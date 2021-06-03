Search for:
Pointing Hand
Join the altPhilly membership program for exclusive content and awesome perks. Become a Member

    • Tastes of the best

    Chefs from Talula's Garden will be part of a James Beard Foundation event on June 23.

    Summer Taste America culinary series
    Image | Sebastian Coman

    Philadelphia’s very own Aimee Olexy, Charles Parker and Jacquelyn Palillero of Talula’s Garden will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Summer Taste America culinary series on Wednesday, June 23. Taste America presented by Capital One will have in-person events in 10 total cities nationwide, bringing chefs and diners back together again to safely celebrate local independent restaurants and build support for industry recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19. Each event ticket includes a three-course meal curated by Restaurateur Aimee Olexy, Executive Chef Charles Parker, and Pastry Chef Jacquelyn Palillero, plus beverage pairings. Tickets can be purchased for $300 per pair (no single tickets available) at jamesbeard.org.

    215

    The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 36 percent increase over the same time last year.

    Image | Courtesy of Brine Street Picklery

    Pickles + beer

    Picture this – Philadelphia-brined pickles meet Delaware-brewed beer to create one deliciously refreshing, taste bud-tantalizing treat … can it get much better? Dogfish Head has collaborated with Philadelphia’s Brine Street Picklery to create limited-edition, beer-infused, bread and butter pickles. These pickle chips are brined in session sour SeaQuench Ale with sea salt, coriander and black limes. Available in select Giant stores in Pennsylvania while supplies last, they are hitting shelves now, just in time for the spring and summer grilling seasons.

    If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media.

    Join altPhilly Now
    Learn More

    Up Next in State of Our City

    Most Popular This Week

    1. NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
    2. Interests, News, OpinionNational progressives are watching Philly’s D.A. race
    3. Opinion, Voices of Our CityVoices | May 13-20
    4. From the Editor, OpinionI gotta go, but I’ll miss raising hell at PW
    5. News, People‘I’m going to kick Krasner’s ass’
    More Popular Articles

    Upcoming Philly Events

    More Events
    Enjoying Philly Weekly?Consider joining altPhilly, an exclusive community with access to members-only content and more. Learn More
    Join Now

    Hide this message