The Pride is back

June is Philly Gay Pride Month, and there are lots of events around town this year. Visit phillygaycalendar.com/pride for more events and details. In the meantime, here are some of the events you’ll want to check out.

Cocktails for a Cause

Philadelphia largest and most stunning outdoor and indoor restaurants and concepts will celebrate June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a month-long celebration! FCM Hospitality and owner Avram Hornik announce that Lola’s Garden, Juno, Parks on Tap (two locations), Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, Craft Hall, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier and Rosy’s Taco Bar will all work in unison to help raise funds for LGBTQ Philadelphia-based charities through Philly Gay Pride Month Cocktails for a Cause. All eight locations will feature a special-colored cocktail that matches up with the eight colors of the Philadelphia Gay Pride Flag. Additionally, FCM Hospitality will host the first-ever Philly Gay Pride Day at Parks on Tap at Trail’s End on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 6pm.

Juno Philly, 1033 Spring Garden St., (267) 639-2892, junophilly.com

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, (267) 297-2072, crafthallphilly.com

Rosy’s Taco Bar, 2220 Walnut St., (267) 858-4561,rosystacobar.com

Morgan’s Pier, 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., (215) 279-7134, morganspier.com

Harper’s Garden, 31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, (267) 886-8552, harpersgardenphilly.com

Lola’s Garden, 51 St Georges Road, Ardmore, (484) 412-8011, lolasgardenrestaurant.com

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, (215) 923-0818, cherrystreetpier.com

Parks on Tap – Trail’s End, South St. & S. 27th St., Philadelphia, (215) 568-1616, parksontap.com

Parks on Tap – Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, (215) 568-1616, parksontap.com

#loveislove

Love who you want to, drink what you want to! Evil Genius Beer Company celebrates June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a special limited edition beer release #loveislove. This brand-new Strawberry Blonde Ale (6 percent ABV) is crisp with a hint of natural strawberry flavor. A portion from all sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth. Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St., 215-425-6820, evilgeniusbeer.com

PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival

Just in time for Pride Month, qFLIX launches “PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival” featuring five weeks of LGBTQ+ documentaries, feature films, short films, and web series from the comfort of your home as you celebrate Pride. Ticket prices will range from $7-$10 per viewing, with $1 of each viewing going towards local LGBTQ+ nonprofits. qflixphilly.com

William Way LGBT Community Center Benefit Kick-Off

Every year in June, Sofitel Philadelphia announces a year-round benefit for a local LGBTQ charity. During June, and through the rest of 2021, Sofitel Philadelphia will donate $1 per each banquet menu item designated with the WWCC’s logo on the menu. Designated items range from breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets to beverages and snack breaks for groups of 10 or more people hosting a meeting or event at Sofitel Philadelphia. Sofitel Philadelphia will also donate one dollar from every Liberté cocktail sold in the Liberté Lounge to WWCC during Pride Month. 120 S. 17th St., 215-569-8300

Gay Pride Month at Philly AIDS Thrift

Philly AIDS Thrift celebrates June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a colorful, Queer-centric wowing window display celebrating the diversity of our city and region’s queer community. Come get dressed up for Pride Month by supporting Philadelphia’s largest and gay-owned thrift store where you can find a rainbow of fashions all month long! Whether you want to celebrate with the eight colors of the Philly rainbow, or add to your own personal style, Philly AIDS Thrift has shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, accessories and more for each and every person. 710 S. 5th St., (215) 922-3186, phillyaidsthrift.com

Gay Pride Month Essentials at Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room

Celebrate Gay Pride Month at America’s oldest continuously operating LGBTQ bookstore! For Philly Gay Pride Month, stop by Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room in the gayborhood for all of your gay pride month essentials – including ramped up selections of the special Philadelphia edition of the Gay Pride Flag, other LGBTQ flags, pride t-shirts, magnets, buttons and other queer ephemera. Pick up your recently published copy of queerbook anthology – a collection of fiction and non-fiction work by LGBTQ people from all over the world that was published by PAT during the pandemic. Add this must-do stop to your Gay Pride Month itinerary! 345 S 12th St, (215) 923-2960, queerbooks.com/

