    • SOOC: Burke to Buckley, Holiday Happenings

    Apply for a new program and enjoy the holiday festivities

    Image | Courtesy of Reading Terminal Market

    Burke to Buckley Program

    Want to learn about conservative principles? The goals of the Burke to Buckley program are to impart a deeper understanding of the foundations of conservative thought and to build a network of talented, like-minded individuals. Each year, the National Review Institute is joined online and in key metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, by people seeking to learn more about conservative principles. The ideal candidate is a mid-career professional (ages 35 to 50, typically) who works outside the realm of politics and public policy. Apply to the program by Dec. 15 at nrinstitute.org.

     

     Image | Courtesy of Reading Terminal Market

    A Time for Joy at Reading Terminal Market

    Reading Terminal Market is kicking off the winter holidays with a building-wide display of seasonal cheer. A Time for Joy, a holiday celebration, includes a spectacular holiday décor display featuring a life-sized gingerbread house, Santa’s throne, and giant snowflakes and ornaments. Running through Dec. 31, A Time for Joy will feature “Thoughtful Thursdays” in partnership with local nonprofits, free chef demonstrations every Friday, live entertainment for “Jingle Mingle Sundays,” pop up craft vendors, a special visit from Santa Claus and one of SEPTA’s Festibuses, and a Kwanzaa Celebration. For more info, visit readingterminalmarket.org

     

     Image | In Between Rivers

    East Market holiday happenings

    Philadelphia’s East Market development (located at 11th and Ludlow) is decked out this holiday season with a massive tree plus décor galore. Each Thursday, Friday and Saturday to Dec. 25, East Market will be even more spirited, showcasing a holiday light show and live music, and each Thursday and Saturday will feature super seasonal food and beverage offerings courtesy of popular American brasserie The Wayward. For details on the food and beverage offerings, visit thewayward.com.

