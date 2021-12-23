Sketch Club and Kwanzaa

540

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 13 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019.

Philadelphia Sketch Club Open House

The Philadelphia Sketch Club, America’s oldest artist club founded in 1860, will be having a live model workshop, refreshments, a history presentation on the club, workshop artwork on display, as well as an opportunity to mingle with art enthusiasts. This open house will be taking place Saturday January 1st, 2022, from 12pm-4pm. Individually wrapped food items are welcomed.

Kwanzaa Celebration at the African American Museum

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) has announced it will host a series of special programs and events to celebrate Kwanzaa, an African American and Pan-African holiday that honors family, community, and culture and marks the first fruits of the harvest. AAMP will provide the community with interactive activities that uplift the week-long celebration (December 26 – January 1) and the seven principles of Kwanzaa, known as Nguzo Saba.

Additionally, as part of Franklin Square’s Winter in Franklin Square attraction, AAMP will offer hands-on activities led by the Museum’s teaching artists and a musical percussion set by Sistas Laying Down Hands. The free activities will take place daily December 26 – December 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the heated tent at Franklin Square. For details, visit aampmuseum.org/.