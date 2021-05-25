Search for:
Pointing Hand
Join the altPhilly membership program for exclusive content and awesome perks. Become a Member

    • State of Our City | May 20-27

    Some bite-sized morsels of news you may have missed in other places.

    Charles Peruto
    Image | Courtesy of Charles Peruto

    198 

    The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. That’s a 40 percent increase over last year at this time.

    It’s up to Chuck

    With incumbent D.A. Larry Krasner’s win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, it appears that it will be up to Republican Charles Peruto to pull a Ron Castille in the upcoming General Election if Philly streets are to get any safer. Castille, you’ll recall, was the last Republican to be elected district attorney, way back in the mid-1980s. If the crime stats keep going up – and who’s betting against that? – he has a shot, at least.

    Image | Clayton Robbins

    Guess the murders, win a prize

    Philly’s murder rate is on the climb, as noted elsewhere on this page, and the D.A.’s race is set up between incumbent Democrat Larry Krasner and Republican Charles Peruto. What do you think the city’s murder tally will be on Nov. 2, General Election day? Send your best guess to voices@philadelphiaweekly.com. We’ll keep track of all of the entries and send the winner (whoever comes closest to the right number) some sweet swag. Send your entries by the end of the month. Guessing tip: Look up whatever the murder count was last year on Nov. 2 and add 50 percent to it. Time to break out the calculator (or calculator app).

    If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media.

    Join altPhilly Now
    Learn More

      Up Next in State of Our City

      Most Popular This Week

      1. NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
      2. Interests, News, OpinionNational progressives are watching Philly’s D.A. race
      3. News, People‘I’m going to kick Krasner’s ass’
      4. Interests, NewsMeet Carlos Vega
      5. Opinion, Voices of Our CityVoices | May 13-20
      More Popular Articles

      Upcoming Philly Events

      More Events
      Enjoying Philly Weekly?Consider joining altPhilly, an exclusive community with access to members-only content and more. Learn More
      Join Now

      Hide this message