Without a Cue Productions

Without a Cue Productions celebrates Philly Gay Pride Month with $5 off the new mystery walking tours in Historic Philadelphia. The Bucks County female-owned theatrical company celebrates the launch in Philly with a $5 savings for any walking tour in the entire month of June using promo code PRIDE5 at its website. 267-994-1056, withoutacue.com/philadelphia

Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021

Showcasing the works of 28 artists from the Philadelphia area, Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021 presents a timeline of events, memories, and experiences from the past year. The pain of suffering through the pandemic, the shifts in our relationship with technology, the immense amount of loss, the calls to action, and our strength to carry on as a community are all themes explored by artists of this show. Virtual Art Exhibition, William Way LGBT Community Center, 215-732-2220, www.waygay.org

Pride Month Fundraiser for New Mural in Gayborhood

Writers Block is excited to add a new mural to the gayborhood featuring Lil Nas X in Montero, where he has given a bold voice to a new generation of queer artists and queer people of color. The mural is by Ashley Ryan. The mural is currently on the East wall of Writers Block Rehab at 1342 Cypress St. Writers Block Rehab wants to raise $5,000 for Ryan @asheyeart for this tribute to Lil Nas X. gofundme.com

Sofitel Pride Drag Tea

Sofitel Philadelphia kicks off Philly Pride Month on Saturday, June 5, and again on Saturday, June 12, so be on the look for a new spin on a time-honored tradition. Sofitel, famous for its classic afternoon tea service, will debut a new Drag Tea featuring Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia. Sip tea (or spill it) in the presence of fabulous Drag Queens as you enjoy delicious offerings from Sofitel’s award-winning culinary team. Drag Tea starts each week at 2pm and runs through 4pm inside Chez Colette Brasserie. Tickets are available at sofitel-philadelphia.com.

allyouneedislove YOGA + BEER Event

Turntable Yoga will be hosting a Pride yoga flow on Sunday, June 6 at Love City Brewing from 10:30 to 11:30am. Join them for allyouneedislove: yoga set to music featuring all queer artists. It’s sure to be a party of a practice – all levels and beginners are welcome – the goal is to move to music, breathe fresh air, and most of all, have fun! 1023 Hamilton Street, lovecitybrewing.com

SPLAT and Spray

Galaei’s SPLAT program works to support the empowerment and leadership development of queer youth of color through individual coaching, group support, and community engagement. Galaei provides a safe and affirming environment where youth are coached through various issues relating to sexual health, education, employment, conflict resolution, and trauma. Group activities allow queer youth to strengthen their social support system and facilitate dialogue about how they can make an impact on their community through organizing. Come out and SPLAT and Spray and paint in the new youth lounge! Free. Wednesday, June 9, 4pm

118 Fontain Street

BOS Philly Presents Pride Night at Concourse Dance Bar

Philadelphia, get ready to dance again! Timed with the reopening of Philadelphia bars and dance floors, BOS Philly will take over Concourse Dance Bar with Pride Night featuring DJ K!RK. Get ready for the first big party of the year! Tickets are $25 or save $5 when tickets are bought in advance with promo code BOS2021. 1635 S. Market Street, Philadelphia

267-534-4128. Tickets are available at bosphilly.com.

Women’s Party: Sip City Mixer on the River

Restrictions away, and it’s time to be gay! It’s been a long, long, long year-plus since they last got to get together. But, it’s time! The city has given the green light to gather, and gather they will! Cavanaugh’s Riverdeck is right on the water, huge and open with great views. They will offer our group drink specials and a beautiful place to meet up. Friday, June 11, 6pm to 9pm, 417 N. Columbus Blvd.

