDay Loans reviews. This company is legit and safe to use, as we have confirmed.

But if you want to explore other options besides Viva PayDay Loans, we have a suggestion for you. Money Mutual is a great alternative that has helped over 2 million customers.