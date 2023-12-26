Residents in Philadelphia often grapple with rising electricity costs, so some are turning to sustainable energy solutions. Solar power is an attractive alternative that offers cost savings and a greener footprint.

However, adopting solar energy can lead to challenges. These include navigating complex installation processes, understanding financing options, and, most importantly, selecting a reliable provider.

That’s why we’ve critically evaluated the best solar companies in Philadelphia, starting with our top pick, Bluetti US. Our review examines each provider’s pros, cons, services, payment options, and customer feedback.

This article will guide you in selecting a solar company that offers the best value and reliability based on your energy requirements.

Solar Companies in Philadelphia of 2024

Bluetti US – Overall best solar company in Philadelphia SunRun – Best for flexible payment options SunPower – Best for residential solar solutions Pecron – Best for hassle-free after sales service EcoFlow – Best for portable solar solutions

1. Bluetti US – Overall Best Solar Company in Philadelphia

Pros

Clean, reliable energy solutions

Flexible Energy Storage System

Modular design, easy expansion

Hassle-free installation service

Energy Storage System has 10-year warranty coverage

Cons

Doesn’t offer custom-designed solar panel systems

Why Bluetti US Is Among the Best Solar Companies in Philadelphia

Bluetti stands out for its commitment to clean energy through its range of solar products, including portable power stations and solar panels. Their products not only offer a reliable backup during power outages but also reduce grid dependence.

For instance, the flexible Energy Storage System caters to a variety of energy needs, and its modular design allows for easy expansion. Bluetti’s 10-year warranty for this product and the potential for the system to generate income over time make it a smart, long-term investment.

Products/Services

Bluetti offers a comprehensive range of solar products, including portable power stations, home power backup systems, solar generator kits, expansion batteries, solar panels, and various accessories.

While customers can install these products themselves, Bluetti also provides optional professional installation services for the home storage system, ensuring a hassle-free setup.

Payment Options

Bluetti accepts major credit cards (VISA, MasterCard), Google Pay

Offers financing through Klarna, Affirm, Shop Pay

Contact

Bluetti’s customer support is available at +1 800-200-2980 from Monday to Sunday, 09:00 – 17:00 (PST). They offer assistance with inquiries, service requests, and provide guidance for both new and existing customers.

Summary

Bluetti US offers a robust lineup of solar products characterized by reliability, flexibility, and clean energy. The company’s investment in modular, expandable systems ensures they can meet growing energy needs. This makes them a wise choice for both immediate and long-term energy requirements.

2. SunRun – Best for Flexible Payment Options

Pros

Custom-designed solar systems

Industry-leading guarantees

Simplified installation process

Multiple payment options

Accredited by BBB

Cons

Doesn’t provide 24/7 customer support

Why SunRun Is Among the Best Solar Companies in Philadelphia

SunRun was selected for its longstanding reputation since 2007, serving hundreds of thousands with solar energy solutions. They stand out for offering low to zero down payment options, ensuring affordability and peace of mind.

Their approach involves one-on-one consultations, custom-designed systems using specialized software, and a comprehensive guarantee, offering reassurance throughout the solar system’s lifespan.

Products/Services

SunRun’s services include solar storage, EV charging, and comprehensive solar solutions through a 7-step process. This involves site assessment, design finalization, permitting, installation, and connection to the grid.

Their Brightbox service offers battery storage to counter outages and unpredictable weather in Philadelphia, enhancing energy resilience. The average installation is efficient, requiring minimal homeowner involvement.

Payment Options

SunRun offers lease, loan, and outright purchase options

Lease plan: Low monthly bills or upfront payment for long-term solar energy

Loan option: For owning solar system with fixed monthly payments

Outright purchase: Provides rate hike protection and comprehensive warranties

Contact

Philadelphia residents can contact SunRun at 215-645-9053 or request a free solar quote online.

Summary

SunRun stands out for its flexible payment options, custom solar solutions, and comprehensive services, from consultation to installation. Their offerings make them a notable player in the renewable energy sector, particularly for those seeking tailored solar energy solutions.

3. SunPower – Best for Residential Solar Solutions

Pros

Long 25-year warranty

Big savings on residential solar solutions

Integrated energy storage options

Convenient EV charging solutions

No down payment financing

Cons

Mixed customer reviews

Why SunPower Is Among the Best Solar Companies in Philadelphia

SunPower stands out in the residential solar market with nearly four decades of experience and a commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Their systems are designed to maximize solar energy capture and efficiency, extending their operational hours.

