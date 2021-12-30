The Motherf**ker with the Hat/The Red Cross Craves Blood

550

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 12 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019.

Red Cross Blood Supply Hits 10-year Low

The lingering effects of the pandemic have affected the Southeastern Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross. Local and national disasters beyond COVID-19 have caused the blood supply to drop to 10-year low.

“This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation at redcross.org or by giving blood or platelets,” said Guy Triano, regional CEO for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania. According to a press release, the local Red Cross provided emergency financial assistance for nearly 2,000 people during the summer and responded to more than 635 home fires in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, providing emergency assistance for more than 2,600 people.

Theatre Exile: The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Presented by Theatre Exile and non-profit arts organization The Brothers’ Network, The Motherf**ker with the Hat will run February 3-27.

The show will feature actors J Hernandez, Amanda Schoonover, Scott Greer, Daniela Malavé, and Zach Valdez. West Philadelphia native Ozzie Jones will direct the 22-performance production at Theatre Exile’s new theater for a limited-capacity audience of 60 guests – reduced from the usual 125 seat capacity.

The Motherf**ker with the Hat is a fast-paced, brutally honest, witty, foul-mouthed look at addiction, modern love, friendship, and the challenges of adulthood. After his release from prison, Jackie (Hernandez) moves in with his childhood sweetheart Veronica (Malavé) as he tries to start his life anew. He’s working to overcome his addictions with the help of his smooth-talking sponsor Ralph D (Greer), but is quickly confronted by familiar demons when he discovers another man’s hat in his apartment. Tickets $10-$35 at theatreexile.org.