Teen LGBTQIA Circus Workshop

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts celebrates Philly Gay Pride with a free circus workshop for LGBTQIA teens on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 1:30pm. In this 1.5 hour workshop, PSCA’s LGBTQIA Staff & LGBTQIA Staff Allies will introduce Teens to the Circus Arts by teaching the basics of Aerial Sling, Static Trapeze, Tumbling, Juggling, and Tightwire. The last half hour of the workshop will be dedicated to a Cyr Wheel performance and Q&A with recent graduate of Circadium School of Contemporary Circus, Alexandra Feit. This event is free, but space is limited to 15 participants so registration is required. All skill levels and abilities welcome! 6452 Greene Street, phillycircus.com/

Pride in the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap

FCM Hospitality presents their first-ever Pride in the Park event, an outdoor gay pride day at Parks on Tap on Saturday, June 12 at the new Trail’s End location (South and 27th streets). From noon to 6pm, come out and enjoy the sweeping river views, the delicious food and drink, and the comfortable seating with your family and friends during this all-ages outdoor event. For more information on the Parks on Tap safety plan and directions, please visit www.parksontap.com.

Artists at Work Celebrate Pride Month

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District presents Artists at Work Celebrate Pride. On Saturday, June 12, from 5pm to 7pm, head to various businesses in Northern Liberties for a celebration that features local artists showcasing and making their wares, including several featured LGBTQ artists. Visit explorenorthernliberties.org for details.

Philly Pride Run 5K – Virtual Event

The William Way LGBT Community Center is celebrating its 5th year of loud and proud running through the city streets of Philadelphia and beyond with the virtual Philly Pride Run 5K race and fun run, held June 13-20. All race proceeds will support key services for the William Way LGBT Community Center, including senior services, LGBTQ history archives, free library, Trans Resource Center, cyber center, and a generous space-sharing program. Registration is open at Runtheday. https://www.waygay.org

Drag Brunch At The Wayward Featuring Drag Mafia

Visit on June 13 on the patio for Drag Brunch. With two showings starting at 10:30am and 1:30pm. The girls are back and ready to serve, kick, and twirl! Join your hostess Miss Brittany Lynn and her girls of the Philly Drag Mafia (Phillydragmafia.com) for a fabulous brunch! 1170 Ludlow Street. Please visit The Wayward for more info at: thewayward.com

The Matinees

Every Sunday catch Drag Matinee at JocksPHL Starting at 1pm hosted by Iris Spectre (first and third Sunday of the month) and Diva Luvsit (second and fourth Sunday of the month) and their special guest performers. Maximum of four (4) people per table, be sure to be up close and socially distant while enjoying JocksPHL food and drinks during the show! Level Up (Formerly JocksPHL). 1330 Walnut St. phillygaycalendar.com/drag

Pridezilla

Come for the day or enjoy select shows with DJ Carl Michaels, Spice Girls Tribute, Roxxxy Andrews & Ariel Versace and Aunt Mary Pat. Tickets for this all day event June 13 are $40 for an all-day pass, or $10-$20 for select performances. Headlined by Ariel Versace, Aunt Mary Pat and Roxxxy Andrews, and featuring an All-Star tribute to the Spice Girls! Hosted by Cherry St. Cartier and Miss Troy. noon to 8:00pm, SoulJoel’s Comedy Club and Lounge, 155 Railroad Plaza, Royersford. nightout.com/events/pridezilla-0613/tickets

Cutthroat Queens

Three performers start the competition with $150 each. If they want to leave the stage with any of the cash, they have to survive three drag challenges and…each other! In this show shade is not only encouraged: it’s for sale! Tickets are $12. Food and drink must be purchased. At the end of the night one performer will reign supreme, winning the money they have left and the title of Cutthroat Queen Continental International Worldwide Extravaganza 2020! June 13, 8pm to 9:30pm, doors open 7pm.vTabu, 254 S. 12th St., eventbrite.com/e/cutthroat-queens-tickets-125420751845

Pride Night at Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo celebrates Philly Gay Pride Month with a special extended-hours, night-time event on Friday, June 18, from 5pm to 8pm. Out and proud celebrity local DJ Robert Drake (as heard on WXPN) will provide family-friendly tunes for the night from 5pm to 7pm. Local LGBTQ organizations have been invited to give away literature and talk about their services. Guests are invited to show off their Gay Pride by wearing their most colorful rainbow and pride-themed threads for a chance to win Zoo tickets for a future visit. Food and drink is pay as you go. Ticket reservations are available at PhiladelphiaZoo.org.