The unique appeal of SunPower lies in its intuitive solar calculator and free online consultations, offering personalized advice for homeowners. Plus, their longevity and substantial 25-year warranty underscore their reliability and expertise in the industry.

Products/Services

SunPower offers a comprehensive range of services, including solar energy, storage, and electric vehicle charging, tailored to maximize efficiency and savings. The integration of SunVault storage with SunPower Equinox solar systems ensures whole-home backup in power outages, presenting a seamless solution.

Additionally, their partnership with Wallbox enhances the convenience of EV charging, aligning with their vision of a sustainably powered world.

Payment Options

SunPower Financial introduces accessible renewable energy financing by offering:

No down payment

Lower monthly payments, higher credit limits, and fast application

0% APR financing for up to 25 years in select regions

Contact

Interested individuals can reach SunPower at (800) 786-7693 or request a free consultation via their website. The company promises prompt follow-up and scheduling, making the initial steps towards solar solutions straightforward and customer-friendly.

Summary

SunPower is a seasoned player in the residential solar market, offering a blend of advanced technology, comprehensive services, and accessible financing options.

4. Pecron – Best for Hassle-Free After Sales Service

Pros

Affordable pricing strategy

Diverse product range

Hassle-free after sales service

Eco-friendly power solutions

Cons

No relevant online customer reviews

Why Pecron Is Among the Best Solar Companies in Philadelphia

We chose Pecron for its accessible aftersale services and commitment to making portable energy storage accessible to a wide range of customers. Their direct-to-consumer approach ensures affordability by eliminating unnecessary costs. With a diverse range of solar generators and kits, they cater to various needs, from camping to disaster relief.

Their 30-day money-back guarantee and 12-month warranty demonstrate a strong customer service focus, further enhanced by their hassle-free after sales service.

Products/Services

Pecron offers comprehensive solar system kits, including portable solar panels, expandable power stations, and essential accessories. Their product range caters to diverse groups like campers, explorers, RV or boat owners, and survivalists.

The solar generators, ranging up to 3000W, are suitable for various applications, whether it’s for adventure, work, or home use.

Payment Options

Accepts credit/debit cards: VISA, MasterCard, American Express, UnionPay

Supports digital payments: Google Pay, Apple Pay, Shop Pay, PayPal

Contact

Customers can reach Pecron for inquiries or support through their phone number at (234) 805-0807 or via email at support@pecron.com.

Summary

Pecron distinguishes itself with its affordable and eco-friendly energy solutions, catering to a wide audience. Their direct selling approach and strong after sales service underline their customer-centric philosophy.

While the lack of online reviews presents a challenge, their comprehensive product range and customer service policies make them a compelling choice for portable power solutions.

5. EcoFlow – Best for Portable Solar Solutions

Pros

Fast, free shipping

EcoCredits and rewards program

Expandable battery capacity

Easy, plug-and-play installation

Cons

Free shipping exempts Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska

Complaints about customer service

Why EcoFlow Is Among the Best Solar Companies in Philadelphia

EcoFlow stood out for its portable solar solutions and fast and free shipping, processing orders within 3-5 business days. Their comprehensive warranty service adds a layer of trust and reliability. Plus, the payment flexibility with options like PayPal, credit/debit cards, and other secure platforms makes purchasing convenient.

Furthermore, their trade-in options for upgrading to new products and certified refurbished offerings make them a unique choice in the market.

Products/Services

EcoFlow offers a wide array of products including portable power stations, solar panels, solar generators, home storage kits, extension batteries, and other essential accessories. Their products feature an expandable battery capacity ranging from 3.6-25kWh, catering to different energy needs.

That said, their plug-and-play design simplifies installation in RVs or off-grid setups. EcoFlow also provides extensive support through live chat, tutorial videos, manuals, and installation guides. They offer additional offline installation services through certified installers for those who need it.

Payment Options

Accepts debit/credit cards and PayPal

Installment options through PayPal and Affirm

Special financing available with Citi Pay Credit

Contact

For assistance, customers can reach out to EcoFlow’s customer support line at +1 (800)-368-8604, available Monday to Friday from 9 am to 9 pm (EST). Online service is also available during weekdays.

Specific inquiries can be directed to support@ecoflow.com for technical and customer support or order@ecoflow.com for order and payment-related questions.

