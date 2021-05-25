State of Our City | May 20-27

198

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. That’s a 40 percent increase over last year at this time.

It’s up to Chuck

With incumbent D.A. Larry Krasner’s win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, it appears that it will be up to Republican Charles Peruto to pull a Ron Castille in the upcoming General Election if Philly streets are to get any safer. Castille, you’ll recall, was the last Republican to be elected district attorney, way back in the mid-1980s. If the crime stats keep going up – and who’s betting against that? – he has a shot, at least.

Image | Clayton Robbins

Guess the murders, win a prize

