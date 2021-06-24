Sharing Contest, new Philly band, releases first single

New Philly band Sharing Contest – Alex Fichera and Sam Ansa – released its first single recently and is following with an EP called “Slumber” on July 2. The group also has plans for a release of cassette tapes through Nap Time Records and is planning to film a music video. The tracks will be released on all streaming platforms under the name Sharing Contest. Want to learn more? Follow Sharing Contest on Instagram and like them on Facebook.

Image | Leon Liu

He said it:

“The creative arts sector is a time tested and well-documented economic engine for our City which supports thousands of local jobs. With over $1 billion available to us from the American Rescue Plan, I believed a $45 million fund was well worth the investment to ensure the sector remains a vital pillar of our economy in the years to come. Despite the setback, I will continue to be an advocate for our local creative economy and seek alternative ways to deliver support in their time of need.”

– Councilmember David Oh, after his proposal to restore City funding for the arts and establish a new $45 million creative arts economy fund was defeated in Council’s Committee of the Whole session.

Image | Vishnu R Nair

Dope Shows to host performance

The Philadelphia-based concert series Dope Shows will host its first live show of the year July 16 at the Mann Center. This celebration of arts and urban culture will include performances from hip-hop artists like Chicago’s own Lil Durk. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to some great causes in Philly. Tickets go on sale June 5 and can be purchased at dopeshowsonline.com. Visit Dope Shows on Instagram for more information.