Summary

EcoFlow excels in providing versatile, portable solar solutions with a range of products and easy installation options. While they offer fast shipping, flexible payment options, and a rewarding membership program, their customer service has room for improvement. Overall, EcoFlow is a commendable choice for those seeking reliable and expandable solar energy solutions.

Reasons To Choose Solar Energy in Philadelphia

Choosing solar energy in Philadelphia is a smart and sustainable solution for homeowners and businesses alike. It strategically combines environmental benefits with economic incentives. Here are some reasons why solar energy is an attractive option in the City of Brotherly Love:

Environmental Sustainability

Solar energy is a clean, renewable resource that greatly reduces carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. Philadelphia residents contribute to reducing reliance on fossil fuels by choosing solar power. This is crucial in combating climate change and preserving the environment for future generations.

Cost Efficiency

While the initial investment in solar panels can be significant, it could eventually lead to long-term cost savings. Solar energy reduces dependence on utility power, and the cost of solar technology has been decreasing.

Additionally, there are often tax incentives, rebates, and solar renewable energy credits (SRECs) available in Philadelphia, further offsetting the initial costs.

Energy Independence

Solar power can contribute to energy independence. Rather than relying solely on the grid, homeowners and businesses in Philadelphia can generate their own power. This independence can be especially valuable during power outages or times of high demand when electricity prices spike.

Reduction in Electricity Bills

One of the most immediate benefits of solar energy is the potentially lower electricity bills. Solar panels generate electricity during the day, which can be used in real-time, minimizing the amount of energy needed from the grid. Excess energy can often be sold back to the grid for additional savings or income.

Contribution to a Greener Community

By adopting solar energy, Philadelphia residents contribute to a greener, more sustainable community. This not only helps reduce the overall environmental impact of the community but also sets a positive example, encouraging others to consider renewable energy options.

Furthermore, the increased demand for solar energy boosts the green economy, potentially creating more jobs in renewable energy sectors.

How to Choose a Solar Company in Philadelphia

Selecting the right option among the best solar companies in Philadelphia is a crucial decision. It not only impacts the effectiveness of your solar installation but also the long-term viability and return on your investment. Here are key considerations to keep in mind during this process:

Reputation, Track Record, and Customer Reviews

Research the company’s reputation and track record. Look for a company with a strong presence in the Philadelphia area and a history of successful installations.

Customer reviews and testimonials can provide valuable insights into their service quality and customer satisfaction levels. Check for any awards or recognitions they may have received in the industry.

Quality of Equipment and Installation Services

The quality of both the solar equipment and the installation services is critical. Inquire about the types of solar panels and inverters the company uses and ensure they are high-quality and durable.

Also, assess the expertise of the installation team. Proper installation is key to the efficiency and longevity of your solar system.

Availability and Reliability of After-Sales Support

After-sales support is essential for the ongoing maintenance and efficiency of your solar system. Ensure the company offers reliable customer service and post-installation support. This includes troubleshooting, repairs, and any necessary servicing.

A good solar company should be accessible and responsive to your needs even after the installation.

Transparency in Pricing and Contracts

Make sure the solar company offers transparency in all pricing and contractual details. It should provide clear, upfront information about the costs, including any potential additional expenses.

The contract should clearly outline the scope of work, warranty terms, and any other relevant details. Avoid companies with hidden fees or are not straightforward about the costs and terms of service.

Financial Incentives and Support for Solar Companies in Philadelphia

Implementing solar energy solutions in Philadelphia is greatly encouraged by a range of financial incentives and support programs. These incentives are designed to lower the initial costs of installing solar panels and make them more accessible.

Check out the various financial incentives and support mechanisms available for some solar companies in Philadelphia and individuals planning to adopt solar energy:

Tax Credits, Deductions, and Rebates

Federal Solar Tax Credit: The Investment Tax Credit (ITC), now referred to as the Residential Clean Energy Credit for residential systems, could lower the cost of your PV solar energy system by up to 30%. This credit is applicable only to those who purchase their PV system outright, either with cash or through financing​​.

Philadelphia Solar Rebate: This program offers a one-time rebate incentive of 10 cents/watt for commercial and 20 cents/watt for residential projects. This rebate amounts to about $1,000 for homeowners. The City issues the rebate after the solar project has been installed and has received Permission to Operate from PECO.

Government Grants and Subsidies

The City of Philadelphia Office of Sustainability buys solar renewable energy credits generated through local programs. These programs, such as Solarize Philly and Solar Savings Grants, may provide donated renewable energy credits or RECs, offer grants, or give discounts for groups.

