Tastes of the best

Philadelphia’s very own Aimee Olexy, Charles Parker and Jacquelyn Palillero of Talula’s Garden will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Summer Taste America culinary series on Wednesday, June 23. Taste America presented by Capital One will have in-person events in 10 total cities nationwide, bringing chefs and diners back together again to safely celebrate local independent restaurants and build support for industry recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19. Each event ticket includes a three-course meal curated by Restaurateur Aimee Olexy, Executive Chef Charles Parker, and Pastry Chef Jacquelyn Palillero, plus beverage pairings. Tickets can be purchased for $300 per pair (no single tickets available) at jamesbeard.org.

215

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 36 percent increase over the same time last year.

Image | Courtesy of Brine Street Picklery

Pickles + beer

Picture this – Philadelphia-brined pickles meet Delaware-brewed beer to create one deliciously refreshing, taste bud-tantalizing treat … can it get much better? Dogfish Head has collaborated with Philadelphia’s Brine Street Picklery to create limited-edition, beer-infused, bread and butter pickles. These pickle chips are brined in session sour SeaQuench Ale with sea salt, coriander and black limes. Available in select Giant stores in Pennsylvania while supplies last, they are hitting shelves now, just in time for the spring and summer grilling seasons.