This can make solar solutions more financially accessible, especially for Philadelphia households with a low or average income.

Financing Options and Low-Interest Loans

Residential Loans: There are loan and loan guarantee programs available for residential solar projects, with the maximum amount capped at around $100,000.

There are loan and loan guarantee programs available for residential solar projects, with the maximum amount capped at around $100,000. Commercial Loans: For commercial solar projects, loans and loan guarantees can go up to $2 million​.

Net Metering Policies and Benefits

These are incentives under the Net Metering policy, where each megawatt-hour of electricity generated by your solar system equals 1 SREC from the state.

A typical home in Philadelphia generates 3 to 5 SRECs annually, which can amount to 60 to 100 SRECs over the useful life of the solar panels. As of October 2023, an SREC is valued at $30​.

Solar Panels and Solar Companies in Pennsylvania: FAQS

Are you interested in getting solar panels from reliable solar companies in Philadelphia? Find answers to your questions in the list below.

Are Solar Panels Worth It in Philadelphia?

Yes, solar panels can be worth it in Philadelphia, especially considering the state’s solar incentives, potential savings on electricity bills, and environmental benefits. However, its value also depends on factors like roof orientation, shading, and energy consumption.

The best roofers in Philadelphia may also offer advice and expertise regarding solar panel solutions.

Does PA Have a Free Solar Program?

Pennsylvania doesn’t offer a “free solar” program. However, there are various incentives, rebates, and financing options that can significantly reduce the cost of solar panel installation.

How Many Solar Companies Are in Philadelphia?

Many solar companies in Philadelphia offer a range of services, from installation to maintenance. It’s important to research and choose a company that best suits your needs.

How Much Does Solar Installation Cost in Philadelphia?

The solar installation cost in Philadelphia varies based on system size and other factors. On average, it can range from approximately $10,000 to $25,000 before incentives and rebates.

What Is the Most Reputable Solar Panel Installer in Philadelphia?

The #1 option on our list is Bluetti US, but the best one for you will depend on your specific needs. Search for companies with positive customer reviews, a good track record, and proper certifications. It’s best to research and compare several companies.

What Is the Negative Environmental Impact of Making Solar Panels?

The production of solar panels involves energy consumption and the use of materials like silicon, metals, and chemicals, which have some environmental impact. However, the overall environmental benefits of using solar energy are significant.

What Is the Average Lifespan of Solar Panels in Philadelphia?

The average lifespan of solar panels in Philadelphia is around 25 to 30 years, though this can vary based on the quality of the panels and maintenance.

How Much Maintenance Do Solar Panels Require in Philadelphia?

Solar panels require minimal maintenance in Philadelphia, such as cleaning and periodic checks, to ensure they are functioning properly.

Do Solar Panels Work During Cloudy or Snowy Weather in Philadelphia?

Yes, solar panels may still work during cloudy or snowy weather in Philadelphia, though their efficiency may decrease. Snow cover can temporarily halt production, but the panels usually resume functioning once the snow is cleared.

Can I Install Solar Panels on a Property With Trees or Shading in Philadelphia?

You can install solar panels on a property with trees or shading, but it may impact their efficiency. It’s important to assess the amount of shade and consider potential solutions like tree trimming or using more efficient panels.

What Solar Panels Should I Install in Philadelphia?

In Philadelphia, opt for solar panels that perform well in varied weather conditions and have a good efficiency rating. Consider factors like your energy needs, roof space, and budget.

How Much Energy Can I Get From Solar Panels in Philadelphia?

The amount of energy you can get from solar panels in Philadelphia depends on your system size, roof orientation, and sunlight exposure. A typical home solar system can potentially cover a significant portion of your energy needs.

What Happens To Excess Energy Produced by Solar Panels in Philadelphia?

Excess energy produced by solar panels installed by solar companies in Philadelphia can be fed back into the grid. You may receive credits on your electricity bill through net metering, depending on your utility company’s policies.

Final Thoughts on Solar Companies in Philadelphia

Our thorough review of the top five solar companies in Philadelphia, led by Bluetti US, is a comprehensive guide for those considering switching to solar power. Each company has been evaluated for its strengths and weaknesses, service quality, range of payment options, and genuine customer feedback.

Remember, choosing the right solar provider is crucial for cost savings and contributing to a more sustainable future. With our guide, Philadelphia residents can confidently select a solar company that provides both financial and environmental benefits based on your energy requirements.

